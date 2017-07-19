Avoid Bias in Reportage, NUJ Warns Members

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed regret that some unscrupulous journalists are biased in their reportage, which is capable of destabilising the country.

The Deputy National President of NUJ, Alhaji Muktar Gidado, disclosed this in Bauchi Wednesday , during a three-day training organised by the Bauchi State Council of NUJ in collaboration with Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi.

Gidado, who was the guest speaker at the occasion, expressed worry that bias reportage was bringing dishonour to the journalism profession, warning that: “As we play our watchdog roles to the society, we ought to be above board in our thinking and conduct, this is because the press are also being watched by the larger society.”

He said: “Some colleagues have deliberately chosen inglorious path of dishonour to bastardise our profession, destabilise our nation and put our profession to question for selfish motives.”

According to him, journalists ought to be “true reformers not inflamers or associated with mischief. The world has turned a global village hence better understanding and stability of journalism means the stability of the Nigerian nation, and as we all know, stability breed peace, progress accelerated development and freedom”.