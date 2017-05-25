Okonjo-Iweala: You Can’t Achieve Growth If You Have Forex Distortions

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

Former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said growth and development cannot be achieved when a country has distortions in its foreign exchange rates.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Beating the Odds: Jumpstarting Developing Countries’, a book written by Justin Yifu Lin and Celestin Monga in Ahmedabad, India, Okonjo-Iweala said there is no one way to growth and development, but some basic principles must be in place.

“You can have development that takes specific country and context specific situations in hand and begin from there,” she said.

“So, the proposals for industrial parks, industrial zones or what you want to call them as a way of kicking off development in a country fits within this context.

“For me, I think we should just absorb the lesson that there is no one correct answer to economic growth and development. There is no one path.

“There are some specific and fundamental principles that are important, which if you do not observe, you will not take off. And I think, even with this, you would agree; if your prices are not right within the economy, it is still not going to work.
“And when I mean prices, I think like; if you have a distorted exchange rate regime, if you have very severe distortions within the economy, that are fundamental to macroeconomic stability, it is not going to work.

“So, we can outline those principles, and say you need to observe certain principles; these are not conditionalities or 450 prescriptions we are talking about. They are just certain basic principles that underpin development.”
She said the state also has a major role to play in achieving economic growth and development, emphasising that not all can be left to the market to do.

“We forget that even in those countries where the economic theories that we are expounding were born and are being practised that there is an acknowledged role for the state,” she said.

“That there are market imperfections and failures, where we have to call in other instruments other than the market. These are things we need to bear in mind.”

Okonjo-Iweala, according to TheCable, said many people do not know the president of Switzerland, but investors and individuals from all over the world trust the Swiss with their monies because the nation had built institutions bigger than the president.

She called on African nations to build institutions rather than building personalities.

  • Ak

    NOI for president, abeg!

  • Lakeon Show

    Madam Okonjo is the best Nigeria has ever had when it comes to finance.

  • Paul Olamilekan Shofuwa

    An expert’s advice is like honey which cannot be disputed. Okonjo has done well with her recommendations.

  • arike

    Very true, only the ignorant ones will doubt her competencies.

  • arike

    Please ma, help us enlighten them, we are tired of this recession

  • arike

    NOI just said the bitter truth and we need to embrace it if we want to get out of this recession

  • arike

    Nigerians will just not appreciate efforts. NOI has given her best to the country

  • Kemisola Robert

    Iweala had just said what some people are thinking with no
    guts to speak out loud. The country needs to get a grip of its foreign exchange.

  • Kemisola Robert

    The truth is, if we really want to get out of recession, we
    need experts like Iweala back in the country’s team.

  • Femi Hassan

    I have
    never seen a woman as honourable as Iweala. She truly cares for the country’s
    economy.

  • Femi Hassan

    The best thing we can do for ourselves is to take madam
    Iweala’s advice

  • Femi Hassan

    Dr Iweala
    obviously knows what she is saying, it would be wise to listen to her

  • Salome Mohammed

    I think
    the best thing we can do in this country is to make Iweala back as our finance
    minister

  • Salome Mohammed

    Madam Iweala just spoke the truth as it is. We need to step
    up if we are to overcome recession

  • Salome Mohammed

    Well,
    said madam Iweala. A country that cannot have grab of its foreign exchange
    cannot lead its way out of recession!

  • TDaniels2

    This woman has no shame considering that she Former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, that presided over the worst enomic mismanagement in Nigeria’s history. In any meaningful country in the world today, she would been consigned to history and be standing trial for the mamorth looting of the Nigerian treasury while she held forth as de facto treasurer for the country.

  • vincentumenyiora

    Include Curtx Maccido in my response please – Dr. N. Okonjo- Iweala did her bit but for that ‘Nigeria thing!’

  • vincentumenyiora

    And APC Administration is not talking about the ‘Power Energy’ and ABUJA Railway Contracts anymore even under the ‘Whistle Blower’ euphoria, folks!

  • vincentumenyiora

    Fairgame
    Fairgame replied | …
    Ohajianha Ozichukwu
    Ohajianha Ozichukwu | ..
    Just to say that these commentators on your ‘Disqus’ list are not experienced or matured! They easily forget that part of the reasons why Obasanjo dropped the lady was because she opposed the idea of ignoring the ‘Due Process’ in contract procurement and thereafter the whole thing about financial management including the share of excess crude payments which Governor Oshiomhole and Rotimi Amaechi all almost went to Court to force Jonathan’s hand to share the funds up for them thereafter corruption and mismanagement of funds in Nigeria went downhill during his – Obasanjo and Jonathan’s administration! She even came for the NASS inquiry about ‘Power Energy Contracts’ you recall, and we are not told to date what the result of the inquiry is! All these rhetoric abuses and criticism of hatred suggest that you must restructure Nigeria so that you can develop[ as nature wishes you people and not be together one fighting against the other because of vendetta or vindictive tendencies in Nigeria! And look Edo State people are going to build over 300 Million Naira. Dollar Mansion for Oshiomhole and he is a Labor activist therefore supposed to believe in socialism, folks! I mean Gov. Oshiomhole could justifiably urge his ignorant people in Edo State to minimize the cost of the building so that they can pay workers salaries, to demonstrate his piety – I am thinking about the body that will occupy such a lofty Mansion in comparison of what Mahatma Gandhi did for India!!

  • Sylvanus Ikhide

    If we agree that markets are imperfect and hence the need for guided government intervention, we must also be cautious in outlining the role of the exchange rate. At some point a country that wants to achieve structural transformation may use multiple exchange rates as a tool. The lessons of Taiwan, South Korea and other South Asian economics are there for us all. The problem with us in Nigeria is that there is nothing to show that we are ready for structural transformation in our economy. We are now selling oil at $50 per barrel and pumping over 2 million barrels per day and there is the euphoria about economic recovery. The same old story, nothing structural has taken place in the economy! The preconditions for the use of multiple exchange rates are not there. Therefore, the CBN is simply succeeding in enriching the banks and a couple of individuals.

  • Fairgame

    Thank you Madam. The current state of the Nigerian economy is a tragedy because bofoons failed to heed your advice and fought you for wanting to save for the rainy day. it is now clear to even the man on the street that liars took over government and have been feeding the people with lies while people are dying like never before. Please in anyway you can help this country in the international circles please help. There is death hunger disease all over the land. It is such a tragedy since you left. May God keep protecting you from all the evil men and women that tried to tarnish your name. Nigerians know the difference now between a cup of garri when you were finance minister and the current price of same cup of garri. Ma please forgive and forget. Help

  • Ohajianha Ozichukwu

    All the “evidence” of corruption which Adams Oshimole and Chibuike Amaechi have presented against her have led to nothing. These were the governors who insisted that every dollar/naira must be shared out. They shouted it on the roof-tops that they did not want any savings for the country. They hated her because she advised that no country can progress by getting all and eating all. She was called names.
    Today, those other countries who appreciate who she is in her career are falling over themselves in order to have her. But we did not value her.
    Our dear Sister, our God-given rare and unique breed, you are a star and will remain a star all through your life. Your constituency is the entire globe. Thanks for the positive memory of you.

    • Lakeon Show

      Thank you my brother. Exactly what I said the other time. Nobody could nail because she was clean and cannot be culpable in matters of corruption.

  • Seton During

    Mrs Okonjo-Iweala is respectfully half-right.
    She has completely ignored the open secret of the historic continuing criminal malpractice of the sustenance of a shadowy “CABAL” (-alleged by Non-Nigerian Intelligences to be mostly peopled by persons north of Rivers Niger, Benue, and their confluence) to be always working in parallel with the legitimately elected Federal and some States Governments funded by and from the repeatedly inflated budgetary allocations to so-called “DEFENCE” – this continues to be sustained by successive Nigerian Federal Governments, The Senate, and The House of Representatives populated by different percentages of effective crooks who are undermining the effectiveness of our Army about defeating BOKO HARAM(-one of their alleged secret instruments about which they had lost control). They cannot even establish and sustain reliable electricity.
    I will appreciate her and others responses.
    N.B. BOKO HARAM are still killing our people; and soldiers who are intermittently denied adequate food and water.
    http://www.directcostscutters.com

  • William Norris

    LOL…..after years of trying to educate them on these issues, she found out the people of Nigeria are too stupid to understand.

    Stupid enough to elect a president with a history of anti-market policies from 1983. The average Nigerian still craves a strong naira when all evidence is that WEAKER currency encourages (export) productivity

    CHANGE is a currency too. Let Nigerians eat change. Fucking animals.

    • ade

      but with all her so called literacy and her destructive harvard certificate.she simply ruin our country economy by supervising a corrupt finance ministry that looted our treasury and brought us to this hole.

      • William Norris

        Below is a quote I’ve reproduced MANY TIMES for those who claim not to know that there WAS once a morning in Nigeria.
        _____________________________
        Subsidy Removal:I’m Ready For Mass Revolt -Jonathan
        -Find alternative – Agbakoba, Falana, others tell President
        From IHEANACHO NWOSU, Abuja
        Sunday, December 11, 2011

        President Goodluck Jonathan, at the weekend, vowed to take the option of social revolt from Nigerians than back down on his plan to withdraw the subsidy on fuel.
        He said his insistence was informed by his knowledge that Nigeria’s economy will collapse in two years if the subsidy is sustained.
        Sunday Sun learnt President Jonathan stated this at a meeting with the leadership of some civil society organizations at the President Villa in Abuja, which was also attended by Vice President Namadi Sambo, the Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the Economic Team, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and her Petroleum Resources counterpart, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.
        __________________________
        The above was the genesis of the current economic crisis. Nigerians had ample warning.
        Thanks and have a good day.

        • ade

          rubbish,people dont trust them because of looting here and there.does that explain the reason why she and sis frog eye Diezani looted our trasury?

          • Fairgame

            Your comment is the only evidence needed to justify that indeed propaganda by the Buhari and APC did destroy brains like yours. Same way Hitler used propagand to destroy Germany.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            So looting started under Jonathan abi?? Because they sensationalized it in the papers?? Okay, what happened under OBJ? What happened under Yaradua when the Katsina cabal looted over $4 billion? Did you say anything? What happened under Abacha?? Are they still not repatriating the over $4.4 billion he stole personally?? Isn’t his family now very close to the Buhari’s? Google for pictures. Did Baba Buhari not say Abacha wasn’t a thief?? Was Buhari not his right hand man at PTF when Abacha stole all this money?? How come you don’t require the same for Buhari?? HYPOCRITE!!

          • Lakeon Show

            I hope you’re not referring to NOI. If you’re then you need to know she has been saying all you need to hear as per the economy since the time she was the minister.

          • Lakeon Show

            If you talk about Diezani as a looter. You’re not far from the truth but not NOI. Did you ever hear that she was mentioned in any of the corruption cases in the land?

          • ade

            she is the minister of finance and as so,she connive with those looters because of her own kick back and give them free passage to loot our treasury and never make us understand.She re loot the Abacha recovered loot .

          • Lakeon Show

            Please I want an accusation that you could defend with evidence. I can’t join an argument with you on what you don’t understand.

          • ade

            can you pls tell me the ones you dont understand.

      • Fairgame

        Hunter economist like you are the real foot soldiers of the brains dead leadership Nigeria has. Shame on you

        • arike

          That is a wrong word to use on a fellow being like you.

        • Lakeon Show

          It’s a lie! You don’t know what you’re saying. She’s not a foot soldier of any brain dead leadership. She has distinguished herself in so many ways at home and abroad.

      • Arabakpura

        But she is not an economist in the first place! She was only an administrator of world bank! Remember the challenge thrown at her by Prof. Soludo which she declined, but that is not to say that she is not smart! She is very smart – the very reason why her name has not cropped up in all the shenanigans and absurdities that took place in the economy she coordinated!

        • Dipo NormanWilliams

          Arabakpura I am not holding brief for her but you must be very daft! She is a first class economist!! She graduated from St Anne’s Ibadan with my mother. She posted the best result in the school for decades. She also graduated from Harvard and MIT in Economics on Academic scholarship. So what nonsense are you writing. India has invited the same woman whom you say is a mere administrator. The same India that is now our largest buyer of Crude. The same India that is now the seventh largest economy in the world and closing in by 2030 to be the third largest. Yet an olodo like you will open your mouth and talk nonsense. That is why we are not progressing in Nigeria. So you are happy now abi?? Where is your charlatan Soludo now? How come he isn’t challenging Buhari and Osibajo? 😂😂 He knows he will be arrested! He is a coward. That madam saw through his useless tirade and ignored him. Only ignoramuses paid attention. Guess which one you are?

          • Arabakpura

            You are dafter; she had her first degree under Urban and Regional planning cum Geography! She went on to obtain her Ph.D in Regional economy under Urban and Regional planning at MIT! Reconfirm from your mother if she told you the whole truth!

            No doubt, what she is doing falls under what she studied but crosscheck your facts to save yourself unnecessary embarrassment!

            BTW, she was a world bank administrator! The rest knowledge was acquired on the job!

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            Arabakpura it shows you are the olodo. She studied Urban and Regional Planning with a specialization in the Economies of Urban and Regional areas. She went on MIT to specialize in Regional Economies. Please check Harvard’s website to be educated on these and also MIT. She is known world wide as a first class economist having received Honorary doctorate’s from Brown University, Columbia University, Yale University, Oxford University and she sits on the Advisory council at Harvard. Don’t try and dim the light on someone just because her’s is brighter than anybody in your family. Ejoor, tell me, what has your mother or sister accomplished? Who knows them? It is easy to abuse people but when it turns on you you suddenly become quiet.

          • Arabakpura

            Sorry my dear! I don’t engage semi- literates; I either deal with literates or illiterates!

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            😂😂😂😂😂😂

      • Lakeon Show

        You cannot justify your accusation. If people like you go to court without baseless arguments like this, you can only be a loser. Simple.

        • ade

          if so,why is she in exile and not in Nigeria to defend herself.

          • Lakeon Show

            You said she’s in exile but who shares same opinion with you? She’s going about her business and nobody can question her about that.

          • ade

            even when you are accused of theft where you worked for 6years and you say it is of no use to come back and clarify your image.NOI was accused of re looting Abachas returned loot.

    • Romla

      Yes,change is a currency.You should start changing yourself by civilizing your language in a public sphere.

      • Don Franco

        Dear Romla,

        What don’t you understand about William Noriss’ response here? Civilizing his language will weaken or strengthen the validity of his point.

        • Romla

          Dear Don Franco great comment.Goodluck and goodbye.

    • Arabakpura

      The change was by elections and not by selections! Even if the change is not good, majority wanted it; does that make you normal? The tragedy of your position is that the man you wanted was also wanted by the majority in his first attempt and he got it but blew the opportunity like a kid who did not master his over-prized toy! Why would you begrudge the majority of Nigerians their right to choose rightly or wrongly? I am sure you know who the appellation of animal fits better by now! Go and get your PVC ready – don’t miss the next opportunity!

    • Lakeon Show

      Nigeria with a confused system. The politicians are the ones discrediting innocent and credible experts who have the interest of the nation at heart.

  • Arabakpura

    I am beginning to take Reuben Abati’s Juju Story in Aso Rock seriously! Otherwise, why would people have good ideas before entering there, and only to forget themselves while there, and to remember themselves again when out?

    We may start thinking about what to do with our current seat of power as something is definitely wrong and Ngozi just confirmed it!

    • Fairgame

      It is your brain that was killed by propaganda that is malfunctioning otherwise you would have read her opinions severally. Two years of Kalamity Kemi and people are dying of hunger.

      • Arabakpura

        You are a fair game; I am not!

  • Romla

    I grasped a very important line from her.Build institutions and I add systems not personalities.She is right.Nigerians and Africans unnessarily glorify and worship their servants like President,Vice,Senate President,Ministers,Governors,Senators,ex-Governors.These servants in turn start acting like gods.In Africa as a whole they are nothing but thieves and robbers that should be embarrassed anytime they show their faces in public.They spend years and years achieving nothing meaningful besides looting.

  • Curtx Maccido

    Can someone tell this bull to zip up and let Nigeria be….she was finance minister when so much money was stolen, she supervised distribution of public funds fraudulently to finance elections….what’s her business with forex stability and growth in Nigeria? Is she a Nigerian?

    • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

      Are you an educated illiterate – just like the millions of other nigerians?????
      What has a Finance Minister of Nigeria (or anywhere) got to do with stolen monies???

      Let me educate you a bit –
      1. Govt money comes in as revenues from all Govt Agencies
      2. Monies are pooled together for distribution back to Govt tiers vide BUDGET
      3. The Budget becomes a LAW when passed as Appropriation Act by the NASS
      4. Once it is Law, the job of the Finance Minister is to RELEASE amounts to all & sundry as prescribed in Budget
      5. If I, as Minister of Shit, decides to then LOOT ALL of the monies released to me, then I should simply answer for my deeds with the big boss called The President – vide situation brought about by the AUDITOR-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION
      6. The Minister of Finance is equal, and not superior, to any of her other colleagues in the cabinet. Therefore, he/she has no SUPERVISORY duties over them

      Please read more bro!

      • Curtx Maccido

        DINDINRIN….so your sister has no clue about all the money stolen? For your info the process framework is known to primary school pupils but moron like you will always ignore reality for theories and frameworks. You are not aware number of times funds unbudgeted were disbursed by this minister? And as soon as you disburse according to the budget your job stops as a finance minister? Why do we have so many fools and idiots in this country?

        • Arabakpura

          To answer your question briefly and directly, I don’t know!

          • Fairgame

            Where is the court convictions of Dasuki? Propaganda and lies on the pages of newspapers does not translate to evidence. Honestly you bofoons never seize to amaze. Till date super hero Buhari has not instituted one system or process or agency to fight corruption. Every system and process and institution in place were by past administrations especially by OkonjoIweala herself serving under Obj and GEJ. But what is the point of speaking to a person like you whose brain is dead

          • Arabakpura

            Fair game indeed!

        • William Norris

          Well, the current government is fighting corruption. In fact it was one of the major reasons Nigerians voted for them.

          After 2 years they haven’t been able to convict anyone in court…at least no one important. The ones Nigerians keep pointing at…Diezani, Jonathan, Mrs Jonathan, Okonjo-Iweala, Dasuki….NOTHING. A few business men have been convicted of fuel subsidy fraud.

          What of the $49 billion that Sanusi said was stolen? Nothing.

          Nigerians are patiently waiting for evidence of corruption perpetrated by the last government.

        • Fairgame

          Fools and idiots like you. I really don’t know why Nigeria has so many of you. When is it the job of the finance minister to also be accountant general, auditor general, EFCC plus all the oversight committees of the legislature. Too many stupid people like you is why nigeria has regressed 40 years in two years

        • Dipo NormanWilliams

          @Curtx this is why it is very important to keep quiet when you don’t have the facts. They say silence is golden. You have now displayed your ignorance. First of, NNPC by law operates as an independent entity. This is what the military governments incidentally under Buhari as Petroleum minister under OBJ that crafted. They wanted to control NNPC without any prying eyes. So money can be stolen directly from source without the Minister of Finance knowing. Why do you think almost every successive President always wants to control NNPC directly or be the Minister of Petroleum. Secondly, she isn’t the Accountant General or Auditor General of the Federation. She isn’t EFCC or ICPC either. She also isn’t the National Assembly which has both an oversight committee from House of Reps and Senate over NNPC. So you are misdirecting your opprobrium. Stop looking for cheap theatrics and ask yourself hard facts. This is why she said, build strong institutions and not personalities. Instead of jumping up and down as a Buharist or Osibajoist or Tinubuist etc, we should be focused on building strong institutions.

          • Curtx Maccido

            Good, do you know that finance ministry is responsible for ensuring appropriated funds are applied as proposed by the law? Why take up a role you don’t have the capacity? If the budget is based on buying 10 bottles of water for N100, you can’t as a minister for finance disburse the N100 for bread even when bread is required than water as budgeted..,your sister disbursed funds for not only bread, she also disbursed for butter and claimed since I have not disbursed more than N100 and i ve worked with world bank and all other bulls**t! Very soon she will face the music except she relocate to biafra!!!

      • Stanley

        Less than 2% of one year out of 6 years GEJ budgets has been recovered in two years of zealous efforts. It tells us that the govt has either failed in the area that they have put up major effort, fighting corruption or the so called loot which was why people voted for them is highly exaggerated. Maccido may need to tell us which.

        • Fairgame

          Where is the court convictions of Dasuki? Propaganda and lies on the pages of newspapers does not translate to evidence. Honestly you bofoons never seize to amaze. Till date super hero Buhari has not instituted one system or process or agency to fight corruption. Every system andmprpcess and institution in place were by past administrations. But what is the point of speaking to a person like you who’s brain is dead

        • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

          of course the loot is very very highly exaggerated! And that was deliberately done to hoodwink fools into voting for them. Let me give a few pointers –
          1. Today, where is Lamido Sanusi’s NNPC missing $49bn or $20bn or $36bn or $10bn, or “anything btw $10 and $20bn? What Lamido did was to calc how many barrels sold by NNPC over a period of 4 years, total the gross amount, and cry FOUL. But then, there are about 12 or 13 Agencies of Govt (including Customs, Inland Rev, etc) granted the right to fully DEDUCT ALL COSTS before remittance to Federation Account at CBN. AND THIS WAS DONE UNDER OBJ REGIME! What happened was that e.g NNPC discovered it could not carry out simple tasks of immediately repairing bombed or burst pipelines, pay Contractors, etc bcos it had to apply to Govt to get money from Federation Acct. Meanwhile, all monies that enter Federation Acct are to be shared by the 3-tiers of Govt, so the hungry Governors always refused to allow NNPC et al touch any money cos it would mean decreasing their own calculated take-homes.
          Lamido Sanusi simply played dirty politics with GEj and Diezani just to collect his emirship prize as dictated by Kwakwanso back then.

          Oh Yes, some people looted under GEJ but in my own opinion, they were not different to all others that have looted under Late YarAdua Cabal, under OBJ, under Abdulsalam, under IBB, etc.

          Simple Question – If The Late Pius Okigbo Report officially came out to say that the entire $14bn Gulf War Windfall could not be traced at CBN, then why would Buhari leave $14bn and be wasting 2 years running after 2% of a certain Dasuki $2bn? Why would Buhari leave $49bn of Lamido Sanusi to run after measly amounts and wasting Nigeria’s time in the process?
          Does it make any sense recovering 2% of Dasuki $2bn while the economy has lost $25bn in 2 yrs??? Who is the Fool?

      • Romla

        I beg to disagree with you.One of the key responsibilities of the finance minister or finance director is the budget.The responsibilities in respect of the budget are initiation,preparation,monitoring and CONTROL.Now that we have a budget minister it is his responsibility,but in the absence of a budget minister it is and was the responsibility of the finance boss.Please remind me,as I am not sure we had a budget minister under Okonjo Iweala.If we did,I apologize in advance.

        • princegab

          Don’t mind him, he is clever by half. He should go tell the dogs that NOI is not corrupt. We know how rotten she was, still is.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            @Princegab, Ati PrinceGarbage, please share with us where she stole money. Also send it to EFCC and ICPC since you have the facts. But if you are wrong then you should be arrested for carrying false information.

          • princegab

            NOI is very honest, she is a saint.
            Be safe out there, bye.

        • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

          Ooh Gawd!
          How can a Finance Minister exercise control over Budget expenditure of her colleagues in same cabinet when the Appropriation Bill has very clearly spelt out who receives what?
          Look, each Ministry prepares its own budget biko. The Finance Minister can never ever be a policeman/woman over everybody. Once all Agencies prepare their budget proposals, they submit to their supervising Ministries, and the Finance Minister only harmonises (and perhaps emphasize priorities as agreed at FEC) and looks for money to fund the budget.
          I REPEAT, for the umpteenth time, that the FM has no control over a fellow equally appointed by the President with same instrument of appointment. All the Finance Ministry can do is to try discreetly monitor utilisation of funds released but then it often leads to katakata bcos once issues get raised, then the FM will have to go to report her colleagues to the President. And plenty bad belle don dey cabinet be dat, so it seldom happens.

          For clarity, that is why Buhari & Lie Mohammed, with all their shakara and daily noise about GEJ, Dasuki, Loot Recovery, etc etc have simly left Okonjo-Iweala alone. The woman simply did the job of her office, and cannot be held responsible for the irresponsibility of other Ministers!

          I would advise you seek opinion of a Federal DFA in any Ministry.
          Otherwise, feel free to stick to your belief.

          • Romla

            You obviously don’t understand the role of a finance minister or finance head.They are not to go sit and every cost center and check every hourly or daily expenditure.They are to set policy and procedure that will ensure judicious use of funds and get feedback(monthly or quarterly) to ensure this is done.Where it is not he/she is expected to highlight and take whatever action.The finance minister is never a cahier or pay officer who just transfers money and fold arms.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            @Romla, unfortunately you are the one that doesn’t grasp the finer details of her role vis our constitution. The Finance Minister’s role is limited to setting Fiscal Policy and coordinating with CBN on Monetary policy. The Finance Minister does not have oversight responsibilities for Ministries. She is to disburse monies after ensuring proper budgeting and value for money at that instance. Once money is disbursed, or budgeted, she has no authority to withhold funds from any ministry. So if a minister takes the budget and spends it on something else, she can only act after express approval from the President and the Oversight Commitees of both the house and Senate. She cannot act alone. Further, the monitoring is the responsibility of the Auditor General of the Federation in conjunction with the Accountant General. So don’t mix apples and oranges my friend. Now that Kemi is in charge can you hold her responsible or Udo Udoma responsible for how Amaechi spends money in transport?? Don’t be stupid my friend.

          • Romla

            You are so smart ain’t you.You think have a colonial surname makes you smart.Pick up a text book on finance.Yes Mr.Oyinbo name in responsible societies the budget Minister has control over how the budget is spent.Your colonized brain is making you idiotic.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            @Romla I wouldn’t descend so low to insult you. It will be putting myself at your level. You are obviously suffering from delusions of mediocrity. You need to be enlightened. You have a basic education and nothing that can spark a fire in your mental abilities and that is why you cannot grasp what I have said

          • Romla

            Idiot you are.Calling me stupid is not an insult? Your problem is you are an African still living in the colonial days.Clear off.When you get rid of your slave mentality,come back.

          • Romla

            Further idiot the Auditor General’s job in all societies comes in after the funds are expended or the financial reports have been prepared unless where there is a policy of pre-payment audit.Where there is representatives of the Auditor-general may be on ground for the purposes of pre-payment audit.Idiots like you still carrying white peoples name never understand things prior to opening their colonial brain washed mouths.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            @Romla, 😂😂😂!! That is why you are the compound ode!!! The auditor General is supposed to analyze what is expended on a quarterly and in some instances monthly basis and then move in to Audit. That is why some governments have qualified rolling audits to ensure that different government departments expend funds judiciously. So you tried to be clever but ended up showing your blatant ignorance here. It is never the job of the finance minister in our constitution to carry oversight responsibilities on other ministers. Actual oversight falls on other agencies and arms of government. Attempting to do so will be usurping their roles which they will fight aggressively and probably summon her to NASS to answer why she has made herself the Supervising Minister over other ministers. Romla, now that Kemi is in charge and Udo Udoma is in charge at budget, can they oversee how Amaechi spends his money in transport?? Please tell them to demand explanation from Amaechi on how he is spending money and hear what will happen. Please get your bearings right and zip your filthy mouth. It only shows what class you are

          • Romla

            Mr Pinnochio Abnormal-Williams you are a waste of time.My advice is know first who you are.African or Oyinbo.Stop living in and sowing confusion and calling it intelligence or knowledge.

          • Romla

            If you and those before you were so smart an African like you will have changed your slave name.Fela called it colonial mentality.

          • Romla

            Let me also assist you to change your first name,since you are so confused,
            Mr Pinocchio Abnormal-Williams.A budget dundy is a plan,an expectation which rarely goes as approved.It is not a fixed amount of money.So African/Oyinbo if the finance Minister does not monitor and control then how does he/she tie the actual to the proposed.For confused idiots like you who think a budget is all about money to spend,it is both about revenue and expenditure.I guess it is the Minister of each ministry that monitors the country’s revenue from oil,which funds abi.You see foolish,ignorant people like you who just read some prescribed text books and buy exam paper have become one of the major problems of this country.You think you know,whereas you are ignorant.Intelligent people who know don’t spill out thoughts without thinking.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            @Romla,
            Please see below the functions of our finance Minister.

            Duties of minister

            Preparation of annual budgetary estimates of revenue and expenditure for the Federal Government.
            Determination of Federal Government fiscal policies.
            Mobilization of domestic and external financial resources for national development purposes.
            Management of foreign exchange reserves.
            Management of Federal Government revenue.
            Currency valuation.
            Regulation of the insurance industry
            Revenue allocation management.

            There is nowhere she is supposed to monitor how ministers spend funds. She can only allocate and it is at the point of allocation as per the budget that she can exercise limited control. Oversight is left for the necessary organs. I hope this educates you and sheds more light. I will not descend to your level because you are of low upbringing but I thought it necessary to educate you. Ordinarily I will not cross intellectual paths with someone as filthy and vile as you are!!!

          • Romla

            Good now tell us what the management of the Federal Government revenue entails.If you don’t know pick up a book and read.You are not worth enlightening.Goodbye.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            Romla management of Federal Government Revenue isn’t Management of Ministery expenditure. My dear friend, don’t mix apples and oranges. Management of Federal revenue means ensuring funds are duly collected from Customs, FIRS, NNPC, SEC and numerous other revenue generating agencies. Unfortunately our military men inserted in the constitution a few clauses that made NNPC an independent entity. That is why it is only the amount they declare that the Federal government gets. This is a major loophole that must be addressed to avoid theft from source or before it gets to be accounted for.

          • Romla

            Why was Okonjo-Iweala monitoring,discovering issues and putting in controls in respect of man power payments in ministries?Why did she not just pay in accordance with the budget on manpower which was discovered to include ghost workers etc?
            Mr Pinocchio?

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            @ Romla, who told you she was doing that? She suggested to Ministers to institute processes to monitor revenues and expenditure. Who in their right mind will resist that unless the person is an agent of destruction. Many agreed and complied and some didn’t.

          • Romla

            Also Okonjo-Iweala was a co-ordinating minister,remember.Well in these parts of the world we like big titles but refuse to accept the responsibility that goes with it,particularly when the chips are down.Okonjo-Iweala in my view is intelligent,well schooled etc.However she failed in the responsibilities of her position particularly in controlling and ensuring the finances of this country were judiciously utilized.

          • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

            Coordinating Minister, NOT SUPERVISORY Minister!!!
            Abeg get an English Dictionary. Nna abeg i don taya 4u bo.
            Over n Out

            coordinate
            verb
            gerund or present participle: coordinating
            kəʊˈɔːdɪneɪt/
            bring the different elements of (a complex activity or organization) into a harmonious or efficient relationship.
            “he had responsibility for coordinating London’s transport services”
            synonyms: harmonize, correlate, interrelate, synchronize, bring together;

          • Romla

            Hahahaha.Typical African you are.Always looking for escape routes when it is time of problem and demanding position and authority when it is time for CHOP.

          • Romla

            You are now trying to be clever by zero.

          • Dipo NormanWilliams

            Romla, did you watch the televised hearings where she explained the word Coordinating Minister? What does coordinate mean in the dictionary?? Does Coordinate not mean to bring together and to combine in harmonious action. Since when did that mean she is the Supervising Minister of other Ministers or agencies?? This is what illiteracy does. You feign education but you don’t grasp the intricacies.

          • Romla

            I hope you have learn’t something.

        • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

          PS – why do all Agencies/Ministries go to NASS to defend budgets? Why dont they go to Finance Minister???

          • Romla

            You are now with apologies descending into foolishness.Please pick up books on finance and read some basics.I will not continue to waste my time with an infantile adult.

    • Fairgame

      Your illiteracy is not her problem. So keep wallowing as an online ghost making stupid comments and she keeps being honored the world over. It is stupid people like you that brought the curse Nigeria is presently going through. You bofoon should zip up.

    • kalu9909

      She built institutions and systems that would have sustained this nation, but your hero came and dismantled those institutions and systems. We are paying dearly for the action of your hero. While you are here crying crucify her, crucify her, the advanced world countries are beckoning at her to come and help us. She left a shoe that is too big for your beloved to wear. She is not a Nigerian. She is a Biafran. Shame on Nigerian.

      • Curtx Maccido

        She built institutions and systems that allow dezanni, dasuki, patience Jonathan ….stole billions of naira, whatelse can you get from an Omo ibo? Biafran or Omo ibo?

        • Arabakpura

          You have lost my support by tribalizing your comments! You could have ignored the fellow! If we all begin to mention tribes in Nigeria, there may not be one useful tribe!

        • Dipo NormanWilliams

          Yes she built the same institutions that this current government has touted to have saved billions. She wasn’t the President or VP or NSA or Senate President. She did exactly what was in her capacity. When did looting start in Nigeria?? Was she not Minister of Finance when Obasanjo was accused of looting/squandering close to $19 billion directly Fromm NNPC on so called NEPA? How come you are not calling for his head? Was she the Governor of Lagos State when Tinubu basically privatized the entire state to himself including revenue collection?? Please don’t display your crass stupidity here.

          • Curtx Maccido

            BULLSHIT!!!!!

  • princegab

    See pot calling kettle black.

    • Fairgame

      Buhari MediaCenter propagandists and paid liar. Soon your pay day will end. Dead brain.

      • princegab

        NOI ‘s propagandists calling kettle black

  • moribund9ja

    Buhari blocked various means of foreign currency inflow into the country except crude oil sales which is now heavily degraded and Nigeria’s export economy is virtually zero thereby stifling the entire system.
    Nigeria is in chaos

  • vincentumenyiora

    Prices of commodities and properties (rents inclusive) gone through the roof in Nigeria and people are not earning as much to sustain these escalations and you have economic advisers all with PhDs from Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge to you know where else! Of course like I said earlier part of the problems is: Who do you tell and he/ she is willing to act early! President Buhari is outside Nigeria on medical reasons The Vice is left to act as a ‘coordinating’ Acting President – never heard of that kind before, so that the Cabal Kitchen Cabinet could still influence him and you wonder are you supervising’ private’ or public matters/ affairs in Nigeria?

  • oshodi001

    Please mam, do not mess yourself up with this contradiction. Please don’t. Go back to sleep.

    • Fairgame

      Brainless comment.

      • oshodi001

        ANIMALS IN THE ANIMAL KINGDOM!!! You are the tragedy of your nation – ZOOOOOO. You folks who plant looted hard earned currencies in your backyard hoping it will grow the economy. You are the brainless fool. COMPLETE ANIMALS. FOOLS WITHOUT BRAIN.

  • vincentumenyiora

    “She called on African nations to build institutions rather than building personalities.”

    Exactly what it is all about folks, and of course you need leaderships that can comprehend what it is all about also and not the kinds that need to call advisers to muddle things up – your leadership should be such that understands what you are talking about first hand before they call advisers to muddle things up – like we had in Nigeria between 1987 to 1993 with SAP and ‘conditionalities’ that reduced value of ‘Naira’ to a ‘debased’ level and Nigeria is still grappling with the effects! No money to establish vital infrastructures across the land and you have the natural resources yet you find it difficult to build Capital Investments – ‘modular Refineries’ for Nigeria after how many years of procrastination?

    I am thinking where has the price mechanism theory we studied in our ‘A’ level and some of you gone to obtain PhDs on the subject over the years; what happened to the effects of wage rates, liquidity ratio, propensity to spend and availability of the kind of goods/ items you need, profit margins, price ‘ceilings/ control’ for agricultural produce, rent and other ‘hygiene’ factors associated with work-force to effect their standards of living – what about these factors how have they applied in Nigeria, for example other than corruption-prone country? The Ministries and we’ve just been told in a comment, that even the Nigerian army is now forming/ tending into a ‘cartel’ or demagogue not minding the provision in the Constitution about Federal character!

    Problem in Nigeria amongst others is if you can have price control in place for goods as they had in United Kingdom and they still do – we learnt all that in early ‘economics’ but none appear to fit in your situation in Nigeria, why? I am not your adviser but then if you think along my observations you’ll probably come to what I mean if you’re a clever Economist!