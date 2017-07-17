Africa’s Future Lies in Trade Not in Aid!

MAKING COMMON SENSE By Ben MurrayBruce, email: ben.murraybruce@thisdaylive.com
 By Ben Murray Bruce; ben.murraybruce@thisdaylive.com
 
Typically in most nations, people make money in the private sector and then go into politics, but in Nigeria the reverse is the case. People go into politics to make money.
I observer this trend as a businessman in the private sector and I went into politics to change it.
Before I could change this paradigm, I had to find out what was causing it. My investigations identified poverty as the factor that drove this behavior.
But what causes poverty? How many books have been dedicated to that question. How many university departments have been set up to answer it.
But it is the wrong question.
If you think about it, poverty is the original state of every creature on this planet, including us. For most of human history, we were hunter-gatherers, living hand to mouth. We may have been free, but we were hungry.
The real question isn’t what causes poverty. It is what causes wealth. We find the answer in our history.
Until around 300 years ago, almost everyone was on this planet was poor. Setting aside a handful of kings and aristocrats, the rest of us bent our backs in the fields for a mouthful of food. That was true whether we lived in Nigeria or Russia or Mexico or Burma.
But 300 years ago, a miracle started. A miracle that was expressed through secure property rights, free trade and specialisation. People learned that, if they concentrated on what they were good at, and bought what they needed, everyone became better off. And as global trade spread, and more people got involved in more complex chains of production, the miracle intensified.
So let us ask a different question. Why was the creation of wealth so patchy? Why is there such a divergence in living standards between different parts of the world? Why is my homeland of Nigeria, a land blessed with natural resources of every kind, so much poorer than, say, New Zealand?
There are lots of theories. During the colonial era, many African states were treated as suppliers of raw materials. Even now, we are to some extent kept in that condition by tariffs and quotas imposed by richer countries.
Some colonial powers put repressive legal and political institutions in place to deal with the independence movements. When the first independent governments took over in the 1960s, they kept those institutions. Like most governments in most places, they were happy to run centralized and authoritarian states if they could get away with it.
Perhaps Africa was also unlucky in the timing of independence. The 1960s were the era when Big Government was in fashion around the world. Many African leaders had learned the latest socialist theories at Western universities. Nationalisation, import substitution, autarky, price controls – these crazy ideas were all the rage back then.
Some African leaders went further, allying with the USSR. Today, the economic disasters and the political crimes of the USSR are obvious to us. But, in the 1960s, it was still – just – possible to admire what looked like the successful industrialization of the Soviet economy.
And so, for many years, Africa stood aside from global markets. And, in consequence, we stood aside from the global enrichment of the post-war era.
In Nigeria, we had an additional problem. We came to rely on a single commodity. Until the 1970s, Nigeria was a food exporter with a growing textiles industry. But we allowed ourselves to become dependent on oil. And when, as now, as the price falls, our politicians can be relied on to make a bad situation worse.
It is as if they are going through a list of policies that have been shown to fail every time. They have tried currency controls. They have tried import bans. They have tried bizarre bank regulations. And, sure enough, it has all served to worsen the situation.
The one thing they haven’t tried is the structural reform that will make trade easier, cut prices for ordinary Nigerians and so put more spending power into the economy.
Look at some of Nigeria’s tariff levels: 80 per cent for sugar, 100 per cent for wheat flour, 120 per cent for rice. 
Think what those numbers mean for the poorest Nigerians, who have to devote the majority of their income to food purchases.
Or, to turn it around, think how much we could stimulate the economy if we let Nigerians spend more of their money on other things.
Because despite our politicians, my people are great entrepreneurs. The proof of their enterprise is that they continue to succeed despite hopeless, corrupt and self-serving regimes.
Nollywood, an initiative of Nigeria’s youth which blossomed without any form of governmental support until 2011 when former President Jonathan gave them a grant of $20 million, now makes up almost 2% of Nigeria’s GDP of half a billion dollars.
Lagos, another success story, is one of the world’s fastest-growing cities. If it were a country, its economy would be the seventh largest in Africa.
Income per head across Nigeria has more than tripled since 1995 – from $1,840 a head to $5,810. The death rate has fallen from 18 per 1,000 to 13. Mobile phone penetration has gone from 0 to 82 per cent.
That is how much smarter entrepreneurs are than regulators. That is  why I would put my trust in the people, not the government.
But if Africans need to reduce trade barriers, so do Europeans. Colonialism may be finished, but many in Brussels still think of Africa as a source of commodities.
Here is what I mean. The EU is happy to import unprocessed green coffee from this continent. But it charges tariffs on roasted coffee. All the value added is reserved to Europe. To give you an idea of how much we are talking about, let me quote a study by Professor Callestous Juma of Harvard Kennedy School.
Africa – the entire continent, all together – earned $2.4 billion from coffee exports in 2014. That year, Germany alone earned $3.8 billion from coffee re-exports.
It is the same when it comes to cocoa. We can sell cocoa beans to Europe without any taxes. But if we try to turn those beans into powder or chocolate here, the tariff can be 30 per cent or more.
And it is not just tariff barriers. Arguably even more damaging are the protectionist measures that the EU puts in the way of new technology. For example, here in Uganda, scientists at Kawanda Agricultural Research Institute are working on a genetic solution to banana wilt, which causes half a billion dollars in losses in the Great Lakes region. But they are up against the EU’s hostility to GM imports.
In the same way, in my own country, a team at Ahmadu Bello University has developed a GM solution to the loss of black eyed peas to moths. But there is no point in our adopting the technology if it means being frozen out of EU markets.
So what is the solution?
First, and most obviously, we Africans need to be grabbing the opportunities offered by Brexit. The United Kingdom is, by history and inclination, the greatest free trader in the present EU. And Britain does not have the same industrial and agrarian interests that drive protectionism on the continent.
Earlier this year, I called on the Nigerian Government to pursue a Big Ambitious Free Trade Agreement with Britain. Like many African countries, we have a diaspora community in the UK, as well as links of language, common law and similar commercial practices that ought to facilitate trade and investment.
But trade agreements won’t happen on their own. We need to make sure that Britain is removing obstacles to trade – and that we Africans are reciprocating. Trade barriers hurt everyone. Yes, they hurt the exporter who is denied a market. But they hurt consumers in the protected country even more.
We need to be trading more with one another. Here in East Africa, regional trade has started to happen. Yes, the countries here still sell tea and coffee and cut flowers to Europe. But nearly half of Kenya’s exports, for example, now go to other African states.
Above all, we need to get away from the idea that free trade is somehow a Western imposition or a legacy of colonialism. It was that thinking that led so many twentieth century African leaders down the disastrous road to socialism, collectivism and penury.
If you really want to identify a legacy of colonialism, it is not free trade. It is the opposite: a trade policy that discourages industrialization and specialisation.
Africa deserves better. Africa expects better. Now is our moment.
We cannot waste precious time having an intra continental argument on who makes the best jollof rice in Africa or whose music sounds better than the other!
Time is the most valuable commodity this side of eternity and our time is far better spent working out ways whereby we can unite our people and our governments to approach blocs like the EU and the Americas as one and demand a better and fairer system of trade.
• Murray-Bruce represents Bayelsa East in the Senate and is the Chairman of Silvebird Group. He presented this speech at the Great Lakes Trade Summit in Kampala, Uganda

  • Political Affey

    I don’t have to go into politics to understand why some hyenas go into politics to make wealth. I have come to realise that black people are poor and it means no matter how much money a black man has he still feels poor. Indeed he is. But the most painful of all is for such a person to see everything collapsing and still continue to live in denial, as Nigerian politicans do. Despite the pathetic state of the poor, the very poor in the society, Nigerian politicians have no sense of urgency. All he needs to do is to look at his surrounding. There is no revolutionary spirit in the soul of an average Nigerian politician. All they ever do is to wait on the European masters to come and fix the problem.
    We Africans miss the chance to jumpstart our processes of development and the Europeans came to kill off our civilisation by pretending to civilize us. Well, we are now individually civilised, but lack any sense of collective progress. Just look at our deplorable institutions. The most culpable of all this state of affairs are people like Senator Ben Bruce who have no clue but pontificates incessantly about equity.
    Our lawmakers and politicians will not admit to this reality. Instead, they are trying to escape the poverty trap and in the process the rest of us are left behind. Virtually all the sectors are now affected by their resource grab.
    We must be ready to come out clean and change our ways and start by doing a bit at a time, to restore Nigeria back to the good old days.

    • EyeServis

      I do not see why you would say Ben Bruce hasnt a clue or pontificates. I believe mere fact he analyses the issues as he has above suggests to me he has an idea (clued up?) but, possibly misses a lot of the point in your own opinion, or merely sees things differently from you and AA above. Someone who opens up the debate as he has done above allowing hose feel they have better ideas to properly chip in their views can not in my books be “clueless”.

      GM food issues is an area i am firmly of the belief that we are probably better off not opening up our food markets to genetic modification willy-nilly without taking time and making great effort to properly understand what the side or after effects of such modifications might bring. So in essence i dont necessarily agree with Senator Bruce but unlike others above also do not at all think his viewpoints are unreasonable or even without foundation.

      • Political Affey

        I agree he has a clue. However he is elected to solve problems. Not to suggest ideas.

        • EyeServis

          Yes, i guess you are correct. This is all part of the process of finding solutions. And if he’s a listening man, he would see the other perspectives as suggested by contributions you and i are making here and there afterall isnt democracy meant to be a practical and participatory system?

  • American Abroad

    Ah, the simple minds of politicians.

    The Senator, once again, skirts around the truth, almost as if averse to the direct illumination of pristine facts, then lurches into another make-believe concept. I’ll try to keep it simple, in deference to the wider reading public.

    First, evolution was very painstakingly slow: humans first arrived on this planet, practically next-door around the old hunting grounds of Olduvai Gorge, about 2 million years ago. Then, roughly 150,000 years ago, a rather explosive development of the humanoid brain occurred, granting us the capacity to scrutinize our inner feelings, develop empathy, and gain insight. Those of a religious bent describe this evolutionary phenomenon as partaking of the Fruit of Good and Evil. Regardless, it marked the transmogrification of Man from animal to god-head. From thence came poetry, conflict, religion, nuance, language, expression- a veritable Pandora’s Box. We were literally freed to become anything we so desired, or continue to cower under the shadows of superstition, needless violence, graft and malice, sometimes towards one another, but mostly towards ourselves. In Nigeria, we then walked the extra mile by mostly electing the foolish and incompetent to positions of public leadership. Most of those still inhabit the Senate.

    Second, any article that begins by blaming anything, whatever, but particularly social ills, on either colonialism, slavery, cannibalism, amalgamation, religious proselytism or any other ancient misdeed, is likely to be an excuse. This can be no different. We have had more than enough time to get it right. Sir, stop making excuses, start making good!

    Third, “creation” of wealth is patchy because of social policies enacted by governments. Trade and dissemination is the natural default position of all known human societies, even so-called “closed” societies. For similar but not identical reasons, politics is a pathway to money (i.e. graft) because of government and her laws. Whilst meaning no disrespect, I doubt you went into politics to change the present paradigm; if that were true, what stops you from releasing what you are paid as a senator and sponsoring a bill to reduce all emoluments for what its at best a part-time job, to that of a mid-level civil servant? If you can’t live on that, perhaps neither can a mid-level civil-servant.

    Fourth, it is the responsibility of every country to cater to its own citizens, not to under-achieving Third World countries in perpetual peonage. If tariffs are high for finished products in Europe, why is Nigeria not making and selling chocolate to the rest of Africa and the Caribbeans? If tariffs are high in Europe, why are numbered Swiss accounts still the destination of choice for most of our national budgets? If tariffs are high in Europe, why is Europe the destination of choice when our leaders are sick, dying or otherwise indisposed? Check the list of the craven: Babangida (radiculopathy and sundry ailments), Alamasiegha (liposuction), Mrs Obasanjo (ditto), Buhari (cachexia), Jonathan (intractable vomiting, wink, wink)… its is a very long list. But all mom those, without exception, had the opportunity to provide the same medical care, if not better, right here at home, for much less cost. Nigeria is poor not because of the rottenness of Europe, but the craven servitude and irresponsibility of Nigerians. As Napoleon Bonaparte once remarked, “Never ascribe to malice that which can be adequately explained by incompetence”. Let us please stop confusing poor political leadership with destiny.

    Fifth, there are little or no opportunities in Brexit, even for transnational scavengers. It is the diffidence spawned by post-colonial ennui that suggests that UK, with less than a third of Nigeria’s population and little by way of natural resources, can provide a “feeding trough” for the whole of Africa! There is nothing Britain can accomplish that Nigeria is incapable of.

    Sixth, wealth is intrinsic to all nature; it is the sum-total of the natural resources, the humanistic endowment and the services/products within any system. Dogma to the contrary, wealth is not so much created as poverty is. For instance, the Senator points out the huge dent the cost of essential foodstuff make in the budget of most “poor” citizens in present-day Nigeria. Do you imagine folks eat more these days, than say, 1950? What changed? Recall that England was mostly self-sufficient with a reasonably well-fed, stable (if rowdy) peasantry until the early Elizabethan era, when the pull of industrialization started attracting rural folks to congested cities, bearing in its wake the devastation of famine, pestilence, poverty, crime and dislocation. England exchanged Edwardian splendor for Dickensenian squalor. Just like today’s Lagos.

    Seventh, trade itself does not create or build wealth, but helps win the distribution of services. Nigerian and other sub-Sahelian tribes have traded since antiquity: the Igbo paradigm of a store-front and “spare parts” did not just begin after the civil war. Ditto for the Yoruba, Igala, Bini, and sundry tribes. Mansa Musa was trading in livestock and gold long before United Kingdom became united; indeed, he was reputed to have brought down the price of gold by 40% after his pilgrimage to Mecca.

    If our elected leaders don’t get it right, we, the lumpen proletariat, stand absolutely no chance. Senator, look inwards. But first, wash your hands of metaphoric filth.

    • E.Udah

      In the light of this your rejoinder, is there any hope left for Nigeria and Africa at large? Is the black man under an unseen curse? I asked, because I see how they live across the globe.

      • American Abroad

        Dear Udah:
        My apologies if I sounded very pessimistic. in my rebuttal.

        Of course, there is hope for the “Black Man”, both in Africa and certainly the wider Black diaspora. I have had the privilege of studying- and living- in different continents, amongst many nations, tribes, races and persuasions. If you thoroughly examined the very best, the elite, among the White or Black races, there is nary a measurable difference. Indeed, I think we have proven, over and over again, in Europe and in these United States, that given the same benchmarks, any Black could very easily, almost effortlessly, beat any White intellectually on any given Exam Day. So, the problem is not intellectual capacity.

        The problem arises when you have a collection of Blacks, and the individual is subsumed within the whole. For reasons I will not go into in this short response, the “tribal collective” takes over: group-think, being the “Man”, peeing contests (i.e. whose pee travels the furthest, meaning never-ending and emotionally draining competitions over the absurd or irrelevant: Who has the bigger Mercedes?), “signifying”, and other manifestations of an indwelling inferiority complex. This is not a peculiarly Black aberration; you witness similar (mis)behavior amongst several other migrant populations who feel they have to answer for any perceived deficits within their races: Indians, Jews, and most recently, Moslems & Arabs. Fact is, Blacks really have nothing to apologize for.

        There is hope, but it will come with social pride. Pride will not come with individual achievement, but when we have demonstrated, as a race, that we can competently administer a complex nation-state. Being older, I now think Jerry Rawlings had the right idea.

    • William Norris

      Most of what you wrote is RUBBISH and it’s very simple to show how.

      You allege that colonialism or unfair trade is not to blame for African underdevelopment. I have a simple question for you –

      Why is the average White South African much wealthier than Black South Africans? How else does one start analyzing the present day distribution of wealth in South Africa?

      The truth is that Nigeria is STILL UNDER COLONIAL RULE, just like most of Black Africa. It’s just a fact and anyone that denies it is talking rubbish.

      The problem in Africa and Nigeria in particular is that so many have bought into the deception that their country is “independent”. This Senator of Common NonSense knows the truth but will not dare to say it. That’s the real tragedy of Nigeria, the Animals of the Zoo either don’t know they’re in bondage OR they’re getting paid to deny that they’re in bondage. That’s all.

      • American Abroad

        Sir:
        I do not make a habit of responding to internet trolls, the mentally unstable or the intellectually destitute. Otherwise, I would only debase any scholarship I profess.
        Good morning to you, Sir.

        • William Norris

          Your so-called intellect is worthless if it failed to detect the clear failure foretold that is Buhari your hero.

          Fuck off and stop insulting your betters. Go tell the Aborigines of Australia that colonialism has nothing to do with their present status as an underclass.

          IDIOT is what you are.