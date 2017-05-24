Health Minister: Why Buhari Could Not Be Treated in Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari

• President will win if another election is held today, says aide
• Presidency dismisses report on coup plot, insists Dasuki’s retention related to other charges

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, has assured Nigerians and the international community that there is no cause for concern over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.
He also said that the president could not be treated in Nigeria because of the long existing bond between him and his foreign doctors, saying health was a complex issue.

The minister’s remarks on the president’s health came just as a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Tuesday that Buhari would win another election overwhelmingly because “he had paid his dues”.

Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
His current trip is the third in the past year solely for medical reasons.
“One thing we must realise is that health is a complex issue. There’s what we call patient-doctor relationship; there is also a bond between the patient and the doctor and these are things we can’t play with,” the minister said in an exclusive interview with THISDAY in Abuja.

Adewole, who is a professor of surgery, added: “I used to have patients in Ibadan and they still call me, and say ‘we will like to see you’. Then I have to say no to them because I’m no longer available and ask, ‘why can’t you see somebody else?’ But many of them are reluctant to do so. That’s the complex thing about health.

“We should give him (Buhari) that choice. What we really wish is for Mr. President to be well and hearty.
“However, this is also a complex country, so I am not too happy about some of the insinuations, because we should pray for our leaders. We should continue to pray for him,” he canvassed.

Still addressing the concern among many Nigerians and the international community over the president’s continuing absence because of his health, the minister said: “There is no cause for alarm,” describing Buhari as an unusual man.
According to Adewole, “He (Buhari) came back and told us that he was ill and that he was treated. When we have that type of leader, I think we can go to sleep.”

Assessing the administration’s performance in the health sector, the minister scored the government very high.
He said the first thing is that the president assured Nigerians two years ago that health care would be accessible and available to Nigerians, adding that the country was on the path to achieving that.

The minister stated: “The first thing we have done is to approve the policy, that’s the third Health Policy in the history of Nigeria. So this government can take credit for putting a policy in place, that’s number one.

“We also launched a programme called the ‘Save One Million Lives Initiative’, where we took money from the World Bank and gave it to the states as seed grants to develop programmes that will impact on the lives of women and children because we want many of our indicators – maternal and child health indicators – to change. We don’t want our women to die as if they are chickens, that’s number two.

“We also initiated a programme called the ‘Rapid Response Results Initiative’, distinctively factored for the poor. We started with 10,000 surgeries for the poor and I am happy to say that all over the country, we are offering care to poor Nigerians.”
He also revealed that the federal government had developed a lot of policy documents – working on fistula, developed a policy to further the new born care programme, developed a policy for clorocydine, and working with pharmaceutical groups.

The drive on pharmaceutical groups, according to the minister, was targeted at ensuring that Nigerians patronise Made-in-Nigeria goods.
“Last year, I challenged local manufacturers to produce Made-in-Nigeria mosquito nets and they are out, which is also something that we should credit this administration with. So we are moving on day by day to make sure we fulfill our promises.

“We have started primary health care revitalisation, as part of the RRRI. Very soon, we are moving on to really injecting life into our tertiary centres. We have identified three reasons why people go out of the country and die: cancer, renal and cardiac diseases,” he said.

In the 2017 budget proposal, the minister explained that his ministry proposed a project called strategic investment in tertiary centres in seven centres, adding that when the work is completed, the seven centres would be fully equipped to handle cancer, renal and cardiac diseases in Nigeria.

‘Buhari Will Win Another Election’

However, despite the concerns over the president’s health, the security challenges and economic downturn in the country, the presidency has remained gung ho about Buhari’s chances at the polls, if an election was held today.

Speaking Tuesday at a joint press briefing in the Presidential Villa, Abuja to commemorate the second year of the administration, a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari would win another election overwhelmingly because “he had paid his dues”.
The press conference was addressed by the three spokesmen in the presidency, Messrs Femi Adesina and Malam Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande.

Shehu, while answering questions on the plight of ordinary Nigerians, cited what he described as Buhari’s giant strides in the area of security which he said had been beneficial to the generality of the public.
Garba recalled the spate of incessant bomb blasts in Kaduna and Kano as well as bomb blasts in Abuja, which he said claimed hundreds of lives before the advent of the present administration.

He stressed that the event had now become history, adding that this was evidence of a performing government.
“Look, the ordinary Nigerian is the most important pillar for the Buhari administration. It is not the rich, and their confidence in the president has remained unshaken all this while.

“This thing we talk about, the whistle blower (policy), Nigerians have seen it and Nigerians are happy that monies that were stolen are being recovered.
“Look at what we used to have: Boko Haram was active in Abuja. In Kaduna, 20 Okada riders (commercial motorcyclists) were blown up in one day.

“These were ordinary people. Those who could buy protection for themselves, who could buy bulletproof cars for themselves, were not the targets of Boko Haram. It is you and I, ordinary people who went to church on Sundays that were blown up with bombs.
“In Kano, where I come from, we have one of the biggest markets in West Africa. People come from all over the region to buy and sell. They won’t come if there is no safety.
“But safety has been restored now. 300 people were blown up one day in the mosque. So, Buhari has paid his dues for Nigeria.

“If (an) election is held today, we will win. This administration will win resoundingly…There is happiness in the land,” Shehu said.
Speaking on the protracted violence perpetrated by herdsmen, Garba who said there would always be violence, submitted that the government was deploying all powers at its disposal to put paid to the menace.

However, he pointed out that the most effective approach to the handling of herdsmen/farmers’ clashes is the mutual engagement between the herdsmen and existing communities.
He also argued that the government played a laudable role in the rehabilitation of Niger Delta militants, 24 of whom he said obtained First Class degrees recently.

On the administration’s human rights record and refusal to obey court orders, Shehu said the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), was still in detention despite court orders for his release because there are other charges against him.
Dasuki has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since December 2015, despite orders for his release by three courts. He is facing separate charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms at a high court in Abuja.

Shehu said investigation into other allegations against the former NSA was still in progress, hence his detention.
Also, explaining why Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was still in detention despite a court order for his release, the presidential spokesman said the reason was to forestall a breakdown of law and order, which his release might cause.

Playing with semantics, Shehu said that the cleric was in “protective custody” and not in detention.
“The government has a responsibility to ensure his safety,” he said.
“He is not in prison-type detention. He is in the company of his wife and children voluntarily.”

On his part, Adesina debunked the assertion that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in fulfilling its political obligations and promises to the electorate, in view of the hardship experienced by a cross section of Nigerians, maintaining that it was unfair to assess the performance of the Buhari administration in its first two years.

“People can always express their opinions, there is liberty to do that but you don’t have a scientific survey that has given you the percentage of people that believe that the APC has failed.
“The second point is that, when a government via a party is voted into office, it is voted for a four-year term under our own democratic arrangement.

“When you have spent two years, which is like a midterm, the first half of a game, you don’t then determine that it has succeeded or it has failed. You can be accused of being atomistic, using a small part to determine the whole. You can’t write the report card of this administration when it is just hitting the half way mark, that will not be fair.
“This administration will take Nigeria far beyond what we met it. So if anybody says APC has failed, just tell them it is too early in the day because it is a four-year term and this is just two years. You don’t reach definitive conclusions in two years,” he said.

Adesina also enumerated the administration’s achievements to include the N1.2 trillion capital budget released in 2016, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) support for farmers to grow rice, the ease of doing business policy, the discovery of 20,000 ghost workers, effective whistle blowing campaign, and its macro-economic policies, among others.

He said there was a lot of improvement in governance since the advent of this government. “The situation between then and now is not the same. Things have changed tremendously. Let’s focus on the positive side,” Adesina pleaded.
He dismissed a news report that €2 million was paid to Boko Haram insurgents for the release of 82 Chibok girls on May 6, describing the report as fictitious, because it could not be found on the BBC website, which was credited with the story.

He also said Boko Haram insurgents no longer possess the strength they once had because the military has not lost its capacity to flush them out if they choose to regroup.
He added that the police have been sending their men to communities liberated by the military to secure such communities and forestall the resurgence of the insurgency in such communities.

Adesina also asked Nigerians to ignore media reports on a coup plot, saying it should not be stretched beyond what the military authorities had said.
According to him, what the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, said about the issue was a “routine warning to military officers”.

Adesina said: “The army has spoken and let us take that position. What the Chief of Army Staff said was a routine warning to military officers – don’t hobnob with politicians – and the army has explained the position.
“Let’s take that position and not stretch it beyond what the military has said because they are the ones that can give us the definitive position and they have spoken on it.”

On his part, Akande, while responding to a question on the fate of the committee set up by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to interface between the executive and National Assembly, said there has been continuous interaction between the presidency and leadership of the National Assembly, insisting that both arms have a cordial relationship.
Akande also said besides the 200,000 jobs that were offered to unemployed graduates by the administration under the Social Investment Programme, soft loans would also be given to some Nigerians to pursue their private businesses at the end of the month.

He said with the government’s programmes in the agriculture sector, diversification of the economy and micro-credit schemes, among others, Nigeria would exit the recession this year.

  • keleolisa

    Please stop telling Nigerians to pray when they ask reasonable questions about why their government does things it should not do.

    Of course, good people wish their president well. No reasonable person looks forward to news of their leader’s death.

    But let’s please admit that it’s shameful, as president, to leave one of the biggest countries on the planet for basic medical care. What message are you sending to your people? If the president, who commands armies, and signs off on the budget for a 200 trillion naira economy, cannot find ONE physician to treat him at home, what hope does the average man have to find proper medical attention without a passport and visa?

    What does this say to people entering the healthcare workforce in Nigeria? Why should anyone looking to study medicine seek to stay in Nigeria?

    Regarding national security, what sense does it make to have our leader sitting in a foreign hospital, where anybody can gain access to him, especially in a place like London, home to citizens of nations around the world, both enemies and allies of Nigeria. They don’t have to go through security checks, because in that London hospital, Buhari is just a medical tourist, and not the head of state of a great nation.

    And again, I hope Buhari recovers quickly, but when are we going to learn our lesson and look for leadership amongst the younger generation? Why when the average Nigerian is 15 years old, are we restricting the work the country to great-grandfathers, or giving leaders who have already served in previous generations a second try? How many countries have the same leader in 2017 that they had in 1983?

    A country of almost 200 million people should be led by the person best suited for the responsibility, not by the person who wants to lead it most.

  • Ekenny

    A government that came into power through propaganda is holding onto it through lies and hopes to consolidate its stranglehold by more lying. You three parrots of the demon have failed to convince. Try harder at the third anniversary!

  • Felicia Akinwale

    Who ever shortened Shehu Garbage’s name did him a lot of evil. It’s not Garba guys, where is the ge’s?

  • vic

    THE LIAR SHEHU GARBAGE DESERVE TO BE SHOT BY A FIRING SQUAD FOR HIS LIES AND HYPOCRISY. DEADWOOD BUHARI IS DEAD WHETHER SHEHU GARBAGE LIKES IT OR NOT. FUCKED-UP SHEHU GARBAGE IS THE TOTAL SHIT OF BUHARI. HE IS ALWAYS READY TO LICK BUHARI’S SICK DICK.

  • vic

    SHEHU GARBA TALKING ANOTHER GARBAGE ABOUT BUHARI.

  • ucheyahct

    Yeah, a rant from Nigerian Minister of Health, who is a professor of Medicine. Congratulation, BUHARI has an unbreakable bond with his foreign Doctors, but the same doctors visited him in ABUJA why did they order him to come to U.K. What did they discover about your hospitals and the quality of your doctors. Be proud to have a President who seek medical treatment abroad in 21st century.

  • Mizch

    Let President Buhari recover very soon to continue empowering his Northern folks against the rest of Nigerians. He will be crowned as father of nepotism in Nigeria. Let him be well soon. Garba leave re-election for now. Stop insulting Nigerians who have not much to sing about.
    The professor lectures as if we do not get sick and do not know what healthcare is all about. So all his years, Buhari has not bonded to any Nigerian doctor? What a shame and display of hatred for Nigerian intelligent doctors. Nigeria Medical Association take note.

  • Henry

    Dear Professor of Surgery, you borrow money from the World Bank and you give it to States to improve maternal and infant mortality and you ascribe that as success of your administration. Did you give the states the framework to work, key performance indices, criteria to measure progress and protocol to evaluate success? After one and half years of deploying these funds, what impact has this program made in the lives of the rural poor that you claim to target. Have the states built new health centers, trained and deployed personnel to man these health centers in the rural areas? Have the states expanded the capacities of existing health infrastructure to meet the needs of the targeted population. Are the people particularly the rural poor aware of these program? If the government is sincere have they tried to involve credible NGOs and other critical stakeholders in the health sector to monitor the success of the implementation of these programs. State governors who are said to have used Paris club monies meant to pay salaries for personnel purpose are the same people you are sure will deploy the resources creditably.In the past when I hear the name professor I saw men and women who were cerebral, dedicated to that which was factual, empirical and logical but in Nigeria of today the reverse is the case. On what basis are you claiming success today for the work of the ministry when in fact in every sphere in health sector things have gone southward. We have lost more Nigerians to preventable and curable diseases that anytime in our recent history, from Lassa fever, to meningitis to tuberculosis. We have not fared better in dealing with non communicable diseases. The story of Buhari been in the UK because of his attachment to his doctors is a lie from the pit of hell. Patient history of illness and treatment can be transferred to other physicians to continue care as is done during referral of cases without the quality of care being compromised. If his Physicians die or retire will Buhari no longer be treated again. The people have little confidence in the healthcare system including the president that is why he is the UK for a disease the average General Hospital care take care of excellently.

    • Ekenny

      Well said!

    • pajerow

      Thank you , it is shameful when people that are supposed to be well enlightened lie expressly or make cases for atrocities to save their jobs. He is actually a gynaecologist rather than a surgeon. He comes across more as a politician than as a doctor that he should be, little surprise he wriggled in as a minister. What Buhari may likely need is simple recurrent blood transfusion to replenish depletion which a nurse can arrange. Here in UK transfusion nurses see to this .I will not think he will attempt further chemotherapies again .It is a shame indeed.
      As we talk.Nigerian hospitals lack the basic equipments to appropriately assess a patient lest you talk of treating them. Health ministeries /CMDS focus on bogus projects too large to execute (white elephant ) just because that is where they could steal from .
      ECG/AED/ABG /cardiac Monitors /and a functional intranet, linked to a standard automated lab is simply what a health institution needs to function at par with UK and USA .Nigeria is 100 x richer than that .

  • Bang99

    Buhari just thinking of re-election is greatest insult to the intelligence of Nigerians

  • Seton During

    If all his foreign doctors here in London die or disappear, other doctors here or elsewhere can and will continue his treatment.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Based solely on Buhari Administration’s war against corruption (particularly, the raid on the residences of those criminal members of the Judiciary), as well as tangible progress in tackling Boko Haram, I’ll score the regime at least 50%. Yes, there’s plenty of work still to be done (especially in the area of electricity supply), but some commendation wouldn’t be out of place. Meanwhile, Buhari is clearly incapacitated and he should either resign or be impeached. And the old man still has the heavy burden of certificate forgery and perjury hanging around his thin neck. Nigerians are also interested in knowing how much of our national patrimony is being deployed towards Buhari’s medical sorties.

    • Pax

      If it is based solely on the buhari administration’s ‘war on corruption’ you are scoring him, then, his score is zero i.e. 0%. buhari has no war on corruption.

      buhari has war on the opposition, buhari has war on perceived enemies, buhari has war on critics of buhari, buhari has war and personal vendetta on old ‘enemiies’, or, associates of old enemies when the old enemies are too big to touch e.g. IBB/Dasuki.

      buhari and his administration have no war on corruption. If buhari did, if buhari’s administration did, the Acting President (and most certainly he was acting on the orders of buhari) would never intervene to stop a legitimately constituted probe to investigate an emir, or any other Nigerian or individual or enterprise within Nigeria, on multiple allegations and charges of corruption.

      Every single individual and company, organisation or group in EFCC detention or prison, or being prosecuted in court by the EFCC and the buhari administration on charges of corruption, must all immediately be freed and acquitted with all charges and cases dismissed permanently, “for peace to reign.”

      Whether in law, in policy, in morality, in whatever, a precedent has been set, by the buhari administration, and, it must be followed; so, let all Nigerians now therefore, be aware of it, and take note of it, for continuing employment and effect. Here it is, this effective weapon employed by legal luminary, statesman, head of government past, head of government current, titan of industry, traditional ruler, king, and religious, and other leader alike, the great new entrant into our national, democratic, political, soio-cultural and administrative lexicon:

      “FOR PEACE TO REIGN.”

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        Sir, you are entitled to your opinion; just as I am, to mine.

      • Lubama

        Reasonable people do not follow bad precedent.

    • remm ieet

      If Buhari resigns that will not stop Nigeria from paying his bills. Who benefits if he resigns? Only the corrupt

      • Lubama

        Buhari is corrupt, please, stop deceiving yourself.

        • remm ieet

          I’m only saying what his government said they are doing. They said they are fighting corruption.

        • Ade Whenu

          The same way every single Nigerian without exception is inherently corrupt. Corrupt to the core!

          Corruption is so endemic, to a point where the collective psyche, belief and attitude of Nigerians, has been irreparably damaged. What most people in civilised societies, see as corrupt practices, we perceive as being smart, taking advantage of opportunities.

          So please let us not assume any moral superiority and start labelling others as corrupt. All you need to do is stand in front of a mirror and you will see corruption in all its glory.

          • remm ieet

            “corruption in all its glory.” Captures the Nigerian spirit very eloquently. lol

  • Expose hypocrisy

    Buhari is an empty headed Islamic bigot that thinks that the North has been treated badly in previous administrations. He thinks that a devine mandate to save his people and restore respect and dignity to once allegedly influential caliphate, but little did he know that he know that he has the least brainpower to execute his devilish policies shrouded in the toga of fighting corruption, which he believes that will be his strongest cover up to blind fold poor and uneducated Nigerians who believes that corruption is number one factor responsible for the woos in the country. I believe that Buhari has succeeded in making matter worse when it comes to the issue of federal character, herdsmen peaceful cattle rearing in communities all over the country, firing and redeploying of security personnel from certain regions of the country on flimsy excuse that they will engage in sabotage of his administration, which to me will continue to hunt the North when administration changes hand. I believe that with all these sins that he committed knowingly will be a curse on the North for a long time to come because whatever short gain or improvement that he thought they have made to rekindle ”born to rule” mindset once again in Nigeria will surely crumble in his face if he is still alive long enough to witness it, he will live to see that the South will be more united in making sure that their people suffer even more because by the time true federalism or separation happens their people will be more in a worst shape ever in every indices of life in Nigeria.

  • Femi

    Two years not enough to determine the direction of this government? Crap. I do not know failure by another name

    • JayGeeX

      To be fair, the direction had already been determined the day oga came on board… Some of us even knew the direction prior.. ‘Down’ is a direction isn’t it?

      • Felix Udoh

        Lol.

  • Magnus0071mg

    The government has failed Look around you and you will feel see and experience it failure in all household
    Well don’t know about Buhari victory if an election is called today But I am certain I will not vote for him He was and still overwhelmed by the demand of the office of the President
    My advice Buhari please go go go you’ve failed woefully

  • 51O

    Sometimes, like this time, silence is gold. Continue beclouding the issue, we are looking.