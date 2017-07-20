Bauchi, UNICEF Collaborate to Improve Survival of Children, Women

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that the state government will continue to collaborate with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to improve the lives of children and women.

Governor Abubakar made the commitment in his office in BauchiThursday while receiving the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Mohamed Malick Fall, who led a team of UNICEF staff on a courtesy visit to the governor.

“UNICEF has remained a feature of support in Bauchi State and the support that UNICEF has been giving is appreciated and most needed at this time when resources are scarce because of recession,” Abubakar said.

“This is the time that we need our traditional friends like UNICEF, especially as we are ready to pay our dues,” the governor added.

Abubakar noted that in his five-point agenda, children and women are receiving special attention, especially new-borns and children aged under five, adding that his government is committed to honouring its obligations to development partners, especially in the area of payment of counterpart cash contribution; and appealed to UNICEF to continue to support the state government.

Details later…