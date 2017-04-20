SDGs: FG Empowers 125,000 Youths with Digital Skills

Abimbola Akosile

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has commenced a digital skills training for the empowerment of 125,000 youth across the federation.

The training is holding in all Senatorial Districts in collaboration with Google through its vendor, MindTheGap with the theme ‘Diversifying the Nigerian Economy: Enabling Youth through Digital Skills Training’.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, it is instructive to continue to invest in the youth and empower them with digital skills in an era that is technologically driven, so as to help them leverage technology in order to sustain innovation as well as deploy the knowledge to improve themselves and the economy of the country.

Orelope-Adefulire, according to a statement issued by the Head, Information & Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, Janet McDickson, expressed optimism that the hands-on training would further equip the beneficiaries with the requisite knowledge and exposure that are highly sought after in the labour market; thereby helping them secure a sustainable future.

The Presidential aide, while acknowledging the positive impact of technology on commerce, science, medicine and practically all aspects of human endeavour, re-echoed the position of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo that digital skills would unleash the creativity, innovation and the boundless imaginative of the most productive segment of our society.

She added that the initiative is in line with the goals and targets of the SDGs. “For us, to attain all-round sustainable development across the indices clearly outlined in the SDGs, we must make the youth focus on the long and medium term strategy. SDG Goal 8 succinctly puts it in the right perspective. It calls on countries to “promote full productive employment and decent work for all”.

“As you well know, job creation is a key priority of the administration. As we create the enabling environment for employment in the public and private sector, we are not oblivious of the fact that employability is pivotal to the success of all job creation initiatives. The future has no place for the digitally illiterate. You are either in it or you are nowhere. This is why the Digital Skill Training initiative deserves special commendation”.

The SSAP-SDGs noted that the training would surely increase the chances of employability of the trainees’ in today’s competitive world. For those who are interested in entrepreneurship, the training is also expected to take them one step further in the right direction, adding that business owners – small, medium scale or large corporations can no longer ignore the vast potentials of online and digital marketing as an imperative for growth.

“The digital skills training will put the youth in better stead to run and grow their businesses more efficiently. To my mind, this is not just training. This is empowerment with the tool of life”, Orelope-Adefulire stated.