Dangote Ends Nigeria’s Dependence on Imported Cement

  •  Company exported 400,000 tonnes of cement in 2016

Crusoe Osagie

Having ramped up cement output from its factories within Nigeria to nearly 30 million tonnes per annum, the Dangote Group tuesday announced that it had officially ended the nation dependence on imported cement.
The company also hinted that it exported 400,000 tonnes of the product to other nations in 2016.

In its 2016 full year audited results presented on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos yesterday, Dangote Cement sold 8.6 million metric tonnes of cement outside Nigeria, which is 54 per cent more than what was sold in 2015.

Analysts said the export is significant, given that the nation used to be a net importer of cement.
As at 2011, Nigeria was one of the world’s largest importers of cement, buying 5.1 million metric tonnes of foreign cement at huge expense to the country’s balance of trade.

The company’s Pan-African cement plants continued to perform well, contributing significantly to its turnover and profitability.

While presenting the results, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Onne van der Weijde, assured the investors of better returns on their investment in the Dangote Cement.
According to him, “The new year has started well and we expect much higher profitability in Nigeria in 2017, even though we may not see the volume growth we achieved in 2016. I am confident that we will deliver an even stronger performance in 2017 as we increase market share and extend our reach across Africa.”

The economic challenges notwithstanding, Weijde revealed that Dangote Cement achieved sales and revenue growth of 25 per cent and consolidated its position as Africa’s leading producer of cement.

While sales from Nigerian operations increased by 13.8 per cent to nearly 15.1 million metric tons at a growth rate far higher than the country’s GDP, which fell in 2016, its total revenue leaped by 25.1 per cent to 615.1 billion
To the delight of the investors, Dangote Cement earnings per share increased by 4.5 per cent to 11.34 and the dividend payout to the shareholders also increased significantly by 6.3 per cent to N8.5 kobo per share.
Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 46 million metric tons’ capacity across Africa.
It is a fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer with production capacity of 29.25Mta in Nigeria; Obajana plant in Kogi State is the largest in Africa with 13.25Mta of capacity across four lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta and Gboko plant in Benue State has 4Mta.

The company has also concluded arrangements to build new factories in Ogun State (3-6Mta) and Edo State (6.0Mta). Through its recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into a net exporter of cement serving neighbouring countries.

In addition, the company has invested several billion dollars to build manufacturing plants and import/grinding terminals across Africa. Its operations are in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.0Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.7Mta import), South Africa (3.3Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).

  • Ify Onabu

    Dangote is ‘proudly’ exporting cement but the cost of the product is now 3,000 naira per bag in Delta State?

  • remm ieet

    Privatizaction is good. But there should be no rush to repeat this in other vital sectors. Unless adequate assessments of the impact of privatization has been made, we must exercise caution. If privatisation has made cement available cheaply, why is there infrastructural decay? Cement is one of the products that we need to build our roads and other publicly owned facilities.

  • William Norris

    Direct result of PDP policy of massive PRIVATIZATION & DEREGULATION.

    This is what PIB would do for the petroleum sector but APC will never let it happen.

    • John Paul

      Dangote’s advent into the Cement business had nothing to do with the idiotic PDP. Dangote’s vision to dominate the cement business in Africa preceded the formation of that vermin-infested political party, PDP
      —————————————————————
      Dangote Cement Plc is a Nigerian multinational publicly traded cement manufacturer headquartered in Lagos. The company is engaged in the manufacture, preparation, import, packaging, and distribution of cement and related products across the African continent. Dangote Cement Plc was formerly known as Obajana Cement Plc and changed its name to Dangote Cement Plc in July 2010. Obajana Cement Plc was incorporated in 1992. – Wikipedia
      ——————————————————————–
      Even before purchasing Obajana Cement, Plc, a public company, Dangote group was one of the largest traders of cement in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. And had an eye firmly on the local production of cement, as well as the local production of all the commodities that it was trading at that time: Sugar, Flour, Salt, etc

      So no administration should take credit for Dangote’s excellence in business. Especially, that idiotic, riff-raff infested political party, PDP

      • Jon West

        Dangote’s “successes” were the direct results of the privatization and deregulation policies of the PDP Governments from 1999-2015. He was also the beneficiary of sweetheart deals from Government, especially from the Ota Ape. However, given that he is a Fulani and belongs to a carpetbagger and bucaneer business and political tendency, he must be commended for not wasting all his Goodluck on hedonism ,like his Fulani business and political ilk.
        Whether you like it or not, the PDP is responsible for any progress so far made in the deregulation and privatization of the Nigerian economy, the driving forces for the rise of the Dangotes, Innossons, Nestoils, Adenugas, Ifeanyi Ubas and the other members of the business comprador class.

        The Dullard from Daura will never deregulate or privatize any aspect of the economy, because it will dilute the hold of his indolent Fulani political tendency on the shrinking Nigerian economy.
        John Paul, you are a paid blogger and you really are too educated not to be able to hide your mission. Your Principals wil soon sack you if you dont get cleverer , and you know that times are hard. Don’t say that I did not warn you.

        • William Norris

          Thanks for sparing me the agony of having to reply that Zombie. What has the founding of Dangote’s company have to do with it?

        • Manuel Tobby

          you are really disgusting that at yr age u are using words like “ota ape” on a human being just because u didnt support yr hero and tribe man reelection?
          common there should be a difference btw yr diction and that of motor park touts

    • Manuel Tobby

      mr idiot, your PDPigs who controls the national assembly and executive for 16 years could not pass the PIB for 16 years and your son was also there for 6 years? now yr brain just woke up to castigate APC of 2 years?
      tribalism has destroyed the little mental capacity that u had!

      • William Norris

        My son? Who? LOL..

        The PIB didn’t pass because it is opposed by the Fulani and their Islamic Yoruba stooges. It will never pass as long as Nigeria is structured as it is today.

        • Manuel Tobby

          when your xtian stooges like ekwueme and zik never had the idea of such until a yoruba stooge called obj drafted it. keep wailing bros! blame others forever!

          • Jon West

            Know thy history, my dear ignorant man. Leave Zik and Ekwueme out of it. Oil became the issue under Obasanjo after the death of Ken Saro Wiwa. Before then, the Niger Deltans were quite happy to give their oil away, as long as it made the Igbo unhappy. However, if you have any sense, you will realise that it was Ekwueme that fought for and got 13% derivation, which Obasanjo implemented. Know your history; the Fulani and Yoruba will never pass the PIB, never!!!!

          • William Norris

            You’re forgiven since you apparently don’t know my views on Xtianity or even OBJ.

  • Be Sincere

    This is the fruit of sound economic policies of Jonathan’s government which targeted self-sufficiency in cement production in Nigeria. His agriculture revolution, especially in rice production may also yield expected results if we pursue it with sincerity of purpose

    • William Norris

      It was OBJ that started reforms in the cement industry. Jonathan to his credit didn’t reverse the reforms and indeed ensured that they were continued apace.

      You gain credibility with ACCURATE and reasonable analysis. Not that anyone is getting paid here. Just saying.

      • Be Sincere

        I think it will be more ‘ACCURATE’ to say that Yar’dua ‘didn’t reverse the reforms and indeed ensured that they were continued apace.’ Maybe someone is paid here to distort facts that are in public domain

        • William Norris

          I don’t know Yaradua’s record o cement, or I can’t recall it in detail now. I know he intervened in the Ibeto thing at a point.

          Overall though Yaradua was a typical Fulani feudal socialist. He stopped electricity sector reform and reversed the sale of the NNPC refineries (to Dangote 😂).

          The comment credited Jonathan with STARTING cement reform. I clarified….just as I’ve clarified on your mention of Yaradua.

          Just the facts. FACTS or reasonable views. Thanks…..

  • embrace peace

    Imagine us having a thousand Dangote’s in Nigeria? That’s what America enjoys.