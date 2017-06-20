Northern Group Writes Osinbajo, Urges Him to Allow Biafra Republic

50
14507

Youth forum condemns quit notice to Igbos
Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Daji Sani in Yola
A coalition of northern groups has written to acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, urging him to take steps to facilitate the actualisation of the Biafran nation in line with the principle of self-determination, which the coalition described as an integral part of contemporary customary international law.

In an open letter to the acting president signed by Ambassador Shettima Yerima, Joshua Viashman, Aminu Adam, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Nastura Ashir Sharif, they commended the peace efforts of Osinbajo towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis, but expressed reservations as to the efficacy of this approach in ensuring lasting solutions.
The group argued that their doubts were informed by the historical antecedents that had characterised the behaviour and conduct of the Igbo in Nigeria and previous efforts at containing them.

The group alleged that the Igbo had manifested their hatred for Nigeria’s unity barely five years after independence when on January 15, 1966, their army officers carried out the first-ever mutiny that marked the beginning of a series of crisis, which has profoundly altered the course of Nigeria’s history.

The coalition further argued that it was Ojukwu’s declaration of secession and the formation of the Republic of Biafra that resulted in a civil war that led to the tragic deaths of more than 2 million Nigerians.
It noted that the unconditional surrender of Biafra on January 15, 1970, had rendered any talk about Biafra at any other time, a repudiation of the terms of that surrender signed by General Phillip Effiong and other Biafran leaders.

The northern group told the acting president that the resurrection of Biafra and the gruesome picture that the Biafran agitation represented was beyond a few people showcasing to him that the Igbo would eventually heed the call for peace and desist from their campaign against Nigeria.

According to the group, “The seed of hate planted in the name of Biafra is evidently so deep that the ongoing interaction between you and the leaders from the South east cannot in our well informed opinion douse or address the underlying deep seated underlying problems”.

The coalition insisted that the principle of self-determination has, since world war II become a part of the United Nations Charter, which states in Article 1(2) that one of the purposes of the UN is “to develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

“We submit that this protocol envisages that people of any nation have the right to self-determination, and although the Charter did not categorically impose direct legal obligations on member states; it implies that member states allow agitating or minority groups to self-govern as much as possible.

This principle of self-determination has since been espoused in two additional treaties: The United Nations Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights and the United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Article 1 of both international documents promote and protect the right of a people to self-determination. State parties to these international documents are obliged to uphold the primacy and realization of this right as it cements the international legal philosophy that gives a people the right to self-determination. As the Igbo agitations persist and assume threatening dimensions, we submit that there is need to ensure that they are given the opportunity to exercise the right to self-determination as entrenched under the aforementioned international statutes to which Nigeria is a signatory.”

“Aware that the right of self-determination in international, law, is the legal right for a “people” that allows them to attain a certain degree of autonomy from a sovereign state through a legitimate political process, we strongly demand for a referendum to take place in a politically sane atmosphere where all parties will have a democratic voice over their future and the future of the nation.

The Igbo from all over the country and in the Diaspora should be advised to converge in their region in the South-east for a plebiscite to be organised and conducted by the United Nations and other regional bodies for them to categorically decide between remaining part of Nigeria or having their separate country. That government should at the end of the plebiscite implement whatever is agreed and resolved in order to finally put this matter to rest,” the group added.

The coalition said it did not see the clamour for Biafra as an issue over which a single drop of blood should be shed, but added that the Igbo be allowed to have their Biafra and for them to vacate the North peacefully, so that Nigeria could enjoy lasting peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has condemned in strongest term the approach of some northern youths with the issuance of quit notice to Igbos to leave the North on or before October 1, 2017.
The National Chairman of NYLF, Elliot Afiyo, disclosed this to journalists in Yola yesterday, noting that no nation or ethnic nationality can survive on its own without the support and the help of another.

He said after serious investigations into the quit notice saga issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths to Igbos to leave the they viewed as ill-advised and uncalled for.
“We strongly believe that these groups of northern youth were sponsored by some a few individuals who felt cheated by both the federal government and state government controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC). These individual were used and dumped. Therefore, they are bent on destabilising the government

“Another reason that also prompted the northern youths to accept this offer is the fact that our Igbo brothers for some years now have been frustrating, insulting and abusing other nationalities especially the northerners calling us cows and parasites despite our efforts in accommodating them” he said
However, he said as far as the northerners need the Igbos, the Igbos need the Yorubas and the Yorubas need the Hausas.
“No doubt we have our differences , we should use these differences to foster our unity in diversity,” he said.

  • John

    If the Igbos are serious with their self determination, a window has been opened to them which they should use. I think they should all go back to the east and become foreigners in Nigeria. That is what they want.

  • Chukwuemeka Mbagwu

    I agree with the position of this group that wrote Prof. Osinbajo. They are right. In as much as I believe in one Nigeria, I believe that it should be on mutually agreed terms and there should be options for those that want to leave. I am surprised that Osinbajo, a professor of law, has failed to recognize the UN Charter as it regards self-determination. The only thing that can make people agree to stay in a union is when they feel safe and are convinced that they will always get fair treatment and justice, otherwise agitations for secession will continue. Personally, I believe that if all and sundry agree on restructuring of Nigeria vis-a-vis devolution of powers and resource control, these agitations will reduce drastically. It is delusional to think that secession is not an option. it is but it should not lead to bloodshed and I am happy that this group from the North has equally concurred.

    • lord vuga

      Who told you that IPOB and the rest are speaking for the majority of ibos. I believe those championing the biafran cause like kanu have their own private agenda not that of the average trader who goes out to riot on their behalf. The ignorant folks wouldnt realise it till it is too late that their problem is not the hausa or yoruba but themselves.
      I wouldnt even be suprised that their are folks with in or foreign sponsoring this agitation for their own selfish gains.

      • madu

        How does their ‘impending mistake’ affect you. And where you state that the agitators are in the minority, why not quickly arrange a referendum so the devil may be shamed and we can all have peace?

  • Dán-gote.Group Plc

  • OkonOnonokpono

    This group is probably the originators of the quit notice to the Igbos. What a shame that they can not admit this!

  • Sarah

    Ag President Osinbajo, as father of the nation, please reply your​ children informing them of the position of the LAW and warning against ILLEGAL activity.
    On the other hand begin to prepare our security apparatus for likely scenarios pre and post 01 October. Law breakers MUST face the full weight of the law.
    By the way, why is Kanu still out on medical bail when he has serially violated the terms he agreed to keep.

    • Darlington

      You’re a sadist and insufferable hypocrite! The violent threat of Arewa Youths do not warrant arrest in your biased mind, but you are obsessed with Nnamdi Kanu going back to prison. you’re a wicked soul. God punish you.

      • Sarah

        May God Punish you.
        Which threat of violence?
        If you were not a retarded dullard or blinded by hate for Northeners you would at least acknowledge that they clearly stated in their letter and statements that they are NOT calling for violence.
        On the other hand Kanu’s videos available on youtube specifically calls for buying arms and missiles to destroy Nigeria for which he was travelling and fundraising.
        Hopefully you now comprehend the difference.
        Wretched one!

        • Don Franco

          Dear Darlington,

          You have cogent points, but l believe that you can make them without direct insults to those who disagree with your position. Peace.

    • Don Franco

      Dear Sarah,

      I doubt that you have fully comprehended the import and significant meaning of the word “self-determination”, even though your northern vanguards have accepted and acknowledged it as just and righteous; albeit with an eye at appropriating Igbo property.
      Arresting Kanu was the first mistake that the Government made; and rearresting him, like you have been constantly agitating for on this forum will only hasten actualization of Biafra; for why do think he was given bail? Nnamdi Kanu is a martyr in the waiting; he’s said as much.

      • Sarah

        Don Franco,
        Thank you for following my post.
        My POSITION: I am for one Nigeria and believe any grievance should be resolved within framework of our constitution and Rule of Law.
        Re UN resolution et al. It applies to some countries and not to others, depending on your lobbying power. The Basque people of Northern Spain have been attempting to be independent for ages, similar to Corsica seeking independence from France. The EU, UN etc will hear nothing of it. Since 1947 the UN Security Council has passed uncountable resolutions condeming Israel and calling to it to leave occupied Palestinian land. The Israelis refuse and nothing happens.
        We, Nigeria, recently defeated a Northern group that sought independence from Nigeria, carved out part of our territory, hoisted their flag, created a rudimentary tax system and were armed to the teeth.
        If we could sacrifice blood and resources to win back our territory from seccessionists in the North East, why would we fold our arms and allow Biafrans to violate our law and territorial integrity?

        • Don Franco

          Dear Sarah,

          Yourself and the Herdsmen, Army, Police and the DSS are not folding your “arms”, but have been killing Igbos across Nigeria since IPOB started their legitimate agitation for Biafra (the last count by the Amnesty International was 158 corpses of our people killed in Onitsha and Asaba); why don’t you reconize their right to self-determination?

          Boko Haram has never “sought independence” from Nigeria; they’re committed to the establishment of an Islamic Caliphate in Nigeria, maybe you should familiarize yourself with their manifesto, or else, you’re just being economical with the truth and discounting their stated objective; surely you’re aware that they have pledged allegiance to ISIS to enforce wahabbi religiousity on the rest of us? I have never seen any of your posts in either Thisday Backpage or Sahara Reporters castigating Boko Haram; l dare say that this is because you’re more worried about the peaceful non-violent protests of IPOB for a Biafran homeland, as guaranteed by International law.

          Israel is surrounded by five enemy countries that are sworn (but are powerless) to delete her from the map; and your examples of the UN’s inability to wade into global conflicts, like the type that we’re about to experience isn’t true or apposite; how do you think Cameroon annexed Bakasi; how were Eritrea, South Sudan, Czech Republic, Moldova and Serbia founded, in our very own lifetime?

          At any rate, the people of Southern Nigeria has issued a communique to VP Osibanjo and the federal government yesterday informing them of their unity of purpose to stand with the SE in their agitation; which was followed-up by Arewa North’s repeated call for establishment of Biafra, can you believe it? Who would’ve thought we’d live to see the day!

          Sarah, you’re on the wrong part of history on this one; any violence from the north or federal government against peaceful non-violent protest will let the genie out of the bottle is all l can say for now.

          • Sarah

            Don Franco,
            You have made a selective reading of my post and history that is at variance with reality. If you (Biafrans) are proceeding with this mindset, you will end up as your hero Ojukwu, i.e 1million dead Igbos and FAILURE to achieve Biafra.
            I said “..Re UN resolution et al. It applies to some countries and not to others, depending on your lobbying power..”. It applied to the situations you listed but not to those I listed and will NEVER apply to Nigeria for the following reasons. Ojukwu thought (and you Biafrans) think you would be up against just Nigeria, WRONG. 5 veto members of UN France, China, US, UK & Russia are on Nigeria’s side. We need just 1 to ensure any Biafra matter is vetoed at UN. See for example how Russia is protecting Syrian government by vetoing any item with negative implication for Syria.
            The US, France and China have gone public with their support for one United Nigeria. UK & Russia will do the same.
            Nigeria will veto any attempt by Biafrans to table their cause at ECOWAS or African Union.
            The ONLY realistic cause open to Biafrans is to work within Nigeria’s CONSTITUTION.
            Adebanjo doesn’t speak for majority of South West, Tinubu and our elected leaders do.

          • Don Franco

            Dear Sarah,

            On the contrary, you misconstrue the import of my position. Your interpretation is not opinion; the UN is bound by its charter of self determination for similarly situated and comparatively inclined indigenous peoples as Biafrans, and the oil dynamics that was at play during the fire last time is all but gone now, with British Petroleum (BP), nationalized by OBJ, depleting oil reserves, with shale gas, falling oil prices and renewable energy.
            Your examples are forever inapposite, Sarah; from the Balfour Declaration of 1910 to the founding of the State of Israel in 1948; and the founding of over 19 other independent countries since then; your wishful thinking that Biafra will not be actualized in our lifetime isn’t tenable.
            In any event, the consensus of opinion presently is that Biafrans should be allowed to secede and form their “landlocked”, “nonviable” and “erosion-infested” country; so that the rest of Nigeria can have some peace and quiet.
            Finally, you’d be surprised with what can be achieved by peaceful protest and nonviolent civil disobedience, as adapted by IPOB; in a world where the UN Security Council is fed up with armed conflict with the results in Syria, Iraq and Libya. ISIS-aligned Boko Haram and wahabist religiousity are valid and legitimate grounds for Biafrans to opt out of this Lugardian contraption, with the support of the UN.
            To the extent that Osinbajo was nominated by Tinubu, the VP speaks for the South West, you only have to read Kolawole, Adeniyi, Dele Momodu and Komolafe to know that Osinbajo is acting out a script.
            It is a pitiful damned shame that you subscribe to a Constitution that’s predicated on oil-rent and the subjugation of other parts of the country by one ethnic group and their two geopolitical zones for the past 57 years. More power to you! .

  • embrace peace

    No one needs the igbos.

    • Darlington

      Yet you live with them in one nation? Hypocrite and Igbo hater!

      • embrace peace

        That’s what we call ethnic tolerance.

  • American

    These northern terrorists/murderers are emboldened more by the lack of action by the nigeria security agencies.. More to still follow

    • MY

      IPOB terrorists asked for a Biafra not the northerners. They are helping them actualize it. It appears they called your bluff and now you are afraid it might happen.

      • American

        Hahahaha, did I hear u say afraid it might happen ? The problem with the northern terrorists is that their very first step towards their agenda was what they brought last. How do you issue quit notice to a great tribe as the Igbo while they are not yet allowed to go by the idiots and cows leading Nigeria ? It is only when these fools leading you allow them to go and they insist on staying in your terrorist enclave that you can now issue quit notice to whoever you see in your cow zone.

  • RumuPHC

    This unsolicited advice to PYO is not only directed to the wrong quarter but highly mischievous and ought to be condemned by peace loving Nigerians.

    The Presidency is not the custodian of the rights of ethnic nationalities to self determination while a self-styled “coalition ” of a regional groups is not charged with the responsibility to assess who should stay or break away from Nigeria.

    Quite clearly there is what is gradually becoming a loud agitation for the actualisation of a new Biafra by some folk in the east of Nigeria but this cannot be taken as the wishes and aspiration of a majority of the people, yet. Therefore suggestion of a referendum of any kind by a northern group is contemptuous .

    We are in a constitutional democracy and no where in the constitution is the Presidency charged with entertaining a request for secession by any part of the country. Rather it is elected representatives of the people at various legislative chambers that have the powers to entertain petitions from the public and make law for good order and peace of the citizens.

    It will be most unfair to accept that the stringent calls by an undetermined percentage of the population of the people from the east should prevail in this very important matter. Further, the constitution does not recognize the ” east” as a block ; it only recognizes LGAs and States.

    The agitation for Biafra is a fair demand in our democracy . Nevertheless, this call can only acquire legitimacy and serious considerations if properly articulated and promoted by proponents. This is not the case today.

    The first step to legitimacy is resolution passed by legislative assemblies of LGAs in the east urging their respective state assemblies to consider and vote on a bill empowering their state governors to enter into a negotiation with other states on the possibility of forming a union to seek independence from Nigeria.

    Until this critical initial step is taken , every call or agitation for Biafra is mere expression of disenchantment with government at all levels by certain groups and should be treated as such. The solution is not an ill conceived advice from a nebulous northern group to the Presidency but the need for government to promote security, peace and prosperity across Nigeria.

    • Anakobe

      excellent. very apt. a structured, civilized approach. with deep understanding of government and political bureaucracy. a gust of fresh air in these days of heated vitriolics and uninformed biases. the level of illiteracy and banditry in this country is alarming. God bless you, RumuPHC.

      • MLK

        For how long will other tribes be keeping quiet while IPOB and Kanu and many Igbos are calling them cows, cowards and animals? How long can they continue to stomach the hate speeches before the fire of violence and war is ignited? I do not see anything wrong in the letter written by these youth asking the FGN to allow the Igbos to make up their mind via referendum on what they want. Those at the receiving end of their abuses are certainly not finding it funny and may be forced to resort to an untoward step if urgent step is not taken.

    • Capt

      Safe youself the grammar. FG should organise referendum in the region, simple and short

  • M-olaniyi Odebode

    This incident should clearly show that most Nigerians are not against holding a referendum to decide on the creation of Biafra as a sovereign state. I foresee no problem in creating Biafra as long as the Igbo do not attempt to drag other unwilling ethnic groups along with them and as long as they realiaze that all Igbo will automatically become foreigners (with all its implications) in the Bifra-less Nigeria. – M. Olaniyi Odebode

    • Abanj

      You seem to be interpreting the noise of those with the loudest voice as the wishes of the majority. MOST ibos dont give two hoots about this nonsense. They just get on with their lives.

      • MY

        It is time for that “silent group” to reign in the noise makers – and fast -before they found themselves in a country they didn’t ask for.

      • embrace peace

        No, most Igbos observed the sit at home celebration of biafra day this in their respective states,. That means the majority want it.

        • American

          yes you are right. We want it today tomorrow.

        • Alvin Ekes

          The Igbos simply wanted to show that they matter… Some stayed at home because they wanted to live to see another day. Personally, I do not think that creating a state called Biafra is useful or helpful to the Igbos. Let’s keep on living our lives…

          • okwuchukwu

            No, a homogeneous nation will be to our advantage, if Nigeria does not want to restructure.

      • okwuchukwu

        Your comments show you certainly don’t know what is going on. People like you will receive the greatest shock of their lives. We shall see!

        • sunny okocha

          I think you not far from kanu and the northern youths imagine your last comment we shall see see what what shock is going to receive you disgusting

      • M-olaniyi Odebode

        What nonsense? Biafra? A dream never dies even if it neither realistic nor realizable.

    • embrace peace

      There will be a xenophobic response by other tribes. It will be bloody because igbos will be forced to forfeit their properties.The worst part is that Igbos will lay claim to some money from Nigeria Federal account, which will lead to a big argument and war.

      • Alvin Ekes

        Your comment makes no sense. Why would the Igbos forfeit their properties anywhere? Are there any communal property anywhere in Nigeria that belong to ethnic nationalities? Are people made to forfeit their bank accounts or properties when they are deported from foreign countries without due process? It is a shame that people gush out venom out of greed for what does not belong to them. There is a difference between an oil well that was appropriated by the government to individuals and an apartment building or a filling station that is acquired through individual efforts or built by an individual. We do have a problem in our country, and it is not only an Igbo problem…. Entitlement mentality and impunity is destroying the country!

        • embrace peace

          I didn’t say they should do that. Blind daft man. I mean that’s the only condition that will ease the divorce.

      • M-olaniyi Odebode

        I disagree with you. The interlude between when a decision is made to create Biafra and when it is realized will be long enough to relocate their movable assets and sell off immovable properties. I foresee relief, rather than xenophobia on the part of Biafra-less Nigerians. The Igbo will also be happy to have their own country. The issue of revenue sharing will be amicably resolved, government to government. The only two things that I believe may cause crisis or even a war are (1.) If the Igbo attempt to drag other UNWILLING ethnic groups along with them or they try to claim the lands belonging to these other groups (e.g, the Ikwerre Igbo who are settlers from Owerri in Imo State claiming Port Harcourt and its surroundings) and (2.) If Igbo refuse to accept the fact that with Biafra established, all Igbo automatically become foreigners in the then Nigeria (just as the scores of non-Igbo Nigerians currently living in the present Southeast geopolitical zone will become foreigners there) and will therefore require visas, work permits, etc. to be, and operate, in Nigeria (or Biafra for the non-Igbo.)

        • embrace peace

          You can’t be more inaccurate. No divorce comes easy.In fact you are already seeing signs that the divorce won’t be peaceful.

    • Don Franco

      Dear M-Olami,

      Do you imagine that Biafrans will attempt to forcibly drag other states into their territory? Not a chance. You can keep their oil resources for you and your northern hordes.
      We just want a homogeneous republic with a single Igbo ethos built on Christ, hardwork, determination; with Liberty and Justice for all.

      • M-olaniyi Odebode

        Contrary to your assumption, IPOB Kanu has already claimed (within the last 24 hours) that Bayelsa State does not belong to the Nigerian South-South geopolitical zone and that rather it is an Igbo state. Is Kanu from Bayelsa State?

        • Don Franco

          Dear M.Olaiya Odebode,

          Where, pray, tell is the Bight of Biafra? Why did the Nigerian Military Government illegally rename it the Gulf of Guinea? I believe we should be guided by history to hazard an answer to your valid question; even though l respect you, Adenuga and Mrs. Alakija’s claim to “Bayelsa” oil fields that you’re so vigorously worried about losing in a restructured Nigeria. Kanu is one man; l can assure you that the generality of Igbo people just want to be left alone, the SS has the Asari Dukobus, Tompolos and Ayiri Emamis of this world to fight their cause; your ethnic group is very far we away from their location to be concerned as you are, but alas, l understand your apprehension about those oilfields. ..

          • M-olaniyi Odebode

            Adenuga and Alakija never claimed that they are from Bayelsa State. Neither have they ever lied that Bayelsa is a state in Southwestern Nigeria or any part of Yorubaland.

          • Don Franco

            Dear M.olaniyi,

            Nor has either of them ever claimed kinship with Bayelsa, to fight their fight like you’re doing. .. a case of an “Outsider” like yourself crying louder than the SS (potential) bereaved. Oil-rent will be the death of our Lugardian zoo.

          • M-olaniyi Odebode

            Nigeria’s economy was well managed before the oil boom. Nigeria even fought a war against a rebellion for well over two years without incurring one kobo debt. Nigeria is already diversifying its economy and in a few years should make oil revenues less than 20% of its annual income.
            If Bayelsa’s indigenous people want to be part of Biafra, they will show this in a plebiscite, the results of which must and will be honored by all Nigerians. I repeat, however, that dragging them along into Biafra against their wishes or trying to grab their lands will precipitate crisis, and may eventually lead to war. A word is enough for the wise.

          • Don Franco

            “Nigeria is already diversifying it’s economy and in a FEW years should make oil revenues less than 20% of its annual income”…. on the back of what industrial base do you predicate this propaganda? How many mega watts of electricity does Nigeria generase, to already be diversifying her economy ?
            In any event, Abia and Imo States are oil-producing, the reserves in the Anambra Basin has even been exploiter. .. so don’t worry. Bayelsa can remain part of your Nigeria. IPOB isn’t in government yet; for now they’re a self determination vehicle for Biafrans; you’d be surprised what the outcome of a plebiscite would reveal; why do you think that Government is hell bent on not having a Referendum?
            Do you think the oil-producing minority Ilajes in Ondo and the Itsekiris of Delta are happy with being marginalized by the Yoruba and Ijaw majorities?
            Guy, leave matter! Igbos just want out of this Lugardian contraption, is the long and short of it.

          • M-olaniyi Odebode

            Good!!! Your wish is granted. Have your Biafra at all cost.

          • Don Franco

            Phew! That’s what I thought.

  • Iskacountryman

    okoro must go….did i not warn una? i tell una leave dis biafra ting…for wey…na you see ya sef?