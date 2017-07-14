NPC Worries over Rapid Population Growth in Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Population Commission (NPC) has expressed worries over rapid population growth in the country.

The Bauchi State Director, NPC, Mallam Musa Haruna Rashid, who expressed worry while addressing journalists in Bauchi Friday to commemorate the 2017 World Population Day said: “The population of Nigeria is projected to surpass that of the most populous countries in the world, shortly before 2050, at which point it would become the third largest country in the world.”

According to him, “The population will increase death rate in the country especially among the mothers and children. Therefore child spacing is paramount because the spacing will create good health and it will reduce maternal and child death rate in the country.

“Family planning and birth spacing are measures to attain a sustainable family size by way of allowing for adequate intervals between births, employing especially the use of contraception.”

The NPC director called on stakeholders, religious and traditional leaders to take up the challenge of promoting the demand and utilisation of family planning services for the sake of building a healthy and prosperous society.

