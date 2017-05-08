FG Ends Intels’ Dominance of Oil and Gas Port Logistics Services

• Onne Free Zone designated multi-purpose cargo terminal

Bolaji Adebiyi in Abuja

Integrated Logistics Services Nigeria Limited’s (Intels) dominance of the nation’s oil and gas logistics business at the ports has ended with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of a policy review, which guarantees the right of importers to choose terminals or ports of their choice for the discharge of their cargo.

The president also approved the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone Terminal in Rivers State as a multi-purpose cargo terminal, saying its non-designation as such previously did not in any way legally obstruct or compromise the operations of the free zone for all cargoes, including oil and gas.

The presidential approval was contained in a letter dated May 5, 2017, which was signed by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, to the Managing Director of Josepdam Port Services Limited (JPSL), another port terminal operator.

The letter was obtained exclusively by THISDAY from sources in the presidency.
Intels, previously NICOTES, which among others, was granted a concession to operate terminals at the ports has dominated the business to the consternation of other operators who accused it of running a monopoly with the connivance of senior government officials, particularly at the NPA.

Its most evident stranglehold was in oil and gas logistics services, which it claimed to have an almost exclusive concession over, as most cargoes in that sector were directed to its terminals for discharge by government agencies saddled with the responsibility of regulating port operations.

Many other operators, including Josepdam that was formed in 2006, and in May that year got a concession from the federal government to handle bulk and general cargo, complained loudly about what they termed Intels’ monopoly of the business.
So loud was the agitation that shortly after she took over in September last year, Usman promised to institute a policy reform that would end the said monopoly.

She would seem to have delivered on her promise, setting up a policy reform committee whose recommendations were approved last month by the president.

Entitled, Conveyance of Presidential Approval – Re: Report on Concessioned Terminals in the Ports, the letter read: “Following a review of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) policy directive over the years in respect of the concessions and applicable legal regime by the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, touching upon reform initiatives and implementation as a veritable mechanism for the development of the maritime industry, investments made to date, general global practice in designation of terminals, right of importers to choose terminals or ports for discharge of their cargoes, streamlining of shipping and other fees, His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has conveyed approval on 21st April, 2017 to the Honourable Minister of Transportation on the final position in the following terms:

“FGN remains guided by the general global practice in the designation of Terminal/Ports operations into three broad categorisation of bulk cargo, container cargo and multipurpose cargo. Accordingly, the FGN rejects the categorisation of oil and gas multi-purpose cargo terminal, as this is alien to the relevant concession agreements and inconsistent with global shipping practices.
“The non-designation of the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone as an ‘Oil and Gas Multi-purpose Cargo Terminal’ does not in any way legally obstruct or compromise the operations of the Free Zone as an Oil and Gas Free Zone, but rather, it merely indicates that all cargo including oil and gas can be discharged at the terminal.
“FGN reaffirms past presidential directives that all importers are free to choose any terminal or port for the discharge of their cargoes, subject to the presence of all requisite regulatory agencies at such ports as required by extant regulations and in line with its policy of promoting competition and value for money. Consequently, any policy that designates certain ports by cargo type is cancelled.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) are to streamline the payment of shipping and other fees at various terminals in a manner that ensures such fees are based on cargo type rather than on the basis of designation of terminals, to ensure that there is no loss of revenue due to FGN based on terminals that importers choose to bring cargoes into the country.”

Industry watchers said on Sunday that the policy shift would bring smiles to the faces of over 170 operators whose businesses had been forced to close shop owing to the diversion of oil and gas cargoes to Intels’ terminals on the grounds that they were designated as an oil and gas terminal.

Intels won the bid for the concession of operation of port terminals, including the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers State, following the implementation of the port reforms and concessions initiated by the federal government during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The exercise, which was supervised by the BPE, divested the management of the NPA of the day-to-day running of the terminals as well as cargo handling.

Largely owned by an Italian, Mr. Gabriel Volpi, with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as another major stakeholder, Intels had used its presence of more than three decades in the industry and huge financial muscle to crowd out other players who were too weak to resist its dominance in the face of the preferential treatment it enjoyed from key government officials and regulatory agencies.

Atiku, THISDAY learnt, is believed to have sold down his interest in Intels to former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

It was a matter of time before other stakeholders staged a revolt, which steadily came to fruition late last year when the new administration under the watch of Usman harkened to their cries and instituted a policy review that got the presidential nod last month.

  • Yusufu Abdullahi

    Many are expressing opinions outside the actual policy on ground since 2006 instituted by FMT and approved by President OBASANJO. Immediately late President YarAfua came in as the new Administration, somebody deceived the Minister of Transportation on this issue got the Minister fired, the Permanent Secretary deployed back to the OHCSF and the Director Maritime Service to Department of Survey. The Minister was never aware of the Government policy that importers of oil and gas related cargoes should choose port of preference. To extricate himself he caused the padding of the Concession Index to deceive the Presidency which was rejected and the Minister issued Public Notice published in the Guardian Newspaper of 18/8/08. President Jonathan tried to also be deceived with the padded documents which NPA stood their ground since his tenure came to an end. The same cabal tried to use OGEFZA Act to be amended which some stakeholders to go to Federal High Court to stop President Jonathan assenting it. The same cabal have dusted the OGEFZA BILL of 2014 for 2017 with same Calder policy of designated oil and gas ports which the media bombards us recently until President M. Bihari concurred with President OBASANJO and late President YarAfua that IMPORTERS IN OIL AND GAS RELATED CARGOES SHOULD CHOOSE PORT OF PREFERENCE. The original Policy was developed and presented by a Minister from Rivers State. It was approved by a President from South West and further supported by two Presidents from the North. Nigerians where is Atiku in this equation? This is a Policy to open up oil and gas sector to Nigerians wherever they may be. It is not about personalities but against coercive monopoly which INTELS is enjoying alone. Nothing OGEFZA has to do with clearing agencies but it has been turned into Clearing Agencies Free Zone Authority because anywhere INTELS has Port Concession Agreement in a Port, OGEFZA quickly claims that it has licensed the port as a dedicated oil and gas free zone in Warri, Calabar and Apapa Ports. What President Muhammadu Bihari has done is to clear the confusion created by INTELS Nigeria Plc and reemphasised Federal Government stand and its Policy in that Nigeria importer in oil and gas related cargoes should be allowed to choose pot of his preference. Who is going to go against this but Policy but those who do not like the progress of Nigeria. Competition breeds progress while monopoly creates poverty enmasses but wealth for the few.

  • Harry

    Though I am not a fan of Buhari and his administration, I must commend him on this move. The Intels contract was not obtained lawfully and have been a bane to development at the ports due to presence of high government functionaries in its board of ownership.

  • cutting edge

    Buahri came to correct the mistakes of the past leaders but doing this will make him to step on toes even his close allies are being affected. Just recenly Atiku two sons working with intel have been sacked. This is good for the country to move forward. That is why those felt offended are looking for way to terminate him by all means, both physically and spiritually. My prayer is they are not going to succeed by the grace of God .God will give strenght ,good health and wisdom to continue the fight against all the enemies of progress in this country.
    If there is anything Buahri needs now from us is our prayer. We have to support him with our prayer. God bless Nigeria.

  • Mr. Abdin

    This is APC government for u…. it seems they don’t even know their friends or enemy…… God save Nigeria.

  • Nice move, the board & management of NPA. Intel has lord its corrupted supremacy on grounded companies like Brawal and Panalpina, forced and chased them out through a back door arrangement with a corrupt NPA / Ministry officials. Pushed its landlord, the NPA to “one side”. Collecting NPA’s revenue and operating its accounts local & foreign. Yes, we laud Intel’s innovation in management, infrastructure and handling equipment, but monopoly is what should not be allowed to fester in the maritime industry. Thank you Malama Hadiza Bala Usman.

  • share Idea

    Another subtle way this administration makes sure that anybody that feels can challenge Buhari in 2019 will be indirectly dealt with – Atiku, this just a tip of the iceberg. Nigeria we hail thee

    • Sammy2

      If Intels was owned by a southerner, the narrative will be ” a subtle way to deal with southerners”. Wake up, the monopoly of Intels has killed other players in the industry mostly southerners. The charges of Intels is killing users of the port but there is no competition.
      This is an excellent move.

      • ifeanyi victor

        Medicine after death,how many years have we been shouting?
        The same monopoly was extended to dangote group over its major competitors in cement,giving it 70% of total cement import allocations and still was given benue cement,savanna sugar industry numan,osogbo machine tools at a giver away price by obasanjo.

        • William Norris

          Dangote fuel monopoly is being perfected right now…..

          • Daniel Obior

            Nice to have you back again.
            Missed your contributions.

          • Abdulmalik Yusuf Ofemile

            Dangote got loans, partners and business plan to build a refinery in Nigeria and he has been working at it for nearly 2 years now. Nobody stopped other businessmen from building theirs rather than complain, this man deserves commendation for believing in Nigeria.

        • Abdulmalik Yusuf Ofemile

          Good observation but nobody stopped other businessmen from buying too. Now compare the companies Dangote bought and those bought by others for example, the power companies

  • Dan

    Hadiza !!! Blazing the trail.

  • Nedumije

    Nice move. This is a right step in the right direction. Creating government-backed private monopolies is inimical to the growth and well-being of the country. NEPA, or whatever we choose to call the constituent companies, should be equally torchlighted with a view to freeing hapless Nigerians from their opression.