The Nnamdi Kanu phenomenon

149
18046
REUBEN ABATI
TUESDAY WITH REUBEN ABATI, Email: reuben.abati@thisdaylive.com

TUESDAY WITH REUBEN ABATI

The most discussed subject in Nigeria today is what is called “restructuring” and indeed so popular is this subject that it has attracted the attention of roadside commentators, the bright, the not-so-bright, the mischievous and the outrightly unintelligent all united by the singular claim that Nigeria belongs to all of us and we all have a right to determine its future. The last person who brought up this subject with me is a mechanic in Abeokuta! He had heard about Biafra, the Arewa youths, the President’s absence, Professor Osinbajo, Nnamdi Kanu, what Igbo leaders, Northern leaders and Yoruba leaders have said about restructuring and he wanted a conversation. That’s how democracy works, not so? The inclusiveness is actually very good for us…

But the point I have always made stands proven: that Nigeria remains an unanswered question, more than a century after the amalgamation of 1914. Before and after independence, virtually every government has had to deal with this same question, viz, the national question. Brought together in an unwieldy, unequal and uneven union by the British, Nigeria’s about 400 ethnic nationalities have been unable to transform into one nation, one union, a community of people and communities driven by a common purpose – to create a united, progressive nation, under the umbrella of patriotism and the common good.

We have fought each other since 1950 to date, we did not even all agree on independence, and since that happened, we have been at each other’s throats. We ended up fighting a civil war, and from all indications we are at this moment, seemingly preparing for another one. The laziest excuse is that the British caused all our problems, but more than 50 years after independence it should be clear enough that we are the source of our collective agony.

Other countries who were at the same level with us in 1960 have since moved on and developed into better nations despite their own internal contradictions. Nigerian leaders have perpetually lived in denial. Every step forward has resulted in our country taking two steps backwards. A combination of the big-man-syndrome, the too-know syndrome, the us-before-others-mentality, ethnic politics, sectarian politics, greed, cronyism and a terrible leadership recruitment process has turned our process of nationhood into an unending struggle. Today, fewer Nigerians believe in the idea of Nigeria.

In 1977/78, the Constituent Assembly whose deliberations resulted in the 1979 Constitution almost ended with fisticuffs. The 2005 National Political Reforms Conference did not fare better either, as the Niger Delta conferees staged a walk-out and the politics of Third Term or no Third Term sabotaged the entire process. In 2014, the outcomes of yet another National Conference could not be followed through because a succeeding administration declared it would not even look at the report. At every stage when it looks as if this country is faced with an opportunity to address the national question, certain interest groups erect the roadblocks of denial and wishful thinking. No country can live perpetually in denial. This is the message of former Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union and their disintegration. As for the military, they merely worsened Nigerian politics.

Fifty years after the outbreak of the civil war, we now have a man called Nnamdi Kanu. He may well end up as Nigeria’s nemesis. He is the most frightening product of our many years and acts of denial and he may well throw the country into a nightmare worse than Boko Haram, if care is not taken. He started out as the leader of a group called the Indigenous People of Biafra and as director of Radio Biafra. He and those who bought into his rhetoric of secession and the renewal of the Biafra dream organised protests across the world, and they looked, from afar, like a group of disgruntled Nigerians in the diaspora. In the foreign lands where most of the members lived, they looked like persons over-enjoying the freedom of speech from a safe distance. They didn’t appear to have the force of MASSOB, which is locally based and seemingly more malleable. The renewed struggle for Biafra that Kanu and his crowd talked about could have been nothing more than an internet and television revolution. But everything went wrong the moment Nnamdi Kanu chose to visit home and he was arrested, detained and taken through a court trial.

Whoever ordered Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest and prosecution did this country a bad turn. Kanu is a character that could have been better ignored. His trial and travails have turned him into a hero and a living martyr among Igbos. And the young man so far, understands the game. Since he was released on bail, he has been taunting the Nigerian state and government. Daily, he dares those who granted him bail and he laughs at the conditions they gave him. He associates with more than 10 persons. He moves about Igboland freely, like a spirit. He addresses rallies and grants interviews. He has been busy issuing statements. On May 30, he ordered a shut-down of the entire South Eastern region and that order was obeyed not only in the South East but also in parts of the South-South, and Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu who probably barely struggled to survive as a black man in Europe has been turned by the Nigerian Government into a credible apostle of a resurgent Biafran revolution. The other day when he held a meeting in Umuahia, over 5,000 persons trooped to his compound. Kanu is a master of symbolism. He is exploiting the Jewish symbol: to signal to the world that Igbos are being persecuted. He visits symbolic sites of the civil war to prick the injured part of the Igbo consciousness and mobilise the people. His pre-eminence is a comment on the quality of the state and its strategic intelligence system. If he succeeds with his threats, we should know those to blame. A few days ago, someone on social media further compared him to Jesus Christ and described him as the true saviour. Every revolutionary in history graduates from ordinariness to being messianic, propelled by opiumized endorsement.

Nnamdi Kanu is certainly capable of doing more damage to the system than the MASSOB, OPC, and such other groups, and should he push things further, he could ignite a crisis worse than Boko Haram. My gut feeling is that some people in certain places are beginning to realize this and that is why Nnamdi Kanu out of detention appears untouchable; it is the reason he is able to dare the state and ridicule his bail conditions. The lesson here is obvious enough: the brazen use of force and intimidation to deal with certain situations could create really bad unintended consequences.

The Federal Government under Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been holding meetings with key stakeholders within the Federation. The consultations are in order, but the Acting President is yet to talk to the right people. He is talking to people who carry their international passports in their pockets because they don’t know what tomorrow promises in Nigeria. He is consulting persons whose family members are mostly one-leg-in-one-leg-out Nigerians; many of them, in fact, have dual nationality. Nigeria is their trading post, the place where they make the money they and their children spend in Dubai, UK and wherever.

The people the Federal Government should be talking to are the angry Igbo youths who now kneel down to greet Nnamdi Kanu and call him their god, the Arewa youths who have told the Igbos to get out of Nigeria and get away, and who have called the Yoruba names while further insisting that they are not afraid of the Nigerian government arresting them. The people to talk to are the leaders of the various other groups who are taking sides. Leaders of the Middle Belt and the South South are holding talks; some Yorubas are planning to hold theirs this week in Ibadan. Draw the map of the emerging rhetoric in Nigeria today; what you have is a divided country. The scenario is so painfully reminiscent of the early 60s. Every Nigerian leader since the civil war has boasted that he would not preside over the dismemberment of Nigeria. Some of those leaders have suddenly started saying restructuring is the answer, how nice!- the same restructuring they never wanted and that they didn’t want as at 2015.

Crisis management is an important part of nation-building. We have failed to manage most of the crises that have befallen our nation, on a sustainable basis, and that is why every proverbial snake that is killed suddenly resurrects. It is the reason we have produced a country where the population of the aggrieved appears to be growing daily. It is the reason Nnamdi Kanu and his followers have become the fish-bone in the throat of government. As things stand, there is no stronger voice in Igboland today than that of Nnamdi Kanu. The Igbo elites and the self-styled political leaders of the East know that Kanu is more influential than all of them put together. How many among them can command a willing crowd of 5, 000 to their doorsteps? The politicians hire crowds, but the crowds go to Kanu and obey him.

With the kind of influence he wields, Kanu is in a position to dictate the political future of the South East. The same political leaders who posed for photographs at the Aso Villa will go to him at night and beg him to support their candidates if future elections held in that region. They will condemn Kanu during the day, but lick his boots at night.

The ancillary challenge, however, is the worsening trend of ethnic polarization with regards to the control of power at the centre. I describe this as the conflict between the na-my-brother-dey-there syndrome and the no-be-my-brother reactive tendency. It used to be the case in this country up till the time President Olusegun Obasanjo left in 2007, that whoever held power in Abuja was openly and strongly supported by other Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or religion. Obasanjo got more support from outside Yorubaland, and probably felt more reassured by persons from outside his own ethnic group and religion.

With the death of President Yar’Adua in office, ethnicity, a long-standing threat to Nigerian unity became more potent. The Boko Haram, with its base in the Northern part of the country gave the succeeding Jonathan administration hell. With the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, the same Boko Haram suddenly became tame. Curiously, the militants of the South East and the South South, who had been significantly quiet during the Jonathan years, also became more vocal and calls for secession became more strident the moment their kinsman and in-law left office. By the same token, the conflict between pastoralists and farmers, an old problem, became worse, with the former asserting themselves more arrogantly for no reason other than that they are sure of better protection under a central government controlled by the North. Our point: Nigeria’s stability should not be so dependent on the whims and caprices of ethnic gladiators. No Nigerian President should be at the mercy of ethnic or religious politics, now or in the future.

The debate about restructuring and renegotiations is therefore useful and most relevant. It is indeed urgent if we must take the wind out of the sail of the secessionists and nihilists. Those who have always blocked or hijacked the people’s conference must by now realize that we are close to “the point of no return” on a review and rephrasing of the Nigerian question, in order to make every Nigerian feel a part of the Nigerian project. The alternative in all possible shapes appears ominous.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • moribund9ja

    BIAFRA IS READY
    ===============
    Abati you are certainly returning as a foremost columnist we had before you went to chop.

    On your piece, please be noted clearly that Biafrans have right to self- determination and that is what Nnamdi KANU is Championing within the confines of freedom of speech and association as guaranteed by the law.

    So I wouldn’t know the threat you are making reference to. Our tool is civil disobedience not violence. Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and all other Biafra agitators have never killed an ant. It is record.

    On the so-called violation of bail conditions, the fact remains that those bail conditions violated Kanu’s fundamental human rights and didn’t stand in the first place. Kanu’s counsel had since filed applications challenging the bail conditions… People are just being malicious.

    Biafra is simply leaving because Nigeria can never work as a nation. It’s has never worked!! You acknowledged that fact here.

    Nigerians are very free to keep dreaming about great Nigeria, but Biafrans are leaving.

    We want to leave in peace. But make no mistake, we could too leave in ‘ pieces ‘ if situation calls for that.

    Nobody should confuse 1967 with 2017. The best way to avoid a war is to be ready for the war. Biafrans are ready. We shall see.

  • “Korede

    Many Ndigbos who cannot be objective in their comments here will abuse any contrary opinion to theirs on any matter concerning Biafra. That is why many people keep on ignoring them and they keep on talking to one another and are feeling happy about it. I disagree with Abati that Kanu should not have been arrested. A responsible government cannot continue to ignore him while he preaches hatred among the Nigerians. I know that many educated Ndigbos in full time employment or doing a very good business will not have time for this Biafra call. This is because many Nigerians irrespective of tribes or locations are not happy about the country Nigeria because our political elites including the Igbos are responsible for their plights (where they lack everything in their fathers’ land). The fight should not be about Biafra but for all of us to fight the political elites and show them that we deserved a better life based on the resources of the country.

    If we dismember the country today, we are going to make it easy for the same set of leaders in the remnants structure to oppress us further. A new set of leaders cannot surface overnight in Biafra or any other remaining parts of the country after the disintegration.

  • Victor Leke Olaleye

    And that takes us back to the ailing president,Major General Muhammadu Buhari(rtd). What kind of character is he?Kanu was detained on the orders of Buhari for calling him a paedophile….no more no less.He is definately going to take the bitterness of his overthrow in 1985 to his grave.He has effectively snatched defeat from the jaws of outright victory and Nigeria is the worst for it,maybe.

  • obinnna77

    Hate him or love him, he has changed the narrative. We are starting to tell ourselves the truth. There shall be be no more ‘sweeping the truth under the carpet’ as Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu put it.

  • Chukwuemeka Mbagwu

    How I wish that most of our leaders will buy into this idea of restructuring! If they do and actualize it, they will weaken Nnamdi Kanu’s secessionist agenda because Nigerians (most of whom want unity) will have a good choice. However, if they continue to live in denial and believe that we can forge ahead under the present faulty structure, the likes of Nnamdi Kanu will be emboldened to press on with his campaigns. The solution does not like in the courts, hence the government should discontinue the case against Kanu and release his other colleagues who are currently in detention. In fact, I don’t envy Justice Binta Nyako right now. What will she do when the case resumes? Put Nnamdi Kanu back to jail after for violating his bail conditions and expect the crowd that gathers regularly to hear his sermons at Umuahia to keep quiet? No way! Allow Nnamdi Kanu to remain free and continue with his crusades? Dicey!

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    i wrote an article on the growing Nnamdi Kanu messianic complex over 2 years ago. It is becoming very accurate with time.

    The Cult of Personality and the Radio Biafra Phenomenon

    written by By Dele Awogbeoba
    September 25, 2015

    A casual, objective and passive listener of Radio Biafra will be bemused
    by the Radio Station. Listening to its telephone call-in guests and its
    “Director”, one gets the view that a distinct cult of personality is
    evolving around the “Director”. The “Director” preaching has now
    evolved. Biafra is no longer simply an aspiration for self determination
    for a tribe. The “Director” now refers to Biafra as a “religion”. His
    adherents have referred to the “Director”, during live calls and in his
    presence, as a “messiah”, “moses” and a “spirit”. Some online callers to
    that radio station even suggested that they will prefer to die in the
    place of the “Director”. The ultimate act of self sacrifice!

    It is becoming very clear that the
    “Director” aims to achieve equal status as Jesus, Mohammed, Moses,
    Obatala or, more appropriately, David Koresh. What cannot be of any
    doubt, is that the director is a charismatic figure and he provides a
    great dream and inspiration for his adherents (most of whom (including
    the self styled “Barrister”) are barely educated).

    “Director” has, by special
    promulgation from “the most high”, decreed, using polished English
    intermixed with fluent igbo, that “Biafra land” extends from the former
    Eastern region and now covers the Itsekiri, Urhobo, Isan, the entire
    delta state as well as the igala and Idoma parts of Kogi and Benue. His
    rationale (and deciding factor) is that once “you are a people that
    culturally tie two piece rapa” then one’s land becomes subsumed into
    Biafra project (whether those tribes likes it or not). The fact that
    most of delta and Bayelsa states spent the better part of 6 centuries as
    part of Benin empire before they were consumed into Nigeria by the
    British in the late 18th century is of less significance to the cultural test of the “two piece rapa”.

    No doubt Ojukwu will be most proud
    of him. What Biafra could not achieve through force of arms, “Director”
    has, by special edict, promulgated commandments to forcefully take over
    territory of tribes and groups that have never had any cultural or
    governing relationship with the Igbos in the former East Central State
    in particular or the Eastern region or indeed Biafra in general.
    Curiously, the Urhobo (who are a sub group of the Edo and migrants from
    Benin during the time of the Ogiso dynasty) are proclaimed to be
    Biafran territory because it unfortunately passed the “two piece rapa”
    test whilst the Edo fortunately failed that test!!

    One may be tempted to ask what
    motivates the “director”. He is clearly a highly driven man. He is also a
    very intelligent man. He is adept at using conjecture, omission and
    embellishment to construct a history of “Biafra land” that bears no
    semblance or connection with present reality or past history. It is no
    doubt the “opium” of a body of opinion within his tribe (many of whom
    have given testimony on Radio Biafra that his sermons on Radio Biafra
    have been integral to their self discovery and their conversion on their
    way to their metaphorical Damascus). The Biafra project, for him, has
    been a dream that he has cultivated (and been imprisoned) for decades.

    He clearly has a deep aversion,
    hatred and antipathy for the North (whom he describes, for convenience,
    as Hausa Fulani) and the Yoruba. He also has ingrained hatred for black
    people (whom he has described as “stupid”, “backward” and “animals”).
    His own tribe have not been excused from being labeled in pejorative
    terms and descriptions either. His disparaging venom has also been
    extended to Willie Obiano and Rochas Okorocha. A clear messianic
    personality and self image is evolving which is intermixed with self
    hatred and self loathing.

    What is clear is that the
    “Director” will find it hard to maintain his logical position when
    subjected to rigorous debate. He has no doubt evolved into a more
    intellectually self confident person over time and he now discusses,
    (devoid of anger and abuse) and from an intellectual perspective,
    Biafra and its underlying basis with people that do not share his
    Biafran world view on Radio Biafra. His worshipers however are clearly
    opposed to such a show of openness. They are less educated and less sure
    of their intellectual strength. They will rather prevent such a
    discussion that calls into question the basis of their new religion.

    One therefore needs to ask the question,
    should Radio Biafra continue to be censured within Nigeria and is it
    truly a threat to the corporate existence of Nigeria. Is this new
    Biafran ideal (which the “Director” now calls a religion) likely to have
    the same destructive effect on Nigeria and or his tribe as the Boko
    Haram religious adherents (anchored itself on a perversion of Islamic
    religious concepts) have wrecked on the people of the North Eastern
    parts of Nigeria for the last 6 years. Ideologies anchored on religion
    no longer needs to be logical. It becomes faith based and the anchored
    head of that religion becomes the “Ayotollah” whose commandments
    (whether rationale or otherwise) must be followed without question or
    introspection.

    I have never been a fan of
    censorship of opinions. Credible views will always be able to withstand
    logical and intellectual argument and analysis. I am also aware of the
    destructive nature of religious based teachings, especially when
    propagated by a charismatic figure who wraps himself in religious and
    messianic clothes. On this conflicting issue, I will, for the first
    time, admit to being bewildered!!

    http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/articles-opinions/the-cult-of-personality-and-the-radio-biafra-phenomenon/

    • Daniel Obior

      This is pure trash. Learn to be succinct with you comments. Anyway, it tells of your poor education.

    • Chym

      Pig

    • onyema22ohaka

      Afonja thrash for your dull and poor brain!

  • onyema22ohaka

    What have you,Mr Abati got to say about the certificateless daura dullard and his thorough-going hatred of the Igbo man,his 97% +5% statement and implementation.
    Buhari created Nnamdi Kanu and Nnamdi Kanu is the man of the moment and Biafra is on the horizon for the average Igboman as Buhari wanted and the failure of the Igbo leadership.
    Project Nigerian zoo has to be restructured or it will disintegrate!

  • iam…

    Lovely write up by Reuben abati, you’re more than spot on! . Its obvious Reuben is more enlightened on the nnamdi kanu matter than all of our leaders combined. For the person, that calls nnamdi an ant, well it’s smart your airing your opinion from the comfort of your bathroom…the most hilarious part of Reuben’s write up was the part he said FG was consulting with the leaders that had their passports in their pockets, I must confess you certainly possess a crystal ball in your room.
    The fact of the matter is that there’s a huge disconnect in the south-east between the leaders and the youths. And anybody claiming all is well in that region is clearly not in the region. If FG intends to settle this matter, it’s sad to say I don’t know who and how they can get the youths to have a talk except through kanu. None of the south-east leaders collectively have the charisma he has, and they all know they’re sitting on a mighty keg of gunpowder and kanu is the triggerman. Kanu was made larger than life the minute he was incarcerated, and trust me he plays the game perfectly well. Because, for all great freedom fighters the one thing they’ve in common is incarceration and the will to die. Kanu knows this, he knows that whilst all the greedy igbo politicians cherish their lives and buy their crowds he nnamdi kanu commands the crowds without a penny, isn’t scared of the authorities, isn’t scared to give up his life for the course. Can that be said of his FG companions? Kanu is a modern day Lenin. And lemme feel you in on a simple truth, the day FG decides to grant a referendum be well assured kanu would win on a landslide…and I believe they know this, so they’re every trick in their book to stall or delay anything that brings up the word “referendum”. The die was cast on May 30th. Let’s see what happens with the anambra elections. Listen not to voice of igbo’s outside the the south-east block but of those within it. Because they know the underlining truth.

    • FrNinja

      The great mistake of Nigeria is not understanding the danger of a youth revolution that stems from urban pressures. They should take a look at Egypt and see how a protest movement that started on social media about the increased price of bread became a social movement with Tahrir Square as its base and ended up toppling one of Egypt’s longest dictators. And by the way Mubarak unlike Nigeria’s generally useless leaders did quite a lot for Egyptians. 98% have electricity, 99% have pipe-borne water, he subsidized bread, petrol, gas, electricity, housing. He built subways in Cairo. But when the youth of Egypt decided he was to go all the tanks in Egypt couldn’t stop them. None of those protesting youths had a single gun or wielded a knife. They toppled Mubarak.

      Nigeria’s revolution has come and Kanu is just a symbol. The magic word to the Igbo Youth is not “Restructuring” but “Referendum” and best believe that just like all the Igbos you see in Ghana, Ivory Coast, South Africa and the USA they would vote to leave because they have truly given up on Nigeria. The genie is out of the bottle and all the pleas for unity doesn’t mean anything. For unity is not going to provide electricity or roads or income or jobs for the Igbo Youth.

      • Chym

        God bless you brother, please permit me to copy your submission. Thanks

      • William Norris

        Youth revolution in Nigeria? LOL !!!

        Please stop…..because I can’t stop laughing !!!

  • Anthony Ike Alozie

    I agree with part of what Reuben wrote, there are also some issues like promoting Nnamdi Kanu and alluding to what he has done which I don’t fully agree with. I was in Lagos all through the June 12 agitation etc, Nnamdi Kanu has not done up to 10% of what Ganiyu Adams did with OPC, either in destruction of infrastructures, shutting down of the economy, ethnic divide, deaths etc. When finally OBJ became President, Ganiyu was well taken care of and he became an Otunba and lives very comfortable now. He is no longer a poor carpenter!. The Niger Delta commenced theirs shortly, introduced kidnapping into our national life, caused quite some destruction to Nigerians’ Oil ad gas infrastructure, killing many innocent souls and introducing many sophisticated armory to private hands. GEJ became VP and President thereafter. Yaradua introduced amnesty and commenced cash disbursement instead of attacking the issues head on by creating a good environment for the youths to thrive. GEJ came on and opened the vault for all and sundry to loot, most militants made billions and lived a life of so much luxury as if the world will end the next day. He also failed to use available resources even when oil sold at $120 a barrel to provide the needed infrastructure for the take -off of a great nation. Upon billions that flowed through the hands of the Militants, during the six years GEJ ruled, I cannot count a single addition of large industrial complex in either Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, AKS or CRS, so the Region was left with no provision of employment for the idle hands. Look at the SE, Abia State for instance where Kanu comes from, salaries have not been paid for close to 6 months, no employment for the teeming youths. Infrastructure is none existent, the peoples standard of living has dropped by more than 1000% since the new political dispensation 18 years ago, No one has asked the Leaders both present and past what they have done with billions collected from the FGN on their behalf. Except for some few states, the result is same all through the country.
    Look around you, you will observe that it is only politicians and their professional allies that have made progress. Generally, we are worst off than where we were in 1999 when OBJ took over with lots of hope. I believe these are the cause of these agitations. If in 2019 an Ibo man becomes the president, the Ibo agitation will die down, and probably the treasury will be opened to the people to loot and enjoy themselves without looking at what will happen tomorrow. We really require to ask our Leaders questions as to what they are doing with our common resources. Why are we not on same level as UAE, Qatar, Singapore , Malaysia etc?
    On restructuring, I will put it back to Reuben, why did GEJ inaugurate the committee and left office without making effort to kick start the process of restructuring the country. Why did all including PDP folks that ruled for 16 years not realize that the country required to be restructured only to wake up now after loosing power for 2 year to realize it. Is it hypocrisy?
    Has Nigerians ever thought of forgetting ethnic, political and religious divide and ask our politicians, irrespective of affiliation to account to us what they have done with billions of $ received on our account in the last 18 years at least, why is it that we are all getting poorer while they are making progress.
    If we can solve the economic issues and give more hope to our youths, I believe these agitations will reduce and become more realistic than what we currently have. After Biafra, who next?

  • RumuPHC

    The arrest and incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu by the Buhari administration is exactly the same mistake the Yar Adua government made by the arrest and subsequent extra judicial killing of Yusuf Mohammed .

    It is difficult if not impossible to permanently stifle agitation by the use of force even in the most repressive of all regimes.

    Yusuf Mohammed wanted a state where his interpretation of sharia law is supreme ;multitudes agreed and followed him in the north. Today Nnamdi Kanu yearns for another state in independent Biafra ; many agree and follow him in the east.

    Both governments failed to understand the power of the people especially in a democracy. While the failure by Yar Adua eventually unleashed the horrors of Boko Haram , the misadventure of Buhari’s DSS is already unraveling as Ruben Abati is reminding us here while we know not how far or how destructive this will go.

    PYO should learn from the disaster of Yar Adua’s government and act appropriately. There is yet time to make amends before it is too late.

  • Sarah

    Dr Abati, you may first wish to blame APC and Osinbajo (Buhari is missing in action, may Allah grant him good health) for promising Nigerians in their manifesto that they would restructure the country and move towards creating state police but then conveniently ignoring these once they got into power. Has anyone on seat in the Presidency in recent times toyed more with our territorial integrity?
    APC/Osinbajo (and Buhari, if Allah restores his health) MUST sort out this mess by mid-September 2017 or Saraki and Dogara should IMPEACH them, bloody buffoon seat-warmers toying with my only beloved country. Olorun maje ki ari aida, amiin.
    Re Kanu, he is a DEMAGOGUE following in the footsteps of Adolf Hitler and Slobodan Milosevic. Before arriving Nigeria Kanu urged his followers to kill the “..yorobastards..”, called my beloved Nigeria a “..Zoo..” (mind you the animals in that zoo does not include his fellow Ndigbo), he urged Nidigbo in diaspora to donate money for him to procure arms, to kill whom? Definitely not Ndigbo. Kanu is now addressed as ‘..Supreme Leader of Igbo Race..’ and even said to be higher than Jesus. Kanu’s apparent pacifist sit-at-home order was forced on him by Kuje Prison experience and heavy presence of security in SE, he would have done more.
    MY PREDICTION: In due course Kanu will declare fellow Ndigbo that disagree with him as traitors and his followers will murder such people.

    • okwuchukwu

      Sarah,
      You have this funny way of showing up towards the tail end of discussion. Can I ask you a question? What is upsetting you and Dele Awogbeoba? The way both of you are going, I wouldn’t be surprised if Dele pops a blood vessel. This Biafra and restructuring debate has really gotten to him.

      I mean how can a civilized person be calling for the slaughter of fellow Nigerians because they ask for self determination? And you are equally comparing Nnamdi Kanu with Adolf Hitler and Slobodan Milosovic.

      If you don’t like Igbos that much shouldn’t you be glad they want to leave? Dele doesn’t want restructuring and doesn’t want Igbos to have Biafra. So what does he want? He wants Igbos to go but without the oil producing areas. Na Waooo.

      So Sarah, what is your own position, because I only see you responding to other people’s opinion. I don’t know where you stand on restructuring and Biafra.

      • Chym

        That’s an average yorubastard for you, very envious and jealous.

    • Chym

      You’re a worthless yorubaboon. Very treacherous and evil beings. Is Nigeria not a zoo? Tell me which country that corpse rule the living if not in zoological republic of Nigeria? Your beloved country indeed!

      • Sarah

        Seek medical help. You need it.

        • Chym

          Dirty smelling vulture

  • Ugo

    Well-said. The problem has always been that of negligence and attempt to use brute force to intimidate and suppress. Let’s look away from Nnamdi Kanu now, a secessionist, and look at Tuface Idibia, a known nationalist. The young man had enough, just like us all and decided to use his fame to mobilize us to make our voice heard. The pains of being Nigerian are excrutiating. But what happened? He was crucified for speaking up, intimidated and scared into calling off the protest, in order to mask the true position of unpopularity of the present government. It’s unfortunate, but I agree with virtually everything Abati wrote here. I doubt the Nigeria project will ever materialize. It might remain a pipe-dream

  • Daniel Obior

    One could not agree more with Abati that the government has been responsible for making the situation worse, by the use of force as solution to perceived problems. The truth remains that Buhari as a person and as president is solely responsible for this bad judgement. Let us please call a spade a spade. In his parochial mind, all voices of dissent, either peaceful or otherwise, must be met with force and crushed militarily. While he proved true to type by unleashing his military to crush peaceful demonstrations in the Southeast, he purposely turned a blind eye to the atrocities herdsmen were committing on his behalf. Today, Osinbajo is left to carry the can while the architect of the present problems is blissfully away either on treatment or recuperating. The main lesson to be learnt is never to put an intolerant and parochial man like Buhari in-charge of a plural country like Nigeria. If it is not Kanu today, it would be another person tomorrow. It was simply a matter of time given the attitude of Buhari. To therefore single out Kanu as a person, is a clear demonstration of the lack of understanding of aggrieved people. Grievances must be addressed in a plural society by peaceful means before they metamorphose into crisis. Please lets try to address the issues of restructuring and Biafra, instead of attempting to say what and who Kanu is, or is not.

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      For the benefit of readers only, the situation we have today where a dangerous yet messianic personality with huge self hatred issues has little to do with Buhari and more to do with the limitations of the Nigerian foreign security services. I wrote an article on Kanu two years ago which with the benefit of hindsight is most accurate.

      http://pointblanknews.com/pbn/articles-opinions/the-cult-of-personality-and-the-radio-biafra-phenomenon/

      I described his personality thus

      “A clear messianic personality and self image is evolving which is intermixed with self
      hatred and self loathing.”

      and the future dangers thus:

      “I have never been a fan of
      censorship of opinions. Credible views will always be able to withstand
      logical and intellectual argument and analysis. I am also aware of the
      destructive nature of religious based teachings, especially when
      propagated by a charismatic figure who wraps himself in religious and
      messianic clothes. On this conflicting issue, I will, for the first
      time, admit to being bewildered!!”

      Consequently, his danger was growing and a proper analysis of his form of followership placed him as unique in Nigeria and capable of being as destructive as Boko Haram , Khomeini of Iran or Bin Laden of Al queda. This is not a Buhari, Awolowo or Aminu Kanu who had followers based on perceived performance levels or political ideology. This man is seen by his core suporters as a religious figure equal to “Jesus”, “David Koresh”, “MOHAMMED” etc. This is the most dangerous and toxic danger Nigeria has ever faced.

      A more adept foreign arm of the Nigerian security service would have nipped the problem in the bud in the way Mossad prevents major growing threats BEFORE they gather moss. Buhari attempted to do it through democratic means whilst Kanu was in Nigeria. A reasonable approach would have been to take care of the problem in the UK using the foreign arm of the Nigerian security service.

      • Daniel Obior

        We are all of course entitled to our different opinions. There would have been no Kanu phenomenon if the powers of the day had not goofed making the man a martyr and brutalising peaceful demonstrators. Some may take the narrow view and see the man as the problem. Others may broadly see the problem as the unwillingness to tackle the issue of structure or Biafra. Those who however see the solution as the ruthless intervention of Buhari, truly belong to medieval days, like Buhari himself. Buhari’s ruthless prescription was tried with the Niger Delta militants with resounding failure. It took the cool headedness of Osinbajo to adopt the peaceful approach through dialogue, and it worked like magic. To be aware of this and yet advocate ruthless intervention, suggests a deep hatred for the victims bordering on a wish for another pogrom. This is simply insane.

        • Dele Awogbeoba

          For the benefit of readers only, There is a difference between reasonable agitation based on actual injustice that lends itself to peaceful resolution and fantatical, religious based agitations anchored on unreasonable demands. Boko Haram and IPOB are sister agitations that have significant quasi religious fundamental undertones who want things from Nigeria that cannot just be granted. Force was the only option with Boko Haram and it will be the only option with the IPOB strand of Biafra.

          • okwuchukwu

            Stop twisting tales here. IPOB is geared towards using civil disobedience to achieve its aims. It had stated several times that it abhors violence.

            Your problem is the prospect of losing your grip on the oil resources of the minorities. You cannot be wiser than all the persons who have called for restructuring.

          • okwuchukwu

            Dele,
            I feel sorry for you ooo. The way you are going I wouldn’t be suprised if you pop a blood vessel. I mean this Biafra and restructuring debate has really gotten to you. Hope it doesn’t affect your health.

            You are calling for the slaughter of fellow Nigerians because they expressed their right to self determination. I mean if you hate the Igbos that much shouldn’t you be happy they want to leave? You don’t want restructuring neither do you want Biafra. So what do you want?

            You want Igbos to leave but are concerned that the oil producing areas might join them. So Biafra should not be mentioned. Na Waooo.
            Do you own the oil? What are you offering the oil producing communities to make them to stay? I was thinking Lagos state has oil now? Besides, you have of late been boasting of the IGR of Lagos and other SW States.

            So why are you then livid about Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation when you are equally agitating yourself. I practically see you in all the forums spreading this same point of view with the same vehemence and brutality, leaving a trail of blood. I don’t know how old you are but you should take it easy.

          • Akaraka

            Exactly my thoughts.

          • Chym

            He’s an evil person

          • Daniel Obior

            You are deluded comparing Boko Haram to IPOD.
            This is insanity.

          • Dele Awogbeoba

            For the benefit of readers only, please judge for yourself what his intent is. First video below shows him looking for weapons to fight the Nigerian state

            The other youtube videos shows his racist leanings:

          • Daniel Obior

            You are truly insane.

          • “Korede

            Be civilized brother.

          • Daniel Obior

            Mind your business, brother. There is a history to this.

          • What’s the difference between half a dozen and six. Yusufiyya was politically motivated like Kanu’s Ipob. Bite me if I am wrong. Olisa Agbakoba just alluded to that.
            Pray by 2019 if some more radical offshoot won’t hijack Ipob and render an already beleaguered SE region into a militarise zone. Asari, Yusuf and Ganiyu Adams; we have seen them all.
            Hitler’s Germany with all its Ernsteins’ capitulated to superior fire power of the allies.

          • Daniel Obior

            As far as we know today, one is struggling for self determination and actualisation, while the other wants to conquer unwilling people with different religions. The difference is clear.

          • Exactly my point. The “god” of Igbo land also did that to “conquer” an unwilling igbos who do not share in his dream/ the annexation of unwilling territories.

          • Daniel Obior

            You are obviously not serious; makes no sense.

          • Mexy

            Daniel has said it all,you are just a little clever. How can you compare Criminals armed to the teeth trying to force Islam on everyone to IPOB who wants to quit a union where she is not been treated fairly ? Sense fall on you Ahmed Omar.

          • Ok

          • “Korede

            I know you will do this. Do you even know how to exercise restraints?

          • Daniel Obior

            Mind your business. There is a history to this.

          • FrNinja

            Kanu said the following:

            “We need guns and we need bullets. I know we love life so much thats why we name a human being mma nke ndu (“Goodness of life”) – mmadu. Thats why we don’t kill. To kill somebody is very difficult for us. So to ask a gathering of Igbo people that we need guns and bullets will be very very difficult for you to digest but without it Hausa will overrrun us.

            They have succeeded in planting Okorocha in Imo State. One big massive problem we have. The same thing they are planning to do in Akwa Ibom. If they succeed in triangulating because in life everything is in triangles. If they get to Owerre, if they take Uyo, if they take Igwe-Ocha (Port Harcourt) then we are finished as a people. Completely gone. As a race you will come back home and you will not know the way to your father’s compound because they are coming. Boko Haram is everywhere in Biafraland. They will overrun us in a matter of minutes.

            Later…

            “Peter Obi in 2005 or 2006 ordered the army when members of MASSOB were shot to pieces….now from that we now know that the best way to defend yourself is to be armed. Because Boko Haram is everywhere in the Zoo, police in the Zoo, army in the Zoo.

            Interpret it as you wish but he is talking mainly of SELF DEFENCE.

          • Orlando

            Pray tell me what offense these IPOB members have committed. It’s only a fool that will compare them with Boko Haram. They are not even armed. I am shocked at what you’re postulating even though I am nobody will toe this your angle.

        • John Paul

          Nnamdi Kanu was not a creation of PMB. He is a byproduct of the pervasive looting of our resources, especially during the last administration

          The looting by the vermin that populated our space during that era, led to infrastructural and societal decay in cities like Aba and Onitsha, were Nnamdi Kanu has his fan base. And thereby caused the residents of those cities, like most sinking men will do, to grasp at straws: Nnamdi Kanu

          While the parasitic idiots were looting our resources – during the years of the locust – intelligent Nigerians were cautioning that one day, the chickens of that decadent period shall come home to roost

          Well, that day has come

          And true to their juvenile character, the people that were in charge during that sorry period, are not man enough to accept the plague that they brought upon Nigeria.

          It is too much for them to bare. So they are looking for a scapegoat – PMB – to blame for their crimes against humanity, in order for them to sleep well at night

          Nigeria will survive. The devolution of powers that our empty barrel oppressors where not able to achieve, on account of their looting, shall happen in the next 24 months

          • Akaraka

            While I do agree with you, it appears some how disingenuous to lay all the blame mostly on the foot of the last administration. The ‘years of the locust’ has for ever been ongoing in the Nigerian PLC, ran and controlled by a very chosen few.

            The only difference between the last admistration and its predecessors of arm robbers was that, it uncharacteristically, allowed newer members into the inner circle. And in sharing the loot, the flamboyant new members went in for the kill.

            More greedy and hungrier, with a taste for cavier and an in your face display of gluttony that was annoyingly irritating to our sensibilities and of course, the treasury.

          • santos

            Lol!

          • Daniel Obior

            You are so intensely against the last administration, you lose your objectivity. Looting predates the last administration and looting under the military was worse than during the last administration. To lay all ills at the feet of the last administration is bullsh*t. Kanu was not a creation of PMB. PMB by his idiotic actions has simply made him a martyr.

          • onyema22ohaka

            My dear person,
            Nnamdi Kanu and the overwhelming agitation for Biafra as any discerning mind can fathom are directly linked to the medieval leadership style of your certificateless daura dullard.It has suddenly become an issue whose time has come and no force can obliterate it.
            That said, I personally subscribe to restructuring of project Nigeria zoo. Take it or leave it.

        • Uche

          Why do you respond to this dude? Ignore him even if he responds to your comments.

          • Daniel Obior

            Thanks.

        • Chym

          He’s the reason why we insult the other sane Yoruba

      • Tony Oshea

        I don’t think you comprehended Dr Abati! Idiotic rhetorics like this is the reason Nigeria’s problems get stuck. Where did the threat to kill in Yugoslavia lead them? Wasn’t there a man called Pharoah of Egypt? Wasn’t there an idiot called Maumar Gaddafi? How about another fool named Saddam Hussein and what lessons did you learn from Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir,who is presently under a warrant of arrest issued by ICC for crimes against humanity. Have you forgotten Charles Taylor so soon? This is NOT 1967, but 2017, smell the coffee and wake up. Nobody can commit mass murder or genocide anymore and say “it is our internal affairs,mind your business” and get away with it. Besides,the dynamics that played out in 1967, which saw Britain and Egypt offering assistance to Nigeria is different now. Where in the world did you get such a warped idea,that killing a social crusader will end his campaign? Britain would have done so with the Gandhis of India.South Africa would have ended the agitation by killing Mandela. I empathize with you,because you are bereft of historical antecedents. The demonstrations started in SE when Kanu was arrested. He could’ve been released and allowed to return to UK quietly and continue his radio broadcast. Radio Kudirat went through that trajectory and faded into the horizon.But your uneducated khalif chose to detain him and the result is Kanu has assumed the life and soul of Biafra. For the purpose of enlightenment, Biafra is an idea ,regardless of the purveyor, whose time has come,and “no one can stop an idea whose time has come”, ask Omar Al Bashir. It required one order from UN to get him conduct a referendum and carve out south Sudan. Therefore after all the bravado, when UN says conduct a referendum, you can tell them to screw themselves,because you have the monopoly of violence.

        • gohen

          Now you said it a,ll you left me with nothing to add. Well done

        • FrNinja

          Don’t mind the igbophobe. He and his friends are afraid there will be no more money for Hennessy and Moet when the oil blocks walk out of the Zoo.

          • Ngo_Zib1

            It can’t be about oil or is it? I heard oyinbo them will start full production of electric cars from 2019 that will make price of crude oil to start crashing from henceforth. I thought most of oil blocks are located in SS,are they part of Biafra,? I don’t think so.

          • FrNinja

            What will crash the oil market is not electric vehicles but self-driving cars and demographics. Self-driving cars means rather than people buying cars and keeping it at home, many will opt to rent. It will mean less cars on the road and more fuel efficiency. Demand will collapse by at least 30%. Then you have the reality that the world’s population growth in the developed world has flattened and will soon fall. Demand in Asia (China and India) is also slowing. All around it suggests that peak demand for oil could be reached within a generation.

            For Nigeria without a business plan other than oil we will be the first victim of a crash in oil prices (as we are now). The Nigerian government budget is lower today in per person terms than South Africa, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya. It is on the order of Liberia and Sierra Leone. It cannot fund roads, rail, power or anything significant. This is what you get after 57 years of looting. Chatham House came out with a report that Nigerian public officials stole over $580 billion from 1960 to date. Very little on ground. Expressways in Nigeria are worse today than in 1999. Cities have expanded by 30-40% but where are the services? Go to public schools and look at how wretched they are. Many children knew what libraries and books were in the 1960s today they use photocopied pages.

            Nigeria is in trouble and the elite are the only ones now enjoying oil money whether its Saraki and friends at the National Assembly or state governors diverting allocations for toyota pradas and the black hole called “security vote”.

        • Chym

          Thanks bro, God bless us

      • Gloveman

        You are a very dangerous person. You are inciting hatred, state sponsored murder and crackdown on IPOB members on the disguise of looking for arms. May God have mercy on your soul.

      • William Norris

        I myself have advocated that any serious Nigerian tribal freedom movement will have to engage in the murder of all these current and former Nigerian officials and their children living abroad.

        On that score we’re on the same page.

      • Obi Ike Sorres

        You write intelligently but you are not intelligent and lack wisdom. Please don’t ever contest for any political post even in your local area. I will personally sponsor you don’t get elected.

        • santos

          Exactly! Spot on!

        • Akaraka

          That’s the only way to define the crap from Dele Awo.

      • Mr. Wilson

        You don’t fight agitation with force, it makes it stronger and you create martyrs for the cause the agitators are fighting for.

        Strategy 101.

      • FrNinja

        Readers do not listen to the rubbish of Igbophobe Dele Awogeboba. Nnamdi Kanu is not a religious figure. Kanu is no Boko Haram carrying guns. He has not co-opted anyone. He has a potent message that dovetails with the frustrations of his followers. Biafra. An opportunity to exit from the failed state of Nigeria. Just like the 5 million Nigerians that now call USA, UK, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa and many other countries home. They exited and only come back to remind themselves of why they left.

        And it was bound to come to this. 57 years of failure is not 57 days. Nigeria has worn out its welcome in a lot of homes, in a lot of hearts. The establishment should stop using Kanu as an excuse to make desperate pleas for unity and address the governance question.

        • Dele Awogbeoba

          Readers are free to hear for themselves the potent message that dovetails with the frsutrations of his followers

          • FrNinja

            You clearly dont get it. IPOB has momentum because of his message of secession not because of his personal feelings towards yoruba or hausa. IPOB are chanting referendum and Biafra in their protests not chase redeemed or winners out of igboland.

            Like Obi said you lack intelligence because of your prejudice. Understand the message instead of trying to stoke tribalistic fears.

          • Dele Awogbeoba

            For the benefit of readers only, This person is trying to tell us that a known bigot that spent the better part of 2 years spewing hate to his thousands of followers about Northerners, Yorubas and the Nigerian state and has built a cult of following based off his teachings (or should I say sermons) somehow would not be interpreted by his followers as good reasons to harbour and where possible act on anti Northern and anti Yoruba hatred? If only the wider world were so naive!

          • onyema22ohaka

            igbos do not read imbecilic gibberish from a lunatic igbophobe!

          • Chym

            Fool

      • okorie

        Dele, at the beginning of your submission, I thought I was reading an astute educated fellow. But as I regrettably scroll down to read you more, I became disillusioned that I wasted my time reading an intellectually dishonest light weight.

        Did you actually read Dr. Abati’s essay? The main key of his essay, is that the government’s illegal arrest and incaceration of Kanu is to blame for his current rise and popularity in the South East. I could not agree with him more. Proverbially, the Buhari government is a sitting duck on a keg of gun powder. Igbo is not a minority ethnic group in Nigeria, and that is why their call for Biafra is a major concern to the entire country, nay the world. Calling for ruthless action to crush peaceful protests as you stated, or assassination of Nnamdi Kanu would be counterproductive. My suggestion is for the acting president to find a way to talk to the young man. The youths of this country are angry irrespective of their ethnicity.

        • Chym

          Yes bro, let the vice president talk to the young man. Let’s negotiate that’s the spirit.

          • Dele Awogbeoba

            There will be no negotiation. Nigeria will NOT give in to blackmail from electoral losers this time. Kanu is clearly acting in breach of his bail conditions and he is being allowed to get away with undermining the authority of the Acting President simply because of that persons peaceful inclinations. That must and will stop!

          • Chym

            Lunatic crossing

          • Netanyahu

            The worst you and your masters can do is to lock him up again. He has said repeatedly that he is not afraid to go back to detention. That you are satisfied with the senseless bail conditions shows you are an irredeemable sadist. You still don’t get the gist about the “idea” Biafra. Your tribal sentiments seem to becloud your brain from reason. The new Biafra is not for warfare. No violence. All the operation python dance bullshit by the useless, blood-sucking Nigerian army is misdirected. They already have an active war front in the north east and should devote their armor and energy to fighting boko haram. Biafra is a peaceful, non-violent movement, and has set off. Love it or hate it, you cannot do anything about it.

        • Dele Awogbeoba

          For the benefit of readers only, It is clear that I read the article of Abati and my response makes very clear that I disagree with the notion that the arrest of Kanu is singularly responsible for his rise to fame. I have followed Radio Biafra for some time and listened to its racist and hateful broadcasts. That station had significant listeners in the south east for some time now. Biafra as a concept has also had romantic views amongst the igbos for decades. The article written by me over 2 years ago and refered to on this page made clear the messianic image that he had begun to cultivate. Kanu upped the game by coming into Nigeria aiming to destabilize the Nigerian govt from within Nigeria. I maintain that his popularity was their before and it was growing within a very narrow group. The only difference his arrest made was to force the igbo political elite to openly identify with him in order to curry political favour with their kinsmen.

          • Succinctly said. When lousy people believe in their “god”, and think with their anuses.
            Prior to 2015 election, the jingle in the PDP camp, especially among Igbo e-rats was to allow our institutions work independently, which they said GEJ was trying to build. Now, the institutions are working albeit clamping down on their “god”, and alas, they are not comprehending.
            A law-breaker came through our borders with no passport; the law is taking its course and some selfish self-centred igbos are mouthing persecution of their “god”.
            I blame justice Nyako for setting this clown on health bail. Shame.

          • onyema22ohaka

            In your usual afonja reprobacy, why don’t you go take a

      • obinnna77

        Inverse omoluabi.Why, pray tell, were you so averse to General Abacha’s clamp down on Are Ona Kakanfo Ganiyu Adams and co? Surely he had the right mix of ‘ruthlessness bla bla’? Let’s remind you of the stated aims of the OPC at the time? And their actual actions against the Hausa at Sagamu etc?
        You at least concede competence to N.Kanu. He has shown himself a master of mass pyschology, adept in the use of media, and symbolism. Your avatar, OPC, are efficacious, in juju and other such crudities. No matter. As long as it catches mice, who cares what colour the cat is? To each, his own. You use talismans, we use rhetoric.Your attempt to dress up your aversion in veiled calls for state sponsored assassination fools no one. What you are, is apparent.

      • Chym

        You’re a frustrated worthless fool. This is not 1967, we all will die this time around be prepared.

      • onyema22ohaka

        What else is expected from the moronic afonja reprobate ?
        Why don’t you go and drown in your lagoon?

      • “Korede

        Weldone Dele.

    • Pot and kettle

      God bless you.

      • Samson Judah

        I agree.

  • Ken

    Nigeria 1st! In all we do and say, let’s always put Nigeria 1st.

    #Nigeria1st

    • Don Franco

      Dear Ken,

      Does Nigeria put me first in a quota system, federal character and institutionalized marginalization of Igbo people? Skewed federal structure is what has bred so much hate and division in your Nigeria 1st bull crap.

    • Daniel Obior

      Which Nigeria? Buhari’s 97% versus 5% Nigeria? The Nigeria where herdsmen kill and are untouched, while peaceful demonstrators are mowed down by the army? Please tell us which Nigeria you refer to.

    • Ugo

      Does the country put me 1st?

    • onyema22ohaka

      No my dear person!
      The Igbo man has done that all along and she/he has been roundly derided by other project Nigerians.
      It is time to restructure the zoo or ?

    • Chym

      Shut up dunce

    • ychukwuka

      You can only put first what exists. Nigeria as a country has died in our minds despite the pretense. There was a country!

  • peace

    Please there’s a line in all these narratives that should not be ignored , thou in Nigeria human live have no value. The day the military were sent to use harmless and unarmed young men and women for shooting rehearsals while they have gathered in a primary school compound in umuahia to sing and pray, just about the same time fulani herdsmen were on a killing rampage in southern kaduna without any security operative at sight opened the eyes of many. The issue on ground today is , the more the government drag its feet on restructuring the faster it draws the balkanization of Nigeria closer.

  • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

    There are very few monsters who warrant the fear we have of them. … Fear makes the wolf bigger than he is. Reuben Abati has just made a giant of an ant monster. Nnamdi Kanu though sees himself as the ultimate Eze Ndigbo Gburu Gburu. He is but a little boy senselessly exploiting unmeasured/Uncalculated risk for fame and power.

    • Ebele Yucki

      People like you who always views issues from their tribalistic point of view is the problem with Nigeria. Shallow mind you think this is all about Nnamdi KANU?

      • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

        I know Nnamdi Kanu, I do not think anything of Nnamdi Kanu. What has metamorphosed into this unrelenting but yet shaping tragedy only started because Nnamdi Kanu needed residency in the UK. He declared asylum and needed the Biafra rhetoric to back it up, it worked, he used his media tirade against other tribes and Nigeria as evidence in the Department of immigration. A non-entity later saw the potential and used the opportunity plus the ignorance of the multitude and the rest is history. From Zero to a monster that is feared in Igbo land…you’ve got your leader not mine, you lay your bed now lie in it. For one, you do not know my tribe and it will evade you, even if your life depend on it…so stop with the bigotry and let’s discuss logically.

        • Victor Nwoko

          The issue is not what Kanu was, but what he has become. Abati made the correct observation: Kanu could have remained a nonentity if he was not arrested by Buhari. It was the arrest and the subsequent circus trial that morphed him into a leader. Today, Kanu is the biggest political actor east of the Niger. The debate about restructuring owes its currency to Kanu. Like him or not, he has acquired the political capital and follower-ship to upend the existing order. No matter what he was before, and how you used to know him, Kanu is now, the embodiment of the struggle for Biafra and its arrowhead.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            The issue is not what he has become, you watch his end, the truth is unfolding Ndigbos are slowly waking up from their slumber but I’m sure you’re only tuned to the propagandist radio Biafra.

        • Sustain Transformation

          “I know Nnamdi Kanu..” Jealousy.

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            What is he doing is just what I call attaching of the irrelevant to the relevant,in order to have a semblance of relevance in their pathetic life.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I’m only jealous of Nigeria and apprehensive of the disaster that awaits even the idea Biafra and the impostor Nnamdi Kanu…Ask the Sneaky MASSOB so called leader himself, you might just learn something.

        • Naija United

          Forget about what somebody was before afterall your brother Ernest shonekan was a Messenger at UAC plc b4 he became MD and later president of Nigeria. You also used the same immigration process to get your UK residency afterall you didn’t travel from Nigeria with UK residency you were once illegal. So your comment is pointless

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            He is just lying to massage his ego.
            As the person he claimed that he was using the media tirade to back up his asylum status was arrested with his British passport which is not denied by the relevant High commission of Britain at any given time.
            So did he get the passport before the or after the launch of the media tirade?
            If Biafra is accepted to be a ground for asylum in UK,it follows therefore that media tirade by one person cannot be the reason for that person to be considered and there will be no reason for Kanu to do anything unusual on his own part to be considered.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Well, my point is that your whole false struggle was born of a false rhetoric created through the selfish ambition of one man to selfishly obtain an economic refuge for himself. He tricked the UK system and now he’s tricking you bunch of ignoramus for money, power, and position. Don’t blame me, I’m just the messenger of truth and iff the cap fits, wear it.

          • Naija United

            The same way you tricked UK to get your residency. Abeg no go there we know the games all immigrants play and you are not any different from others for u to come here to sanctrimonise. You are equally guilty of what you say

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            At least I’m not selfishly leading Ndigbos astray ….my immigration business is my business…I am not over extending.

          • Naija United

            then focus on Kanu agitation alone and stop bringing UK immigration to it as if you have beef that UK gave him stay same way they gave you. if u focus on his agitation alone i wont bother u

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I cannot, neither did I allude to using the same tactics of dissing my country for selfish immigration gains. He threw his country and tribe under the bus to obtain have his way, the same dishonesty is being perpetuated on Ndigbos and cannot be allowed to succeed.

          • Naija United

            Are you immigration officer to know his stated reason for getting stay or you based your judgment on gossip scooped from online. this is a man that got his stay more than 15 years ago before he even thaught of setting up IPOB. That aside the reason for getting his stay is nobody’s business as all immigrants including you presented your own stories. if you love nigeria so much like that why did you run to live in another man’s land, you should have stayed here like the rest of us and help build the country so dont bring the issue of patriotism as you are also among the unpatriotic that abandoned his father land for greener pasture abroad

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Am I expected to reply this nonsense?..you’re as deluded as he is but thank heaven the majority of Ndigbos are quick thinking and intelligent. Go ahead and start worshipping your lord and master . Ndigbos shall move ahead and negotiate their destiny as true Nigerians. We’ve asked for discussions on restructuring to begin and that’s how reasonable people resolve issues. Not like armed gangs of motor park touts and miscreants.

          • Naija United

            You can rant your usual tribal rubbish which has become the obsession of online miscreants like you. I am not moved by such as that displays your low level. The only reason I replied you was because you were discussing someone’s immigration matter which I told you is wrong that you are not In any position to question UK judgments for granting anyone stay as nobody questions your own stay. But now you have got the message and want back to your usual tribal ranting and tirade I can now excuse myself and leave you in the gutter to be barking tribalism! tribalism!! Tribalism!!!

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            There will be no Biafra, we do not want nor need it. Kanu will get innocent people killed for nothing and I hope you will be in the forefront of any of the strategies he’ll use. Nnamdi seized IPOB from being a media director who fitted reality to his lies, through his tirade of propaganda marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such for other people, for in his opinion fact depends entirely on his power to fabricate it. We shall all meet during the election in Anambra state and Ndigbos will know him for the spoiler that he is and not the builder he claimed to be.

          • okwuchukwu

            Funny little guy with miserable ideas

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I’d say you’re the only one going through the angry little man syndrome here, over-compensating for your height by having the lofty dream that somehow everyone would fold their arms and watch you defeat them. …keep on Napoleon, you are at war with yourself but about to cause collateral damage for those around you…that is my concern because I am amongst you.

          • Chym

            May thunder strike you dead for claiming to be Igbo idiot.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            From generation to generation I wish you exactly what you wish me……
            Ka egbe eti gị nwụrụ anwụ

          • Chym

            Claim Igbo and die

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I am more Igbo that ya mama and papa…and their entire family combined…come kill me because I am of a different opinion…onye nzuzu, otu nne gi…if you don’t kill me…

          • Chym

            Watch and see

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Are you actually still mumbling like the barbaric beast, upside down, that you are?

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            you’re nonsense trivia is already killing you slowly, even you cannot believe you will survive silly things, like the plethora of equally dopey notions of ‘ Biafran nationality’, you’re peddling

          • Uche

            Don’t worry about us.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I am worried because in the long run you are me and I am you…that is what empathy and sympathy do to people.

          • Uche

            Almost all immigrants to USA and Europe used extra-ordinary means to get their residency so isolating Kanu and judging the fundamental issue of restructuring through that lens reveals your state of confusion. My question to you: What do Yorubas want for Nigeria?

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Not my brother, not even my tribe…you’re too ignorant and assumptious.

        • Lawrenece Ifo

          How come that your zoo police and court consificated his British passport,and how can you corelate that with your lame asylum narratives??
          You seems to know everything but cannot even know when you are exposing your latent ignorance.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Are you that foolish, he got an asylum. got his stay and got a citizenship. That is the way it works. Research it and you’ll be faced with the dirty truth of your dearest leader. Ask him yourself.

          • Lawrenece Ifo

            You are stupid!!!!
            When did he start the so called media rant(radio Biafra) according to your deformed mindset and when did he get the said passport???
            Shame on you for claiming to know a man that left the country for a long time and stayed in UK for many years before even contemplating to open Radio Biafra…Liar!!!

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I know you would sooner die than think beyond the space and time Nnamdi Kanu has confined you to ….he travelled so long ago and was able to set up radio Nigeria hence …..what?….the premise of your arguments are so disjointed from the conclusion, they don’t even count as arguments…..so illogical you’re giving me unnecessary headache right now…..try again with some more cogent arguments that would not make your stupidity seem so infinite and I’ll attempt to reply you with proofs……this is a non-starter.

          • Chym

            Don’t mind the fool

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Your active ignorance is beyond limits, I’m laughing as I’m typing even my keyboards are as amused. They confiscated his British passport,and so he never declared political asylum to obtain it? how can I correlate a lame asylum narratives???….The records are there, all you need to do is ask for and you’ll be given….I won’t do your assignment for you. If you however, do want to remain actively ignorant, that’s your choice….don’t mind the latency.

        • Chym

          Very shameless fellow from South waste zone the most lazies ugliest people on earth.

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Cackling lame-brain….blabbering motor park reprobate.

          • Chym

            Vermin

    • Akaraka

      This is no more only about Nnamdi Kanu, even though a slight gong from him is heeded by alot more followers than Abati ascribe, but moreless, an awaking of the Igbos from a long collective malaise. There’s a strong undercurrent of renewed vigor against business as usual in Igbo hearts, believe it or not.

      • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

        Yes, this is about Ndigbos and the voices of reasoning within the formidable Igbo communities are slowly speaking up and out louder and will drown the loud miscreants motor parks opportunists.

    • Ugo

      Oh please spare me that crap. Say that of Ojukwu or Mandela. Every dream, evil or good, remains senseless until it comes to being

      • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

        This is evil beyond your imagination….it’s a film and it’s reeling slowly and the true evil Nnamdi Kanu will be revealed.

        • Ugo

          Nigeria has been revealed already. The evil started the day the white evil decided to amalgamate different peoples. And the evil has remained constant. Let’s destroy this first evil

    • onyema22ohaka

      As stated by Victor Hugo, there is no force in the world that can stop an idea whose time has come. So let it be, with the necessity for Nigeria’s restructuring.

      Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra are issues of the moment despite your hatred for them!

    • Obi Ike Sorres

      This is the problem of the so called educated and Sophisticated people. You guys made it possible for the Hausa Fulanis to have much power. Keep speaking grammar. I bet nobody knows you in your local government of your paternal and maternal side. Yes an ant. I have heard you.

      • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

        I bet you are an Osu caste in Igbo land, everyone knows but avoid you in your enclave….here at least I’m giving you some relevance by even replying you, it could cost me my association with others of which I’m choosing to risk right now.

        • Obi Ike Sorres

          Osu? Reallly, please try another one. For your information that bullshit is outdated nobody discriminates anybody anymore. Even if there are places where they are found, they are the most succcessfull and educated ones and very good looking. Proud to be one. You better know what’s happening than come here to use it as a virulent abuse

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            Absolutely not, tell it to the marine, You’re talking to a son of the soil. You know, I know and everyone knows it is still on and kicking. It is our shame and so we need to and want to keep it hush hush…but the people it’s affecting need us to expose the nonsense. We need to help you out of the discrimination and isolation…..

          • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

            I know what’s happening so don’t give me the bulldada it is outdated, it is outdated my behind. The 20th of March 1956 abrogation of reference to Osu, in Enugu only pays a lip service.Public expression might have been discouraged but in reality you can attest its covert and clandestine existence. Discrimination hurts , bruises and crushes, it hurts even more deeply when it is inflicted by kith and kin as it is done in our side….I like that you declared yourself one though, that’s one place to begin.

    • Chym

      Dirty smelling yorubastard

      • AgbalaAgbaraOlorunKiibati

        If you insult me I will insult your generation, like you, i have no shame , nor do I tolerate any nonsense…Na ya papa mama mama , yo dey insult, na ya mama papa and papa mama generations you dey insult, ibi da kwa gi, onye iberiibe di ka gi, idiot, see wetin u dey do to yourself your forefather and your generation go die young, una no go see better, u send this before i no mind you u dey send am again, if you no like wetin u get delete no insult your ancestors idiot, if you write more here again i go invoke otutu nzu aguleri, raba agulu, iyi ogii odoekpe, nne nwayi achala, ndekwuli ozubulu, akaete ukwu na ubulu ihe ji ofor, all the deities in igbo land will visit you, your forefathers and your generation unborn, i be like you dey stupid, bastard, your papa wey you no even know know get papa too idiot, i no go tell you to go ask your mama becos na runs woman even at her old age, tell ur mama to go rest idiot, if you wan know who i be tell me where you dey then i go show you, see wetin you dey send person.

        • Chym

          Lazy pig from the most dirtiest ugliest human species on earth. Spit