Ganduje Has Already Lost 2019 Election, Kwankwaso Tells Tinubu

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has disclosed that the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has already lost the 2019 election.

Kwankwaso who is the senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, said this yesterday through his former Commissioner for State Affairs, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The former governor reacted to the last week’s endorsement of the governor for second term by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, when he visited the state on condolence visit on the death of the former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

According to him, “We don’t want to join issue with Tinubu but what I will say is that he came straight from the airport to government house, he did not know what is happening in the rural areas or in the entire state.

“We know Tinubu to be an honest person but if he had known the situation in Kano, he would perhaps be restrained completely from that endorsement.

“If Tinubu knew the feelings of the people of Kano, he would have known that the governor has lost 2019 already.”

Aminu added that the governor has lost the battle and the people of Kano are also ready to disown him.

“If Tinubu had carefully observed the political trend in the state, he would not have drawn conclusion. Ganduje has distanced himself from the people, he deviated from the Kwankwsiyya foundation, principles and ideology which were the basic fundamental he was elected as governor. He abandoned the promises he made to the people of the state.”

“If you visit the business community in Kwari, Sabon Gari, Singa and other markets, you will see that people are tired and frustrated of government policies. You will record that were fire outbreak in some markets in Kano, till date, not a single kobo was given to the traders even the monies donated to them were nowhere to be found.”

“Look at the case of tuition fee, the parents are not happy with the level of things. The governor inherited free education, free feeding of our pupils in public primary schools, he reversed the policies. Imaging the acute water situation in Kano. You will agree with me it has never been this bad and we don’t know how people cope.”

Abdulsalam said: “Like I said, I don’t want to join issue with Tinubu but I want to believe he did not conduct any research to find out the popularity of the governor. Perhaps, the assessment was only based on the face value.”