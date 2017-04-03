DSS Clears Saraki, Others over Alleged N310m Theft

53
11568
Bukola Saraki

• Says suspect sacked over fraudulent practices

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cleared Senate President Bukola Saraki and members of the National Assembly over what it described as “malicious falsehood’’ being spread around by one of its dismissed officers, Abdulrasheed Maigari, who recently claimed that he and other security personnel, including an army captain stole N310 million from the Senate President while guarding his house in Maitama, Abuja.
“The story making the rounds that the sum of N310 million belonging to the Senate President was stolen in 2015 is a malicious falsehood,’’ a senior officer of DSS stated last night in Abuja.

“From our investigation, the money in question did not belong to the Senate President or any member of the National Assembly for that matter. The investigation conducted by the DSS and the confessional statement made by Abdulrasheed Maigari, a suspect in the case, did not support this claim at all,” he said, adding: “Maigari’s recent claim in the media is nothing but a made up story to achieve a hidden motive.”
He said the fact that Maigari, who is currently standing trial for an armed robbery case, could make up such a false claim was a further indication of how criminally minded he was.
Incidentally, the Chief Press Secretary to the Senate President, Mr. Sanni Ologun, had on Sunday refuted reports linking his principal, Saraki, with the N310 million said to have been stolen from a Bureau de Change (BDC) operator, by suspected operatives of the DSS and some army personnel in November 2015.
Ologun, had in a statement, said the reports were being rehashed by some online media to tarnish the image of Saraki.

Corroborating Saraki’s aide on Sunday, the senior officer of the secret security agency said it was because of the criminal behaviour of Maigari that the DSS dismissed him from the service in 2015 and subsequently charged him to court.
“Any attempt to link the Senate President or any member of the National Assembly with the stolen N310 million will be sheer blackmail and an outright mischief,” the senior DSS official who did not want his name mentioned insisted.
Maigari was recently arrested by combined operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team IRT and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit from the Abuja Police Command deployed to rescue the Chairman of Gateway Insurance, Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami.
The former DSS operative was arrested alongside the suspected gang leaders, Emeka Kelvin and Ndubuisi Prince Uzor, among others on the March 26, 2017 in Suleja, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory.
During their parade before newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, at the Force Headquarters, Maigari revealed how he became a kidnapper and also told reporters how he stole N310 million from Saraki’s home in Abuja.
According to the ex-DSS personnel, “I was enlisted into the DSS in 2011 with the rank of a Senior Intelligence Officer 1.
“I served in operations department at Gombe and Osun Commands of the DSS before my dismissal in 2015.

“Before I was dismissed, I was posted to the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Maitama and in November 2015, I can’t recall the exact date, three vehicles brought in the N310 million into the compound and the Army Captain who was on ground that day ordered that we should take the money away because he suspected the money was government money which could have been wrongly appropriated and could, therefore, be taken.
“We were four DSS operatives and four army officers involved and we drove the three cars to a house in Suleja where the money was shared. I got N30 million and I bought a car and took it to Kaduna State where I hid the rest of my share.’’
Maigari had said that he came back to Abuja, “but on November 28, 2015, I was asked to report at DSS headquarters and when I got there, I was interrogated over the theft and detained for five months, dismissed and charged to court”.
The suspect added that he was remanded in Kuje Prison, where he eventually fell ill after seven months and was later granted bail by the court on health grounds.
The Senate President’s Chief Press Secretary, Ologun, however, in a statement on Sunday, denied Maigari’s claims, recalling that the Senate President’s media office had refuted the report when it first broke that the Senate President had nothing to do with the money, nor did he have army personnel among his security detail.

He said: “We still insist that he has nothing to do with the money and we challenge those still rehashing the stale and fake news to avail themselves of the reports of the police and the DSS on the matter to avoid misleading members of the public unnecessarily.”
He said it was absurd for one of the suspects in a robbery to claim that the money he was found with was brought to the Senate President’s house from where they connived to steal it.
“The report remains a lie which must be disregarded by the public, and should it be recirculated tomorrow, it will still remain a lie. At best we count this unwarranted fake report as part of the April fool ritual. But the public deserves a better deal from its sponsors and purveyors,” he said.

According to Ologun, “The content and intention of the fake report is nothing but baseless allegations emanating from the infantile minds of unreasonable interlopers, hell bent on rubbing mud on the reputation of a distinguished Nigerian, who is today in his capacity as the Senate President, working assiduously with critical stakeholders to stabilise and grow our economy. Enough is enough.”

  • AR

    Can any of the so-called looters (leaders) in Nigeria be said to belong to men exceptional high integrity? Buhari would have passed for one were most of his appointments not badly dented with ethnic chauvinism.

  • Sola Akinwande

    Are we saying there was only a ghost 310 million naira? If it existed, who was the owner, where was it stolen, was it incidented at any police station ……and many more questions?

  • MANOFgod

    Nigeria. What have we done to deserve such leaders?

  • Jumpingbrook

    DSS “Thank You” gift to Saraki, for MaguGate Lol!

  • ede

  • 0swal0

    The roforofo continues as Nigerians suffer from lack of attention from their leaders.

  • Sadiq Garba

    This guy should be released, since the owner denied ownership of the cash.
    Or on what ground is the Ex-DSS guy being prosecuted? Is it on the “lie” that he stole from Saraki or On a report of robbery reported by who?
    Let’s read in-between the lines please.

  • OkonOnonokpono

    This senate President seems to have too much baggage on his shoulders. This office demands that the occupant should be whiter than white. I think that it is time for Saraki to bow out dishonourably.

    • Asuk

      All the fight against Saraki is just the fear of his perceived 2019 presidential ambitions . This Saraki looks a real threat to many, only God knows why.

      • Sadiq Garba

        Can Saraki make a President?
        Please check out how he’s able to get the to the senate.

        • Asuk

          Is your present president more qualified than Saraki in any way?

      • OkonOnonokpono

        I am not against Saraki, I am not in Party Politics but I have interest in how the Country is run. Nigeria is allowing too many questionable politicians at the helm. This stifles progress and development, it is distressing. We should not bring God into the arena. Which of our leaders doesn’t pray? Yet they do worse things. Nigeria is a circular society and not theocratic. When we are intent on supporting evil lets leave God out, next it would be God to blame.

        • Asuk

          The failure to fear God is the root of our problems. Where the fear of Fod exist corruption and other forms of dishonesty will be reduced. ALL OUR POLITICIANS LACK THE FEAR OF GOD.

          • OkonOnonokpono

            People play politics with God? Some even invoke God’s name even though they are telling untruths. Makes one wonder – my God, my God!

    • Nkem Okike

      Baggage created by his traducers.

      • OkonOnonokpono

        The saying goes `no smoke without fire’. Is Saraki reckless? The number of scandals Saraki has been involved in since his inglorious entry into Politics have been overwhelming. Saraki must be oblivious to our world. It can’t only be having a thick skin. He’d better watch his health.

  • chyke

    This is a Saraki hatch job. A man confessed he stole money and a law enforcement agent came out to say he did not steal the money. Jeez.

    • Asuk

      You are blinded by hatred.

      • AR

        You arr most dishonourable. Chyke is right. Na dem dem. Maybe you ate one of the crook’s.

    • Nkem Okike

      Hatred remains your portion

    • AR

      You are right.

  • Musa M. Dantsoho

    But the story here didn’t add up at all. Sometimes in 2015 there was news all over that large sum of money was carted away from the Senate President’s Maitama residence. Till date, no denial of the story.

    Now when seemingly alleged suspect to the crime confessed voluntarily, a ghost “senior officer of DSS” in collaboration with This day reporter and Editor put the denial onbehalf of Saraki.

    To give the denial much credence, let the DSS spokesperson address the press and not This Day reporter and his Editor.

    • OJAY

      Pls keep dreaming you’ll never have such refuttal from the Director or the Spike’s man of DSS. This is mere mud slinging from those who want to pool Sen. Saraki down. This trivialities will not drown a reputable institution of DSS standing to come to air.

    • Asuk

      A hater in pain. Take panadol.

      • Femi Pedro

        You are A paid praise singer in denial. Keep mortgaging the future of your children to a well known documented fraudster.

        • HONESTY

          Contrarily, you are the paid agent here. Is it only This day that reported this matter? Was it Saraki that influenced the DSS to put forth such defense? Go back and read the story again. The real person mortgaging the future of your children is the FG who had engaged on a borrowing spree all in the name of ‘pseudo’ infrastructural development and budget financing. Look before you leap, friend.

          • Arabakpura

            Are you sure you are honest with your comments?

          • HONESTY

            Please point out the dishonesty in it.

          • Arabakpura

            I only asked an honest question; I was expecting an honest Yes or No!

          • Femi Pedro

            He is not capable. We all know construction companies downed tools during Jona’s era due to lack of payment. We also know Ngozi stated clearly that FG started borrowing to pay salaries under Jonathan. This anti Nigeria commentators can only spread falsehood to their ilks

          • HONESTY

            Tell that to Fashola and PMB himself, who said there was no single road constructed during PDP 16 years rule yet he went and commissioned a Train project he never invested a dime. I was a witness to that project. And he(PMB) had never come out one day to counter what Fashola said. I don’t dwell on sentiments or propaganda. I worked with facts and figures, EVIDENCES!

          • HONESTY

            Friend, I have answered you. If you are not satisfied, go and read it again. I am not like one those your paid agents or friends who besieged online platforms to either liked irresponsible comments with no genuine facts to back it up, or they themselves grandstanding as online-warriors attacking every reasonable comments. Are you okay?

          • Arabakpura

            Venoms and extensive verbose for small question? And you think Nigeria will make progress?

          • Did you quote “pseudo” infrastructure development out of belief ? If yes, then you are an enemy of the people. When last did youtravelled on Oyigbo – Aba – Enugu expressway? Odukpani – Ittu road? Enugu – Awka? Setraco back to work on East – West road. RCC back on Ore- Shagamu road. RCC on Benin- Okene etc etc. You can equally call me Ajala the traveller, wakajugbe, but I have been plying these federal highways since 2013, when Jona held forth, and I can now see development and determination to succeed.

          • HONESTY

            I don’t have time for your lengthy argument. But those roads you mentioned were paid for, and worked started on them even before PMB came on board. This is where many of us always got it wrong. Roads constructions are not done overnight. It takes months, if not years, to do a lasting job but many of us are carried away with propaganda and media hype to think that these roads construction were paid for just ‘yesterday and work started on it today’. Please mentioned any road that started with this admin and had been completed (Abuja Airport run-way will last six months at the cost over N5bn and yet will not meet the required standards of lasting 25years). Even Fashola (Min of Works, Housing and Power) mentioned in his address that fmr. Pres. Jonathan constructed more roads than all other admins in Nigeria put together, and till today he had never denied nor refuted that comment. So are you more privy to classified info than him? Lets put sentiments apart and call a spade a spade. My comment above is simply to correct musa dantsoho that Thisday is not the newspaper that reported this issue and let Femi know that our borrowings might hit N19trillion this year (already on N12trn) by this Admin. This calls for concern for both you and me. This is the real mortgage of peoples future. I hope you are cleared.

          • shegzy

            thats a huge lie…those road were not even awarded at all. at least i stay in rivers state and i travel that route a lot

          • Okechukwu Aribeana

            These are no new contracts, Ahmed. They were all stopped at the inception of this government. I go home at least thrice a year, and if it wasn’t for the hatred and rage with which this government started out, the Ore-Shagamu section of that road would have been completed by now.

          • Thanks.

        • Nkem Okike

          Hate and mud slinging do not pay. Repent.

          • Femi Pedro

            I believe from views expressed by you on this forum, you destined to be subservient

        • Okechukwu Aribeana

          Basket mouth. You are courting a libel suit. Who is the “documented fraudster”.

          • Femi Pedro

            Bring it on egghead

    • amaku

      How will add up when you have condemned him already. What hate can do especially when it is ignorantly brewed!!! I hope you know who the enemy really is.

    • I wanted to ask the same question; who’s this anonymous DSS official? Why is such a fake news on the front page?

    • Orlando

      Sometimes I wonder how we reason. That a particular news is all over does not make it true. That is what we keep seeing these days. People are rubbished and indicted on the pages of newspaper and online media without proper investigation. We have so many people who are crooks and corrupt in Nigeria and I will support that we get them jailed but not the way we are doing it presently. Not on the pages of Newspaper but by proper investigation and prosecution.

    • Okechukwu Aribeana

      Now, you are writing your own story, full of conjectures.

      • Musa M. Dantsoho

        Conjunctures the way you see it. But when did DSS became an extension of Senate President’s office? May be you are confirming the suspicion of an alliance between the two.

  • Arabakpura

    Every time, if it is not Saraki versus story, it will be story versus Saraki! No wonder why he owns an assembly now called Saraki Assembly!

    • Abdulrahman Abdulyekeen

      Pls can someone tell me what is happening in Nigeria. Who is in charge of the govt?

      • BUSYBEE

        WE DON’T REALLY KNOW. ….BUT I THINK SARAKI AND HIS GANGSTERS ARE HAVING UPPER HANDS.

