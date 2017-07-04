Book on Maimalari Reopens Wounds from First Coup

• Gowon, Obasanjo, Buhari, IBB, Abdulsalami, others reflect

Olusegun Adeniyi in Abuja

A new book titled “The First Regular Combatant: Brigadier General Zakariya Maimalari” is bound to reopen the wounds of the January 15, 1966 military coup that brought an end to the First Republic and eventually led to the Nigerian Civil War.

While the book will be presented in Abuja Tuesday morning under the chairmanship of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, THISDAY obtained an advance copy Monday from Maimalari’s eldest son and former Military Administrator of Jigawa State, Lt.-Colonel Abubakar Sadiq Zakariya Maimalari (rtd).

Authored by Mr. Haruna Yahaya Poloma, who started the project in 1999, some of the contributors to the 382-page book who are now deceased include Alhaji Maitama Sule who will be buried in Kano Tuesday, retired Brigadier-General Samuel Ogbemudia, as well as retired Major-Generals Joseph Garba, Adeyinka Adebayo and Emmanuel Abisoye.

Notable contributors to the book also include five former Nigerian military Heads of State, including two who would later become civilian presidents – Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari – as well as Generals Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Among other people who contributed are retired Generals Joshua Dogonyaro, Alani Akinrinade, Mohammed Magoro, IBM Haruna, David Bamigboye, Mobolaji Johnson, Paul Tarfa, Garba Duba, Mohammed Wushishi, Ike Nwachukwu, David Jemibewon, Salihu Ibrahim and Captain Ben Gbulie. Civilians like Ahmed Joda, Lawal Kaita, Tanko Yakassai, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Sani Zangon Daura and the late Liman Ciroma also contributed their perspectives on Maimalari and the events of January 1966.

In the foreword to the book, Gowon admitted that “had Maimalari survived the January 1966 coup, the convolutions in Nigeria that followed might have been averted, and Maimalari would have eventually taken his rightful place in the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army, following the appointment of General Aguiyi Ironsi as GOC of the Nigerian Army after Sir Christopher Welby-Everard, the last British GOC…

“He would have been a natural choice for leadership after the event of that day. I do not see how I could have become commander-in-chief, if Maimalari or any of those senior ones above me from the same school were alive”.
In his recollection of the January 15, 1966 coup, Buhari said he was at the Lagos Garrison Organisation that morning. “I was commanding a platoon with the Lagos Garrison Organisation (LGO). The platoon had staff cars and Land Rovers and I was responsible for providing transport to all the senior officers, from the GOC, Aguiyi Ironsi, down to the staff officers.

“I had to go to the garage by 6.00 in the morning to make sure that the vehicles and drivers of the GOC and other staff officers were ready to pick up these senior officers from their various locations to the Army Headquarters.
“Then I’d have to go back at 11.00pm, at least, to make sure that all the vehicles and drivers had returned and were in good condition for the next day’s movement.

“I performed this task six days in a week because in those days, unlike now, we had six working days in a week, excluding Sunday only. So, this responsibility was a privileged one, as it brought me in contact with virtually all the senior officers at Army Headquarters, including Aguiyi Ironsi, Zakariya Maimalari, Yakubu Gowon, Kur …because I was responsible for their transportation.

“It was in the course of performing this task that I went out early in the morning of January 15, 1966, and along the way, at a railway crossing in Yaba, Lagos, I saw a wounded soldier. I asked what happened and he told me that he was on guard duty at Brigadier Maimalari’s house where a party took place the previous night and later they were attacked and that he believed Maimalari was killed. I took the soldier in my Land Rover to the hospital in Yaba, where I saw more casualties of the attack. I, therefore, became aware of the coup as early as 6.00 that morning of January 15, 1966,” he recalled.

In his contribution, Ben Gbulie, one of the principal actors of the January 1966 coup, said he was critical of Maimalari for whom he nonetheless had affection. “What I saw and thought of Zakariya Maimalari, when he was the second-in-command at NMTC Kaduna, was not the same thing when he rose to be a Brigadier commanding the 2nd Brigade in Apapa, Lagos. He started doing certain things which I thought he would never do, such as accelerating the promotions of some officers from a particular part of the country,” said Gbulie.

According to General IBM Haruna who said he was one of those at Maimalari’s party “dancing the night away” only for the coupists to start shooting after he had left, the British authorities at the time should have been blamed for the crisis. “If the departing colonialists had had the courage to put Army officers who were the best trained into appropriate positions, perhaps the crisis we now have could have been averted.

“But the leadership of the military was from the onset given to those reared from the ranks as opposed to those purposely trained to have the perspective of a wider scope of leadership.
“Most of the officers who subsequently headed our military were those who, but for circumstances, would never have risen to the highest pinnacle of command! But history made them, and we can now see the type of history, which they, in turn, have made.

“This history would not have been the same if Zakariya Maimalari, Abogo Lagerma or Kur Mohammed were alive to head the Army after 1966,” said Haruna.
The late Maitama Sule, who was a member of the cabinet in the First Republic, recounted his encounter with Maimalari on the impending coup, which claimed his life. “On two or three occasions, Zakariya Maimalari had come to me to report that some military officers were plotting a coup. The last time he made this report was during the month of Ramadan in 1966, shortly before the coup actually took place.

“I, in turn, reported this information. But our leaders at the time felt confident about what they were doing. They felt they were doing their best for the nation, and there was no reason why a coup would take place.
“When Maimalari made the last report on the impending coup to me in my house, he said: ‘I have told you repeatedly that some officers are planning a coup. Those involved are constantly meeting and planning. I have been telling you repeatedly but you don’t take heed’.

“I said: ‘What more can I do? I have reported this matter to my superiors, but they do not seem to think there can be a coup’. He replied: ‘Well, I am thinking of my life. Since you people do not seem to care about your lives. Because I know that there cannot be a successful coup in Nigeria while I am alive. So, I know they are going to kill me.’ Maimalari told me this.

“I remember on that very day, we went and bought some cloth we wanted to sew for the Sallah festival. That was the cloth we were never to sew; the cloth we were never to wear! The coup actually took place as he had predicted. In fact, I gave his own piece of cloth to his wife after the disaster occurred…” said the late Maitama Sule.
According to the late Major General Adebayo, Maimalari “was the first Nigerian ever to attend a military academy as an officer cadet, and subsequently rose to be a brigadier in the Army”.

In providing insights into the delicate relationship between Ironsi and Maimalari, Obasanjo recounted an experience in Congo: “Aguiyi Ironsi called a conference between himself, the battalion commander, and Zakariya Maimalari who was the company commander. We, the junior officers, were not part of the conference.
“But we later came to realise that the difference of opinion between the two senior officers centred on the fact that Ironsi wanted the operation to go in a certain way, whereas Maimalari felt that Ironsi’s way could jeopardise the lives, safety and security of his officers and men.

“Now to the issue of the appointment of the first Nigerian GOC of the Army. Zakariya Maimalari and Lawan Umar were the first Nigerians to join the Army fresh after secondary school as officer cadets, and became commissioned as regular officers. Aguiyi Ironsi, Samuel Ademulegun, Ralph Sodeinde, Babafemi Ogundipe, Adeyinka Adebayo, Adekunle Fajuyi—and even Welington Bassey—were all commissioned from the ranks.”
From Obasanjo’s account, either Maimalari or Aguiyi Ironsi could have been picked as GOC of the Army by the Tafawa Balewa government but “the political leaders of the era did the wise thing by not rocking the boat of the subsisting Army seniority structure”.

Babangida’s recollection was served with interesting anecdotes. He remembers a particular visit of Maimalri to Makurdi during the Tiv riots which he (Babangida) was part of the troops drafted to quell. “Our Squadron Leader during that operation was then a major (later Major-General) Hassan Usman Katsina. Both Hassan Katsina and Zakariya Maimalari knew each other very well. The first thing I came to observe about Maimalari on that occasion was his sense of humour. We had sat outside eating when Maimalari came across a very tough piece of chicken in his plate, which he was struggling with.

“But the brigadier found it difficult, as the piece of chicken was just too tough. So, he turned and looked at Major Hassan Katsina and said that if he had not known Hassan to be a Muslim, he would have accused Hassan Katsina of serving him a vulture!”

  • City tutors Ltd
  • Ojoko

    With the names of those that contributed their views regarding the subject matter, it is obvious who would be blamed for the coup. The book, in a nutshell, wouldn’t reveal anything that has not been said over and over earlier.

  • MUkintu

    The book can only be as good as thrash.

  • Romla

    This is representative of the rivalry,suspicion,tribal sentiments and hatred among the three major tribes that still exists up until today in the private and public sector.
    Our inability to develop systems that promote merit, performance,standards in place of scheming, nepotism and favouritism has led us to the precipice.All cosmetic efforts to promote national unity through schemes like the Youth Service Corps have failed.
    Our relics called leaders see the truth and continue to speak from all sides of their mouth.They and their families continue to feed fat and tell us all will be well.
    All is not well.

  • Romla

    With due respect to the memory of the late Maimalari.This is ill timed.

    • Jon West

      It is not ill-timed. It is well timed to appeal to primordial tendencies and douse the irreversible call for real restructuring. The Ota Ape, Maradonna and the White Bearded Thief are all going for the launching. That should be a clue that it was well timed and for maximum effect on the anti-restructuring faithfuls. Remind them that these same troublesome Igbos killed their more deserving son, who should have been the Head of the Army. These are not statesmen but foragers of the Nigerian disaster. However, events have overtaken them. Nigeria as we know it is dead.

      • santos

        Exactly!

  • AyoJon

    They all came back from Congo and got power hungry. Guys in their 20s and 30s.

  • lavard Isa

    Igbos planned the coup, Igbos quelled the coup, Igbos suffered for the coup, story of Nigeria.

    • Iskacountryman

      ebes have not seen nathin yet…

  • ccc

    Pls I want to know why is it that when they talk about 1966 coup they refer to it as igbo coup, is nzeogwu an igbo man ?,but when they want to talk about oil they refer to niger delta, .

    • Inon.

      The worst is that the coup was led by Lt.Col Victor Banjo,had Major Femi Ademulegun and Capt.Oduwole,Major Kaduna Nzeogwu,Major Emma Ifeajuna,Cpat.Ben Gbulie,etc and the Coup speech was writen by Rt.Maj.Gen.OLutoye,who is still alive and admitted that the coup was carried out to make Awolowo Prime Minister.Those facts are public domain but the North and West would stick with old lie of Igbo Coup to justify satanic and barbric massacre of 1m Igbos during the second Coup July 29- sept 10th,1966 called pogrom.
      Well this country Nigeria will not know peace or development till the evil of killing those children and women during the pogrom simply because they were Igbo are atoned.

      • shola

        Can you see your self!! until the igbos stop pretending and desist from alternative facts concerning their roles in the 1966 coup, until they own up to the mistakes of their overzealous,power hungry and greedy tribes men (young solders) and stop acting as if they were the oppressed but rather the oppressor, more and more tribes will continue to hate them. If what you said was correct why was not reprisal attack against the Yorubas in the north??

        • Uche

          Please what role did the Igbos play in 1966 coup?

        • Pappy

          there is no such thing as “the igbos”. The people that should have been punished were the coup plotters.

      • Romla

        History never mentioned Major Ademulegun.There was Brigadier Ademulegun who was assasinated along with his wife in the North.
        It is also necessary to be objective and truthful in analyzing things.Please let us have some fear of God..
        There was obviously some division and festering rivalry within the Army.
        What is instructive is that the first bloody coup was carried out and either by omission or commission only Northerners and Westerners were assasinated.That speaks volumes for itself.
        The counter coup which I personally don’t say was justifiable was in response to what was seen as a selective assasination by the first coup plotters.The selective assasinations by both coup plotters is clear evidence that some manner of tribal/ethnic division already existed.
        Part of the problem is our inability to come to terms with the truth about what may have led to all this
        Outside all of this though is that all the officers killed in both senseless coup were obviously well trained soldiers.and the country lost a handful of good officers.My wonder though is why such a trained officer like Maimalari,who it was said had inklings of the coup and had reported his suspicions was throwing a party rather than being on 24 hour alert.This is just by the way,but has kept me wondering.

        • OJOAFEDOATANU

          You’re a correct student of history.

        • OMO OSHIN

          They seem to have forgotten that before “There was a Country, there was a Coup”

        • Sayyadi Abubakar Ringim

          Maimalari threw that party under the influence of IFEAJUNA and IRONSI to commemorate his new wedding. earlier, his wife was killed by the gun of another military officer, who kept it after returning from the hunting. The idea of the party sincerely negates the dictates of the time, it was RAMADAN. Thus, the idea of the plotters to use in gathering all army heads in one place, meeting the plotters convenient time ripe for elimination. Infact, GOC Ironsi was made Chief Host, so everybody must attend.

          • Romla

            Agreed,but why would anyone,particularly a high level security officer open himself to harm by throwing a party,when it was reported that he was aware of a possible coup and reported it to the Prime Minister.

      • Iskacountryman

        nyamiri…why una no kill zeek and okpara?

        • Solomon Brown

          Banza bakwai…….. why is Abdulsalami Abubakar not being charged with corruption, after he drained our foreign reserves?

          • Iskacountryman

            is dat why you kill balewa?

        • gerry

          Bahushe, banza aboki kuturu know the truth and say it as it is.

        • Pappy

          But they killed Lt. Col Arthur Unegbe, an Igbo officer who was Quartermaster General of the Nigerian Army at the time.

      • durotimi oye

        If you try to distort your history your future will be filled with commotion and confusion, igbo learn from history and don’t try to distort it so that you may have a fruitful future.

    • Iskacountryman

      because it was the coup that eboe leaders refused to die…

    • OJOAFEDOATANU

      Truth be told, the main planners/actors of the coup were Igbo while the majority of the casualties were northerners and Yorubas.

      As for the oil, we have it more in Niger delta states than any Igbo state except that Igbo are trying to annex south/south to their economic advantage.

    • Bobby A

      It was Igbo coup . Nzeogwu was Delta Ibo .

  • Jon West

    This is the Nigerian condition in its element. Revisionist and convenient history , always produced at critical episodes in the history of the country and with the intent to commit mayhem in the furtherance of narrow sectional objectives. Is it not instructive that this book has been released during a very difficult time in the history of Nigeria, with a missing President and schisms in the national fabric? And is it not equally important that the military Buccaneers that devastated Nigeria, after benefiting from the backlash resulting from the January 1966 coup, more than fifty years after the event, have as their greatest achievement,a constant rehash of the same theme of an Igbo coup that destroyed Nigeria, even when they have had opportunities to save the country with positive history.

    You have to feel sorry for the Nigerian, who have had to be subjected to this never ending rehash of negative history, by those who have had several opportunities to right the wrongs of this history and move the country into the realm of civilised interactions and concert with the rest of humanity.

  • RumuPHC

    It is good that someone has finally summoned courage to write about this distinguished military officer. Brig Gen Maimalari’s place in the NA will ever remain indelible in the history of Nigeria.

    A first in many feats. Brig Gen Miamalari ought to have been the perfect choice for the leadership of the Army following the departure of the colonial masters. There is a clear differences between the leadership qualities of an officer cadet entry U.K. trained military officer and one that rose through the ranks to be a commissioned officer.

    Unfortunately the elimination of Brig Maimalari by the coup plotters of Jan ’66 did not just take away a moderate and professional officer from the scene at a crucial time of nation building but equally unleashed a horde of ill- prepared officers hastily commissioned into the Army from the ranks and their NCO accomplices to manage the aftermath of the calamity of the coup.

    Sad as it was, it wasn’t really the coup that undid Nigeria despite it shoddiness and loppsideness, it was actually the actions and reactions of leading military officers between Jan – July ’66 that created the deep schism which eventually led to the civil war.

    Of all, Gen Aguyi Ironsi’s failure to court martial the coup plotters was the most fundamental of the errors. The other grave error was the inability of the few officer cadet commissioned senior officers from the north to take charge and control others and NCOs who sought revenge. All these could probably have been avoided had Brig Gen Maimalari survived the coup.

    This book is therefore a fitting memory to a polished well trained senior officer who was led away from his family in the early hours of the 15 Jan ’16 morning , after holding a party for senior officer , and executed in a bush behind Ikoyi Club by friends and junior officers who joined him to feast at his party the previous night.

    • Priestley Okorro

      What of the Igbo colonel killed in the January 1966 coup that was in charge of the armoury?

    • okwuchukwu

      Do you know that Aguiyi Ironsi appointed Colonel Gowon to investigate the coup? Please read some more.

      • RumuPHC

        Yes Sir , it was investigated . It is court martial we are talking about.

        The counter coup by northern officers probably could have been prevented and Aguyi Ironsi lived if the coup plotters were tried following the report and recommendations of Col Gowon’s SIP.

  • Cheta God

    With all the hatred of the IGBO and unwillingness to forgive them for the sins of a few and after all the genocide against them, why are you complaining that they are asking for Biafra? Do you want to continue killing them? When they go the Hausa Fulani will turn against the Yoruba because they like to kill as prescribed in their “holy” book

    • ccc

      Which holy book ?,are you the one that made that book holy ?.

    • Okikiola Akinkugbe

      And there it is, your real wish. That Yorubas be killed. Hate will never get you what you want. Unanimous resolve will. Leave others out of your wahala.

      • Inon.

        That Coup was planned by a Yoruba man and led by Victor Banjo,he admitted that himself in an Interview,He also admitted that the coup was to make Awolowo Prime Minister,even Awo met them severally in Enugu before the war started but could not bring them back because of fear of Hausa repraissal.You supported Hausa to kill Igbo civilians,women and children just for you to inherit their houses,properties and lands,perhaps you think its over abbi?

        • Okikiola Akinkugbe

          You can hate all you want… and then some. Doesn’t make me concerned a bit. I just look forward and better myself… Try it, very satisfying!

  • Stanley Ubani

    YOU will not forgive nor forget, yet u pray 3 times everyday for forgiveness from Allah, hypocrisy, that why u kept this great nation in path of darkness, have u not avenged enough with infants and pregnant women you killed and ripe the womb open and kill child and mother. Better repent and champion a righteous cause so Allah may heal Nigeria

  • Sarah

    May Allah forgive Zakariya Maimalari and Maitama Sule and grant them both places​ in paradise, amiin.
    Maitama recounts how Maimalari warned about the impending coup on at least 3 occasions. Did Maimalari similarly warn his Army GOC, Ironsi (Igbo)? We cannot say. All we know is that the Igbo coupists systematically murdered Akintola, Bello, Balewa, Maimalari and other non-Igbos but spared Igbos of similar status. The Igbo President Azikiwe, Army GOC and Eastern Region premier were all spared. To compound matters the premier facilitated the escape of Igbo coupists through eastern region and Ironsi dithered for full 6 months without bringing the coupists to justice.
    This is the ORIGINAL SIN of the Igbo against we Yoruba and our Hausa/Fulani allies. We will not forgive nor forget.

    • FRANCES382

      Who are “we”? Speak for yourself. “You” will not forgive or forget. Were you even born then?

      • Akaraka

        Vintage Sarah, diabolically incorrigible Igbophobia. Her so called original sin, conveniently side steps Igbo massacre of 1945 and ’53 and on on.

        • So, tell us about 1945 and ’53?

          • Arabakpura

            Division Division Division, and yet we deceive ourselves with the notion of one-Nigeria! Instead of all these bickering, let’s have seven Nigerias!

    • santos

      That is the funny thing about history. You tell it from the angle that is OK for you.
      Did you bother to know why ironsi was reluctant to bring the coupists to book immediately?
      What was the conditions agreed on between Lagos authority headed by ironsi and Kaduna Nzogwu he was already in charge of Northern commands before he agreed to lay down arms?
      Kaduna who had already set Northern commands ready to attack the whole south and complete the coup changed his mind because the Lagos authority have agreed to his demands which includes that he and his fellow coupist officers will not be punished.
      The coup was very succeful in the north where the foot soldiers that carried out the operations were almost all northern soldiers. Is this not an irony?

      The truth is that Kaduna Nzogwu was far more closer and comfortable with his northern officers than fellow southern officers.
      The officers he dispatched to carry out Lagos operation messed everything up by failing to follow instructions and allowing their emotions to take better part of them.

      Ironsi failed to offer strong leadership and was concerned about pacifying everyone and by so doing made everything more messed up.

      It is not about wether able to forget nor forgive. It is about getting into our head that the coup was entirely an army thing. It got messed up and took ethnic slant.

      • Sarah

        You are recounting Biafran revisionist propaganda. Please refer to Dr Nowa Omoigui’s factual account, available online, for an independent authoritative history.

        • okwuchukwu

          Nosa is a historian for the Nigerian Army. His tales are all one sided from the archives of the Army.

        • santos

          Please go and read further!! You are still far from the whole truth.

        • Pappy

          He’s not wrong. Nzeogwu was liked by northern troops and carried out the coup in Kaduna using mostly northern troops. The soldiers in Lagos and Ibadan however were mostly Igbos, the Lagos crew decided to make it tribal.

    • American

      We are not asking and will never ask for your forgiveness. Why do your so called awusa brothers hate you yoroba too. continue to spew rubbish and rock in your fools paradise.

    • okbaba

      Henceforth, your opinion has stopped counting on this great forum to many. You need a deeper redemption than the already dead coupists!!

      • Uche

        So you considered her opinion before? What a waste of time and energy!

    • MacGeorge

      Little kid. You have demonstrated how little your understanding of the event of 1966 is. First not only Igbos participated in the coup. This fact has been repeated enough that it is needless listing the names of the coupists here. Second and most importantly Igbo politicians marked out to be killed escaped by providence for the simple reason that the Prime Minister of Greece visited Okpara the Premier of Eastern Region and the coupists detailed to kill him delayed a bit to avert possible conflict with a foreign nation. In the interval Okpara and co got wind of the coup and fled. Even if there was complexity the non Igbos who led the operation namely Banjo, Ejoor etal should be held accountable. In fact there has been insinuations in some quarters that the Yoruba in typical fashion allowed Okpara and co to escape to paint the Igbo leaders of the coup black. Be that as it may the Igbos have paid unjustifiable price for this act.and if justice and equity must be served apologies need to be rendered to Igbos. I must add that there is undue jealousy of the Igbos in this country which no doubt is as a result of their industry. This is an attribute that ought to be positively harnessed by other tribes for our good. I am married to a non-Igbo and quite often she will taunt me about my brothers selling fake products. I have challenged her severally to buy original products from her brothers.to no avail. But she would not stop ranting. This is how bad the situation is. Nigeria can afford to be one nation after all it is nor bigger than the US etc. This is only possible if justice and equity prevails. I will give a treatise on why the Igbos are the only tribe that genuinely believes in one Nigeria another day. Go for the truth at all times for the good of this nation..

      • Sarah

        Your narrative is Biafran revisionist propaganda. Please refer to Dr Nowa Omoigui’s factual account, available online, for an independent authoritative history.

        • okwuchukwu

          Sarah,
          Leave this forum and go and learn. First Nosa Omoigui is a historian for the Nigerian Army. He has the Same one sided tales which you spew off here.

          Read John de St Jorre, The Nigerian Biafran war, to gain knowledge. Read others too, and examine the facts yourself that is how you gain information and work with it.

          Archbishop Markarios, PM of Cyprius was vising Premier Michael Okpara
          when the coup took place. Those detailed to arrest him couldn’t for obvious reasons.

          I know someone like you will foolishly shoot and kill a foreign dignitary to ensure you kill the Igbo Premier Michael Okpara. well sorry, because the coupists thought differently and didn’t attempt to arrest Okpara and he escaped.

          Please read read and read.

          Do you know what, Google: “Archbishop Markarios of Cyprius and the Nigeria military coup”

          Hope that helps because your ignorance is becoming a source of stress here.

    • Inon.

      Idiot the first Coup was led by Col.Victor Banjo,Maj.Nzeogwu was just Coup announcer.The coup roles were shared on ethnic basis the Three Yoruba Officers were to lead the operation in The East but as usual could not do anything serious apart from talk.
      Col.Victor Banjo,Maj.Femi Ademulegun and Capt.Oduwole were to carry out the operations in the East,Maj.Ifeajuna led the operation in the West while Nzeogwu led the operation in the North.You can google those names including Maj.Gen.Olutoye they are all alive except Victor Banjo who led the Lagos Invassion during the Civil War.

      • Sarah

        Retarded fool, you need to be weaned off Biafran revisionist propaganda. Please refer to Dr Nowa Omoigui’s factual account, available online, for an independent authoritative history.

        • okwuchukwu

          Sarah,
          Leave this forum and go and learn. First Nosa Omoigui is a historian for the Nigerian Army. He has the Same one sided tales which you spew off here.

          Read John de St Jorre, The Nigerian Biafran war, to gain knowledge. Read others too, and examine the facts yourself that is how you gain information and work with it.

          Archbishop Markarios, PM of Cyprius was vising Premier Michael Okpara
          when the coup took place. Those detailed to arrest him couldn’t for obvious reasons.

          I know someone like you will shoot and kill a foreign dignitary. The coupists didn’t and Michael Okpara escaped. Please read read and read.

          • Romla

            They could be so merciless to kill officers like Brigadier Ademulegun along with his wife and make the children orphans.

          • okwuchukwu

            I will not support the killing of anyone for what ever reason, just as I will not make excuses for any military man. There must be a reason they are always confined to the barracks. Soldiers are conditioned to kill without mercy. That is why it is wrong to ask soldiers to control civilians or to guard against civil disobedience. They will certainly kill the protesters.

            The woman may have thrown herself at them to protect her husband. The killing of anyone itself is abhorrent to me.

            But I don’t know why the authors should chose this trying period to present the book to the public.

    • Iskacountryman

      dat na babban sin…

    • Solomon Brown

      You really must be out of your mind to sit there and label all Ibo people as beneficiaries of that coup. I hope you never forget and that you take that hurt to your grave.