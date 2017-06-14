StarTimes launches Free Subscription Promo for Customers

Emma Okonji

Determined to reward its numerous and loyal subscribers in Nigeria, popular Pay TV company, StarTimes, has launched a reward programme that will allow a customer pay two months subscription with a two weeks free viewing period.

Speaking on the promotion, the acting Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede said that the subscription for two months and get two weeks free promo had already started and would be on till July 31st.

He explained further that subscribers could recharge for two months across any bouquet on all decoder types (product) and enjoy for free two weeks of uninterrupted access to their bouquet plan.

“Subscribers can recharge for four months and get for free 4 weeks viewing time. All subscribers using our decoder or Real Digital TV can participate in this promo,” Elegbede said.

He noted that StarTimes aggregates various exciting and top-notch channels on its platform to offer millions of digital TV subscribers a rich blend of entertainment – be it movies, sports, news, drama, series, and music.

“Our desire is to ensure that every Nigerian family can afford, access and enjoy digital television with over 100 owned and authorized channels creatively selected to appeal to every member of the family,” he said.

StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, covering 80 per cent of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 440 authorised channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, fashion, religion, among others.