Makarfi Victory: Andy Uba Dismisses Rumours of Returning to PDP

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Senator Andy Uba, an Anambra State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has described the recent rumour of his plan to dump the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as untrue.

Report of plans by Uba to leave APC for PDP as a result of the recent victory of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party at the Supreme Court has been trending online.

Rumours have it that the plan by Uba to return to PDP was a result of his long friendship with Makarfi, who is believed would favour him with a ticket of the party for the state governorship election.

But Uba in a statement made available to THISDAY in Awka, said: “The fact that Makarfi is Uba’s good friend and ally doesn’t translate to leaving the APC for PDP. Uba is not a ‘come and go’ politician; his ideology is constant-good governance is of the essence and that is what he has found in the APC.

“The speculation about Uba moving back to the PDP simply because the Markafi faction won his case at the Supreme Court as being speculated is false and should be disregarded.

“Let us add the fact that the APC remains the only political party that is positioned to salvage Anambra State from the misery, mismanagement and under-development in which it has unfortunately found itself. Why then should a star aspirant like Uba leave such a platform?”