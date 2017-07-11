Chi Onwurah MP: ‘British, not Nigerian’

REUBEN ABATI
Chi Onwurah, the Member of Parliament representing Newcastle Central in the UK House of Commons and my former colleague at the State House, Molara Wood, met recently at the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing award ceremony. When Molara informed Chi that her re-election along with six others had caused so much excitement in Nigeria and even produced official letters of congratulation from both the Federal Government and Abike Dabiri, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Onwurah’s sharp retort was: “I’m British, not Nigerian”.

This has generated so much debate in Nigerian social media, but most of the comments do not really go to the heart of the matter. The place to begin is to break down Chi Onwurah’s comment. She seems to be saying: “why would my re-election be of such importance to Nigerians and the Nigerian government, I am not one of you”. Or something like: “What is my business with Nigeria?” Or: “Come on, Nigeria! Yes my father is from there, but I-am-British!”.

Chi Onwurah MP probably did not get a copy of the letter of congratulations sent to her. I wouldn’t be surprised if nobody had enough presence of mind to ensure actual delivery of the letters, despite the media show-off. She may not even be aware of the excitement here over the June 8 parliamentary elections in the UK. The issue for Nigerians was not Brexit, not Theresa May’s troubled political fortunes, but the fact that seven persons of Nigerian descent are MPs in the UK, namely Chi Onwurah, (Newcastle Central), Kate Ofunne Osamor (Edmonton), Kemi Badenock (Saffron Walden), Chuka Umunna (Streatham), Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden), Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) and Helen Grant (Maidstone and the Weald).

No one among this group of seven with Nigerian ancestry is a tyro in British politics, nor is there anyone of them that is a product of the Nigerian educational and cultural system either. They are not immigrants, not been-tos, but products of the British system. One of them, Fiona is in fact aspiring to become Britain’s first black female Prime Minister. It would be interesting to know how the sextet that Molara Wood did not meet would have reacted to their being confronted with their Nigerian connection. They probably would also have responded in the same manner in typical British accent: “I’m British, not Nigerian.”

The key message in the letters by the Federal Government and Abike Dabiri is that the group of “British-Nigerian seven” in the UK parliament has individually and collectively made Nigeria proud. A few weeks earlier, another Nigerian in the UK, Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua had won the World Boxing Heavyweight unified Championship. Joshua, whose mother is from Sagamu, not only identified with Nigeria, his kinsmen staged an elaborate street party. They are also preparing to welcome him home anytime soon. But Chi, Bim, Kate, Kemi, Chuka, Fiona, and Helen are not identifying directly with us. The Nigerian government and people have not done anything wrong getting excited over their achievement, though. The famous seven are entitled to Nigerian citizenship by virtue of the relevant provisions in the Nigerian Constitution. Should they go to the Nigerian High Commission in the UK today and ask for a Nigerian passport, they are perfectly entitled to it.

The relevant portions of the 1999 Constitution state expressly that one is a citizen of Nigeria provided such a person was born in Nigeria before the date of independence, either of whose parents or any of whose grandparents belongs or belonged to a community indigenous to Nigeria -Section 25 (1)(a); every person born in Nigeria after the date of independence either of whose parents or any of whose grandparents is a citizen of Nigeria – Section 25(1)(b) and every person born outside Nigeria either of whose parents is a citizen of Nigeria – Section 25 (1)(c).
Sections 26 and 27 thereof deal with citizenship by registration and naturalization respectively. However, citizenship is about privileges, rights and obligations and the relationship between a person and the state. It is the basis for patriotism or the opposite, in other words it is tied to the politics of belonging and the ethics of being established. How does a person feel about a country, to be so emotionally attached to it to such an extent that he or she will be willing to defend, promote and honour that country- that is what it is all about.

This attachment defines whether a person holds on to and cherishes the citizenship of a country or renounces it. In 2016, 5, 411 Americans, 26% more from 2015, renounced their citizenship of the United States, most of them for tax avoidance reasons. In May 2017, 335 foreigners, from Lebanon, Syria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Cape Verde and other African countries opted for Nigerian citizenship, most of them for business and marital reasons. But whereas Nigeria recognizes dual nationality (Section 28, 1999 Constitution), there are Nigerians in diaspora who for economic reasons have had to renounce their Nigerian citizenship, or others who due to near-absolute disconnection with the Nigerian system have never bothered to affirm their Nigerianness and are hence “lost” to Nigeria.

Culturally, Africans are attached to their children wherever they may be in the world. When they do well, they want to claim them and identify with them. The other side of this is that due to economic migration, exodus into exile, the fact of globalization, and the difficult conditions at home, many Nigerians in diaspora are almost completely alienated from home. There is also a growing generation of Nigerian children abroad who qualify to be Nigerian citizens but who will insist that they are not Nigerian because they have no sense of place or home that connects them to their original roots.

Chi Onwurah is actually Chinyelu Onwurah. Chinyelu in Igbo means “abundant gift of God.” With her numerous achievements, she is truly an abundant gift from God. She was born in Newcastle, and was brought to Awka, Nigeria in 1965 as a baby. When the civil war broke out in Eastern Nigeria, her father joined the Biafran army. She and her siblings and their mother would later return to Britain as refugees in 1967. If Chinyelu had ever returned to Nigeria since then, or speaks Igbo or has any close relationship with her Nigerian relations, she doesn’t quite say. In her profile, she reports: “I was born in Wallsend, grew up on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton and went to Kenton School before studying Electrical Engineering in London. I have lived in many different cities around the world, without ever for a moment forgetting where I am from: Newcastle. My values and beliefs were formed in Newcastle based on the people I grew up with and my own experiences.

“My maternal grandfather was a sheet metal worker in the shipyards of the Tyne during the depression. My mother grew up in poverty in Garth Heads on the quayside. In the fifties she married my father, a Nigerian student at Newcastle Medical School. In 1965 I was born, whilst they were living in Long Benton where my father had a dental practise. I was still a baby when my father took us to live in Awka, Nigeria. But two years later the Biafran Civil War broke out bringing famine with it and, as described vividly in an Evening Chronicle article in 1968, my mother, my brother and sister and I returned as refugees to Newcastle, whilst my father stayed on in the Biafran army.

“This early experience of the impact of war on ordinary families left me with a strong sense of my own good fortune in living in a peaceful parliamentary democracy where it is possible to bring about change without taking up the gun or the sword. I am not a pacifist; I believe that our country is worth defending and fighting for.”
This interesting narrative should be underlined in parts. Her strongest memory of Nigeria is the civil war. But she talks about her “good fortune” of growing up in peaceful Britain, and when she refers to “our country”, the country of reference is not Nigeria but Britain and the city of her choice is not Awka, but Newcastle, which she says she cannot forget for a moment.

There are many persons of Nigerian descent of her type who do not feel a sense of attachment to Nigeria. They belong elsewhere, to a country of their own not the country of their parents. The likes of President Barack Obama and Anthony Joshua who continue to identify with their ancestral roots are in the minority. In a post-modern society, identity is not exclusively constructed by ethnicity, religion, name and naming, or sexual orientation, but by a complexus of subjective and objective factors.

People identify with a place or home, or culture when there is a sense of shared space, or shared values or experience. This sense of closeness/identification limits that sense of “otherness” or alienation, and forms the core of a person’s self-definition. Hence Chinyelu Onwurah tells us: “My values and beliefs were formed in Newcastle based on the people I grew up with and my own experiences.” Unfortunately, over the years, Nigeria has developed a culture, through negligence, ignorance and poor governance, a culture of neglecting its people, and treating them shabbily. Countries that build their peoples into a community across borders, at home and be they in diaspora are countries driven by people-oriented values. I can bet that until the British-Nigerian Seven in the UK Parliament became newsmakers, the Nigerian High Commission in the UK most likely never had any contact with them. Nobody there may even have their phone numbers.

And if the fault is not that of our High Commission, let us return to the point about identity politics then. How many successful Nigerians in diaspora would even readily identify with other Nigerians or with Nigeria? With many Nigerians involved in crime or one scam or the other and grabbing negative headlines, you cannot really complain too much about the Uncle Tomism of many of the successful ones in diaspora and their complete distanciation from all things Nigerian. There is also that other crowd that feels cheated by Nigeria whose attitude is far worse than that of the culturally and socially alienated.

There have been reports for example, of persons, especially athletes, who have renounced their Nigerian citizenship and have become winners of medals for other countries. In Bahrain alone, we have quite a number of Nigerian athletes who have since turned their backs on Nigeria. They include Endurance Essien Udoh (now Iman Isa Jassim), Lolade Sodiya (now Basira Sharifa Nasir), Abbas Abubakar, Femi Ogunade, Kemi Adekoya and Aminat Yusuf Jamal. One other athlete, Gloria Anozie (Sydney Olympics medallist) was so angry with Nigeria, she is now a citizen of Spain.

I hope no one will make the mistake of insisting that Nigeria would like to honour the seven British-Nigerians in the UK parliament. They may not be too excited; for them their Nigerian identity is perhaps at best, an ascribed identity. They are happy to belong, like Chinyelu Onwurah, to a “peaceful parliamentary democracy” where there are no kidnappers like Evans who break the law and resort to blackmail, dancing, singing and jollofing Senators who are interested in power struggle rather than making laws for good governance, a government that enjoys breaking the law and the legs of the opposition, and a country that is determinedly adrift, politically and economically. The British deserve their Chinyelu just as she deserves the Britain of her choice. But if she ever remembers her Nigerianness and would like to return home someday, I have no doubt that Nigeria will welcome her with open arms.

  • omnia1

    One of the most important reasons why I support the restoration of Biafra is that if Biafra is not restored the Igbos will lose their amazing diaspora forever. Next to Israel the Igbos probably have the most vibrant diaspora in the world. Most of them would bring back their skills and wealth to Africa once Biafra is restored. I cannot wait!

    GREAT BIAFRANS!

    Nigeria’s problem is NOT bad leaders, poor planning, corruption, etc.
    The problem with Nigeria can be explained in 4 simple sentences:
    I: Unless a society runs a merit-based system, all sectors deteriorate.
    II: Nigeria tried merit before and ended up with Igbos leading EVERY sector (economy, education, military, science, transport, trade etc).
    III: Nigeria refuses to go back to merit because of ‘risk’ of Igbo domination.
    IV: Nigeria cannot improve, because it cannot run a merit-based society.

    Igbo people (the engine of Nigeria’s advancement), are stifled by an Islam-motivated cabal which prefers power to meritocracy. Igbo ostracisation is the main reasons for Nigeria’s irreversible backwardness.

    SUMMARY: Nigeria is in a catch-22. Institute merit and Igbos inevitably become the top dogs. Deny merit and Nigeria goes to the dogs.
    SOLUTION: The only way forward is Igbo autonomy or independence. Otherwise neither Igbos nor Nigerians can make much progress. The only other way is to attempt to destroy the Igbos totally (like Hitler’s final Jewish solution). This second option has been tried (through the Civil War) but failed!.

  • sunny okocha

    I used to have great respect for you abati but your recent write ups especially you and the other one who thinks is a journalist dele or what he thinks of himself have brought up hidden identity of you duo i thought education and travelling do impact on people’ reasoning but not for you and dele i still cannot believe the tribal hatred you churn out without thought only God will help you guys make una kontinuuue

  • BB

    I doubt the average Nigerian can see the hypocrisy of his/her celebrating Chi’s achievement. With the exception of a progressive Lagos state with elected non-indigenes, I do not think there is any other state with such welcoming stance (I stand to be corrected) . I am told it is near impossible to buy property in certain parts of the country if you are not of the tribe. This divisive attitude and mindset has seriously stalled our progress as a Nation and the amount of wasted human capital can not be quantified. Shame!!!

    • benedict chindi

      “I am told it is near impossible to buy property in certain parts of the country if you are not of the tribe….”

      Hold it bro. I see what u r saying, “igbos not selling land to people of other tribes”. Trust me, it is not true; and repeating false tribalistic stereotypes is an example of the “divisive attitude and mindset that has seriously stalled our progress as a Nation”. My father in law (yoruba, good man, very educated), repeated ds false cliché to me and I thought it strange that anyone could possibly believe it.

      I also find it strange that people of other tribes will stereotype igbos as loving money so much they’ll give their mother up for some, and at d same time believe ds nonsense about not selling land to strangers.

      Just as an aside, when a yoruba or hausa person says “oh d igbos won’t sell us land bc we are of a diff tribe”, do d Binis, Ikweres, tivs, bachamas, urhobos and southern Kaduna people have d same custom? How many Yorubas or Hausas have invested in landed property in ds places? Answer is not significant. So it’s not that igbos don’t sell u land, it’s that u don’t travel much within d country, and dont assimilate well enough to want to settle.

      Please tell others. It’s not true.

    • ifeanyi victor

      Progressive which lagos?
      Igbos and non-indigenes of lagos voted the igbos and the deltas at the areas in Lagos where they dominate,not that the yorubas voted them in.
      As at in the 50’s igbos in a homogenous enugu had already starting vioting in non-indigenes to represent them,Umaru Altine,a fulani man,was elected first mayor of enugu and reflected.
      And this nonsense of igbos not selling lands to foreigners is very funny and unintelligent,in any case,anybody who has needs to raise money from selling his asset does not care who’s buying it or bringing the money as long as he gets a good bargains.
      It’s utterly stupid for purveyors of this rumours,igbos are the most capitalistic people who practice laissez faire in business in nigeria.
      All these lies propagated by mainly yorubas is out of share envious mind,calling dog a bad name to hang it.
      The stereotypes have become lame and stupid.

      • Obi Ike Sorres

        Don’t sell to those who will want us to convert to Muslims or start terrorism or breed to have Isis living among us or want to dominate us and insist western education is sin

  • Prospekt arty

    You Biafran folks are totally deluded. I know Chi personally and she does not care about Biafra nor does she want to be associated with it. Continue to daydream about your phantom republic that exists only in your imagination.

    • Jon West

      You dont know her personally and you haven’t seen her ever. She is a proper Biafran and her father’s death still haunts her. By the way, I know her personally.

    • Don Franco

      Dear Prospekt Arty,

      You’re an unconscionable liar! she is her father’s daughter; and indicated to me personally that she’s proud of her Igbo heritage but will never identify or be associated with the zoo. Isn’t it interesting and true to her Biafran character that she has rejected your “phantom” Nigeria republic like the rest of our people are doing?

    • ifeanyi victor

      Look at you idiot,Chinyelu worked as engineer for man when they initially started in nigeria and used to stay in awka with the dad,Orji Uzor Kalu is a very good friend of hers and she believes in her heritage strongly,mums.

    • Ibu Anyi Danda

      You are a pathological liar! During the wake keeping of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumuegwu Ojukwu in London, Chi came with Patty Bulayo of Lux soap. I personally took both of them pictures. Both of them are proud Biafrans. All Hail Biafra.

      • Prospekt arty

        Lol continue to delude yourself Biafran bitch!

  • RumuPHC

    Nigeria will always be recognized for what the country is and not what Nigerian citiziens have become abroad.

    Our penchant for rushing to claim successful individuals living abroad as one of ours is rather disingenuous and very much pathetic. Citizenry is beyond blood link; it is more of the contribution of a culture and society to the accomplishments of a person .

    Steve Job was born in Syria but who will contest the fact that the Apple magician lived and represented all that is the US?

    A country of 160m people shouldn’t be looking for successful foreigners to claim as citizens. Nigeria should be searching for people born , bred and nurtured to greatness by Nigerian standards and practices , to recognize and promote as brand and badge of efficacy of the Nigerian system.

    Cheap recourse to claim foreign success stories is mischievous and fraudulent. Government should stop patronizing Nigerians.

    • Jon West

      You are quite right, but all this nonsense is historical. Are you not aware that some Nigerians are very proud of their slave diaspora numbers, even though they know how the slaves got to the diaspora? This is a country without pride ,and where proud people are hunted down, in order to satisfy the inferiority of most of the Zoo animals.

      • RumuPHC

        I suppose it’s more of ignorance and incompetent government officials. Nigeria is in urgent need of a process whereby competent and proven individuals can get to position of leadership.

  • marc umeh

    This is all a joke
    These people realise that they can never replicate their achievement in nigeria. The lady whose parents are from Awka will not dream of holding such a post in Lagos . She knows she cannot win an election in Abia State , not to talk of Delta.
    I beg make we leave these folks alone , make them enjoy their civilization. They no want nigerian wahala !!!!!!

    • benedict chindi

      Your overall aguement is correct, except d part of her not being able to win an election in Abia State.

      Non indegenes have been chairpersons of Aba north and Aba South LGAs and have better chance of winning elections in ds areas bc d population of Aba town is mostly non indigenous.

      Someone else may provide clarity on Obingwa, osisoma and ugwunabo which make up part of d greater Aba metropolis bc I’m not entirely sure of those, but of Aba north and South I am quite sure.

  • Lawrenece Ifo

    Abati can never wean himself of latent ethnic prejudice like many among his kinds.
    Look at theach way he used collectivelyrics institution failure to support the reason for Onwura ‘decision but brought in Evans as the only individual issues that might have contributed to such her decision.

    Why Evans and not kidnapping as a negative sociatal issue,which is part of the broader part of the institutiona failure?
    As he is not the only kidnapper and Onwura may be worried about killing her and using her body for rituals putting into consideration that she left the country when people from both West and North were massacring her people with reckless abandon.
    The non-verbal content of Abati’s message seems to be that whatever problem or endemic value system that that informed her disposition

    • Don Franco

      Dear Lawrence Ifo,

      You couldn’t be more right; this “Latent Ethnic Prejudice” is deeply ingrained in the Nigerian DNA, is my opinion. It is not for nothing that Reuben intentionally neglected to mention Shina Rambo or Oyenusi; but quickly tied Chi Onura and Awka, the Anambra State capital with Evans the kidnapper who is incidentally from Anambra. Maybe Reuben Abati is right; we are not one people, and shall never be.
      The Head of School of my daughters secondary school once pointed out to me, as Chairman, that she’s observed that majority of the Biafran parents neither sing the anthem nor recite the national pledge before or after PTA meetings, why, she asked me? l informed her that the reasons for that is that we’d rather not sing or recite creeds that we don’t believe in, further; but, that we have no problem with those other ethnicities whom benefit from our institutionalized marginalization, singing or reciting their quota system and federal character good fortune to high heavens.
      I offered to recite the Ahiara Declaration to her, but she politely declined.

      • Lawrenece Ifo

        Thank you very much.
        They are expecting Nwa Onwura to feign that she love the zoo.
        A place that committed pogrom and genocide against her people,turned her to a refugee and created the situation that forced her brave father to stay back to defend his people.

        Abati cannot come to terms with the fact that she will be very bold to express her justified subjective misgivings about Nigeria.

        Hence he latched into EVANS.Forgetting that Evans is a product of the underlying objects of same social construct that forced her father to bravely take up arms.

        If Onwura grew up in Abati’s environment, it can not be argued that her intuitive intelligence and potential will be deflected through many evil policies and she may end in in life beneath Abati and many of those that turned around and want to use her to launder the battered image of an extant genocide state.

        God bless you for standing up against that principal and all those evil genre of blacks that populates the zoo.Who are fond of expecting/forcing a victim to love the perpetrators and entity that use policies to oppress them.

        The message from Onwura is consistent with the mindset of every Igbo person and no amount of preaching or latent and patent force can compel us to chang until we can see that justice is not only done but seen to be done.

    • “Korede

      Abati should not talk about Evans but can talk about Chi Onwurah? Latent ethnic prejudice indeed. Why is it that you do not see anything other than ethnicity in the piece? The next thing is if Abati is a Moslem, you refer to religion again.

      • onyema22ohaka

        Abati should have talked about badoo which is trending now and has overtaken Evans.

    • Tony Oshea

      Absolutely correct, Abati failed to inform Nigerians how the invincible Shina Rambo,Oyenusi and “Godogodo” influenced the decision of most Nigerians to excommunicate themselves from Lagos and Nigeria.

    • onyema22ohaka

      So true about the ingrained tribalistic afonja double talking and clapping with one hand as displayed by Abati,

  • Mystic mallam

    From Reuben’s brilliant posting today, I cherish one take-away: to choose to be identified with a democratic country where it is possible to bring about change without recourse to machine guns and bayonets, swords, spears and machetes – I would include where it is possible to achieve change without operations crocodiles smiling, pythons dancing, death threats, quit notices and expropriation of citizens rights and entitlements. Why would a British-born Nigerian take pride in the Nigeria of today to wish to identify with her – a Nigeria that invariably refuses to give a damn about its citizens – where human life is by far cheaper than cattle life? Just take a peep at the raging debate for a truly democratic federal union, we can all see how some prominent people who ought to know better, are trivialising it – they talk about constitutional rigidities, immutable and non-negotiable union, rather than pragmatic appreciation that unity and nationhood are works in perpetual progress. Certainly, if Nigeria had met a quarter of its manifest potential, or was even on the path to that realisation, the Chinyelus and Kemis of Britain and elsewhere, would be lining up for their Nigerian passports at our consulates worldwide.

    • tdjakesNG

      You just spoke my mind brother,you just did.

    • Tony Oshea

      I must add,she can’t identify with a Nigeria where the campaign for a referendum is treasonable,as against Britain which conducts a referendum as a democratic process, to determine or aggregate the opinions of the Scot’s and Irish people.

  • Tony Oshea

    Dr Abati for once you missed the body language of a suave and urbane British lady born of a Biafran father. She cleverly told her story-sad experience-of a Nigeria where she became a refugee at age two(2) by virtue of a genocide and civil war in which her father,a dental surgeon, returned to fight for the liberty of his people. Did you expect her to dance “owambe” and celebrate that narrative?She has NOT denied her father or ancestry,rather she would NEVER identify with Nigeria. Let me be explicit,she is a Biafran-born British,and anything to do with Nigeria can only invoke the dark and unpleasant experiences of a civil war in Nigeria. Nigeria can keep their letter of commendation in the national archives.

    • Alao Mugari

      I was going to respond to @Political Affeys’ comment when I read your own submission.

      You made a valid point and, I must admit that I have not read about her civil war account, a war experienced by her even as a toddler.

      In any case, you can not blame her because even if she was three years old when she was taken to the UK she would not in any way have had any memory of that time to relate to now. In other words, it will be very difficult to identify with a country she does not have memory of. Joshua’s case is different. He actually spent part of his childhood years in Nigeria. This probably would account for why he once came to Nigeria to actualise his dream as a boxer. For one who still savours the taste of pounded yam and eba, he is always carrying Nigeria with him. This in fact brings me to a crucial point.

      Joshua, to me, looks like a genuine person with a good heart. At the same time, he is smart to realise that being a dual citizen, as in a foreign-born and Nigerian, actually offers people of that background a huge advantage in Nigeria. For foreign born Nigerians, a time comes when the systems there remind them of their heritage.

      In politics and religion especially, if you want to get to the very top, you will get to that point when your ethnicity will play a strong factor as regards the attainment of your goals/dreams. It was for this reason why it was a Wellby that was considered for the
      archbishopric of Cantebury, the highest office in Anglican. Sentamu, who fled Uganda as an adult even though more sound in doctrines and senior to Wellby was passed over when the time for appointment of a new leader came. It is for this reason why Fiona Onasanya will find it difficult to realise her dream.

      Going back to the sport world. John Fashanu, born and raised in the UK even by white parents was confronted with the limitation a non-white could face and, he has since then always advise British born footballers the advantage of choosing Nigeria over Britain.

      John Fashanu, for one reason or another, missed the opportunity of playing for Eagles. He played one or few matches for the senior national team of England. When he reached the “bar” in the UK, he came to Nigeria to try his luck as a candidate for the post of NFA chairman. Of course, we all still remember the outcome of his attempt.

    • ken ejiofor

      Good observation

    • Arabakpura

      She left as a Biafran and never returned to Nigeria! She may be perpetually disgusted with Nigeria owing to the experience of a two-year old!

    • “Korede

      She never agreed to be a Biafran either.

      • ifeanyi victor

        If you don’t agree to be something or represent it,you’ll have to change your name or any connections to that thing.
        Do you even know that,this Chinyelu Onwura as an engineer for man in nigeria,when they came initially had lived and worked here for man,lived with her Dad,doctor Onwura in awka,whom she comes around to see in awka?.
        Are you from awka?

        • “Korede

          I am a Nigerian

      • Tony Oshea

        No one has questioned her about her Biafran affiliation yet. But I am conversation need that when asked her response would be very positive.

    • Fula

      hmmm…intrusion of adult biases into childhood experiences. its all over social media these days

    • E don do Niaja

      Is this Tony Oshea connected to St. Murumba? Anyway, Rueben Abati is pointing out that her orientation, view, even the air she breaths today has been influenced by everything British. The situation and everything Nigerian today does not really help in changing her view.

  • The Vulture – King of Offal

    Abati – How did you dispense of #50 Million collected friom Dasuki without battling an eye
    lid     ?

    I thought as much – you went for a second wife not too soon after you collected the money!

    Render an account of how you spent #50 million – at least, you did not pay any ransom to Evans.

  • Political Affey

    Chi Onwura was not voted into office by Nigerians. She was voted in her Newcastle constituency to the parliament after hard work. Governance in the U.K. Is serious business. How do you get elected in the trenches of a Newcastle constituency and end up in the bosoms of Nigerians? Chi is not bound by those cultural inhibitions which makes Nigerian politics to work only for a few. She has been set free. She doesn’t want to return to bondage in her mind. So she tries to deny her real source. Nigeria reminds her of wilderness experience. Governace is not just about a few people plundering the system. The ungoverned look with exasperatuon elsewhere for what their own state cannot provide. Chi feels like one of those Nigerians who are psychologically detached from their own country. She denied Nigeria in order to fully embrace her UK home even if she has a different battle to fight there