The Importance of Breakfast

When you sleep at night , the body is awake doing all the necessary work , utilizing the food you had eaten last at night , digesting , running through all your body functions to ensure you are ready for the activities of the following days . By the time you wake up in the morning , the body is deplete of energy and in fasting mode . This is why breakfast is considered an important meal because it breaks the overnight fasting period, replenishes your supply of glucose and provides other essential nutrients to keep your energy levels up throughout the day.Eating breakfast has long term health benefits. It can reduce obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. Breakfast is an excellent occasion to eat together as a family when possible. So, breakfast really is the most important meal of the day.Glucose is the body’s energy source. It is broken down and absorbed from the carbohydrates you eat. In the morning, after you have gone without food for as long as 12 hours, your glycogen stores are low. Glycogen is the glucose that has been stored in your muscle tissue and liver where it is released slowly overnight to keep your blood sugar levels stable.Once all of the energy from the glycogen stores is used up, your body starts to break down fatty acids to produce the energy it needs. Without carbohydrate, fatty acids are only partially oxidised, which can cause reduced energy levels. Eating breakfast restores your glycogen stores and boosts your energy levels, as well as your metabolism for the day.

Why people skip breakfast

Some common reasons for skipping breakfast include:

• not enough time

• too tired to bother

• wanting to spend the extra time dozing in bed

• no readily available breakfast foods in the house.

• Breakfast is not considered a staple meal in all parts of the world. People in some cultures consume only two meals each day instead of three, and breakfast isn’t traditionally always one of them. Other cultures may consume a different style of breakfast in the morning such as warmed leftovers or egg dishes with breads, rice or noodles. These types of breakfasts also provide a good nutritious start to the day.

Even though there doesn’t seem to be any harm in skipping breakfast if that has always been your preference. However, the nutritional content of your lunch and dinner must be sufficient to make up for the loss of breakfast.

Research has shown that there are certain reasons as perceived by man , why they should missing out on breakfast .

Risks of skipping breakfast

• Many children who skip breakfast are significantly heavier than those who eat breakfast.

• Skipping breakfast may diminish mental performance. Eating breakfast may aid learning, as you are better able to pay attention and are more interested in learning.

• Eating high-fibre breakfast cereals reduces fatigue.

• Children who eat an inadequate breakfast are more likely to make poor food choices for the rest of the day and in the long term.

• People who eat breakfast have more nutritious diets than people who skip breakfast. They also have better eating habits as they are less likely to be hungry for snacks during the day.

• Going without breakfast becomes more common with advancing age.

Benefits of a good and healthy breakfast include :

Reduction In illnesses: Compared to children who regularly eat breakfast, those who skip breakfast tend to consume fewer kilojoules overall, yet they experience the same rates of overweight and obesity.

There are a number of theories for this. There is some evidence that large meals are more likely to lead to weight gain than smaller, more frequent meals. This is because excess kilojoules eaten during one sitting are stored as body fat, once the glycogen storage areas are full. People who skip breakfast are usually ravenous by lunchtime and tend to eat more to compensate.

Benefits

1. Having breakfast helps you eat fewer calories later in the day and maintain a healthy weight. A morning meal is a necessary fuel not only for your body but for the brain as well. Eating a healthy breakfast helps improve your concentration and productivity.

2. Breakfast kick-starts your metabolism, helping you burn calories throughout the day. It also gives you the energy you need to get things done and helps you focus at work or at school. Those are just a few reasons why it’s the most important meal of the day.

3. Many studies have linked eating breakfast to good health, including better memory and concentration, lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, and lower chances of getting diabetes, heart disease, and being overweight.

4. But this much is clear: Skipping the morning meal can throw off your body’s rhythm of fasting and eating. When you wake up, the blood sugar your body needs to make your muscles and brain work their best is usually low. Breakfast helps replenish it.

If your body doesn’t get that fuel from food, you may feel zapped of energy , and you’ll be more likely to overeat later in the day.

Simple reasons you should eat that good breakfast

1. 1. Starting your morning with breakfast will boost your metabolism.

2. A morning meal helps keep your blood sugar levels stable during the day.

3. Healthy and nutritious breakfast reduces risk for starving as well as cravings and overeating later in the day.

4. Having breakfast helps feel fuller for longer and eat fewer calories throughout the day and that way control your weight.

5. Studies have shown that people who eat breakfast consume more vitamins, minerals, and fiber throughout the day.

6. A morning meal is a necessary fuel not only for your body but for the brain as well. Eating a healthy breakfast helps improve your concentration and productivity throughout the day.

7. People who skip breakfast have lower energy levels, as well as less strength and endurance to engage in physical activity.

8. If you don‘t eat breakfast you may have worse moods during the day

9. Skipping breakfast influences you having poorer memory.

10. People who regularly skip breakfast are much more likely to become overweight and face a higher risk for serious health problems (for example, type 2 diabetes and/or cardiovascular disease).

A Regular Breakfast routine has certain benefits

• Improves your energy levels.

• Improves metabolism.

• Provides many beneficial nutrients, and boosts your fibre and calcium intake (compared to no breakfast).

• Reduces you chance of over-consuming high kilojoule foods later in the day.

• Stabilises your blood sugar levels.

• Improves memory and concentration.

A good breakfast could include the following :

Local menu ;

Moin moin with pap or bread.

Stewed egg with boiled yam .

Bean cake ( akara) , with pap.

Omelette , booked egg with bread.

Healthy breakfast options

• Wholegrain toast with a thin scrape of peanut butter, or avocado and spinach or reduced fat ricotta.

• Porridge with fresh fruit.

• Fresh fruit and yoghurt.

• Wholegrain cereals with reduced fat milk.

• Wholemeal fruit toast with thin scrap of cream cheese.

• Fruit or vegetable smoothies.

• Boiled eggs with wholegrain toast.

• Untoasted muesli.