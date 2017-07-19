37 Reportedly Killed in Fresh Farmers, Herdsmen Clash in Kaduna 

John Shiklam in Kaduna
Fresh violence between farmers and herdsmen in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has reportedly claimed 37 lives with scores injured within two days.

It was learnt that the incident  started last Sunday when some Fulani youths allegedly  went to a village at Ungwan Uka to avenge the killing of a certain herdsman said to have been attacked and killed some days back by some Kadara youths at a farm in Banono village.

The herdsman  was said to be a known bandit who had been harassing people in the area.
He was said to have been killed by a mob while attempting  to escape.
Sources claimed that   the Fulani community in the area, who also knew the man to be a bandit  was briefed on the incident.   However, the Fulani youths were said to have protested against the killing, insisted on avenging the killing of the man.

“The Chief of Kajuru even called them and spoke with them but we were surprised that on Sunday morning, they came and carried out the attack,” a sources said.
It was gathered that the Fulani youths killed five Kadara youths who they identified to have participated in the killing of the suspected bandit.
The action of the Fulani youths was said to have  angered the Kadara youths who allegedly mobilised themselves last Monday and launched an attack on the surrounding Fulani settlements, killing 12 people while tents and other property were burnt.

An eyewitness, Salisu Mohammed, said last Monday after the attack that some security agents were drafted to the affected communities and there was  calm adding that things got out of hand when the security personnel left as Kadara youths allegedly launched another attack on the surrounding Fulani settlement and killed about 10 people.
He said the victims were buried in a mass grave, adding that  while at the burial site, there was information about nine  more bodies recovered at various points in the surrounding bushes.

A Kadara youth who spoke on the issue on condition of anonymity however, said  efforts were being made by elders and community leaders in the area  to calm the restive youths as tension mounts.

“We have been hearing of several attacks but when I called people in some of the communities, they say they’re not true,” he said but added that no less than 10 persons including a seven month old baby died in the attack,” he said.
When contacted,  acting Police Public Relations  Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (DSP),   said the police were  aware of a misunderstanding among some individuals in the community which later led to a clash when some people took the laws into their hands.
He said the police and the army had however gone to the place and brought the situation under control.

“Not only the police but the joint patrol comprising the police and army are still there and situation has been brought under control. I spoke with them this afternoon and they confirmed to me they’re still there, there is no way this type of thing will happen and we will just withdraw like that,” he said.
He, however, said  the number of casualties could not be immediately confirmed, adding that as soon as it is confirmed, “I will let you know but for now, we don’t know.”

  • Nuraddeen Usman

    When herdsmen attack Christian community, they called it killer herdsmen attack. When they attack Muslim community, they called it Farmers, Herdsmen Clash. People are intentionally attributing this menace to religion especially when the Christian community is attack. Muslim communities are worst affected by the attack from herdsmen yet people are attributing it to either politically or religiously imposed calamity. Whatever perspective you look at it, this problem has been in Nigeria for more than 25 years. Can 25 years (or more) problem be solved in few years? Can telling lies (by those who says it is political or religius) solve this problem?