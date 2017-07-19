Ganduje Has Already Lost 2019 Election, Kwankwaso Tells Tinubu

7
8051

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano
Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has disclosed that the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has already lost the 2019 election.
Kwankwaso who is the senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, said this yesterday through his former Commissioner for State Affairs, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

The former governor reacted to the last week’s endorsement of the governor for second term by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, when he visited the state on condolence visit on the death of the former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

According to him, “We don’t want to join issue with Tinubu but what I will say is that he came straight from the airport to government house, he did not know what is happening in the rural areas or in the entire state.
“We know Tinubu to be an honest person but if he had known the situation in Kano, he would perhaps be restrained completely from that endorsement.

“If Tinubu knew the feelings of the people of Kano, he would have known that the governor has lost 2019 already.”
Aminu added that the governor has lost the battle and the people of Kano are also ready to disown him.

“If Tinubu had carefully observed the political trend in the state, he would not have drawn conclusion. Ganduje has distanced himself from the people, he deviated from the Kwankwsiyya foundation, principles and ideology which were the basic fundamental he was elected as governor. He abandoned the promises he made to the people of the state.”

“If you visit the business community in Kwari, Sabon Gari, Singa and other markets, you will see that people are tired and frustrated of government policies. You will record that were fire outbreak in some markets in Kano, till date, not a single kobo was given to the traders even the monies donated to them were nowhere to be found.”

“Look at the case of tuition fee, the parents are not happy with the level of things. The governor inherited free education, free feeding of our pupils in public primary schools, he reversed the policies. Imaging the acute water situation in Kano. You will agree with me it has never been this bad and we don’t know how people cope.”

Abdulsalam said: “Like I said, I don’t want to join issue with Tinubu but I want to believe he did not conduct any research to find out the popularity of the governor. Perhaps, the assessment was only based on the face value.”

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Well the Kano people will decide come 2019, but to rate Ganduje’s performance based on the fact he is not adhering to the Kwankwashiorkor political ideology is wrong afterall that ideology belongs to another man who equally had eight years at the helm. Ganduje should be allowed to govern as he deems fit and his people will either re-elect or remove him in two years

  • papred06

    He just went straight to see the governor. Did he even ask Ganduje to take him round some state projects?
    Surely, Tinubu would want to see the fruits of his own labour abi? At the end of the day, it’s the people that matter.

  • Romla

    The APC is gradually imploding.Unforunately we don’t have any strong 3rd party that could accommodate independent candidates.
    People,myself inclusive have come to the conclusion that voting for either of both major parties will be a final fatal error.
    If there is no serious alternative to these two parties in 2019,I will sit in my house on Election Day and pray to God to keep me and all that is mine.

    • g_kazaure

      The implosion will consume the entire house of fraud called APC! Insha ALLAH AZZA WA JALLAH!!!

    • Don Franco

      Dear Romla,

      You couldn’t be more right, we in the SE are heeding IPOB; and are not going to vote for any party or politician at all, until Biafra Republic is delared and functioning.

      • Femi Pedro

        Why don’t you just declare now and safe us the noise making

  • Ade Whenu

    I suppose the electorate will be the best judge of the performance of the incumbent governor and in due course they will exercise that right.

    Tinubu is entitled to endorse anybody’s candidancy to contest a political post, like he did in Osun state. Yet the person he endorsed still lost.

    All we ask is for votes to court.