Back to Basics

AKIN OSUNTOKUN: DIALOGUE WITH NIGERIA

Conversations around the socio-political development of Nigeria in general and the restructuring debate in particular have been impoverished by two important deficiencies of the literate Nigerian public. First is lack of historical awareness, consciousness and working knowledge of Nigeria’s history. Second and allied to the first is the characteristic disability of short attention span-fuelled in the main by the dysfunction of consumerism (that was fostered by the oil boom). ‘Consumerism is people purchasing goods and consuming materials in excess of their basic needs..

In the effort to get the general public better engaged in contemporary debates, this hindrance (relative ignorance, short attention span and instant gratification syndrome} is a prior and fundamental challenge. Most Nigerians would probably fail the Nigerian version of the citizenship test that America routinely administers to those seeking American citizenship. For instance how many Nigerians can readily and correctly answer the following questions-how many members comprise the House of Representatives? On what date did the civil war end? When did Nigeria become a republic?

To advance the cause and quality of public debate and enlightenment in Nigeria it is required that people understand the linkage between bad governance and poor development results on one hand and a deficient constitutional structure of the country on the other hand; and how the latter precipitates and feeds the former. This education is very important to the long term political stability and unity of the country. It is important for the clarification of the choices available to Nigerians and preclusion from the resort to the seductive beckoning of the extreme but simple to understand and motivate message of secession. A substantial degree of the success of Nnamidi kanu and his Biafran agenda owes to the simplicity and clarity and hence the mass accessibility of his message.

Comparatively, getting across the message of restructuring is far more complex and complicated than a simple clarion call of ‘to your tents o Israel’, or ‘to your tents o Oduduwa republic’. It is a lot less likely that the masses of the Igbo people would be receptive to secessionist blandishment if they were better educated about Nigeria and the availability of less expensive options. We can go further to speculate on the Biafra appeal-that next to the lack of education (and the reflective inhibition it engenders) is the enabling factor that majority of the population of those clamouring for Biafra were a post-civil war generation who were spared the direct traumatic experience of the civil war. This is a double jeopardy formulation where both attributes negatively reinforce one another as against the mitigation of education and historical knowledge alleviating the lack of direct experience and exposure. This is a fertile ground for the triumph of demagoguery, an attribute which kanu seems to possess in generous proportions.

In the observation that the preponderant swathe of the Nigerian populace (especially the younger generation) dwells in blissful ignorance, Nigeria is Biafra writ large. They are witnesses and victims of the developmental failure of Nigeria yet they are unable to understand and grapple with the problem let alone meaningful articulate viable responses beyond the fiasco of a mythical Mohammadu Buhari waging a seemingly unwinnable war against corruption, Niger Delta militancy and Biafra. A man who does not know where he is coming from is unlikely to know where he is headed argues the historical perspective-this squares with the scientific perspective of grounding validity of knowledge on its explanatory value and predictability. Why is Buhari unable to effectively fight corruption? Wither the wherewithal of Niger Delta insurgency and Biafra? How did we come by 36 states? What is the first, second, third and fourth republic? A child born in 1999 is a post military dictatorship era adult of 18years, so what is the story of the protracted military dictatorship era in Nigeria? What is the constitutional development history of Nigeria-encompassing the foundational Independence constitution and the 1979, 1990, 1999 mutants?

As a general response to all questions that border on the good governance of Nigeria there isn’t a better teachable departure point than the universally applicable teaser of Aristotle ‘let fools contend, whatever is best administered is best’. In other words, so long as we have governance that delivers the goods, what does it matter which constitutional model or form of government Nigeria is practising? Since 1960, however, we have experimented with both civil democratic rule and military dictatorship in all its governance and constitutional structure variations. Be it federalism as wholesomely applied in the first republic and as progressively mutilated in the subsequent constitutions of the second, third and the fourth republics.

Following Aristotle, there would have been no need to hanker after any particular form of government, be it unitary or federal if all or any of these historical phases have succeeded regardless of its constitutional content. On the contrary and on the evidence of direct and empirical observation, the most successful phase, the first republic spanning 1960-66, succeeded on account of the competitive development spirit fostered by the wholesome application of federalism. Thus in the historical experience of Nigeria, the theory and practise of federalism has validated the recommendation of federalism as the optimal constitutional arrangement.

The theory and practise of federalism in Nigeria is best exemplified in the career of the first Premier of the Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. No Nigerian leader is better grounded in the theory of federalism and no Nigerian government is more successful in manifesting the utility of federalism in governance than the premiership of Awolowo in the Western region. It was on this pedestal that he stood to pontificate as follows in ‘Thoughts on Nigerian constitution’

‘‘From our study of the constitutional evolution of all the countries of the world, two things stand out clearly and prominently. First in any country where there are divergences of language and of nationality- particularly of language- a unitary constitution is always a source of bitterness and hostility on the part of linguistic or national minority groups. On the other hand, as soon as a federal constitution is introduced in which each linguistic or national group is recognized and accorded regional autonomy, any bitterness and hostility against the constitutional arrangement must disappear. Secondly, a federal constitution is usually a more or less dead letter in any country which lacks any of the factors conducive to federalism.’’

As practised in Nigeria in the first republic, federalism was encapsulated in the elements identified in the following account ‘At independence largely autonomous regions possessed the residual powers in the federation and functioned almost independently. The regions had independent revenue bases; separate constitutions, foreign missions, and the primary and secondary education were under the residual list while the university education was under the concurrent list’. The independence constitution remains the prototype federalist constitution for Nigeria and which in practise, worked best for the country. It is logical and borne of our practical experience that the further we stray away from this model, the less successful the administration of Nigeria.

TO RECAP
In the effort to get productively engaged on the debate on restructuring there has to be a prior working knowledge of federalism and its understanding as a structure of power relations between the central government and the component sub national governments (regions or states). Nigeria presently operates a constitution in which this structure of power relations is specified. The contention is that this structure has deviated substantially from the prototype of 1960 and we have learnt that it is not working and that the degree of governance failure corresponds to the extent of this deviation. It is this precipitously failing structure, which had proven largely unworkable, that is prompting the call for restructuring-that is a restructuring of power relations and distribution between the first tier central government and the second tier component governments.

The power relations we earlier made reference consist of the ‘exclusive’, ‘concurrent’ and the ‘residual’. The exclusive list refers to those that are exclusive to the central government such as defence, consular, customs and immigration and foreign affairs; the concurrent comprises those on which both the central and the component unit governments can act upon-for instance education; the residual powers are those which are neither specified in the exclusive or concurrent list. The existence of the latter (residual) and its domiciliation in the second tier government unit is what distinguishes a federal constitution from a unitary one. Over the years what has degraded the workability of federalism is the expropriation and aggrandisement of powers from the residual and the concurrent powers category by the central government.

The more problematic aspect of restructuring borders on the prescription of merger of states attendant on the obvious non sustainability and unviability of the thirty six states structure. Under constitutional federalism, creation of any state must fulfil one basic condition and that is possession of independent revenue base capable of sustaining the financial independence of the state. A cursory glance at the thirty six states readily reveals the conspicuous inability of the overwhelming number of them to pass this stress test. Failure to meet this criteria and the consequent dependence on the central government for survival, ab-initio, nullifies them as viable pillars of development oriented federalism.

CONVERSATIONS AROUND RESTRUCTURING
Some observers have taken issues with my advocacy of restructuring and raised salient points. Because of the utility of those observations to illuminate and elaborate on the understanding of restructuring I have decided to take them up in subsequent columns. Hereunder I present two samples of those rejoinders

‘I define restructuring differently – because I have a different diagnosis of the Nigerian problem. I fundamentally believe that the problem is us, not the law or the 36-state structure. Under the same laws and structures, let the Arabs or Germans come and take over Nigeria and you will see a different outcome. Take Nigerians to go and populate Germany and Germany will never be the same again. I operate from that angle’.

‘There is no iron-cast definition of federalism, contrary to a common belief in Nigeria. It is basically the sharing of power between national and subnational governments. The extent is determined in each country. Indonesia shares revenue the same way we do it in Nigeria. It is still federalism. Mexico the same’

  • Adeyemi Owolabi

    This one of the best intellectually stimulating treatise Iam reading from one of those who is ready to rationalise any issue in governance or misgovernance of the immediate past government.
    I am in agreement with your historical postulation and the constitutional structure on which power relations could be built and how Nigerians have fared in the practice of the options or the choices they have made right from 1960. Nigeria as a political entity is a work in process and because of the changing scenes of life, nothing is cast on stone . What worked yesterday may not today and so the need for political recalibration to meet the needs of now and going forward. As usual some are denying the obvious as if the one size fits all type of federalism is eternally sufficient.

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    The Nigerian Democratic Experiment And The Influence of The Undemocratic Forces Of the Mob

    by Dele Awogbeoba

    Nigeria has had a rather chequered history with
    democracy. Since 1999, Nigeria has had an uninterrupted democratic
    experiment which has been largely successful. INEC has continuously
    improved its handling of elections where the votes of the people are
    increasingly being reflected in the results subsequently announced by
    INEC. Under former President Jonathan and continued under the
    Buhari/Osinbajo Presidency, elections in Nigeria have shown both parties
    win and lose elections. Surprise results, such as the senatorial result
    in Osun state, have at times gone against the party in power.
    Northerners have acquitted themselves very well when they have been in
    charge of INEC.

    However, the conduct of elections and participating in elections are
    but a part of Nigeria’s democratic experiment and experience.

    The other part of the democratic experience which Nigeria is trying
    to learn is the effect of the result of democratic elections and the
    mandate given to a winning party for the 4 year period that it has to
    govern. Nigerians are grappling to come to terms with the consequences
    of the results of the 2015 elections. Then President Jonathan made the
    implementation of the 2014 national conference resolutions by selected
    members of the wider society the main focus of his re-election campaign.
    Candidate Buhari made the fight against corruption, the defeat of Boko
    Haram and the prudent management of the Nigerian economy the major plank
    of his election campaign.

    Candidate Buhari won 22 of the 36 states and obtained over 2.5
    million more votes than the then President Jonathan. Consequently,
    Nigerians had voted to discard the resolutions of the national
    conference of 2014.

    Nothing could have prepared the civilized world for the bizarre dance
    that is now playing itself out in Nigeria. A section of the country
    that voted for then President Jonathan and in favour of “restructuring”
    along the lines of the resolutions of the 2014 conference have through
    the use of the mob have now effectively used blackmail, threats of
    secession and mob rule to try to obviate the will of Nigerians as
    effected through the ballot box. We also have self selected
    socio-cultural organizations who also supported then President Jonathan
    during the 2015 Presidential elections, were members of the national
    conference and campaigned for then President Jonathan on the basis of
    the implementation of the 2014 national conference resolutions bizarrely
    now thinking that they represent the preponderance of views of
    Nigerians on the issue of the 2014 national conference and
    restructuring.

    Nigeria as a country has been continuously restructuring itself over
    the last 100 years. It went from (1) being a country of the Northern and
    southern protectorates and Lagos (2) Northern, Western, Eastern regions
    and Lagos (3) Northern, Western, Mid Western, Eastern regions and Lagos
    (4) a nation divided into provinces (5) a 12 state structure (6) a 19
    state structure (7) a 30 state structure and (8) a 36 state structure
    plus Abuja.

    Effectively, Nigeria has restructured itself once every 12 years over
    the last 100 years and still Nigerians are displeased. Now we have
    hectoring voices of those that want to go forward to the past by having 6
    regions (despite the fact that it was the need to cater for minority
    rights that gave rise to state creation from 1967 to the mid 1990’s)
    whilst we have others that want 18 new states created despite the fact
    that many of the existing states cannot raise enough internally
    generated income to meet its basic needs. We also have the South East
    wanting an extra state despite the fact that (a) all states of the South
    East put together cannot raise internally generated income that would
    equal 2/3 of the internally generated income generated by Ogun state (b)
    the land mass of the entire South East is less than the size of Oyo
    state and (c) it is the least populated zone by a significant margin.

    Nigeria has not only experimented with different structures over the
    years. It has experimented with different forms of government. It had
    (1) the parliamentary system with the Queen as head of government, (2)
    Parliamentary system with a Nigerian President as the head of government
    (3) Presidential system, (4) Military system with a head of state, (5)
    Military system with a self declared president, and (6) a military
    government at the federal level and a civilian government at the state
    level. Still Nigerians are unsure of what they want and clamor for more
    equally unworkable options.

    Confusion and a confused people have become eternally entangled in
    the geographical expression now known as Nigeria. Introspection has
    ceased to exist. Respect for the rule of law and the sanctity of the
    ballot box has taken flight. In its place, the rulesof the mob appears
    to have arisen and the silent majority watch in sheer disbelief.

    Nigeria’s issue has never been the structure of Nigeria. It has been
    the quality of people elected to manage the various levels of
    government. A lot must be said that the culture of Nigeria and its
    emphasis on corruption has not helped matters one iota.

    The government has a role to play here. It must implement the
    policies on which it was elected. In 2019, it must determine the grounds
    on which it would fight the next election. The results of the PDP case,
    ensures a good opposition will provide a counter-weight.

    Hopefully, policy will determine the choices between the parties and
    we hope that with time Nigerians will learn to respect the will of the
    people as expressed through the ballot box as opposed to the will of the
    mob as expressed through hate speech , threats of secession and war.

    • Intrepid

  • “Korede

    Except we do not want to say the truth, the 36 states structure is unwieldy and there is no basis for their creation. In fact I am waiting for somebody to tell me the rationale for the creation of those states. Any restructuring or constitutional amendment that will not touch on these state structures will only postpone the evil day. We need to go back to regionalism which will help us a lot in reducing our recurrent expenditures and free more for for capital projects and eventually bring about development.

    One more thing I want to add is we do not wage war against corruption (” beyond the fiasco of a mythical Mohammadu Buhari waging a seemingly unwinnable war against corruption”) we are still doomed as a nation. This is because that is one thing that Nigerians are united on. No religion, ethnicity, APC, PDP, APGA etc when it comes to sharing our national wealth illegally. It is not about Buhari or APC.

    • William Norris

      But the wealth is shared LEGALLY.

      That is PRECISELY the problem, the biggest corruption in Nigeria is LEGAL.

      How did Danjuma get his oil blocks that he sold for $2 billion? How did Buhari’s new in-law Indimi get his own? All those IBB relatives?

      The SHOCKING TRUTH is that they didn’t do anything ILLEGAL. It’s allowed by the Petroleum Act for the President to award oil blocks to ANYONE he chooses.

      What about the Land Use Act? El-Rufai was charged to court in 2010 for awarding prime Abuja land to his concubines, wives and mistresses during his time as FCT Minister. The courts determined that his actions were legal under the Land Use Act. Under that Law your state governor can take your Village homestead and award it to anybody and you can’t do squat about it.

      Solid Mineral Act is the same. There’s the Nigeria Industrial Promotion Act (?) that allows the Minister or is it President or somebody…to completely waive taxes for any company on some flimsy excuse…there’s so many of these laws and they’re all about TAKING MONEY & PROPERTY from Nigerians and giving to some chosen ones. Just like the Apartheid Government in South Africa LEGALY took lands and wealth from Blacks and gave to Whites, same thing, no difference, same Colonial Doctrine.

      I keep a tally of news stories detailing cases of land seizures in Nigeria. In Kebbi or Taraba state something like 100,000 people have been kicked out of their villages and the lands awarded to an American rice cultivation company that has OBJ as their partner. And do you know how much land OBJ has TAKEN all over Nigeria, completely LEGALLY?

      Why don’t Nigerians understand all this stuff? Why?

      • FrNinja

        How can Nigerians understand when the average Nigerian under 20 knows Davido but not the name of the Finance Minister. The second phase of neocolonialism is now in full swing. The ghettoization of Nigeria. This is the zoo Nnamdi Kanu wants to escape and I do not blame him. For our forefathers were not dancing skelewu when hard times required exercising the brain not resorting to hedonism.

  • Odigbo Onyejekwe

    Akin at his best!

  • obinnna77

    Akin, like A.A noted below, thou doth gloss over much. Your German, Arab transplantation analogy is spot on. But the dynamics that make it an apt metaphor are improperly unpacked by you.
    There is a central, universally acceptable ethos, in being a German, or an Arab; be it culture, race, religion etcetera. A bind. A weltanschaung. A commonly held worldview. With that in hand, action is coordinated, and common outcomes elucidated, and pursued.
    The problem with the Niger-arean, as you very well know, is that there is no such thing as a ‘Nigerian’. There are people, living on the area of the Niger, some of whose ethnic-level ethos, is diametrically opposed to that of others, effectively generating centrifugal forces, working at cross purposes to each other.
    Create a true ‘Nigerian’ then, not a Niger-arean. Or let us all go back to being what we are. Which, incidentally, is the crux of the ‘demagogue’ N.Kanu’s message. Which, the simplicity, and inner logic of, does not require a lot of education to admit, and accept. Which makes it successful.

  • Don Franco

    Dear Professor Akintola Osuntokun,

    I’m unable to commend you for a well-written op-ed this morning for you failed to inform your readers that government hasn’t shown any honesty of purpose to restructure Nigeria; nor did you take into account that VP Osinbajo has informed us that PMB is about to return from his medical tourism; and Given that President Buhari is not in support of secession for Biafrans, or the restructuring of Nigeria in any form; l foresee the eventuality of increased agitation both for self-determination and for restructuring across the country upon his return to Nigeria; and given his antecedents, he may send out his jackboots like he did severally in the past, to quell protests; with predictable results.

    The theory and practice of Federalism in Nigeria is replete with disparity and the taint of quota system, federal character and loop-sided undeserved benefits that President Buhari is dedicated to sustain; and which you deliberately ignored to address in this article. PMB would rather go to another civil war than attend to the restructuring of Nigeria; and he’s surrounded by people who wouldn’t tell him any different.

    As a professor of political science, I’m nonplussed that you invalidate the imperativeness and urgency of Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation; you actually discounted the justice of his cause in your op-ed on the grounds that he lacks a superb education, in your opinion. You’re in for a surprise, Prof, as intellectualizing about political matters, instead of taking the bulls by the horn, like Kanu has done; is what has been responsible for the undoing of Nigeria for the past 47 years.

    • obinnna77

      His brother Jide, is a professor. Not him.

      • Don Franco

        Noted; and thank you, but what has that got to do with the price of cheese?

        • obinnna77

          • American Abroad

            Obinna, Obinna, Obinna: I wish you’d really quit. Why are you trying to correcting the uncorrectables? Why do you seek life amongst the dead? Why are you trying to save the terminal? The ignorant have absolutely no idea that they are ignorant, which is precisely why ignorance is blissful. Of course, it matters not a whit that Jide is different from Akin, who is also different from my old friend, BO (an uncle of theirs, and the brightest of the lot). When will you finally give up, and focus more on those that can still be salvaged?

          • William Norris

            Idiot Abroad please shut up. What matters is the SUBSTANCE of his argument.

            All your accurate history led you to endorse the Presidency of the Dullard Buhari….he’s the only dead one in these here discussions.

            Have you no shame?

    • William Norris

      * As a professor of political science, I’m nonplussed that you invalidate the imperativeness and urgency of Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation; you actually discounted the justice of his cause in your op-ed on the grounds that he lacks a superb education, in your opinion. You’re in for a surprise, Prof, as intellectualizing about political matters, instead of taking the bulls by the horn, like Kanu has done; is what has been responsible for the undoing of Nigeria for the past 47 years.*

      THANK YOU !!! Tell that to the American Idiot Abroad !!!

  • Daniel

    Mr Osuntokun, may I beseech you not to bother so much about the ostrich syndrome of Northern elites.

    The laughable pretence of not understanding restructuring has an expiration date.

    It is politically disingenuous when they tell us they do not understand restructuring because they are very okay with the sordid status quo.

    Like Awolowo said, and so clearly evident, a heterogeneous society cannot be managed by a unitary constitution. It is against commonsense.

    That the independence constitution was truncated cannot become an endless alibi for this quagmire we find ourselves.

    We MUST go back to the basics, if we truly desire peace and progress in this clime. And time is of the essence.

    • Time is not of essence here my friend. From Clifford’s to Independence constitution, it took a span of 32 year, not adding the ’63 constitution. It will take a lot of time and hard work. Example, will the igbos agree to land ownership by the indigenes of the FCT( exclusive list)? Will Southern Kaduna agree to a chiefdom state or be controlled from Zaria by an emir? Will the Ikwerres and Ijaws allow the igbos dominate their affairs, what Isaac Boro fought and died for? Will the Binis allow Gele-gele be a part of ijawland, as clamored by the ijaws? Will the esa le kos, the ijoras etc allow the igbos be indigenes, where they too can enjoy residency within their business place, without having to come from festac, egbeda volks and the rest of those outskirts?
      APC as a party ( not their spokesman though),have in their constitution a robust arrangement for restructuring, culminating with states police. We have to secure the country first to engender a robust debate. No region is afraid of restructuring. As first a northerner, I want to trade my cows and goats etc from a comfortable ranch in the north, without transporting them to the south. Let me trade from a point of advantage. LAKE rice just set the pace for the kind restructuring, the northerners want.

      • Don Franco

        Dear Ahmed Omar,

        How can you be so condescending in your bovine utterances; why is your northern permission needed for the kind of restructuring that you “want”? You have just validated Nnamdi Kanu’s position on why Biafrans shouldn’t bother about remaining part of Nigeria; and how those who want to still be part of Nigeria can reach a mutually agreeable understanding on how to relate with each other. It is never an “either” “or” situation. Why else would you suggest for northern christians to be under subjugation of moslem emirs or else be ruled by one chief; or for Ikweres to make a choice between their Igbo kin and Ijaw neighbours?
        You can trade your cows and goats in the north; we eat healthier fish and chicken in the south!

        • Bereaved of insults and innuendos my expose goes without giving Nnamdi Kanu oxygen in his insults and the rest. I believe the country is govern by a constitution written by an erudite scholar and lawyer, prof. Nwabueze from the SE. I should be the one from the northern part complaining that the laws are lopsided.
          As for your fish, pray you don’t eat polluted ones.

          • Don Franco

            Professor Nwabueze was no where near General Abdulsalam when he foisted the 1999 Constitution on a hapless population; but it is typical of your type to blame it on the erudite and scholarly Igbo… The 1999 Constitution is a cure that is worse than the disease it was meant to heal; and it took the “oxygen” of Nnamdi Kanu to bring about a serious revolution in failed and failing zoo.
            Having succeeded in polluting our waterways for the last 50 years with oil spills and gas flaring; providence left some remedy of good fish futher upstream that is immunized from your poisoning efforts, don’t worry.

      • Daniel

        You have run out time. Come to the negotiation table, instead of pretending not to understand restructuring.

        I am Niger Deltan. This is not about Igbo. I need 100% resource control.

        You have your space in Nigeria ,I have mine, I wonder what you mean by years.

        Wake up!

        • Your 100% does includes me. I’m equally a Niger – Deltan by birth from Warri. So, Whatccha gonna do about my case and millions of others?

          • Daniel

            You have a right to claim citizenship in your place of birth.

            However, what is most critical right now is each one for themselves, God for us all.

            Those who claim political sophistication cannot now say they cannot manage themselves in a restructured Nigeria.

            We must make progress this time around.

  • Lawrenece Ifo

    The writer was right when he asserted that ‘deficient constitutional structure feeds bad government and development’.

    But,in my view,he did not give much attention to identify the cause of the deficient constitutional structure.

    Which is the absence of a constitution which came into being through the rational collective deliberation of people and therefore,make the people to buy-into the constitution project.

    Because as the South Africa chief Justice said,using sort of a biblical analogy ‘In the supereme constitution, we live and have our being’.
    Adapting that saying in the Nigeria context,it goes to show that the political and developmental behaviour of the people is guided and shaped by the laid down foundational principle of their supreme constitution and it’s underlying values as agreed upon during the rational collective deliberation process.That is why the ‘being” of the people flow from that.
    The being is the mindset that the people exbit in their horizotall and vertical relationships.

    So attributing the challenges facing the zoo to lack of historical knowledge or educations is to me,just to try and reduce the issues and prescribe the typical black African simplistic solution to serious issues that requires dispassionate and candid engagement.

    History is important but using it as sort of a mere fallacy of fear to dissuade ‘people from exercising a recognised legitimate right to self-determination’ cannot solve the problem.
    The same thing goes with the issue of education or labelling an individual/people that are using the international legal instrument to push for right uneducated.

    In a normal setting the political elites should embody or be the conduit for the people to verporize their grievances and where they fail to do that like in this context the people can decide for themselves.
    Especially when the leader did not flow from the genuine mandate of the people.

    However,just as he said about the effects of oil boom,it is high time many people should come to terms with the fact that not occupying a political position or speaking fluent English does not make one an illiterate and therefore,precludes him/her from taking legitimate social-political position.

    That is why there can never be any objective basis to reduce Nnamdi Kanu and what he represent to be as a result of lack of education or appreciation of history. History is only important so long as it has a positive impact in shaping the future not when it is rekindled to serve as impediment to shape the furuture!

    As what Kanu and his legitimate self-determining followers are saying is that they are not part of the process that brought about the ‘deficient constitutional structure’ which is feeding into the bad government and development, with its far reaching corollary effects in their lives and that they have a legitimate remedial course of action as provided for in the PREEMPTORY NORMS OF ALL NATIONS which some people are trying to repudiate on the premise of the fallacy of fear.

    Nobody can argue that they are not justified to take that position unless if the person is trying to say that history have made them to be captive of their negative reality?

    That reality is that there is no way the zoo can be salvaged when the people did not agree on a constitutional structure which will not only guide the conducts of the leaders,but will equally strengthen the demands side which includes the numerous ethnic/tribes groups, to be in a position to demand whatever that is agreed to be theirs on terms suchs as rights,negative and positive actions and ffective enabling insitutions as agreed through the rational deliberation process.

    This will equally put the leaders in a position to see themselves to be a products of the constitutional scheme and not a situation where people tend to try to depend on the abstract notion of a benevolent good leader who will go out of his way to do what he seems to be good in any way he/she deems it fit.
    That is lie as there is a presumption that man is incapable of doing good on his own in the absence of compelling injunctions by law.
    We know that what is a good leader is subjective in any diverse society.
    Hence the complaince to agreed principles and values becomes the determining factor when it comes to weighing the conducts of a leader.

    If other sane countries can come together to agree on a normative aim,why the speculation and mere fantastisizing about good leadership at the expense of agreed foundational structure??

    So any restructuring should not be reduced to mere rehearsing of the past though,we can borrow from the previous,as the social-political dynamics have changed which requires the Iving to decide on how they want to live,putting it down and creating institution that will give life to it which will then empower the people to ‘live and have every of their being’ from it.

    The structure is the foundation and the people must lay the foundation in order to be able to be build on it as they will live on it. Not Abdulsalami or Yadudu,as they cannot decide the type of structures.

  • AyoJon

    I’ve also been pondering about electoral college so that the minorities can recognized. That the story is always about the three largest ethnic groups is what is affecting us. The big three always think they can use the minority support to threaten the other.

  • American Abroad

    I believe the typically insightful Osuntokun glosses over the Nigerian Problem.

    It goes much further- and deeper- than a failure of historical appreciation. It is, mostly, a failure of education, amongst the citizens and their leaders. It was Malcolm Forbes who described the entire purpose of education as replacing an empty mind with an open mind. In Nigeria, as is ably attested to by the bulk of the internet Commentariat, we have erected silos of group-think defined by tribe, state, religion, race, language and a host of other shibboleths. Education, in case I am misunderstood, is of course, not a product or destination, but a process: a never-ending sequence of finding, losing, and re-discovery. Which, I suppose, explains in. a round-about sort of way why Dr. Ango Abdullahi, agriscientist, ex-Vice Chancellor, tenured professor and perpetual scold, always sounds amazingly ignorant. He is only matched by the incendiary rhetoric from IPOB and our Arewa Youth, reminding me of the Mark Twain aphorism, which I will paraphrase thusly: In the first place, God made idiots, but that was only for practice; then God created idle, underemployed Nigerian males. But at least, IPOB (and to a lesser extent, AYF) may lay claim to the boisterousness of youth, what in the name of all that is holy would be Dr Ango Abdullahi’s excuse? But I digress.

    In truth, no Nigerian leader, with the isolated exception of the late Sarduana, Ahmadu Bello, was really faithful to the concept of Federalism. Even Awolowo, arguably its most forceful proponent prior to Independence, became less convincing in his rhetoric only to fold completely, following the discovery of Delta oil. He had a lot of opportunities to re-introduce Federalism, even the “Nigerian” version, the so-called “Fiscal Federalism”, a mongrel animal being a third Federal, a third Unitary, and a third Confusion. He never did. Indeed, the UPN manifesto was disturbingly quiet on that plank, as well as other cardinal goal-posts of his defunct Action Group.

    There are many variants of Federalism, as the writer correctly alludes to. Most grew out of the Federalist Papers, the intellectual underpinning of the American democratic experiment. However, it is inaccurate to suggest that Federal governments are necessarily static: indeed, in most democracies, Federalism as practiced is fairly fluid, evolving and changing over time, depending on current social drives. For instance, America presently practices a Dual Federalism, where power is shared between the central government and constituent states, with a lion’s share of responsibility (and clout) reserved within Washington. In the early days of this Republic, it was a Cooperative Federalism, where power was virtually equal between states and the central government; being an intrinsically unstable arrangement, without a clear executive “leader” and prone to stand-offs, it soon devolved into the present practice with the central government in clear ascendancy. What Nigeria practices is best described as a Creative Federalism, or more derogatorily as a Nanny Federalism, where an “all-knowing” benevolent, and often patriarchal, Central government deciphers and caters to the needs of the (typically insolvent) states. Fiscal Federalism was closest to the Gowon war-time construct, where all funds accrued to the Federal governmental and were later distributed as largesse to the peripheral units; indeed, America came close to this aberration following the stress of Vietnam which led to the Tonkin Resolution during LBJ Johnson’s era.

    The fissures in Nigeria’s firmament is highlighted by our invidious politics of resignation, predicated by sundry statistics. Consider: an estimated 90% of Nigerians believe that the major impediment to Nigeria’s progress is leadership (not followership or citizenship). About 95% of the same Nigerians believe nothing can be done to improve upon our leadership.

    Bottom Line: the problem with Nigeria has less to do with our specific system of government, but our character as citizens, as leaders, as writers, as pastors, as security officials, as people. Sadly, even restructuring- or outright secession- will likely prove not to be a Magic Bullet.

    • Daniel Obior

      Late Sadauna Ahmadu Bello only, was faithful to federalism? Please explain.
      It is an aberration to claim fiscal federalism was closest to the Gowon time. If anything, that was when the obnoxious unitary style government was born. Centralisation of government functions which became the order of the day, cannot in any sense of imagination be akin to federalism in any form. Finally, no system provides the so called magic bullet. Some systems create more problems as we have experienced with our version of unitary style federation. The old federal system of the ’60s had far less problems hence the call for restructuring. No system is problem free or perfect.

      • American Abroad

        Dear DO:
        Though his other political competitors gave ample lip service to Federalism (when it suited them), it was only Ahmadu Bello that showed an abiding preference to the federal principle of a weak center and very strong peripheral regions. His reasons were many and complicated, and I would not explore those here. Awo also did, until he decided to seek greener pastures at the center. Zik was unapologetically for a Pax Nigerian, even a Pax Africana, a philosophy he shared with Ghana’s Nkrumah.
        Fiscal federalism is probably not what you think it is: Gowon’s model was the closest post-crisis model to this.
        I agree with you: there is no such thing as a perfect political system. We have tried 2 heroic extremes, the Westminster parliamentary model and the American executive Presidency. Perhaps, we should try the Nigerian model? But would it still be operated by Nigerians?

        • Grelia O

          In the absence of a Nigerian version to which we can reference, it would be better to return to the version that has worked best for the nation. Everybody, even the architects of the current retrogressive structure, is nostalgic about the First Republic. The nation should revert to the 1963 Constitution with constructive modifications that suits today’s reality of 6 federating units.

          • American Abroad

            Citizen, beware!
            Laudator temporis acti is a common humaan failing: with time and the massage of pain by distance and retrospection, we mercifully tend to forget. Memory fades, dopamine surges in the brain cells, the good is accentuated, the ill is blurred. That is why Erich Fromm, one of the most incisive psychoanalysts of the last century, declared that when looking at human history he is a rank pessimist, but when looking at pre-history hew becomes an unfailing optimist. It is the same mindset that enabled Donald Trump’s ascent to the American Presidency on a Make America Great Again (MAGA) proposal.
            The past is never as good as we remember. The 1960s were not nearly as good as you imagine. It was the 1963 Republican Constitution that brought us exactly where we are today.
            Citizen, beware!

          • Grelia O

            Beats me how a chap with your level of education, exposure, and the benefit of hindsight would prefer the current 36 state structure that is dying a slow death to a structure that worked better. I may have overestimated you.

            There is no perfect system of government. However, of all the systems practiced so far in Nigeria, available evidence shows that the ’63 Constitution was by far better than other Constitutions and Decrees. No other Constitution or Decree has been merit-based.

            What accounts for the fact that each decade since Gowon’s structure has been worse than the previous – 1980 worse than 1970, 1990 worse than 1980, 2000 worse than 1990, 2010 worse than 2000? The success of Balewa had more to do with the structure than his personal intellect. Look at the US, which you cited earlier. It has had and survived incompetent presidents like George Bush Jr and a few others before him. It will also survive Donald Trump’s 4 or 8 years because the American governing structure has built-in corrective mechanisms.

          • William Norris

            I wish you had displayed such insight in your views of Buhari.

            Idiot.

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            Hahaha.

        • Daniel Obior

          With due respect, Ahmadu Bello was not less enamored to a strong centre. Did you ever ponder why he conscripted secondary school students into the army instead of allowing them the opportunity of the benefit from education? He had his eyes trained on the control of the centre. He simply was hedging his bet. Should a political control of the centre fail with time, his control of the army would deliver the centre. That eventually worked, but unfortunately he was not alive to see his grand strategy materialise. Gowon today, stands accused of introducing the present brand of federalism of a strong centre which has worsened the problems in the country. It really does not matter what brand you or me would wish to call it. It is only unacceptable to attempt glorifying the man, which you tended to. We are agreed no system is perfect. The system in the ’60s has been the best so far for Nigeria. We should therefore go back to it in the meantime, while we ponder what else is better to take its place.

        • Mystic mallam

          Nigerians are a product of their ancestry, socio-political-and-economic environment, exposure and education. What are you suggesting – that Nigerians are inherently, uniquely incapable of making their country a better place – irrespective of the institutional-governance environment, and access to knowledge?

      • William Norris

        The 1960s were not a golden age of Federalism.

        How come the Federal Government under the control of Sarduana could interfere so blatantly in the affairs of the Western Region?

        The superstructure back then was just as bad as it is today. Yes.

        Nzeogwu’s coup led to Ironsi who made it worse.

        • Daniel Obior

          The ’60s was far from perfect. Only better than other times and citizens were more content. Nzeogwu’s coup upset the apple cart. Ironsi in 6 months had no clue what to do. Gowon in 9 years made things worse and the rest is history.

          • William Norris

            I get you. This is not argument, I’m asking or speculating.

            I don’t think citizens were more content because they were materially better off before Jan 1966. By objective measures.

            So why were the masses happier? Any guesses?

          • Daniel Obior

            They were not materially better off. For instance, there were relatively fewer urban dwellers and basic facilities in the urban areas were sufficient and functioned. There were fewer schools for fewer people and the schools were run better. For instance, there were no Federal Government Colleges (except Kings College and Queens College, both in Lagos). The Government Colleges like Ibadan, Umuahia, Owerri, Afikpo, Ughelli, Kaduna, Keffi, etc, were run excellently by the regional governments far better than the Federal Government Colleges of today. There were jobs in general for educated people after school or university. Those in rural areas were engaged in trading, farming, fishing, hunting, etc. There were no idle school leavers disgruntled with their lives, wandering about and creating problems. Though rural dwellers had little amenities, they were more content, without the modern day news of the profligacy of government drenched in petrodollar. You may be looking for statistics in my answer. They often do not provide clear answers on issues of facts and the mind.

    • Daniel

      Are you insinuating Nigerians do not want progress when they queue up to vote their leaders?

      We cannot operate a mobocracy, so I wonder what you mean.

      A society is shaped by its leaders. You cannot have people who are bad examples not to pollute the social firmament as we have it today.

      Take for example, Oyegun, the APC chairman denying his party manifesto because it is no more convenient to implement it.

      So with such a character parading himself as change agent, what do you expect from society? Dishonesty!

      If you want attitudinal change, leadership has to initiate deliberate policies in schools to foster noble values.

      Leadership has to be honest about what it does.

      Leadership has to show good examples for followers to emulate ( but Buhari is in a London hospital, wasting huge tax payers’ revenue).

      Leadership must promote unity by acting in such a way to that does not suggest otherwise.

      Some of us have read a about great personalities around the world in history, and we saw how they shaped their societies.

      So do not attempt to absolve Nigeria leaders who play the ostrich on critical issues that should shape our destiny as a country.

      Everyone cannot be in government house.Thatbisnthe essence of representation.

      And when you call these leaders out for wrong doing, what happens? They resort to ethno-religious propaganda to whip up support.

      Except, like I said, you are calling for a mobocracy.

      • William Norris

        The Idiot American Abroad fervently urged Nigerians to vote for APC in the last Presidential Elections.

        That’s all you need to know to put his comments in context.

        • American Abroad

          There is a beautiful Arab proverb, which runs thusly:
          A fool may be known by 6 things, Anger without cause, Speech without profit, Change without progress, Inquiry without object, Putting trust in a stranger, and Mistaking foes for friends.
          Ever wondered if you are one?

          • William Norris

            More flowery speech completely devoid of any sense.

            I repeat – YOU’RE AN IDIOT.

          • Allstates Investmentgroup

            Take it easy,both of you have strong views and it gives alternate perspective to the argument.

        • Daniel

          Hahaha! Some commentators on this forum think we are all too impatient to read their epistle.

          We know where they are coming from.

      • American Abroad

        Daniel:
        I insinuate only that our leaders come from us.
        We are whom we choose to lead us. Their faults, and those are legion, are ours.
        Consider: we still argue, even today, despite all the evidence, that Jonathan was a very weak and ineffectual (to say nothing of corrupt) President; Obasanjo, despite his many warts, has been the best President so far; Buhari has been a serial disappointment, to acolytes and opponents alike.
        If we can’t agree on what is really wrong, how can we plan for what is potentially corrective?
        Why do we fall for the same “ethnographic-religious” propaganda all the time? We are, already, a thugocracy.

        • Daniel

          There is only one section of Nigeria that is opposed to a merit-based leadership : the Fulani North.

          A country of quota system and half baked education definitely cannot make progress.

          When we talk about governance reform and economic reforms, only the Fulani North loathe it.

          The adrenalin deployed in bashing Obasanjo in his time and now Jonathan, cannot be said to be so with Buhari.

          With the current political shenanigans and outright failure of this government, we are still scratching our heads for excuses for Buhari’s failure.

          So I would conclude we are not supposed to be in one country.

          The values are just too different to be bridged.

        • FrNinja

          The process that throws up elite leaders in Nigeria was corrupted by the military. In civilized countries there is an institutional process which starts with elite education. The last five American presidents attended elite schools. One cannot say the same of Nigeria. Yet 100 years of British colonialism created that very structure with the government colleges that produced Nigerias finest. Where are those government colleges today? Roofs collapsing, windows broken, matresses full of bed bugs. Nigeria doesnt have an elite today. It has hyenas, jackals and vultures.

          • William Norris

            No, the process that throws up leaders in Nigeria was destroyed by COLONIAL CONQUEST.

            The elite education that the British created in Nigeria taught its student to HATE their own people, their ancestors, their tribal institutions, their culture. Those acolytes of elite British education later became high government officials and passed what they learned to the lower rungs of society. That is how you get a Yoruba Ooni of Ife who says Jesus is his Father.

            Where do you think the CONTEMPT that government has for Nigerians came from?

            Where does the contempt for tribalism come from?

            Stop the superficial analysis please. Nigeria has been at war with its territorial Natives right from the start and the war was most intense in the social and PSYCHLOGICAL arena. The British basically turned you all into Animals in a Zoo.

          • FrNinja

            Norris, total nonsense. Education enlightens. Its not propaganda. An educated person has the capacity to question.

            The elite education the British handed over produced the Wole Soyinkas, Kenneth Dikes, Ken Saro-Wiwas and Chinua Achebes. Wole Soyinka wrote masterpieces about Yoruba culture, Ken Saro-Wiwa galvanized his people to confront environmental devastation caused by British owned Shell and Chinua Achebe wrote literature from the viewpoint of the Igbo. These were products of:

            Wole Soyinka – Government college Ibadan
            Ken Saro-Wiwa – Government college Umuahia
            Chinua Achebe – Government College Umuahia

            Now look at the kind of people that populate Nigerian government today.

          • William Norris

            The Nigerian education system was designed to inculcate self hatred in the Natives.

            That’s the fact. Those outstanding people were outliers though in some important ways they confirm exactly what I’ve written. Achebe for one was a Christian.

          • remm ieet

            Respect William, I did not read this before I wrote mine. Spot on!

          • LagLon

            no and no. the process is destroyed because it allows universal suffrage without universal education… honestly the colonial conquest has nothing to do with pmbs 12m diehard voters.. (thats your tribe and faith WN).. the military could be blamed for the 99 constitution.. but simple economics would predict the outcomes for nigeria over the long term.
            in micro terms – we have numerous failings.. a prisoners dilemma (re our oil resources), moral hazard (as it relates to our leadership – APC is a simple case), adverse selection (re our leadership model), tragedy of the commons/ free rider problem (re oil resources/ fed govt).. there is no simple alignment…
            WN you often project this through – tribe and region – it makes it simpler to see who should get spoils and who should get rewarded.
            Economically one can say that at the moment our growth is trapped by a questionable constitutional arrangement, built on a fraudulent census, masking a free rider problem, that leads to moral hazard within the leadership, hidden behind dubious federal and state ‘institutions’ and executed by a dishonest politicians and their collaborators, who are elected by an ignorant, desperate and confused populace.

          • William Norris

            I like your bit about universal suffrage. I don’t know if it’s possible to do away with that in these times.

          • LagLon

            kinda what restructuring is about.. reducing the impact of gerrymandering and the centre…

          • remm ieet

            The elite you identified here are old and retired. Their children are abroad. Their grandchildren are the second generation of Nigerians who know nothing about Nigeria. They are cooling of somewhere in the West. They only come to visit their grandfather. Colonialist structures facilitated this process. The colonial structures were never uprooted. It was the foundation upon which Nigeria was built. We should not marvel that Nigeria has come to this.

          • FrNinja

            The fact that the vast majority of Nigerias best and brightest fleed abroad is testament of Nigerias great failure and its impending doom.

            In other countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea they helped build their nations. Taiwan dominates electronics contracting because of its silicon valley returnees. I schooled with Malaysisns sponsored to learn best practices from the west and go home and work in the civil service.

            In Nigeria Acting President Osibanjo was inspecting toilets at MMA that is how bad Nigeria is. A whole SAN going to make sure FAAN are doing very basic duty. In 2017.

            To change Nigeria would require a leader to make very drastic decisions. They would have to hold civil service exams and throw out 80% of the people that would most likely fail it. They would have to say no more corription and go after everybody that benefitted from corruption even if it includes Atiku Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida. After all the egyptians locked up Mubarak. The South Koreans went after their Generals.

            When Nigeria is serious about change we will know.

    • William Norris

      Your conclusion is wrong. No rigorous observer will claim that restructuring or secession will be a Magic Bullet. People like me have ALWAYS said the object of separation or autonomy is FREEDOM, that the TRIBES will be free to succeed or FAIL on their own terms, with NO ONE ELSE TO BLAME !!!

      H E L L O O O O !!!!!

      You should have no standing to comment on Nigerian affairs given that you were one of those who urget the people to vote for Buhari. On the street of disqus commentary, an intellectual urchin like you should be lynched and necklaced.

      You don’t have the decency to do a proper apology, you just go right ahead to inflict more of your malformed commentary on the public. Your comrades like Feyi Fawehinmi, Omo Omojuwa and others have at least acknowledged they did a terrible thing. You? No, after raping the Nigerian electorate and impregnating them with the seed of a disastrous Buhari presidency, you return demanding to complete the job with anal penetration.

      It’s instructive that NIGERIANS on this board hail you for your knowledge of history, but again like typical Nigerians they don’t ask the basic questions. Such as, what analysis of that history did you do that led to the conclusion that Nigerians should vote for Buhari?

      And you dare accuse Nigerians of having empty minds when you’re the one who scooped out the last remnants of reason from their animalistic mind.

      • American Abroad

        You know, you can make your points without all the shrill calumny. At least, you would be taken a bit seriously, not treated as a psychiatric ward inmate.
        Think about it.

        • William Norris

          You’re an IDIOT, your pretensions to intellect mean NOTHING if you can’t make good recommendations based on them.

          • obinnna77

            Such virulence. A.A was incredibly off the mark regarding Buhari. He has admitted as much, too. Einstein himself was incredibly naive when it came to the practical usage of his relativity theory. That A.A had a blind spot does not obviate from the rest of the sense he makes. You too, have some unfounded notions about Anambra people, and the intellection of the black man. It doesn’t detract from your otherwise incisive commentary.

          • William Norris

            Einstein??? You compare the study of what was NEW KNOWLEDGE such as Relativity to these debates? Please calm down!

            Everything I wrote about Anambra people is CORRECT. The proof will be how they act IF ever Biafra comes to be.

            Serious question – if someone argued in your presence that the capital city of Nigeria is Dakar, what would be your reaction?

            What was your reaction to Buhari and Tam David West telling Nigerians in 2014 that there was no subsidy on petrol?

            Did you also dignify the above LIES with a plea for balance and understanding for alternative facts?

            Now to the substantive issue. Certain things are not arguable, they just ARE. The Nigerian Problem is NOT comparable to nuclear physics. It is simple and has simple solutions and it is entirely predictable what will worsen the already bad situation in the country.

            Anyone who strains to impress us with his knowledge of history AND philosophy BUT couldn’t assess that same history and predict the terrible consequences of a Buhari Presidency…..such a person is worthy of CONTEMPT and nothing else.

            That is my point. It took me a long time to get to this. I’m no longer willing to dignify stupidity. Good luck with that.

          • American Abroad

            Obinna:
            Inchoate virulence, I should alert you, is the hallmark of the psychopath. Mediator, beware!
            Again, if I were you, I wouldn’t waste precious time on those that can never be salvaged. Mr Norris, alas, is one. Standing with Mr Norris on anything, would make me, at the very least, re-examine my stance. Chances are, the premise(s) was wrong.
            I do not have a blind spot for Mr Buhari. He has not been good as President; I thought he might be better than he has shown himself to be. Still, he is better, way better, than Mr Jonathan.
            I challenge anyone to provide any evidence, anywhere, in any language, where I encouraged anyone to vote for Mr Buhari. Of course, I did advocate he should be supported (after winning the election). But let’s at the very least, keep the dialogue honest. If truth is to be canvassed, we must speak that truth to each other- we can no longer afford to lie to ourselves, or keep truth to ourselves.
            That ends my contribution on this matter. The wider public can surely read- and make up their own minds.

          • William Norris

            * I do not have a blind spot for Mr Buhari. He has not been good as President; I thought he might be better than he has shown himself to be. Still, he is better, way better, than Mr Jonathan.*

            You have TRIBAL BIAS against Jonathan. As recorded in NIGERIAN HISTORY, Buhari is in no way better than Jonathan. Most of the failings attributed to Jonathan were FALSE, they were tribal PROPAGANDA and you’re still here flogging it.

            Buhari had already PROVEN himself a failure back in 1983. Ever read any history of those times? Because you surely didn’t live it or you would never have the gall to write such crap.

            The biggest thing Buhari claims as his own is fighting CORRUPTION.
            I have repeatedly told Nigerians what Finance Minister Adeosun finally admitted this week – CORRUPTION HAS NEVER BEEN THE PROBLEM in Nigeria so anyone trying to improve the country by fighting corruption is, by definition, going to FAIL. And Buhari has failed !!!

            On the other hand Nigerian Transparency International rankings IMPROVED under Jonathan and he didn’t make a song and dance of it, he just went about putting policies in place to tackle the BASIC ISSUES. You and the majority of the Animals of the Zoo fell for a charade and you’re still deep in it.

          • American Abroad

            Sir: I do not mind your inanities, but I insist that it must be carried out, even for the mentally ill, in proper English. Otherwise, I am happy to continue this one-sided dialogue in the tribal language of your choice: Kanuri, Hausa, Edo, whatever?
            You can’t have a bias AGAINST, you can only have a bias FOR. I think you meant prejudice AGAINST.
            But then, when communing with the insane, who really knows???

          • William Norris

            All your correct English led you do endorse a fool like Buhari for President.

            Like I wrote earlier, you’re an IDIOT and all the Queen’s English can’t make up for it.

          • LagLon

            AA i have to wade in here.
            pmb is a terrible man. it is very simple. he was always going to be a terrible president. pmb is doing exactly what he can do.
            1. ministers
            2. exclusion
            3. non selling of presidential jets
            4. no economics
            5. sectional
            6. bitter
            7. violent.
            etc etc
            pmb never in his life had evidence or demonstrated that he would be a good president. he is the counterpuncher in chief.
            look goodluck was weak, but actually he was engaged in chopping (for the ss) and real economy/ national buidling (tsa, privatisation blah blah)… it was slow but it was happening.
            we could have done better for managing him for 4 more years and putting a sane and healthy northern leader in.
            but as always our impatience and hatred got the better of us and we have this.. fire everywhere.. and an awol leader!
            lets be hopeful, but that WNs point.
            it would be simpler if the tribes just focused on their regions… devolved everything except military, borders, some taxes etc.. and some coordination…
            the obviousness of this as we see religious and tribal tensions has become self evident…
            WN – please chill a bit. its hard being ‘right’ but your kind of right is a historical one…. and even a broken clock is correct twice a day!
            Let those that are hopeful be hopeful …youre spoiling our market.. im sure someone was buying cheap property in aleppo during the arab spring.. dont frighten them… =;D

          • onyema22ohaka

            That is absolute lies that borders on being arrogantly ignorant to say that Buhari is or has been better that Jonathan.

          • LagLon

            bro, you seem sharp and WN can be over exacting.. but he is right on this one. the nigeria issue is very simple – there’s a 1 wheel car (3 are flat) and a 4 wheel car (all good) …same engine, same standard driver.. we know the outcome. you cant put a leader into power that represents the poorest most unproductive people, faith and region and expect it to end well… it was pretty simple.

            the sw worked to some extent under tinubu because ‘we are all yorubas’.. biafra is a call to tribe.. if anambra wanted to stay in nigeria, that would be peculiar and painful. if it wanted to be its own country more likely its independence would be short-lived or a tight economic union formed.

            kanu is sadly an idiot saying the obvious… if smarter men before him had done the right thing we would be there in any case…

      • Don Franco

        Dear William Norris,

        I commend you for reminding American Abroad that recollections of the past is useless unless it informs the future.
        Pseudo intellectuals hate to admit or accept responsibility for their errors in judgment; the man is beyond redemption; let him go.

      • Arabakpura

        Just like Nnamdi Kanu became the option for the Justice seeking Nigerians, somebody gave those who voted for Buhari the reason to do so and that person was Goodluck Ebelemi Jonathan!

        • William Norris

          Jonathan was a great President. He tried to do great things for Nigeria but was frustrated by the Animals of the Zoo, the Nigerian people.

          His policy on fuel subsidies alone would have kept the economy growing till today. The rejection of that policy in Jan 2012 is the root of the economic crisis today and Jonathan predicted it.

          Enjoy your CHANGE.

          • Arabakpura

            You are entitled to your opinion, I am entitled to my opinion and we all are entitled to our opinions! If we all agree that to be true, then, whether Goodluck did his best or not, what he didn’t do provided the reason why some people voted for Buhari; we must get that fact right!

          • William Norris

            It’s not my opinion. It’s FACT.

            Below is a quote I’ve reproduced MANY TIMES for those who claim not to know that there WAS once a morning in Nigeria.
            _____________________________
            Subsidy Removal:I’m Ready For Mass Revolt -Jonathan
            -Find alternative – Agbakoba, Falana, others tell President
            From IHEANACHO NWOSU, Abuja
            Sunday, December 11, 2011

            President Goodluck Jonathan, at the weekend, vowed to take the option of social revolt from Nigerians than back down on his plan to withdraw the subsidy on fuel.
            He said his insistence was informed by his knowledge that Nigeria’s economy will collapse in two years if the subsidy is sustained.
            Sunday Sun learnt President Jonathan stated this at a meeting with the leadership of some civil society organizations at the President Villa in Abuja, which was also attended by Vice President Namadi Sambo, the Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economic Team, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and her Petroleum Resources counterpart, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.
            __________________________
            The above was the genesis of the current economic crisis. Nigerians had ample warning.
            Thanks and have a good day.

          • Arabakpura

            Well…, you have heard about alternative facts!

          • Tony Oshea

            I agree with you entirely that GEJ is not ubiquitous and therefore couldn’t accomplish certain tasks and what he didn’t do provided a platform for PMB. Absolutely ,GEJ couldn’t conscript herdsmen, armed with AK47 to terrorize Nigerians,couldn’t introduce budget padding,failed to uphold nepotism,while negating the constitutional provisions on federal character,refused to tag or describe nigerians in derogatory terms as “dogs and baboons” or “hyenas and jackals”,and that provided the reasons most ignorant Nigerians elected PMB.

          • Arabakpura

            Perhaps if he did those things, he would still be on seat!

          • onyema22ohaka

            And you worked hard to enthrone your Buhari fully aware of his antecedent!
            No doubt you are enjoying him and his band of daura dullards!
            Better luck in 2019 with him?

          • Arabakpura

            If you behave like Jonathan, then you haven’t learnt anything!

    • FrNinja

      Are we talking about the same Ahmadu Bello the architect of the northernization policy?

    • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

      Dear Sir,

      We must elevate the impact of the structure
      People, their performance and thereafter outcomes will always be affected by the structures under which they operate.
      However good a driver you are, you cannot make a 504 go faster than a Ferrari.
      As a matter of fact, the right fit for purpose vehicle/structure may encourage improved conduct and performance

  • FrNinja

    Nnamdi Kanu was asked by ChannelsTv about whether he would drop his campaign for Biafra if Nigeria was restructured. He said he would not because he did not believe that the Nigerian authorities were sincere about restructuring.

    One cannot blame him. There is a lot of evidence that Nigeria has not been sincere about progress. Whether it is about economic diversification away from oil or reducing corruption or overhauling the electric sector.

    Perhaps Amb. Princeton Lyman was prophetic when 7 years ago he warned:

    “the handwriting may already be on the wall, and that is a sad commentary. Because what it means is that Nigeria’s most important strategic importance in the end could be that it has failed. And that is a sad, sad conclusion….”

    Of course he then goes on to say:

    “It does not have to happen, but I think that we ought to stop talking about what a great country it is, and how terribly important it is to us and talk about what it would take for Nigeria to be that important and great. And that takes an enormous amount of commitment.”

    The key question is do Nigerian leaders have the commitment?

    • Iskacountryman

      let the eboes leave first on first october, then i will come and answer your qustion…

      • soulchild

        Jihadist! !!!

        • Iskacountryman

          where are you writing from? lagos…ok

          • Intrepid

      • Don Franco

        Now you can see why l keep telling you that the fees paid for your tuition was a good waste of your parents money?

        • the masked one

          Must you react to that deluded product of a dysfunctional nation? Such knaves are better ignored!

          • Who will ignore who? “Let the eboes leave on first October……”

          • the masked one

            Glad to know you’re one of the deplorables! You’re excused!

          • Exactly my point….insults!

          • the masked one

            You have no point! Except advertising hollowness.

            And “eboes” are complimentary remark? Pettifogger!

          • Grelia O

            If Igbos don’t leave and since you feel strongly about not sharing space with them, why shouldn’t you, the core North, consider leaving Nigeria? Does Nigeria belong to you alone? You should be proud and confident enough, and be ready to have a nation of your own. Quit your parasitic style. Unknown to you, Gowon infected you with that parasitic virus in 1967 when he compounded your indolence by making you dependent on other regions’ resources.

            When you talk of a nation without Igbos, speak for yourself. Or, haven’t you got the memo? Those who helped you to isolate Igbos are no more willing to do the dirty job for you. It is time to stand on your own. Whenever you are ready to take on Igbos one-on-one, make the announcement.

        • “Korede

          Why now? Expatiate?

        • Iskacountryman

          so because of that, you would not leave?…

          • Intrepid

      • obinnna77

        Kai Fula, withdraw your ‘federal herdsmen’ from the South, as well.

        • Iskacountryman

          THE SOUTH IS CONQUERED TERRITORY…WE NEED THEM THERE TO MAINTAIN THE PEACE AND KEEP BOOTS ON THE GROUND…i know you to be a pragmatic man…and i know you would understand…its nothing personal…

          • Intrepid

