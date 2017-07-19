Delta Supports 28 Challenged Persons with Starter-packs

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In line with its determination to give citizens across the state a new lease of life through various economic supports, the Delta State Government on Wednesday in Asaba gave 28 persons living with various disabilities starter-packs to enable them set up different micro businesses.

Among the beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme, who received their packages at a brief ceremony, are the visually impaired persons, the deaf, the dumb and the physically challenged.

The starter-packs ranging from equipment for fish production as well as arts/craft, catering and confectionary were given after a training programme in various government-approved skill acquisition centres within and outside Delta State.

The state Chief Job Creation Office, Prof. Eric Eboh, who presided over the presentation ceremony, noted that the exercise was the second in the series of starter-pack distribution targeting successful trainees living with disabilities.

Eboh, who noted that the Job Office was working in concert with the state Ministry of Women Affairs, revealed that 14 beneficiaries in the same category had earlier received starter-packs under the scheme.

