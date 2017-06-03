Biafra at 50: How Ndi’Igbo and Oduduwa Can Unite and Get a Better Deal from Nigeria

With Reno Omokri

This week marked the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the Sovereign State of Biafra and one or more questions still linger. I will not delve into the more contentious questions, but for the sake of improving the relationship between the Igbo and their Yoruba neighbours, let me touch on one or two areas where, if the truth is brought to the fore, the relationship between omo Oduduwa and Ndi’Igbo could be improved.

Firstly, why do Ndi’Igbo still believe the false stereotype that the omo Oduduwa (Yoruba) are cowards? This is simply not true and the facts do not support this belief.
In the history of Nigeria, only two men have returned to Nigeria to face almost certain death even when they had the option of a very comfortable political asylum abroad. Both of them are Yoruba. In 1985, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida toppled the Buhari regime while Major General Tunde Idiagbon (mixed Yoruba/Fulani) was at Mecca, yet Idiagbon returned.

In 1995, Olusegun Obasanjo (pure Owu Yoruba) was accused of planning a coup by the blood-thirsty tyrant, Abacha (if you do not like that truthful description of Abacha or if you believe that ‘Abacha did not loot’, you can go and join him where he is) while he was away in Copenhagen. He returned to face almost certain death.
What more example of bravery can there be than these two shining ones. Furthermore, there is the apocryphal example of Colonel Francis Adekunle Fajuyi who chose to die with the Head of State, rather than abandon his guest, which he was at liberty to do. I am hard-pressed to believe that if it was vice versa, Ironsi would have done the same for Fajuyi, but then again, I may be wrong.
I admired Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu for his guts and stubborn determination during the events leading up to, and during the civil war, but I was disappointed that he fled Biafra when the end came. I wish he remained.
I also admired the Right Honourable Nnamdi Azikiwe, but Chief Obafemi Awolowo would NEVER have abandoned his people as Azikiwe did when he defected to the federal side during the civil war.

Awolowo was in prison because of his people and he could have been released had he compromised his beliefs but he stoutly refused. That is courage not cowardice.
I have been in direct communication with General Yakubu Gowon whom I admire but he did not return to Nigeria after he was accused of being behind the Dimka coup.
All things considered, Fajuyi, Obasanjo and Idiagbon are probably the bravest Nigerians ever. They are (were in the cases of Fajuyi and Idiagbon) certainly braver than Murtala Ramat Mohammed, who was safely in London waiting for Joe Garba and co. to topple Gowon.
Even with the sullying of his name as a Quisling in the pages of history, it is on record that of all the first republic politicians that were killed in the January 1966 coup, only Samuel Ladoke Akintola, the Premier of the Western Region, put up a fight. He had a rifle and exchanged gunfire with Captain Emmanuel Nwobosi and his men. Akintola, a civilian, injured the trained soldiers and was only killed when his ammunition finished. And even at that he did not cry or beg!

Ndi’Igbo may do well to remember how Wole Soyinka, at great risk to himself, travelled to Enugu at the height of the civil war crisis to persuade Ojukwu against secession. Soyinka had nothing to gain. He did what he did as a humanitarian in support of the Igbo, an act for which he was arrested by the Gowon-led Federal Military Government and thrown in jail for 26 months, 22 of which he spent in solitary confinement.
These facts of history prove that the stereotype of Yoruba as cowards is false. Every ethnicity has cowards and brave men. As we celebrate #BiafraAt50, I hope the Yoruba and Igbo can find common ground and unite as Southern Nigeria’s two main ethnic nationalities otherwise the South will continue to be politically disadvantaged even when it is the most educationally advantaged part of Nigeria.
It is true that the Igbo are marginalised in Nigeria, however, I am of the opinion that a lot of the blame for this can be laid at Ndi’Igbo’s doorstep.
In my opinion, and remember this is an opinion not a fact, the major undoing of Ndi’Igbo is their misunderstanding of the term ‘strength’.

Ndi’Igbo erroneously believe all strength is physical. They do not seem to realise that strength is your ability to assert your will on earth and that, that ability may not always be physical. The proverb – discretion is the better part of valour – is not understood by the Igbo. They tend to be reactionary and consider pausing to study a situation before you respond (not react) as cowardice. One or two of them may get it, but as a race in general they do not.
They do not consider diplomacy as a first step. To them it is weakness and makes you an efulefu! If they have an enemy, they are not able to suppress their emotions and work with those they do not like. They must make their hostility obvious to the person they do not like and being aware of the dislike, the person is armed against them. In an organisation, others may be sublime and discrete in their scheming, but the Igbo are more likely to be obvious and in your face about theirs and end up causing unity amongst their enemies in plotting their downfall. As a general rule, Ndi’Igbo have very little humility and are very proud individually though there are few exceptions and I must single out my friend Emeka Maduewesi as one of those exceptions. An epitome of a gentleman!

For example since 2010, my white beard has been my trademark. In fact, Punch newspapers refers to me as ‘the white bearded Omokri’. Yesterday (May 30th), my grandfather called me and asked me to shave it off because he does not like it. That same day, I obeyed him. I obey my grandfather at 43 the same way I obeyed him at 3. I am very successful today and I trace my success to the upbringing and prayers I got from my father and grandfather. No money ritual is as effective as a prayer and blessing from your fathers. I may be wrong, but I am not sure that a father or grandfather can have this type of influence on an adult male, financially and socially successful male in Igbo land. What I did may even be construed as a weakness.
In my opinion, Ndi’Igbo are also individually more intelligent than their neighbours (I call it as I see it) but they hardly use their intelligence to unite and have one leader, one goal and one destiny. Because of this, even though they are more intelligent, they are almost always doomed to serve those that are wiser than them because wisdom is superior to intelligence.

The Igbo also appear to value leaders because of the leader’s personal attainments in life and so money gives you more leadership credentials than wisdom or age. They forget that a rich man may have more clothes than an elder but cannot have more rags than him. They overestimate the power of money and underestimate the power of wisdom. If the Igbo can learn humility and practice diplomacy and discipline themselves to have one leader that they listen to in good and bad times not because he is always right but because he is their leader, their marginalisation will end and their dominance will begin.
These are merely my opinions which may be wrong.
Now that I have touched on Ndi’Igbo, perhaps I may also touch on the South in general. There are four things that the South has to understand about the North. One, there is no such thing as Hausa-Fulani. It is a myth. There is Hausa and there is Fulani.
The second thing is that the Fulani are not our enemies. They are our rivals for power. Once we make this paradigm shift, our attitudes to seeking political power will change.
The third thing is that the Northern elite are experts at brinkmanship.
A perfect example is the recent ranting by the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, the cantankerous Ango Abdullahi, who says that the North is prepared to split from Nigeria.

When at Chief EK Clark’s 90th birthday in Abuja, Ango Abdullahi said “I come from Kaduna State, the population according to the 2006 census puts us at 6.3 million. And if you look at the resources that come from the so-called federation account to Kaduna, it is one quarter of what Delta gets”, what Nigerians should understand is that he was only playing the game of brinksmanship.
Kaduna contributes only 0.1% of the funds that enter the Federation Account and gets 1.4% of the monies that leave the Federation Account.
Who should complain between Kaduna and Delta?
The fourth and final thing is that too many Southerners are filled with hostility for the Hausa people. Unbeknownst to but a few of us down South, there are very few actual Hausa people in the North.

Hausa is more of a language than a people. Most of those, we in the South label ‘Hausa’ in the North are a motley crew of various minority ethnic groups who are bound together by a common lingua franca – Hausa. For decades before Independence, these minority groups had been dominated by the Fulani and when Independence came they thought that the more exposed Southerners would come and hand them a hand of fellowship and deliver them from their oppressors but to their shock, we greeted them with hostility and sometimes open hatred and a wise sage like Sardauna Ahmadu Bello opened up his hands to them through his policy of One North and empowered Northern minorities like Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sunday Awoniyi and co.

Who knows, he might have done the same with the South and created a truly ‘One Nigeria’, if his life had not been tragically cut short in the coup mistakenly called Nzeogwu coup but which was actually masterminded by Emmanuel Ifeajuna with Nzeogwu being slightly more than a pawn in the game.
Ahmadu Bello was not a tribalistic leader. But he was a regional leader. He was suspicious of Southerners in general and he had something akin to disdain and maybe even contempt for Ndi’Igbo. It is an inconvenient truth that cannot be denied. Even his hardcore followers cannot deny this. He is caught on video articulating this view and these videos are now on YouTube.
Some of Sir Ahmadu Bello’s successors have built upon the foundations he laid and have matured to be great patriots.
For instance, despite what the media has written about him to exaggerate his faults, the fact remains that former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is one of the most patriotic Nigerians alive. Only President Olusegun Obasanjo can be said to be more patriotic than General Babangida in contemporary Nigerian history.

How do I mean? Consider this; in 1998 after Abacha died and Babangida’s protege, General Abdulsalami Abubakar became head of state, President Babangida engineered the shift of political power from the North to the South-west and specifically to President Olusegun Obasanjo.
For those who think that he had to do this let me ask you a question: What would have happened if the 1999 Presidential election had been thrown open to all and sundry, and not just restricted to the South-west and a Northerner like Atiku Abubakar or some other credible Northerner had won?
Would the South-west have seceded? Would there have been war in 1999? Would Nigeria have gone the way of Rwanda? No, no, no!
There would have been a great discontent in the South-west, but as long as the results were free and fair, there would have been little the South-west could have done to change the situation.

Now let me ask a hypothetical question: Placed in that same situation, with Igbo dominance in the military and in government, would an Igbo leader have ceded power to the Yoruba to compensate them for an event like June 12, knowing that even if he did not, there was little they could do by way of taking the power from him?
Even an Igbo man would agree with me that this is very unlikely.
I do not need to ask the question of whether or not a Yoruba man would do this because General Olusegun Obasanjo had already done it in 1979.
It is this statesmanly humility, (having the power to do something that would favour yours and your people’s cause, yet having the conscience and discipline not to do it because it is against the principles of natural justice), that Ndi’Igbo lack in sufficient quantity at their leadership levels. The above reason is why power continues to elude them. It is more than physical. It is spiritual. As James 4:10 says, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.”
This humility is ingrained into Yoruba and Northern youths from infancy. In the North, youths squat to greet their fathers and their male elders. In the South-west, children are taught to prostrate for their elders as a form of greeting. Banky W, is an international star but when he met Dele Momodu, he prostrated before him. Long before him, Sir Shina Peters did that to King Sunny Ade. I doubt that an Igbo man can even muster enough humility to prostrate before his own father how much more an elder! He would consider that as foolishness.
And there is nothing unGodly about this. It is not idolatrous. Many Igbo like to claim Jewish ancestry. Maybe they are right, maybe they are not. But Abraham is the father of the Jewish nation. In Genesis 18:2 the Bible records that “Abraham looked up and saw three men standing nearby. When he saw them, he hurried from the entrance of his tent to meet them and bowed low to the ground.” Look at that “bowed low to the ground”. Abraham prostrated!
That act of humility does not take anything from you. But it gives everything to you. You see, a man’s greatest pleasure and need is not money or sex. It is to feel important. It is to be respected.
Both religion and science support this position. In Genesis 1:28 God gave man a charge and said “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion”.

It is God Himself that put the desire in man to want to dominate, to want to be respected. According to Sigmund Freud, man is dominated by two urges, the sex urge and the urge to be important. This goes back to Genesis 1:28 ‘be fruitful’ and ‘have dominion’.
Women by and large influence men through the first urge which Freud named ‘Eros’. Men influence other men through another part of the male personality that Freud called ego.
Because every man has an ego (the only difference is in size) it is very difficult, if not impossible to influence another man without massaging his ego. Refusal to do so can only end in two ways:
Conflict: which arises when two egos collide and one refuses to bow to the other, or Frustration: which arises when one person refuses to work on the ego of a man who has power over him.

Reno’s Nuggets:
And let me say that no one can have power over you except he was given that power by God which is why Romans 13:1 “there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.

  • Chukwuemeka Mbagwu

    Some of the things Mr. Omokri wrote are right. However, he contradicted himself by inferring that the Late Nnamdi Azikiwe was a coward when he supported one Nigeria instead of Biafra. Morever, it is difficult to understand the Igbos unless you are very close to them or have lived in Igboland for sometime. There is usually a saying that IGBO ENWEGHI EZE (Igbos do not have a king) and that is true. It does not mean that they are disorganized. In the olden days most Igbo communities (except Onitsha and a few others) were governed by a council of elders each of which were representing the various kindreds, not by a paramount ruler who lords himself over others. It simply means that Igbos are democrats. While we should not disdain those who prefer monarchy, the idea that in some tribes certain families are designated as ruling houses (who usually produce the kings) whereas others remain perpetual subjects without any chance of producing a king does not go down well with the Igbo man. Does the Igbo man really want the Presidency of this country badly? I doubt, because no matter who becomes the President the present system will not encourage fairness and equity. Is the solution Biafra? I doubt. The solution is restructuring of the country to encourage resource control and make the center less attractive. When Ojukwu and Gowon went to Aburi, Ghana and accord was reached, it was for restructuring. Unfortunately Gowon’s refusal to implement this accord led to the civil war. Several years later, our Yoruba brothers have taken over the chorus of restructuring. This showed that Ojukwu had a point. Those who don’t wish this country well will always ignore these facts.

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      Mr Azikiwe initially supported Biafra and then turned turn coat in 1967 when it became clear that defeat for Biafra was a matter of time.

      • Chukwuemeka Mbagwu

        I don’t usually reply when a comment is made about my article but Sir, permit me to reply. I agree with you on the position of Nnamdi Azikiwe on Biafra. Yes, he initially supported the struggle but later joined the Federal Forces when the heat was turned on the Biafran soldiers. I completely disagree wiht your comment on Aburi accord. It was about restructuring. If you listen to a recent interview of Alhaji Femi Okunnu who was part of the Gowon government, he said that the bone of contention then was between having a federal and a confederal system. If this is not restructuring what is it? Creation of states alone can never lead to the type of restructuring that most Nigerians (including Yoruba’s) are asking for. What we are practicing now is akin to a unitary system. If the federal government likes, it can create 36 additional states it will not make a difference because most of the states are not viable as all the revenue from the natural resources are amassed at the center and the President (like a Father Christmas) dishes out the allocation at his wimps and caprices. Is this what you call restructuring?

        • Dele Awogbeoba

          What we are both talking about is the devolution of power back to the states and I agree that it appears all southerners are on the same page on that. I believe the igbos actually want an extra state or a 6 region structure thereby reducing the power of the Yoruba and core North and increasing its own power. On that there is a variance and that is unlikely to be achieved.

          Alhaji Femi’s interview nothwithstanding, the truth of the matter was that the creation of 12 states out of Nigeria and the division of Ojukwu’s Eastern region into three made Biafra inevitable as Ojukwu was in effect surrounded and every minute spent prevaricating was dangerous to Ojukwu. Read Philip Effiongs book on that issue.

  • okbaba

    Reno, for each character trait you identified in the yorubas, you supported with a known example, but you failed to do same in all the instance you adduced to the other tribal group which would have made your points valid. But you also excused your thinking as being merely personal perceptions which in most cases are always wrong.

    Even in the example that you gave of Nnamdi Azikiwe, not being with his people, as a sign of lack of courage not contradictory to your perception of the Igbos? Just like many view other aspect of the culture of the Igbos from the their different relationship with the various sub Igbo groups to come to conclusion. As in cases of high bride bride prices which differs significantly among the sub groups. There is also the issue of prostration which some sub groups adhere to but not prevalent.

    There’s a great deal of misconceptions about the entire composite Nigeria ethnic groups. We should stop the primordial mindset and take a study voyage of the entire Nigeria groupings to be able to understand each other better. My white colleague insists he doesn’t see Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa in all of us but Nigerians.

  • Jon West

    I am always amused by the almost congenital obsession of Nigerians with the Igbo. Every Nigerian seems to be an expert on Igbo culture, politics and socio-economy, including those who in ordinary circumstances, have no business sharing the same space with the Igbo.

    Igbo culture is unique to the Igbo and there is nothing anybody can do about it. If the Igbo behave like the Hausa or the Yorubas, or just about anybody else , then they cease to be Igbo and that would be an ethnic , cultural and social tragedy. Reno Omokri, I understand is an Itsekiri. When did a minute ethnicity like the Itsekiri, become experts and advisors on Igbo culture? Its like Igbos advising the Chinese, Japanese, Russians, English and French on cultural behaviours. It is the idiocy of these other Nigerians that make the Igbo treat them with the contempt that breeds more resentment.

    I have never heard an Igbo advising the Yoruba about their culture of prostration to elders or other peculiarities of their culture, ditto the Hausa/Fulani or even the Igbo’s Niger Delta neighbours. A South African Professor at the University of Cape Town once told me that it is the African’s obsession with “culture”, which he claimed were really rituals of behaviour, that has kept the Black Man down over the centuries. The Japanese and Chinese and Indians have centuries old cultures, but are ready to sacrifice/adapt some of the idiosyncrasies of their culture for modernity and competition with the West, hence the proliferation of Western names and mannerisms in current Chinese culture and the influence of western culture in Japan. Salarimanu is Japanese for a salaried man(worker), while washamanu is Japanese for laundryman, all copied from the conquering Americans.

    The saying goes that pride goes before a fall. Omokri thinks he is a success , just because he served as a TA to President Jonathan , and is therefore in a position to advice a very successful ethnicity in Nigeria. That is why the Igbo find it hard to cooperate with many Nigerians.

    Perception is reality and reality drives perception. The reality of Nigeria is that the Igbo are a very successful ethnicity, moving up from the ashes of Biafra to again conquer the Nigerian and West African economy, against the greatest of odds. With all due respect, the Igbo have nothing to learn from the Itsekiri or just about any other Nigerians. How can a people , living in the hellhole of the Niger delta, still stooling in the water that they have to drink, a century after the discovery and exploitation of the vast oil reserves in their land, because of the daylight robbery of the North and the Yoruba, even dare talk to any one except fight their oppressors? This is what irks the average Igbo man and makes him look with utter contempt on these minority peoples.
    If you are a victim of injustice, surely you should understand the angst of another victim? And the Itsekiri, a Yoruba sub-group, as they claim, should really hide their faces in shame, being exploited by their fellow Yorubas, out of their oil patrimony, while they are busy fighting the Urhobos and Ijaws. Shame!!!

    As for accusations of cowardice against the Yorubas, actually the Igbo confuse treachery with cowardice. However, to be fair, a traitor is a coward for the simple reason that he is not brave enough to stand for something for any length of time. That is the Yoruba tragedy. From Afonja to Awolowo, Akintola, Abiola, Diya, the Ota Ape, and now Tinubu and Kongi, the Yoruba have a tendency to shift away from known stands and thereafter defend such as acts of wisdom. In Igbo culture, That is cowardice and treachery. Perhaps the Igbo may be wrong, but that is a cultural difference that will always lead to arguments.

    Finally, I will like Reno Omokri to show me how the Igbos cultural traits have stopped them from leading Nigeria. The Jews of America and European countries will hardly be President, for the same reason that the Igbo are not in Nigeria. I have explained that ad infinitum and will not go there again.
    I am quite amused that Reno actually thinks that the other ethnicities have been more successful than the Igbo in Nigeria. Pray, we are all living in Nigeria. Why are all these smart and culturally gifted ethnicities still caught in the same unending web of poverty, ignorance and disease; this, in spite of thier fantastic cultures?

    I have really come to the conclusion that the white South African Professor of Sociology at the Uof C, is right. The African is weighed down by the baggage of culture. Thank God the Igbo have escaped that trap. Reno ,please be informed that I will never prostrate for my father, who is nearly 100 and will not allow my grandchild to prostate for me. It is not a sign of loyalty or even respect, because in Yoruba land, someone who prostrated for the elder , can work against the elder’s interest immediately thereafter, an abomination in Igbo culture. The Igbo show respect by loyalty and hardwork for the elder. They also know who to respect, since age is not a determinator of wisdom.

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      As an FYI, the Itshekiri are not Yoruba. They are a mixture of a number of tribes (Yoruba, Bini, Urhobo and Ijaw). Their language is an amalgam of all four with Yoruba having the stronger influence on their overall language. Their monarchy is of Bini heritage. The throne went to the brother of the late Olu of Warri because the son of the late Olu of Warri was born of a Yoruba woman. One can only be an Olu of Warri if descended of the Olu and whose mother is either Bini or Itshekiri.

      • Jon West

        Now you are talking. Thank you for the education. However, the Itsekiri tend to cling to a supposed Yoruba cultural lineage. Your explanation has further enlightened me about the basis of their bahaviour. Real small people.

        • Dele Awogbeoba

          Be very careful before you start speaking on him. This very author is the same person that wrote about the greatness of the igbo just one year ago

          http[://]www[.]vanguardngr[.]com/2016/08/igbo-blessing-nigeria/

          “The Igbo (or Ibo) ethnic nationality of Nigeria are the most technologically advanced Black race on planet earth, bar none! This is a fact. A fact that was proven to be true for 30 months while they were landlocked in their constantly shrinking enclave known as Biafra. Cut off from the rest of the world, the ingenuity of the Igbo came to the fore during the civil war as they constructed the Uli airstrip and when that airstrip was bombed, they repaired it in record time and under the most trying circumstances. They would go on to repair Uli not once and not twice.”

          As you know , i did not agree with his article last year. What he wrote in this article does not seem to contradict his opinion about igbos written last year.

          In my opinion, the man (like most people close to GEJ) was more a fan of the igbo than a hater. I believe he thinks (like Achebe) that the tribe is let down by some other serious flaws that the igbo needs to address as that is the reason behind their failures within Nigeria.

          • Jon West

            Okay he was an Igbophile while with Jonathan and may still be, but that does not detract from my take that he has no right to preach to the Igbo about their culture. Like I wrote earlier, if the Igbo were to behave like any other ethnic group, they will cease to be Igbo, and will therefore lose all that ingenuity that Reno and others admire. Everything comes as a total package and at a price; good mixed with bad, but on the whole quite positive.

            Are the Igbos failures in Nigeria? Really? Because they have not produced the President post-Biafra and were victims of genocide by other Nigerians. Wrong my dear man. You cannot be a success in a failure. Nigeria is a failure, a failed state, a disappointment to all Black people and the Igbo are the only ethnic group that can beat their chests and say “We have not participated in the leadership of this sinking ship of a country, hence, perhaps the failure of the ship and the voyage”.

            Mr. Dele, have you not wondered what would have happened to Nigeria and Africa, if the people who repaired Uli Airport in a few hours, almost everyday, a feat that shames the 6 weeks required to resurface the Abuja Airport by a German firm 50 years after Biafra, if these ingenious people had the same power over Nigeria as say, the Hausa/Fulani and their allies have had?

            Nigeria would have been manufacturing jet aircraft, instead of our rich people buying Brazilian Embrarer Legacy Jets from a country that set up its aircraft industry in the late 1970s. The many Innosons in the Southeast would have given Nigeria and Africa locally manufactured cars before Daewoo and Hyundai began manufacturing cars and swamping us with their products. We could have beaten China to the role of the factory of the world and the Indians to the position of the pharmaceutical giants of the world, my Orlu people in Imo State, being the greatest suppliers and manufacturers of drugs on the continent, both fake and real.

            Before you pounce on the fake drugs, please be assured that anybody that can manufacture fake drugs can do the real thing , if regulations and punishments are enforced, like our late daughter , Dora Akunyili, did.

            Bottom line, Nigeria is dead awaiting interment, because the Igbo have been denied the opportunity to showcase the positive qualities that Reno gushed about in his previous posts, in spite of some of the negative qualities. The country, continent and Black race are the losers.

            When you clowns are ready, we are always ready to do the needful. The Igbo domination of Nigeria, Africa and the Black diaspora is just a matter of time. Justice Daddy Onyeama knew what he was visioning in the 1940s. It took the European Jews more than a millennium of pogroms, genocide and derision to achieve their divine role on earth. The African Jews are almost there. The death of Nigeria, as is, will the catalyst for the technological and economic liberation of Africa by the chosen ones. This is not a boast , but a fact that even Reno and yourself will attest to.

          • Dele Awogbeoba

            Don’t you ever presume to make judgments for me. As i stated clearly, i was never in agreement with Reno’s article last year about igbos nor in your assessment on them. The number of Nigerians killed through the consumption of fake drugs exceed the murders of Nigerians by the notorious Fulani herdsmen. That Uli ariport may have been repaired at record speed by an ethnic group struggling to ensure immediate survival is indicative of nothing special. There is after all a reason why oyinbo says necessity is the mother of invention. The SE today is a feature of the igbo man’s capability.That SE is governed from top to bottom by igbos. The SE is a net exporter of people by massive proportions from colonial times to the present. The SE has always been incompetent in the management of its affairs. It brought the retrogression to the Eastern region during Zik’s time as premier.

            http[:/]/www[.]waado[.]org/nigerdelta/ConstitutionalMatters
            /willink_commission/background_lennox_boyd[.]pdf

            “6. In the East government has seriously run down. Dr. Azikiwe (” Zik “), leader of the N.C.N.C. remains in power as the personification of Ibo tribalism, but his chronic unwillingness to tolerate around him men of independence of mind has brought into being a Regional Executive Council, almost all of whom are
            nonentities. Some of the Federal Ministers drawn from his Party, notably Dr. Mbadiwe, have recently lost their posts through constant but so far ineffective warfare against his personal dictatorship of party affairs. His star may be on the wane. At present he has no serious rival as leader of the Ibos, who are much the largest race in the Region, and although it would be much healthier for Nigeria if his hand were removed from the helm, the time has passed when Her Majesty’s Government could take any effective action to hasten this process. He must be
            left to the disillusionment of his own people. ”

            Today, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa are miles ahead in developmental strides from the actions of their state governors. Cross River gets as much money from the federation account as does most states of the SE and the rate of their development cannot compare. Today, the igbos are as much parasitic as the core North. The entire SE put together cannot generate IGR of 2/3 of Ogun state. Today most successful igbos are either in the North or the South west and made their monies from their. Like parasites, they need an unwilling host to attach to and thereafter drain and destroy the healthy cells of such host in order to survive whilst killing the host in the process. Today igbos in the SW and the North pirate goods destroying the entertainment industry, the produce fake drugs thereby killing millions of people that host them. They illegally import textiles and other goods and in the process undercut the companies that hire local workers. Those workers sooner than later become unemployed, companies go bankrupt and the areas become desolute. The North was once a thriving textile base. Consistent imports illegally brought into Nigeria by the igbos helped to destroy that once thriving part of the country.

            Innosun is a car assembly plant. Nothing more nothing less.

            I am neither an admirer nor a fan of the igbos. I doubt that I am even a fan of Omokri either. I have written many rejoinders against his articles over time. I simply clarified a number of your inaccuracies solely for the benefit of readers. In this case dispelling the lie that Omokri is Yoruba or that he is anti-igbo (neither of which is true).

            Information is the war these days and i aim to do my part in providing a credible narrative of the true state of things with reference to empirical evidence.

            That Omokri has decided to advise the Igbo is a matter for him. That you choose to ignore his advise and see bias in his views is also a matter for you. I care not either way! The SW suffers immensely from the migration in the millions of igbos to the SW. Our infrastructure, schools, Universities, roads, bridges, health care, health and peace of mind of our people and companies and culture are negatively impacted by such migration. The taxes we get from igbos as a result of making money (from good and bad sources) is insufficient compensation for the harm they bring. Lagos is now in the thrones of a Kidnapping menace (due to no small degree from people of the SE). Armed robbery and Kidnapping has been a lucrative source of finance acquisition by the day time traders at Alaba and other markets. We (like the igbos) fully await the arrival of Biafra and the departure of igbos from the SW. We need no more of the needful that it provides. Both yourself and Omokri can revel in the “greatness” of the igbo. Nigeria’s worse economic performance in its history was during the year that Ironsi governed Nigeria. Nigeria had negative growth of 15%. Nigeria does not need a country with an igbo at the head. They are best when they are supervised than when they are given power to lead without any form of supervision. NOI was great when she was managed and supervised by OBJ and a failure when GEJ left her to her own devices.

          • austin

            Guy, we have done one argument before where you presumed to make judgments for me, the same act you are warning now Jon West about. Because the argument was about Calamity Kemi who you were defending by attacking anybody that doubted her qualifications, I concluded to you that you were just fixated on another man’s wife.
            However, today after reading this rant, I conclude that you are one SICK MAN. Every crime in the west is perpetrated by the Igbos? Oyenusi and Shina Rambo are Igbos that took on yoruba names to mask their identity.
            Jeez.

          • William Norris

            Most of your political and economic claims are simply SPIN, nothing else. You’ve constructed your own personal view of the Nigerian political economy based on Igbophobia. There’s a lot of junk mixed in with a few grains of fact.

            Your repetitive boast about Yoruba IGR and the role of oil & gas revenue in Nigeria is very deceptive AND clever, I’ll admit that…. but I don’t have the time to deconstruct.

            On textiles, there’s better and better researched insight into who killed the textile industry in the North

            http://nigerianstalk.org/2015/03/05/did-dahiru-mangal-kill-the-nigerian-textile-industry-feyi-fawehinmi/

            On the crude oil, please peruse the results of this Google search and see who is really behind the structural theft imposed by Nigeria:

            https://www.google.com/#q=nigeria+west+africa+fuel+smuggling+benin+republic+

            You’re a journalist with a particular bias. So I get what you’re trying to do. You need to know not everyone out there is a Zombie.

          • FrNinja

            Jon West you are as bad as Dele the tribalist. I am still waiting for the “African jews” to win just ONE nobel prize in the sciences.

          • Jon West

            Ha!! Ha!! Ha!!. Very funny indeed. In any case, nobody can win a science prize while in the Dark Continent and especially the intellectual desert that is Nigeria. Maybe a Literature or Peace Prize, but then the Nobel, Booker or any other prize, is not really a measure of anything, but the acceptance of the winner by European culture and ideology. Very few Japanese, Chinese , Koreans, and Indians win the Nobel prize in the sciences. They are too busy converting the science of the winners to technological products for global sale and economic dominance. These African Jews tend to do the same, if you really bother to look.

            Science is the language of the future and technology is its grammar. The African Jews, like all gifted peoples, have decided to concentrate on the Grammar of the Future( acknowledgements to the late Dr Pius Okigbo, a real specimen of these troublesome Black Jews).

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      As an FYI, The Yorubas can never be considered traitors to igbos. Igbos and Yorubas have never been friends, relatives or allies. One can only betray a group that one is allied with, related to or friendly with. There must be a pre-existing relationship of trust. No such relationship ever existed between igbos and Yorubas. There relatinship has always been hostile. That after all informs the reluctance of Yorubas up to today to go to the SE in significant numbers. That has been the case from colonial times till today. That the igbos are unable to intellectually process that the Yorubas will act in its own best interests and place the security and safety of its own people uppermost in its actions is not for me to have to break down to igbos. That they believe that their own self interest is upper most to them and that other ethnic groups should also subordinate their self interest to the igbos is simply indicative of the mental illness that no doubt afflicts the igbo.

      • FrNinja

        You are still living in 1960 dele. Wake up. Nigeria has changed. The South-West is no longer the most advanced in the country. Minus Lagos indeed the South-West has regressed. Regarding the relationship between Igbo and Yoruba inter-marriage is common, friendships are common.

        • Jon West

          Intermarriage between an Ijebu Yoruba and an Igbo, is not inter-ethnic, but more like intraethnic. Like an Anambra man ,marrying from Imo. The two people are the same, hence the permanent competition . Remember your physics- Like poles repel, while unlike poles attract. The Igbo and a certain genre of Yoruba are made from the same cloth and they never really fight each other in any way. That, I know.

          • Dacoster

            Interesting perspective

    • Dacoster

      I was reading you comments until you called the Igbos “Jews”. This is something that serious people don’t say.

  • Kene Kizito

    This article is a very unfair judgement passed on Igbos.

    Sir, I have a lot of Northern friends, lots of them. If I was half as judgemental as you describe me, I wouldn’t even be friends with them. I wouldn’t have been loyal and faithful to my friendship with them.

    Diplomacy yet again is big field. It depends on two people. If one is already judgemental against the Igbo, what do you think will happen? There’ll surely be no agreement between them to favour the Igbo at all. And this goes vice versa.

    Some/Most Northerners are judgemental, I have come to places to seek assistance in Nasarawa, in Abuja and they’ll tell me to look for my “Igbo brothers” to help me. That’s not good. What impression do you expect me to have about the person who said that to me?

    You should know that politics is all about interests, and when someone that doesn’t like you feels that you probably get a better deal in an ongoing negotiation, they go so far to overtake you and get a better deal or mitigate the entire process. The failures Igbos have recorded politically all stem from number, I don’t see why the North has 19 states and the south has 17. I don’t see why a desert area is more populated than the Sahel region. There’s a lot of falsified numbers.

    Finally, is it not possible to make decisions in the interest of the country? Is it ever possible? Is it ever possible in Nigeria that leaders will make decisions that will improve a nation.

    Over the past 40years numerous some Asian countries have transformed there desolate nation to developed – Indonesia, China, Singapore, India is quickly joining this list.
    If they tribal sentiments had always been in the way of their development, if political interests and ambition had been more important than advancement, they wouldn’t be developed.

    Prostrating before elders is not our tradition, we kneel/stoop (for ladies) or bow (for men). However, a “Good morning Sir/Ma” is well tolerated in most Igbo circles however not in all. I have visited some elders down the South East where I had to bow in greeting. Besides, humility is not about greeting Bro.
    The disciples of Jesus were older than him, was it ever recorded that he bowed down to greet them. It wasn’t recorded because it didn’t happen or even if it did, it wasn’t important. The more important thing is what you do with your interaction with whomsoever.

    Dear Reno, I am Igbo, I don’t hate you because you’re Yoruba, otherwise I would hate your Yoruba children as well whom I’m certain are loveable children.
    I’m not judgemental and I respect elders too.

    If you regard Igbos but your friend as disrespectful and ambitious and proud, you are yet to be saved. Give everyone a chance fam. Give everyone a chance!

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      Omokri is Itshekiri NOT Yoruba. If you read most of his articles over the years, he has been unduly biased towards igbos not against them.

  • Jude

    Well written Reno. But your opinions about the Igbos’ are rather stereotypical and not a true representation of the Igbos’. I do not agree with you. I may not have a vast knowledge of the history of Nigeria but I have lived in different parts of Nigeria (11 years in the southwest, 3 years in the north – kano precisely 11 years in the southeast and currently over 7 years in the south south) so I can say a few things about its people. The people I have met from these parts are awesome and well meaning people be it Christians or Muslims they just want to live a prosperous life at no body’s downfall. The differences comes when theses individuals in trying to be loyal to their tribes listen to political elites who promote themselves to gain love among their tribe discrediting other tribes thereby propagating disunity. people on the other hand also hold onto one bad action from a person from a tribe to judge people of that tribe forgetting the good actions of other people from that tribe. they fail to realize that they also have the good and the bad in their community if not in their extended family.

    You have given your opinion above so let me give mine. I see Nigeria as a game where its tribes are the players. Before the war, the Igbos were on top of this game but they pull out because of the massacre of its innocent civilians (although I believe it was wrongly done if not it would have been successful). Had the Igbos not pull out, they will still be on top of this unfair game. I believe Africa will develop faster if its countries where bounded by its tribes but unified under one AU just like the Europeans. Then if this countries later want to be integrated into one another it will be of their own will.

    Finally Reno You talked about diplomacy and unity of the south but your article discredit the Igbos with every atom of radical sarcasm but gives credit to the Yorubas. So the Yorubas will agree with you but the Igbos will not. Do you see this as a common ground for this tribes to find unity? Thank you.

    ps
    – not every Yoruba man will shave his white beards for the grand father same goes for the Igbos.

  • Angus Arinze Edeh

    So because Reno Omokri had stolen enough billions during his time as one of Jonathan’s SPA ,he now believes he his very successful a d prides himself as a very wise man.A wise man,wiser than every Igbo man put together.???….its okay ooo.we shall see to that with time.

  • Angus Arinze Edeh

    Remo.omokri could be right in a few things he bad said here but to a great extent ,he is being very sycophantic and exhibited all knowing and having of wisdom.

    He even called himself wise and successful.Forgetting that success is a process and never an end.This is a height of ignominious stupidity to say the least.

    So because Reno reads, copies,pieces them up and pasting wise sayings from bible and other inspirations books ;he has assumed the status of a very god ? Wiser than every Igbo man.?

    This meglomianial pimp working for the Yoruba interest had better watch it.”to unite with the very creepy Yoruba to get the best out of Nigeria?” ..whoever told this fool we are reneging from our resolve to being the Biafrans we are born to be?

    Who needs the very untruth worthy group as Yoruba to become Independent peoples of Biafra?

  • Grasscutter

    Reading the comments here; I figured out that it is difficult for some people to accept truth. That is why they said truth is bitter. Thank you so much Pastor Reno Omokri Sir for being so objective and inspiring in your writeup and here is another objective one. God bless you sir.

  • ruffcoinz

    Spot on Omokri.
    Other than the last section about respect, which you got mostly, but not exactly 100% right, there is nothing to fault in this piece.

    The inability to take the strategically, long-term, big picture view of things is IMHO the biggest problem for us SEers.

    Knowing you have no “enemies” or friends but just potential partners to work with and rivals to compete against can make all the difference.

  • Reason-ability

    This foolish man is at it again. Yorubas do not want any unity with the Igbos. We have different ideologies. Also the Igbos have demonstrated hatred of the Yorubas so much over the past years to let anyone with any iota of sense know that it would be suicidal to even allow the Igbos remain in SWN. This mischievous man should preach his unity to the SS people. They are free to unite with Igbos for all I care.

    • disqus_4KdnwATl8C

      Speak for yourself. Who made you an author of what the yorubas want? Read the article and heed what it is. I have read it and it is very objective and all it says are facts.

      • ruffcoinz

        Northern troll with fake handle…….ignore

    • Grasscutter

      While reading this piece was there any word offensive or abusive in it? The writer is just expressing his views which to me are very valid. Why call him a foolish man? This shows some bias on your part. I advice when you read articles like this you should be open minded irrespective of your political views or divide.

      • Reason-ability

        Of course I have serious bias about the author. Any normal person would have such bias knowing his antecedents. He is a devil’s advocate and anything he says will be taken sceptically by me.

  • Michael-Ikem Okonkwo

    This article is crap and full of sycophancy. Igbo and Yoruba to unite and get a better deal from who?..Igbo uniting with Yoruba will not only be suicidal but political genocide against the igbos.. Can You trust an average yoruba with the word IGBO?

    • disqus_4KdnwATl8C

      Shut up Michael! You have no idea what is crap or sycophant. This is the hard truth. Learn from it!

      • ruffcoinz

        He is not Igbo….he is a Norther troll with fake handles

    • Jeff John

      Igbo will never be good in politics and I seriously don’t understand Igbos hate on Yoruba’s so much …The article is very object