I Need a Better Budget to Work, Fashola Tells Senate

61
8959
Babatunde Fashola
Babatunde Raji Fashola

•  Asks Goje not to trivialise issues he raised

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has told the Senate that he needs a good budget to work as a minister of the federal government, adding that the questions about how he performs on his job should be left to members of the public to determine.
Responding to comments made by the Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje, who had criticised the minister for taking umbrage with the legislature for altering the budget of his ministry and other ministries, and hampering their ability to execute infrastructure projects, Fashola said the senator had trivialised the issues he raised about the unilateral slashing of the budgetary allocation to key national infrastructure by the National Assembly.
Fashola stressed that a good budget was a necessary tool for the executive to do its work.
He said when services are inadequate the Nigerian public would look to him and his colleagues in the executive to provide answers.
“I need a better budget as a tool to do my work and that is why l am speaking out,” said Fashola in a statement he signed.
He said he was currently attending the 35th Annual General Meeting of Shelter Afrique in Zimbabwe, but had to respond to Goje to refocus attention on the issues at stake.
According to him, Goje’s reference to the patriotism of legislators should not be spoken but demonstrated as regards his calls for a more developmental budgeting approach.
“In this context, it is left for Nigerians to then decide whether budgeting for constituency roads is more patriotic than budgeting to complete the Kano-Maiduguri road that connects five states, the Lagos-Ibadan road that connects three states and helps to move food, imported goods and fuel across the country; or the second Niger Bridge that connects the East and West geopolitical zones of at least 11 states together.
“I will also leave Nigerians to judge whether it is more patriotic to budget for the Mambilla power project that will contribute to more power across Nigeria or reduce the budget to build street lights in legislative constituencies,” he stated.
He said Goje’s response to the issues he raised should not have been about accusations of his blackmailing the legislature or referring to those who shared his views as his “surrogates”.
Reiterating his respect for the parliament as a house where very vigorous debates about development should take place, Fashola advised Goje to acquire the temperament for such debate and disagreement.
“Let me reiterate that I see parliament as a house where very vigorous debates about development should take place and it is important for Goje to acquire the temperament of debate and disagreement,” he said.
Decrying the senator’s admonition that he should learn how to “behave” like a “minister” and the reference to the Senate saying it was waiting to see how he would be “handled” by the House of Representatives, the Minister declared: “I think first that the language is unparliamentary and therefore not deserving of a reply.”
Noting that Goje’s faux pas gave a clearer insight into how the senator and those who may be minded like him may be thinking, having transited from the executive arm to the legislative arm, the minister called for caution.
“It seems that it is such people who need a behavioural prescription about legislative function,” Fashola said.
Fashola has been at loggerheads in recent weeks with the National Assembly for tampering with the budget of his ministry and that of other ministries.
An estimated N500 billion was shaved-off by the National Assembly from his ministry’s budget for projects including the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Mambilla power project and the second Niger Bridge.
The National Assembly was also accused of inserting 4,000 projects that were never contemplated in the 2017 budget drawn up by the executive.

  • Kekedu

    Fashola, pls tell them. How can you be doing the same thing everytime and expect different results. Bunch of looters in the NASS piling up money for 2019 to the detriment of all.

  • Festus Oyedele

    Ok Mr Fashola Sir you can very well resign we dont care because you ain’t don nothing yet. All smoke and no fire. Why would you take three portfolios with nothing to show for it abi u bi superman ?. Power, Housing and Works. Wahoo. You have failed Nigerians miserably and so GO. RESIGN . QUIT. You started with increasing electricity tariffs. Most federal roads are hopeless and death traps. It goes on like that. Borrow a leaf from Ambode to know what the people want then act, fast. Until we meet….Adios

    • Kekedu

      Go siddon joor! Will Fashola use beans to do all you’ve listed? You want new projects while hundreds are abandoned. You distorted his budget to deliver you then turn around to ask him to resign. He’s bold enough to speak out and he’s been bullied by NASS as expected while you clap. No wonder.

    • You need to be fair. You can blow up the empire state building with one dynamite in one day, but it took the engineers years to be build the magnificent building in New York City. Fashola has only been a Minister for less than 24 months; so what do you wants him to do … create magic to replace six years and even more years of destructions of Jonathan and even OBJ?
      Finally, do you think USA was built in 24 months. We need ask for performance of this administration but they are no magicians.

      • William Norris

        Fashola during the election campaign promised to give Nigerians full electricity within 6 months.

        It’s over 2 years. By now he should have built a house or every Nigerian too.

    • salele

      It is people like you who keep giving these “legislooters” the “bone face” to bamboozle the rest of the country while they smile to their bank accounts. All Fashola has been asking is for them to address the issue and not attack him personally. and you are here doing the same.

  • Justice Equity

    When Nigeria restructure, the destiny and future of my children in anambra state will no longer be tied to and controlled by a certain emir in kano,sokoto,Kaduna or Maiduguri, Tchad,who never known my land or my peculiarities.
    I will no longer wait forever for a minister of works or a senator from Niger republic, who doesn’t feel my pain and sensibilities to come and build my roads ,hospitals, power generation,universities and even water resources ,I will build them myself because the resources to build them will no longer be appropriated by one Abuja president and now be used in a malicious manner against me because of my religion, tribe and political leaning.
    The police,soldiers, dss and from yobe,bauchi or zamfara will no longer be the one in whose hand I will trust my life and that of my state for security even when he hated me with passion because of my faith and the misunderstanding his grandfathers had with my grandfathers.The Fulani herdsmen will no longer be allowed to carry sophisticated weapons against my armless communities.
    I will not depend on inec chairman from kebi state to be the one to determine through electoral manipulations, the man to be my Governor in my state even when he don’t feel my pain and my priorities.
    Restructuring will end the doctrine of forcefully confiscating my natural resources and use same to develop other peoples land while man own land is left desolate. It will stop the malicious use of satanic systems to discriminate against me and my people and shortchange us in the government of our land.
    With restructuring, the zones of Nigeria that their only life desire is to marry multiple wives,bear tens of children, go to pilgrimage, discuss politics and religion etc,should be free to live according to their desire while me and my people who want to develop and compete with Taiwan,Japan,Korea,Singapore etc shall have freedom and resources to pursue our dreams and aspirations.
    With restructuring, a graduate of Islamic studies ,French,Arabic studies etc shall no longer be my minister of education, agriculture, health and power.etc.
    Restructuring is the only way to ensure peace prosperity and development of my land and people and by extension Nigeria in such a speedy and unprecedented manner.

    • FRANCES382

      I agree with restructuring but note it will not be the magic wand everyone is expecting. True development comes with time and good leadership. Nigerians need also to start respecting each other, I am not even asking us to love each other as I think that might be too far fetched judging from the comments I see on this platform every day. So I will settle for respect. Restructuring will bring its own kind of ethnic nepotism and social issues if we as Nigerians do not begin to respect ourselves and each other. Restructuring will not magically create good leaders, being from the south East, I cannot name a handful of visionary leaders.

      • Perfect summation Frances – I agree! We don’t know what we have until we loose it. Two term of a Presidential administration with minimal corruption can change Nigeria just by it’s size.

      • Romla

        I agree with you on good leadership.However my point is decentralizing the powers and responsibilities at the centre.I agree there are state governments and state assemblies,give the state assemblies more powers and reduce that of the idiots in Abuja.Any ethnic group that chooses to mismanage its own locality is free to do so.

    • What you just articulated in historically untrue and lack evidence. All you are doing is insulting and parading bunch of innuendoes. Why is Biafra the solution to a problem of good leadership that every Nigerian is facing.

      I don’t see how Anamabra, Imo, Enugu, Abia State Governors have performed so well than the rest of the country. If there was good leadership in the Country, Nigeria have enough to go around. I was child in Canada when Quebec wanted to cede from the nation and the rest of Canada asked them to leave without a fight and they changed their minds last minute and we should be able to resolve cessation issue amicably without the silly war of 1966.

      If I was Senate President Saraki I will allow Biafra to leave without a fight but will not be readmitted after 200 years if their experiment failed. I don’t know of any Nigerian that want to be Cameroonian, Togo, Ghana and even Biafran to be honest.

      It’s also selfishness to think petroleum states such as Rivers, Delta, CrossRiver, Bayelis and Akwa-Ibom will come along and if they don’t I wonder how Biafra can succeed.
      Again, my wife is Igbo – so my children is half Igbo – you cannot accuse me of hate because I love my Igbo family.

      • Justice Equity

        My friend I love your style ,you debate well,again congrats for being my in-law.
        Now I want you to tell me how restructuring is equal to your ‘cessation’ (secession) ,how does restructuring into 6 zonal structure for more productive, accountable government, become a threat and insult.
        Bro,Nigeria have operated this status quo for 51 years now ,how come our nation have become an overweight elephant with elephantiasis legs,how come Nigeria can not boast of 6 hourly electric power a day,how come Nigeria is still learning how to conduct population census, election and even the least of governance.
        Honestly Nigeria can not continue like this.if you are not ashamed of Nigeria as it is presently, I am seriously ashamed .
        If my opinion on how to go forward is not acceptable to you ,state your own alternative.
        You talked about Biafra and insinuated that only the east is looking for an alternative to a Nigeria where injustice, unfairness and inequalities must be accepted by some sections as a condition for peace to reign, how wrong you are.
        Please be informed that the Eastern minorities whom you call south south were forerunners in agitation for an alternative structure for Nigeria that is different from this hypocrisy and deception we are calling a nation.

        • I love a conversation in which we agree to disagree and devoid of insults or name calling.

          You said and I quote
          “It’s also selfishness to think petroleum states such as Rivers, Delta, CrossRiver, Bayelis and Akwa-Ibom will come along and if they don’t I wonder how Biafra can succeed.”

          I never said that at all. Igbos are Nigerian brothers and sisters and I love every parts of Igbo people and like I said my children’s mummy was born in Imo State. So, my children can claim Imo State anytime they like. I just want us to use our senses like the Canadian did when they had the same problem and no fight.

          What I said was that Biafra can succeed is they tell the rest of Nigerians the areas that will represent the country (maps). I see Biafra as a combination of same language/tribal group but it doesn’t also have to be so… that’s why I asked if
          River State with 200 ethnic groups, CrossRiver, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Delta state – far away from proper Igbo land will come along…and what if they refused to come along? It’s a genuine question: What if they don’t want to come along as in 1966-70 civil war – what will happen?

          I also said that if I was President of Nigeria I will take the cessation very seriously and let them go. I am not quite sure any Nigerians want to be Togolese, Ghanaian, Cameroonian and even Biafran to tell you the truth. I don’t think the Biafran leaderships are serious… else where are the data that their quest will succeed? The lack of leadership could persist after Biafra becomes a country of her own.

          All we need is good federal leadership as well empower Nigerians to take their elections seriously and vote good governors and Local Government to deliver services to the people. You cited electricity – but why can’t governors provide
          electricity for their states?

          Most of our current governors are a bunch of “Bakin-Zuwo” – if you remembered the late kano State Governor in the 1990’s. The reason I said that is because Nigeria as a country was divided into States for reasons of development – and not
          only are our governors not creating jobs, service delivery despite the federal allocations – they don’t know how to solve problems. Every problem should not require federal solutions.

          Solutions in Kogi State should not be the same as Imo State – however, the problems we currently have within Nigerian States from North to South, East to West are similar – why is that? They can’t pay state workers, can’t create jobs and can’t do
          anything…so how did we elect those State Governors?

          Back to Biafra – I cited example that I lived in Canada in 1990’s when Quebec wanted to ceded and the rest of Canada supported their aspiration and a referendum were introduced to create data information that shows regular French Canadian wants to go. We need a Biafra cessation referendum.

          Prime Minister was a Frenchman and so French Canadians were given conditions – they will not be admitted to Canada again for 200 years and they have to give up Canadian
          passport the second after cessation. They will also go with their portion of the national debts. Long story – the federalist won by 1% and remained in Canada.

          You also said and I quote:
          “The artificial walls of Jericho maliciously erected by those who love the land of the old east but hate her people, cannot stand the test of referendum when the hour of reckoning beckons, no body shall tell a Fulani in Bornu ,yobe ,Adamawa etc that the Fulani from sokoto,katsina,Kaduna,jigawa,etc have the same blood and common destiny with him.no body will tell a Yoruba in kwara,kogi and Edo ,that he have the same blood and common destiny with the Yoruba in ekiti,ondo and Ogun state.”

          What you just said above is so myopic. There are no Fulanis in Borno, Kaduna, Edo and even Kwara State and there is where I disagreed with you.

          Forget tribes – Canada is a G-7 nation and they have tribal issues, even America have tribal issues as well – the people of
          Alabama is different from New York.
          All we need in Nigeria is that the federal government administer the country in ways that gives everyone a part in the Nigerian project and most importantly states need to develop themselves. It start by Nigerians on state level electing capable business minded people and not some “Bakin-Zuwos” of the 90’s.

          • Justice Equity

            It’s also selfishness to think petroleum states such as Rivers, Delta, CrossRiver, Bayelis and Akwa-Ibom will come along and if they don’t I wonder how Biafra can succeed.
            Friend you can dam the river and channel it wheresoever you so desire, but you can’t dam blood and spirit. The artificial walls of Jericho maliciously erected by those who love the land of the old east but hate her people, can not stand the test of referendum when the hour of reckoning beckons, no body shall tell a Fulani in Bornu ,yobe ,Adamawa etc that the Fulani from sokoto,katsina,Kaduna,jigawa,etc have the same blood and common destiny with him.no body will tell a Yoruba in kwara,kogi and Edo ,that he have the same blood and common destiny with the Yoruba in ekiti,ondo and Ogun state.
            Do not think that the hate and division planted by those who love the land of the old east but hate her people, are still effective.
            The people of rivers,akwaibom,bayelsa,cross river,delta ,have lived with your hate,discord,divide and conquest message for 51 years, they saw how the oil blocs were allocated, they saw how the FAAC are shared,they saw what the FG controlled by the same people who told them that their brethren were greedy ,and that hating their brethren and aligning with the born to rule will make them better,they saw how Lagos was built using the resources of the eastern region, they saw how abuja was built, and now they are asking questions and saying what have born to rule build for us.
            They saw how Lagos ports were built up using the resources of the eastern region ,and how the eastern region ports are maliciously made to die so that only abuja and Lagos and kano shall have economic activities. They saw how citizens travelling to overseas can obtain visas from Lagos, abuja and kano,but they are asking what about citizens travelling from their own land,why must they go to Lagos or aduja to get visa or travel out.
            Friend don’t insult the eastern region with your latest insinuation that they love to continue with slavery and bondages of servitude and 3rd class citizens in a nation they call their own.
            First restructuring shall save them from your eternal yoke of servitude and slavery, but when you refuse peaceful change, Biafra shall become an option.
            If the Hausa Fulani desert landlocked north should be counting of Benue, plateau,kogi,taraba,nassarawa,kwara,southern Kaduna,southern Bornu,Adamawa etc as arewa emirate even when they have no similarities, nor culture nor religion, how dare you insinuate that a people of the same culture, brotherhood, religion and destiny shall continue to allow malicious walls of discord elected to pillage their resources to stand after 51years of pain,sorrow, tears and blood

          • That is a small mind idea. Little boy conversation because you are searching for problem that is unavailable my friend.

          • Justice Equity

            What else do you have to defend your satanic structure and desire to continue on a path that is enimical to the growth and progress of Nigeria .
            You have no other answer or thoughtless excuse to give, so you move to the corner of self denial and living in denial .

          • Justice Equity

            ‘If I was Senate President Saraki I will allow Biafra to leave without a fight but will not be readmitted after 200 years if their experiment failed. I don’t know of any Nigerian that wants to be a Cameroonian, Togo, Ghana and even Biafran to be honest. It’s great to call yourself a Nigerian in the USA brother.

            It’s also selfishness to think petroleum states such as Rivers, Delta, CrossRiver, Bayelis and Akwa-Ibom will come along and if they don’t I wonder how Biafra can succeed. ‘
            Bros this is some paragraphs from your earlier post ,denying your post which is in black and white is both disappointing and unfortunate.
            I think that we should stop prevarication, we must stop dancing around this issues, Nigeria have practiced this deception for 51 solid years, and the truth is that it is not working, we must change or be consumed by our hypocrisy. Nigerian nation must restructure or die a natural death.

          • You either misquote or not reading what I wrote as I meant it to be. I loved and can die for Nigeria from North to South, West to East and I don’t want any part of Nigeria to break away including the Igbo speaking ingenious people.
            There is a reason God created Nigeria – the way it is to show the rest of Africa – the lights because if you think we have it bad, check out our neighbors.
            You are either a born leader or trained one. Leadership has evaded Nigeria since 1960 – and that is what we need at this point – a leader that will give everyone a stake in the Nigerian project.
            Breaking away will not change the fact that we need leaderships – because as far as I am concern all governors of the Igbo speaking States are not doing better than the rest of the country – they are just as corrupt.
            I will love to debate those who want to break away of national television because I happened to have experience with a G/7 Country – Canada that went through the same experience in the 1990’s and there were need to fight or go to war. The Biafra war of 1966-70 was stupid, crazy and does not work. It was Nigerians killing their brothers and sisters. That’s why I say anyone who want to leave can go but they must realize its a crazy experiment and if it doesn’t work it’s very bad.
            It’s also a good question to ask what would Biafra do if Rivers, Akwa-ibom, Bayelsia, Cross-river and even Delta does not want to go along just as they didn’t go along in 1966 when the entire Riverine states didn’t take side with Biafra.
            No need to insult anyone, let’s keep it academic.

          • Justice Equity

            Let’s stop all this long stories, I am not a supporter of Biafra of a territory, I am a staunch supporter ojukwus philosophy of Biafra of the mind which means that while I go about investing my resources in Nigeria, I must not forget my land of the rising sun.
            I was only reacting to your misadventure in veering into the issues of south east/south south brotherhood,which you really have no stake in.
            Now back to the issues at stake,the major problem facing Nigeria is her foundation, her structure, then her leadership.
            The holy book declared that if the foundation be destroyed, even the righteous shall be incapacitated.
            A structure that allots 52% of revenue of Nigeria to the FG existing in Abuja and 26% to 36 states and fct and 16% to 776 LGAs is a fraud, the structure that handed all mineral resources anywhere in Nigeria to only the FG is criminal, the structure that handed building of roads and bridges in my village to a president that never knew the location and topography of my environment is irresponsible. A structure that allocated oil blocks in my state to a man in Bornu who did not know my state and oil production environment is immoral and reprehensible, a structure that makes generation ,transmission and distribution of electricity in my state an exclusive reserve of FG is satanic.
            A structure that makes my daughter who scored 250 in jamb not to get admission in unilag but afforded admission to another child from zamfara with a score of 80 is totally unacceptable.
            I can go on and on,Nigeria must restructure for progress ,positive development, justice, equity and fairness or die a natural death.

          • First of all, let me quote you again:

            “A structure that allots 52% of revenue of Nigeria to the FG existing in Abuja and 26% to 36 states and fct and 16% to 776 LGAs is a fraud, the structure that handed all mineral resources anywhere in Nigeria to only the FG is criminal, the structure that handed building of roads and bridges in my village to a president that never knew the location and topography of my environment is irresponsible.”

            Every thing in today’s Nigeria can be reviewed, reformed and renegotiated but not with a threatening sword of I will leave the nation. It doesn’t help threatening the nation.
            Here is y point…the reason we are fighting in Nigeria is that everyone is looking to petroleum revenues. It shouldn’t be if Nigerians elect Governors that have brains to develop their states and not just wait for federal allocations from FAAC.

            I will cancel Federal Allocation if I was Saraki and every State Governors have to learn to develop within their means.
            I believed Federal/Revenue resources is the reasons we are fighting. Let every state develop like the States in the United States do.

          • Justice Equity

            ‘Every thing in today’s Nigeria can be reviewed, reformed and renegotiated but not with a threatening sword of I will leave the nation. It doesn’t help threatening the nation.
            Here is y point…the reason we are fighting in Nigeria is that everyone is looking to petroleum revenues. It shouldn’t be if Nigerians elect Governors that have brains to develop their states and not just wait for federal allocations from FAAC.

            I will cancel Federal Allocation if I was Saraki and every State Governors have to learn to develop within their means.
            I believed Federal/Revenue resources is the reasons we are fighting. Let every state develop like the States in the United States do’.
            With these words ,quoting your exact lines,friend, brother, welcome to the aburi accord.
            This is exactly the very reasons for the avoidable civil war,these are the reasons for all the agitations that is going on in Nigeria, greed for oil wealth.
            It is the singular reason why Hausa Fulani wants to commit suicide and do every horrible thing under the sun for them to hold on to oil resources in other peoples land while abandoning the vast sold mineral resources in their land.
            Again saraki can not abolish FAAC to states and LGAs,without first restructuring Nigeria to allow States take control of the resources and instruments of power needed by them to be productive. How can all the mineral resources in States be completely taken over by the FG government through this immoral structure and we at the same time expect the states to generate revenue from the sky?,how can the issues of power ,ports,airports, highways, policing be on exclusive list and yet we want states to do well,buhari as president of Nigeria, does not have better understanding of governance ,leadership quality, education, management skills, exposure, composure etc than my state Governor ,in fact my Governor is by far a more endowed leader than buhari.
            What makes buhari look superior is the annexation of all the revenues and resources in Nigeria by FG who then turns around to use same to marginalize some sections of Nigeria and obstruct their development.
            Take for example the building of river port at Onitsha, this was a project started during shehu shagaris government by the FG ,up till date,that project is yet to be completed,just because the FG have it on the exclusive list.
            Do you know the volume and quantum of development that this river port would have brought to my state and people if all the business men in anambra,Enugu,ebonyi,Benue,kogi,IMO ,asaba ,were importing and exporting their goods through that port,do you know the quantum of revenue that anambra would have made from that singular port operations, and the positive effect that it would have had on the development of anambra people.
            This is just one of the terrible negative effects of this kind of satanic structure of Nigeria and how it is retarding our development as a people. I can assure you that if Nigeria restructured and we take our destiny in our hands,within ten years from now,south east ,south south and south west shall start competing with Singapore, Korea,Taiwan,Malaysia ,Dubai etc.
            The problem of Nigeria is not good leadership per se,but terrible negative structure (foundation).
            Restructure Nigeria today and every body shall be happy.

        • Restructuring is always good for improvement. I just want us to take out lowest common denominator from Nigeria’s body politics when we immediately results to tribalism.

      • Justice Equity

        It’s also selfishness to think petroleum states such as Rivers, Delta, CrossRiver, Bayelis and Akwa-Ibom will come along and if they don’t I wonder how Biafra can succeed.
        Friend you can dam the river and channel it wheresoever you so desire, but you can’t dam blood and spirit. The artificial walls of Jericho maliciously erected by those who love the land of the old east but hate her people, can not stand the test of referendum when the hour of reckoning beckons, no body shall tell a Fulani in Bornu ,yobe ,Adamawa etc that the Fulani from sokoto,katsina,Kaduna,jigawa,etc have the same blood and common destiny with him.no body will tell a Yoruba in kwara,kogi and Edo ,that he have the same blood and common destiny with the Yoruba in ekiti,ondo and Ogun state.
        Do not think that the hate and division planted by those who love the land of the old east but hate her people, are still effective.
        The people of rivers,akwaibom,bayelsa,cross river,delta ,have lived with your hate,discord,divide and conquest message for 51 years, they saw how the oil blocs were allocated, they saw how the FAAC are shared,they saw what the FG controlled by the same people who told them that their brethren were greedy ,and that hating their brethren and aligning with the born to rule will make them better,they saw how Lagos was built using the resources of the eastern region, they saw how abuja was built, and now they are asking questions and saying what have born to rule build for us.
        They saw how Lagos ports were built up using the resources of the eastern region ,and how the eastern region ports are maliciously made to die so that only abuja and Lagos and kano shall have economic activities. They saw how citizens travelling to overseas can obtain visas from Lagos, abuja and kano,but they are asking what about citizens travelling from their own land,why must they go to Lagos or aduja to get visa or travel out.
        Friend don’t insult the eastern region with your latest insinuation that they love to continue with slavery and bondages of servitude and 3rd class citizens in a nation they call their own.
        First restructuring shall save them from your eternal yoke of servitude and slavery, but when you refuse peaceful change, Biafra shall become an option.
        If the Hausa Fulani desert landlocked north should be counting of Benue, plateau,kogi,taraba,nassarawa,kwara,southern Kaduna,southern Bornu,Adamawa etc as arewa emirate even when they have no similarities, nor culture nor religion, how dare you insinuate that a people of the same culture, brotherhood, religion and destiny shall continue to allow malicious walls of discord elected to pillage their resources to stand after 51years of pain,sorrow, tears and blood.

  • Romla

    Decentralization will stop all this nonsense and irrelevancies of cow putting mouth inside what is happening inside horses stable or chicken discussing how fish should swim.

    • We are already decentralized my friend. What are you referring to?

      • Romla

        We are?That’s news.

        • Whaooo! Why do you think States were created after independence? So that every States and even Local Government can do their things. Just because we kept having Bakin-Zuwo governors in every states does not mean that we are not already decentralized.

  • Romla

    Legislature,ministries,MDA’s everything should be decentralized.However each zone,region etc wishes to run it’s affairs so be it.

    • We are already decentralized. The issue is that Nigerians does not vote good governors but a bunch of Bakin-Zuwos.

      Take for example, the MDA you mentioned…any State can create it’s own MDA, security, produce her food, create her taxes, increase State revenues, have it’s own hospitals, schools, etc. Nigerians just need to elect governors that can do those things. Akpabio did that and Fashola did the same.

    • FRANCES382

      We are already. There are state house of assemblies, commissioners oversee the state ministries. We have the LGAs. The problem is bad governance is not allowing Nigeria to function as designed. And we the people are not vocal enough. We just take the trash handed to us by our leaders.

  • moribund9ja

    FASHOLA, A FAILURE
    ====================

    Fashola the issue is that you are incompetent and clueless in that ministry just the way you were failure in Lagos state as governor.

    Tell me where you are making impact, is it in the power sector, housing or works…. Where are you making impact? Tell me?

    Just sitting idlessly on Billions, perusing through files everyday like someone with impaired vision, doing nothing.

    If not VP Osinbajo who vetoed out, you had stalled the construction and expansion of strategic Lagos airport road for over a year with stupid bureaucratic process, frustrating action governor Ambode.
    Look at Apapa Wharf road, just tell me what you are doing , …. a compound fool.

    You should be redeployed to the presidency as a special adviser on legal matters. You are a failure as a minister.

    • TUNERI2

      Assuming all your jagons are true for fashola, what will you say for the legislators. It is the corrupt tendencies of the national assembly by padding the budget that makes it hard for well motivated officials like fashola to deliver. Very soon you will soon include lago-ibadan expressway among list of his failure anf forget the natinal assembly who refuses to budget for it. Are you so dull

      • moribund9ja

        You have exercised your bona fide right of free speech. You are entitled to your view, no matter how idiotic it looks

      • okbaba

        Today we are finding excuses and scapegoat in the NASS so that performance failure will not be sanctioned. Last time I checked, same criteria were not applied to the govt we voted out. Hypocrisy everywhere!!!

        • John Paul

          The difference is that the government that we voted out were looting our scarce resources.

          There has been no accusation of looting against Fashola since he took office. So regardless of the results that his ministries produce, Nigerians will still give him an “A” for effort

          • austin

            No accusation of Looting against Fashola? Website, borehole: do these ring any sort of bell?

        • Kekedu

          Please don’t go there. That failure was landslide at all levels. Just go and ask people in Bayelsa state. So much resources at very high oil prices but just looted via various ATM’s in flesh and blood.

    • Mr. Wilson

      Fashola is not a failure. I still believe he is the best performing governor ever, since the creation of Nigeria. I knew how Lagos was when Tinubu handed over, and how it was after Fashola’s tenure.

      This man is one of Nigeria’s best, I just wish the legislative will allow him do his job.

      • Samuel Okezie

        What indices do we use in assessing governors? Job growth? Wealth equality? Access to water? Maternal mortality? Quality of education? value of infrastructure? Crime rate? Housing? So Akpabio with deep pockets relocates Juluis Berger to Uyo and builds 100s of Km of roads and infrastructure and still have enough to steal and gift is suddenly amongst the best performing governors? Fashola running one of the richest states in Nigeria at a time of an oil boom is now the best governor? There has to be a less pedestrian way to assess performance.
        Fashola is one of the few tolerable leaders as regards to intellect, however nobody can do any miracle for Nigeria as currently structured. It is the truth we don’t want to deal with.

        • “So Akpabio with deep pockets relocates Juluis Berger to Uyo and builds 100s of Km of roads and infrastructure and still have enough to steal and gift is suddenly amongst the best performing governors?”

          Akpabio was building a fresh infrastructure as governor of a new state and Fashola was rebuilding what’s already existing. As an engineer I can tell you that it’s easier, cheaper and less headache to improve on existing infrastructure. By the way there is almost 15 million people lived in Lagos and I am not sure Akpabio have 3 million in his state… so you cannot compare apple for Banana.

          • Samuel Okezie

            The comparison between Akpabio and Fash is besides my point. The main issue is the criteria to measure a successful governor. The difference in complexity between a new road and an existing one is more of an engineer’s problem . The governors simply sign the pay cheque, I consider that a linear task.

          • Nope! I disagree with all due respect Samuel. Leadership is now a science and many American universities are training and awarding degrees…so it’s more than just signing checks.

            As a people we are very retrogressive minded – who thinks about the difficulties of going to the moon before we even give it a thought.

            In terms of leaderships I respect a Nigerian Governor out of 36, and or anyone else who can provide service deliveries and or move us from point A to B.

          • Samuel Okezie

            I am not sure about your disagreement. I gave you a simple illustration of 2 governors signing a cheque for a road construction and how any engineering difficulty is no longer their problem. Do you expect a Governor to come up with ideas on slope stabilisation? And by the way, a politician should be a leader but are hardly so, especially the Nigerian ones. Good leadership is a powerful concept quite distinct from good governance.

          • Very clear I said leadership is not only about signing checks…it’s about vision, innovations, ideas that put people first.

          • Samuel Okezie

            I agree with you 100%. Case closed?

      • Exactly brother for being fair.

    • Akins

      Please kindly tell us any of 2007-2015 set of Governors that performed more than Fashola. The only governor that also performed was Godwin Akpabio of Akwa Ibom state. I’m sure Goje’s name can never be mentioned.

      • moribund9ja

        Look at the colossal resources available to him, what he achieved and the mountainous debt he left behind… …then make your conclusion.

        At least you implicitly admitted here that he’s a failed minister…

        • Resources? That’s why he’s a great governor…why don’t other state governors create and build state resources? This in my opinion is just hate. The Goje guy cannot point one achievement in the nation and he needs to wrap up his mouth.

          • busybee

            I think honest people who have integrity and are non partisan should always fix their real names on their posts. It smacks mischief when people start. Inventing names that render them anonymous. How can anybody honestly claim that Fashola failed as a governor and has not achieved anything as a minister?

          • You just assumed wrongly. My name is Luther Ismaila, CEO for Sprintconnect – an ICT company. I can repeat the same sentence on a Nigerian television. How can you speak down of a governor that has performed? In the USA, Fashola would be rated as a performer. That’s all I said and no need to hide my name sir.

          • busybee

            Luther there is no way my comment would have been for you because you made a very reasonable and objective contribution. I am sorry my comment is about some of these people whose stock in trade is just insults and abuses. Definitely not for you.

          • Perfect! Thank you brother. We all loved Nigeria. I lived between Canada and the United States for 30 years since childhood and you can almost refer to me as an America because of my accent…so I can tell you there is nothing more beautiful than our beloved nation Nigeria. Take it from me because I know that. Shame on those trying to destroy Nigeria.

          • Is your name busybee?

      • Justice Equity

        Peter obi did ,considering the resources at their disposal and job done.
        I will rate them thus,obi ,akpabio,fashola ,amaechi etc

    • Supo Orimogunje

      As your name implies, you are moribund!

    • Completely untrue. Your accusations are just pure nonsense. Nigerians from East to West and North to South will vote Fashola as the best governor we’ve had since independence…easily.

    • That’s unfair. I remembered as ABU Workers football player in Zaria what I used to tell irate fan … ‘Shoe no size you,’ – what would have done differently if you were the Minister of Works, Power and Housing?
      ‘Shoe no dey size you,’?

  • Emiko

    Dr. Fashola, Please ask the national assemblies approve the constructions of electronic toll gates managed by your ministry to raise taxes to help maintain these federal roads.