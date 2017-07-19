Bayelsa Begins Disbursement of 10bn Paris Club Refund 

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, on Wednesday confirmed the receipt of N10 billion from the federal government as its share of the second batch of the Paris/London Club refund.

Dickson, who said that out of the money refunded, N919 million is meant for the eight local government councils, warned against misuse of the funds.

He also directed the Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, to immediately release the money to enable them carry out their obligations, especially to clear some outstanding salaries.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the governor made the confirmation at the Government House in Yenagoa when he hosted labour leaders in the state.

The governor warned that the money for the councils should be properly utilised and not be shared by a few to further enrich themselves at the expense of the workers in their respective councils.

Details later…