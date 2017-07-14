Cross River Assembly Declares APC Member’s Seat Vacant

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly has declared the seat of the member representing Obubra II state constituency in the House, Mr. Elucate Okora Ekom, vacant.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. John-Gaul Lebo, declared the member’s seat vacant on Friday, saying that the affected lawmaker had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During plenary on Friday, the speaker had announced that Ekom had informed the Clerk of the House in writing that he had formally defected from PDP to the APC.

After reading the letter from Ekom, who attended the day’s sitting, the speaker read some sections of the Nigerian constitution which he said mandated him to declare the APC member’s seat vacant, inasmuch as there was no valid court order to make such declaration.

At the end of the day’s sitting, the speaker told journalists why the House declared the seat of the APC member vacant.

Details later…

  • Adeola

    Idiot, Lebo who told you that you have such powers, which constitution are you reading. Just shut up you useless head of a useless assembly

    • mike

      Your venom is triggered by emotion for APC otherwise the speaker acted on the relevant portion of the constitution since there is no division in the previous party or court ruling supporting the decamping from PDP

  • Rt Hon Speaker, Cross Riverians are solidly behind you insomuch as you have done the right thing. There are no party factions at Ekom’s ward, LGA, State nor federal party structure on what basis is he shouldering his defection. Very recently the leadership tussle at the federal PDP was resolved in favour of the mainstream PDP – the Makarfi faction, on which side of the field is Ekom jumping from? Yanga dey sleep…..trouble go wake am.

  • Jumpingbrook

    Way to go speaker, we stand by you, let the moron go find seat marked “APC” which he can only find in far North of Nigeria