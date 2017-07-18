Afenifere Secretary: FG Sponsoring Opposition to 2014 Confab Report

2
797

James Sowole in Akure
The Secretary of the Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Chief Seinde Arogbofa, yesterday accused the federal government of sponsoring groups similar to the discredited Association of Better Nigeria (ABN) to rubbish the report of the 2014 National Conference.

Arogbofa who was a delegate to the 2014 National Conference spoke at a press conference to herald the launch of his 18th book titled “Nigeria: The Path We Refused To Take,” said the upsurge in the criticism of the 2014 National Conference report showed the imprints of the federal government in trying to discredit the conference.
Arogbofa said the only way out of the quagmire the nation has found itself is to restructure in a way that would allow true federalism.

According to him, the states should be encouraged by the federal government to explore the mineral resources in their domain and pay royalty to the government at the centre as it is done in advance democracy.
The Afenifere Secretary also said the problem of insecurity in different parts of the country, would have been brought under control if restructuring is allowed to pave way for state police.

He said those suggestions contained in the 2014 National Conference report which would have taken Nigeria out of the crisis it found itself was on the verge of being dumped because of the activities of groups akin to the defunct ABN.

“Nigerians should call the ABN to order. Many of them did not know what is in the report. The ABN should not be made to rubbish the over 600 resolutions taken without voting at the confab.
The federal government is encouraging ABN to frustrate the confab report. Those condemning the 2014 National Conference report did not know what restructuring mean.

“The federal government should take hold of the report. It may not be the best, but what it contains is enough for the development of the country,” he said.
Arogbofa said Afenifere supported the failed re-election bid of former President Goodluck Jonathan because he had the courage to convene the conference despite the opposition from members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Stanley

    It is not the FG that is behind those against restructure. After all the National Assembly is doing a good job in their annual retreat and will come up with something useful. Those that benefit from the current system are individually hiding under the FG, various pressure and noisy groups, ethnic and religion to keep us in their captivity and continue to steal. They are those who share the 44 truck load of money that goes to Kanu every month? The share the budget every year. They are those who steal our crude oil. Restructure will put a stop to them. They will not be able to steal and blame hardship of the people on the FG. They know that restructure will bring accountability and they will only come into government to work hard and look after their people and have no free money to steal. The FG as an organ is presently neutral between the people they control, who look up to them and the cabals that controls them.

    Afenifere, Ohaneze, PANDEF, Middle belt elders forum are the hope of the Nigeria people that can stop these cabals. They have all it takes when pushing comes to shoving, i.e, Nnamdi Kanu seat at home option. They must understand that they are helping, not fighting the FG in their struggle. Let us support them, encourage them and pray for them to bring to reality within the shortest time true federalism for Nigeria.

  • Osborn Alex

    You said the truth. First witness: Okorocha as chairman of APC governors forum, today said Nigeria needs no restructuring. He let the cat out of the bag.