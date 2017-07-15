Another Season of Poisonous Rumours

PEDULUM By Dele Momodu, Email: dele.momodu@thisdaylive.com

Fellow Nigerians, let me say emphatically that our dear beloved country has never been in short demand or adequate supply of useless rumours. We all love gossip of all kinds, mundane or sublime, plausible or outrageous. We enjoy junk and gobble up any news in sight, no matter how ridiculously far-fetched. I remember one hot story during the last Presidential campaign of 2015. Major General Muhammadu Buhari had left Nigeria to London. His main mission was to honour an invitation from the influential Chatham House. I don’t know if he had other reasons to visit London but rumour soon had it that he was brain dead. I had wondered why no one waited a few more days to see if he would surface and speak at his Chatham House engagement. There was so much hoopla and hullaballoo all over the place. At a stage, even I started believing the naysayers, such was the volume and monotony of the babble. A call from Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki rescued my sanity. He confirmed that the People’s General was going to honour his appointment and face a barrage of questions. APC was not yet in disarray at that time and the members worked in unison. The only problem was that there was no one on ground to handle the media fallout during and after the event. I told Dr Saraki I had just left London the day before and was back in Accra, Ghana. I promised to see what I could do.

My number one priority was to get fantastic coverage for the event and so my first duty was to contact our international photographer, Dragan Mikki, in Canterbury. It was already too late to seek and obtain media accreditation. Two, such an assignment would require the audacity and tenacity of a warhorse like Dragan who has the guts of a lion and the friendliness of a dove. Dragan would talk his way through the labyrinth of fire unhurt. Next, we’ll need to set up a situation office somewhere safe and private from where we can report the event live and control cyberspace. I had been reliably informed that the Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential campaign organisation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was going to be in London and the hotel where he was going to stay was also disclosed. I decided last minute to return to London. For me, oju oloju ko le jo oju eni (another man’s eyes can never be as effective as one’s own). I had to make this sacrifice for my country even if I was not (and still not) a member of APC. 

Off I went back to London and landed the following morning. Dr Saraki was stunned when information reached him that I had purchased my own ticket and headed back to London the day after I left the historic city. I had arranged a room at the Intercontinental Park Lane where Dragan joined me to plan a major media blitz. Amaechi was shocked to see me in the hotel. We discussed briefly before he drove off to Chatham House with Dragan Mikki in tow. I managed to set up a one-man riot squad in my room with blistering broadband internet in tandem. I was ready to blast the news to a global audience. Dragan was instructed to feed me with live and exclusive pictures as the event unfolded. Trust Dragan, he over-delivered. 

First, he meandered his way through the extensive and elaborate security and got extraordinary shots of Buhari’s private meeting with former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. This was getting too good to be true. So “Buhari was not brain dead as widely speculated”, I soliloquised. My confidence returned in full force. Buhari actually wowed his captive audience as he answered most questions with as much candour and humour as possible. I was impressed and elated. My coming back to London was not a wasted journey after-all. There was a motley crowd of demonstrators gathered outside, ostensibly hired by the PDP ruling government to inflict as much humiliation and psychological damage on Buhari. Not wanting to take any risk, the British Metropolitan Police spirited Buhari out of Chatham House in James Bond version. He was ferried in a nondescript van to his modest rented apartment in Mayfair. I later got a call from Amaechi asking me to join the retired Army General. 

I was delighted to join Buhari and company. Amaechi, Sirika, Farouk, Hadiza, Keyamo and others were present in the flat. Buhari was in a relaxed mood and he stood up to welcome me and pose for pictures. He obviously and definitely did not appear like a man who had any brain damage. That done, I plotted my exit from London and returned to Accra. Those who said Buhari was already a vegetable never explained if it was his ghost that spoke at Chatham House or if he had resurrected from the dead. And they certainly did not render any apologies to their misled audience. Sad. 

Sure, Buhari has suffered health challenges, like all mortals, since winning the election and becoming President. He is after all in his seventies and has had a long and chequered military career.  He has been away on long absences for medical treatment and constitutionally handed over power temporarily to his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. The bad news is that the rumours that dogged him in 2015 have been upgraded each time he’s had to travel. As usual, Buhari has been killed on social media many times, all to no avail in the physical realm. The most charitable ones have declared him to be in coma claiming a few members of the Buhari cabal have been ruling by proxy, whatever that means. Anyway. The truth, as we have been told by the Acting President, Professor Osinbajo following his whistle-stop visit to the President in Abuja House, Kensington, London, is that President Buhari is hale and hearty, albeit recuperating from an undisclosed ailment, and is due to return home shortly to the consternation and chagrin of his detractors. 

That latest rumour about Buhari vegetating in London thus seemed to have been debunked in one fell swoop by this sudden trip of Professor Osinbajo to London for a quick but meaningful meeting with the once ailing but now “recuperating President.” A few things became clear to me. One, President Buhari is still unwell but not as bad as being rumoured. Two, the visit was a masterstroke, as President Buhari offered Acting President Osinbajo a chance to discuss with him directly instead of listening to emissaries and dealing with third parties. Three, Buhari shows himself as loving Nigeria more than most people are willing to acknowledge by stylishly displaying a synergy between himself and his deputy. Four, the meeting is a warning signal to over-ambitious elements who may wish to be opportunistic by attempting to seize power through the backdoor. Five, it looks like a less than subtle ringing endorsement of Osinbajo as the man in charge and a super warning to would-be plotters to stay off. Six, this is a team that is thriving on the trust and respect that the President and his Vice have for one another. Seven, Buhari is confident he would recover fully and return to work as soon as his health permits. These are my personal thoughts and my prayers are with the President.  

As for those accusing Osinbajo of being squeamish and not working at full capacity out of fear, they should understand that the worst thing a man can be accused of disloyalty. If one thing is clear from the debacle unfolding before us, it is that Professor Osinbajo is a man of integrity who is not given to playing the kind of games that politicians are renowned for. Indeed, by his simple mien and resolute commitment to dealing with the task at hand, he is outsmarting and defeating those who wish him and the administration ill. If I were in Osinbajo’s shoes, I’m sure I’ll be very careful to avoid any suspicion of disloyalty. I therefore respect Osinbajo for his principled stance and temperate character. His boss has constitutionally transferred power to him as Acting President and there is nothing more to be desperate about. Buhari’s taciturnity is the reason many think and talk for him. But he has demonstrated, even in ill-health, that he wants no division in his government and Osinbajo remains his major ally. Contrary to the rumours being spread by unscrupulous elements in the polity, Osinbajo is demonstrating great courage and resoluteness in the face of adversity. His opponents grudgingly understand this but would like to paint the picture that his sure-footedness is borne of timidity and trepidation for the unknown rather than the steadfastness and adeptness of a man who knows what he is doing and where he wants to be and is prepared to be tactful and cautious to achieve the goal of a prosperous and corruption free Nigeria. 

Nigeria has more to gain in an atmosphere of peace and unity. Those who harbour Presidential ambitions should pursue their dreams responsibly and within the realm of the Constitution. It is pointless flying futile kites, in flights of fancy. No amount of silent whispers and poisonous innuendos can destroy something that has the heavenly seal of approval.  Whilst it is anyone’s right to aspire, it’s certainly not anyone’s space to destabilise a government that is beginning to gather steam and ready to fly.

Congratulations to Mrs Osinbajo on Her Golden Jubilee

The wife of the Acting President, Mrs Oludolapo Olutosin Osinbajo turns 50 today and I take this opportunity to salute a woman who has brought an unusual quiet, calming graciousness and dignity to the position that she occupies.  I have known Mrs Osinbajo for many three decades, as she is the first cousin of Mrs Olukemi Aderemi, who is a dear family friend.

The Wife of the Acting President, is a soft-spoken, intelligent, unassuming and humble woman who complements her husband in practically every respect.  You could say that they are the perfect couple. Both are lawyers, authors and Pastors who share a common love for teaching and a compassion for the poor and downtrodden. Incidentally they both also partly come from the same hometown, Ikenne in Remo, Ogun State. 

The way in which Mrs Osinbajo carries herself with such humility and demureness one would not realise that she comes from the family of the great Obafemi Awolowo on her mother side. But it should really be no surprise that she demonstrates these traits. Both on the paternal and maternal side, (her father, Mr Tayo Soyode, is the son of a wealthy and distinguished fishing magnate who plied his trade in Ijora, “Pipi” Soyode) Mrs Osinbajo combines wealth, grace, leadership and discipline. The effortless ease at which she goes about her duties shows that she is someone to nobility born.

Mrs Osinbajo has brought a real sense of decency, decorum and respect to her office.  She is fashionable, tastefully glamorous, not loud or lurid.  Even when she wears the simplest of attires, her radiant beauty and the self confidence that she exudes makes her look as regal and resplendent as when she dresses in haute couture clothing. In her own inimitable way, Mrs Osinbajo is a style icon with a difference.

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo is a role model worthy of emulation in all respects. The kind of moral and upright upbringing that she had, can be seen in the rounded development of her three lovely children, two girls – Damilola and Kanyinsola “Kiki” and the last born and son, Fiyinfolowa. They would make any parent proud as they sensibly live their lives outside the public glare and without the haughtiness that children of dignitaries often display. 

It is my joy to celebrate a deserving lady of distinction and repute today as she turns 50 years old.  I pray that she continues to enjoy good health and has a long life full of joy, happiness, contentment and peace. Amen.

  • Shehu Monguno

    DELE – your best days “The African At Paris Airport” are far behind you. LONG GONE

  • ychukwuka

    Sycophant! You have sold your shame in the market man. It baffles me why a notable newsprint should keep such a man without scruples as a columnist.

  • vicar ubosi

    Bros na wao…this is too poor naa.

  • sunny okocha

    Please dele is a shameless man how can more than half of his readers pour scorn and laughter at this man without realizing if i were dele i will leg it from thisday back page readers hate the man someone should wake him up to this insults

  • Nzeribe Okechukwu

    Dele Momodu if you have a staff who reports that he is sick and has requested that he be excused from work for a while without stating what the ailment is and also refusing to make himself accessible when his colleagues come visiting him. Will you as his Boss in all sincerity continue to keep such staff on your payroll?

    In saner climes Buhari should have resigned but Nigeria is not part of saner climes. Then we get saddled with Janus faced journalists such as yourself who rather than do the right thing by speaking truth to the powers that be continue to dance surugede on the collective progress of the populace.

    Whatever is hidden will be revealed in time and i wonder what you will write once the bubble bursts.

    • Mayo

      I disagree with your first paragraph but I agree with the rest. In the example you gave, unless you are the one paying the employee’s hospital bills as an extra privilege (i.e. it is not part of his employment benefits), you have no need to know what is wrong with him and he is under no compulsion to see people who come to visit him.

      But Nigerians are bearing the cost of Buhari’s treatment and stay outside the country and Buhari is a public official (unlike the employee you described). Buhari’s presence or absence also affects lives in Nigeria (a President’s words/actions or lack of affect the lives of the citizens). As such it is proper for the citizens to at least have a basic idea of what is wrong with him or if he wants it to remain private, he should resign.

  • Ojoko

    Sycophant at his usual self. He tells what transpired between Buhari and his vice as if he was right there covering the discussions and showering praises on the wife of the Vice President as if they are the only couple that have nil blemishes. Dele Momodu has nothing to in the realms of journalism.

  • AmenWolf

    This article confirms that Dele Momodu the jegudu jera pay as you go journalist suffers from acute mental condition called delusion of grandiose.

  • Gary

    Stopped reading Dele’s fresh serving of sycophantic pap after I came to his description of Buhari as “the People’s General”.
    I want the two minutes of my life I just wasted back from Thisday.

  • RumuPHC

    There will always be rumours whether poisoned or laced with spices. Like during the regime of Gen Sani Abacha or the government of president Yar Adua and now PMB, it appears managing the circumstances of an ailing president is a serious problem for Aso Rock.

    According to Alberto Moravia…” Rumours abound when facts are lacking”. The failure of the presidency to provide facts and information on the health status of PMB is what is driving the rumour mill agog. Dele Momodu shouldn’t be surprised ; he ought to know this.

    As a journalist , Dele and his colleagues ought to be challenging the Presidency on this grave failure of statutory and moral obligations to the people of Nigeria rather than feign ignorance and proceed to whitewash this ” pekelemense” , apology to Adegoke Adedibu of blessed memory.

    President Buhari is the leader of Nigeria . He belongs to all of Nigeria and not just Aisha Buhari, family members and other associates. It is equally important that we are reminded that it is taxpayers that are funding his treatment and stay abroad including the travel expenses of Aisha and other government officials proceeding to visit the ailing president in the U.K. Why then is it difficult for the people to be properly informed of the situation of the president. This is a huge disgrace and big shame on the Presidency.

    PYO is obviously complicit in this ongoing scandal. As Ag president PYO only managed to mumble some obscure terms over the status of Buhari’s health. Osinbajo has only further embedded himsel in this filth of Aso Rock by not properly informing the nation on PMB health upon his return from the “whistle stop ” visit to London. This grand deceit has to stop for Nigerians are no fools.

    Whether PYO is doing well as Ag President is besides the facts. After all that is why he has elected by the people. What is important is that he acts accordingly on this raging issue of a President who is marooned abroad for almost quarter of a year over health concern.

  • the masked one

    “Woe unto those who call evil good and good evil, that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter”
    ————————————————

    The Holy Writ wouldn’t have been more forthright in the above verse going through the hypocritical conjectures put forward by Dele Momodu which he passed on as gospel truth to his Fellow Nigerians!
    Dele continuously harped on the president’s ‘undisclosed illness ‘ as if that was the right thing to do given the present circumstance. One cannot understand why Dele failed to appreciate the fact that the continued non-disclosure of the president’s health condition gave rise to wicked rumours and vile speculations. To further give vent to the rumour mill was the Acting President’s failure to show images of his brief encounter in London with a supposedly hale and hearty president.
    If truly Dele desire empathy for the ailing president, Nigerians deserve the right to know the president’s health situation. It won’t be asking too much if they make such enquiry. To deny them such right and expect they’ll not resort to rumours or buy same if sold to them is preposterous, if not entirely hypocritical.
    Dele, thanks, for your sanctimonious pretensions but know you we reserve the right to say, Nay!

  • A Aminu

    There is no gain saying, it is the shortage of information, credible and trust worthy information that gives way to rumour that is making the round.
    Until the government weed itself of this needless cabals milling around the presidency, we will never get done with fabrication of theories from our experiences. One is not quick to forget the Yar’adua case in the last dispensation, and it is exactly what is manifesting. If we all agree the president is like any mortal bound to fall ill, why should the government not come out and say how I’ll he is, and if he is incapacitated, accept that he cannot govern and substitute him with the V P elected to be just that. There is no two ways to it.

  • Akin Malaolu

    Hhmmmm Is Dele a woman or a man?

    • remm ieet

      Hhmmmmmm

    • remm ieet

      Jokes aside, do you know the Muppet Show?

  • obinnna77

    What you know best. Ovation style.

  • Daniel Obior

    Buhari the People’s General? What people? Do we need read more to be convinced Dele Momodu is truly deluded? The joke is that ThisDay knows this, but deliberately features the man on the Saturday backpage, so we can continue to bludgeon him. This is perhaps ThisDay’s own way of punishing this journalist who has no credibility. Machiavellian!

    • Adesuwa

      . Hahaha

    • Aladdini

      The whole article is gut wrenching. Momodu’s narcissism shines through every word. When he described Buhari as people’s general, I realized I was reading a hack. Aargh!

    • “Korede

      People have picked the morals and necessary information from his piece. You will do yourself a favour by ignoring his piece every week than rantings on his submissions week in week out.

      • Daniel Obior

        What else can one expect from a shallow minded ignoramus? Ignoring the piece is your very clever suggestion, isn’t it? Sorry to disappoint you. I will continue to read whatever piece I choose to read and make my comments, accordingly. If you cannot take it, go drown yourself. The beauty is that the generality of opinions are in agreement with me on this, and that Dele indeed has become a dedecus on the Saturday back page. That is the real moral of this story. You see things differently perhaps because like Dele, you are also a dedecus.

  • Wikileaks

    Uncle Dee, it is the presidency that is giving room for “poisonous rumours.” Professor Osinbajo travelled to Nigeria unexpectedly on Tuesday to see PMB. No pictures or videos to confirm that they actually met. Prof. was back in Nigeria the following morning to preside over the FEC weekly meeting. Everything is shrouded in secrecy. Why won’t people peddle rumours?

    • Naija United

      Don’t mind the money lover called dele momodu. These were the hpocrites & hatchet men we naively joined to protest against secrecy and handling of yar adua health, well, apologies to yar adua. Strange this shameless dele is here justfying the same situation and have the effontery to be calling names and insulting those that request for openess on Buhari health simply because he is on APC/Buhari propaganda payroll. Disgusting!!!

    • “Korede

      Continue to wait for the pictures. Do you think he went to London so that as to debunk the rumours?

      You all have rights to believe whatever you want to believe. Prof Yemi Osibajo went to London for serious government business.

      • Daniel Obior

        Fools like you can continue to believe whatever you want to believe. Idiot.

  • Odigbo Onyejekwe

    What is this article in aid of??? `This photographer ( Dele Momodu) is just a hypocrite a bloody ass licker!!

    • Lukman Asifat

      Read the article between the lines and beyond the lines,the messages are clear and straight but people of your type that have no pedigree in all ramifications see nothing good in the article.Animal in human skin.

      • Odigbo Onyejekwe

        Praise singing for pecuniary gain is what you referred to as clear and straight? I am not surprised because your people are reknown for hypocrisy. You are the worst specimen of humanity. You are worse than animal. Idiotic mind!!!!

      • the masked one

        Please, can you in all honesty tell us the pedigree ascribable to this writer other pretentious righteousness and hypocrisy? Dele talked about rumours swirling around the ailing president’s health condition but shied away from telling us why the rumours predominate? Doesn’t it give you a cause for worry that the president’s health situation has been shielded from the public? In situations like this, understandably, there should be rumours and speculations.
        So, invariably, the Buhari’s handlers unwittingly opened the door for rumours by not being sincere about the president’s health condition. Rather than quell the rumour, Dele, with his hypocritical treatise left much for conjecture, and heightened the rumours. Quite sad indeed this nation is populated by the irredeemably gullible!

        • Suruchukwu Igbogambo

          The man Dele Momodu is a stock character. Flatterer, a man
          without Moral Feeling, a fabricator, an unrepentant show-Off and basely a
          Covetous Man just like his bother Femi falana who is an epic gaslighter. He has just revealed how they used social media during the last elections to launder Buhari’s image. He was the troll in charge from his hotel room. Nigerians must be vigilant come 2019. Tony Blair’s visit to Kaduna is the first salvo that has just been thrown. Anybody who knows the politics of Kaduna knew who senator Shehu sani was referring to in his story of the lion king, Hyenas and jackals,El Rufia but as usual they turned it to refer to Saraki in an attempt tomisdirect and question our own perception and sanity. Russian meddling with US elections will benothing compared to what is coming to Nigeria. May God help us all.

      • Cheta God

        Why insult the other man? Why not just make your own point. The nan is entitled to his opinion just as you

      • Arabakpura

        Dele is a man who is not proud of his father’s heritage and that is the reason why some people denigrate him; but then, he is entitled to his opinions and write-ups!

      • sunny okocha

        You should read that article again dele has issues that article reeks with sycophancy thats not what we want

    • Full blooded Nigerian

      Yes he is a photographer. But he wines and dines with the kings, queens, princes, presidents, princes and princesses and paupers. He’s an all rounder and that’s man born with “wooden” spoon.

      He says the truth all the time..

      • Magnus0071mg

        He is a court jester a sort of rag of those you mentioned When they tired of him they’ll throw him into the dustbin