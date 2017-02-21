Michael Ibru’s Children Fight over Father’s Estate

21
14311
Late Michael Ibru

Davidson Iriekpen with agency report

The children of the scion of the Ibru family, the late Chief Michael Ibru, have filed suits and counter-suits over the division of his multi-billion naira estate.

Ibru, one of Nigeria’s prominent businessmen, died last September. He was aged 86.

One of his sons, Oboden Ibru, has approached the Igbosere High Court, Lagos, for a declaration, among others, that he and his 15 other siblings are entitled to an equal share of their father’s estate.

But in a counter-claim, one of the Ibru’s daughters, Janet Ibru, has urged the court to declare that only persons whose paternity is confirmed by a diagnostics centre in the United States are entitled to an equal share of the estate.

Oboden’s suit was filed February 8 by Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) but has not been assigned to a judge.

The defendants are Oskar Ibru, Peter Ibru, Emmanuel Ibru, Gloria Ibru, Elaine Ibru-Mukoro, Elvina Ibru, Mamemo Ibru, Janet Ibru, Obaro Ibru, Vivi Ibru-Stankov, Edesiri Ibru, Christiana Ibru, Jero Ibru, Vikwesiri Ibru, Gabriel Ibru and the Probate Registrar, High Court of Lagos State.

The claimant is seeking an order declaring that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of January 2, 2001 remains valid for the distribution by way of gifts of the late Ibru’s assets to both “Ovuone” and “Ivetu”.

He asked the court to declare that the property listed in the MoU belong in their entirety to “Ovuone”, being gifted jointly and several times to “Ovuone” in the lifetime of the late Ibru.

Such properties include No. 1, Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos; 47, Marine Road, Apapa; 49, Marine Road, Apapa; 52, Marine Road, Apapa; 5,7,9 Emotan Road, Apapa; 3,5,7 Ladipo Oluwole, Apapa; Daska House; Blomfield Court; 33, Michael Ibru Boulevard; 6, Louis Solomon Close, Victoria Island, Lagos and 5/7, Queens Barracks Road, Lagos.

Others are No. 20, Queens Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos; 6, Kensington Park Gardens, London; Starcross Farm; Hillcrest Apartment; Zabadne Plot, Abuja; Maitama Plots, Abuja; Maroko Plots, Lagos; 7, Randle Close, Apapa, Lagos; all shares in Oceanic Bank; Oteri Holdings Limited’s shares in Minet Nigeria Limited; Oteri’s shares in Ibachem; and the portion of Ibafon land occupied by Ibachem and Ovwian land.

The claimant is also seeking a declaration that the judgment delivered by Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Lagos on April 17, 2014 remains valid and subsisting, having not been set aside by any court of competent jurisdiction.

Oboden also asked for an order appointing himself, the seventh defendant, Christiana, first defendant, Oskar and eighth defendant, Jero, as administrators of the Ibru estate and an order directing them to apply to the 16 defendants for the grant of letters of administration for the estate.

An order of the court appointing Messrs PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Limited to conduct a forensic audit of the shareholdings and assets, whether real or personal, belonging to the estate of the late Ibru in Oteri Holdings and any other company in Nigeria or anywhere such may be located, discovered or found in the world and submit such report to the registrar of the court within 90 days of the order and the cost of such exercise be paid by the administrators so appointed herein.

The claimant is seeking an order directing the administrators to divide the assets into 16 equal shares and that same be given to all the 16 surviving children of the late Ibru.

But in a counter-claim, the eighth defendant Janet urged the court to declare that all matters pertaining to the estate be adjudicated in Nigeria as well as a declaration that she is entitled to a refund of all expenses, including the $48,000 incurred by her in defending the law suits of the second defendant.

Furthermore, she is seeking an order of the court directing the administrators of the estate of the late Ibru to refund to her, the expenses incurred in taking care of the late Ibru during the final year of his life.

  • sunday government

    A big shame that the Ibrus are in court over the division of their father’s vast estate. It is better to share inter vivos. But the moral of the whole mess is that people who cannot manage polygamy should not go into it. It creates more problems than it seeks to solve. Monogamy is certainly better. Yes, not perfect because the Rotimi Williams children are also in court. Gani Faweyinmi example is worthy of emulation.

  • kalu9909

    Men should learn from history. There have been series of court cases arising from disputes over the sharing of assets left behind by a loved father, especially in a polygamous family. The late Micheal Ibru was a wealthy man as attested here based on the property he left behind. But he should have envisaged that problem would arise after his demise. Even, if he had left a “WILL”, there would still be dispute because some would not have accepted the contents of the “WILL”. What a wealthy man like Micheal Ibru should do is to share his property to his children at the twilight of his life. He and he alone knew who are his children, and he is in a position to know who deserves what beginning from the eldest to the last born. One should share what you have when you are alive in order to avoid all these skirmishes relating to reading of “WILL” and property sharing. Men should learn from history.

    • igonzia

      Good advice ordinarily but I have witnessed a case where the mother shared her property in her lifetime and the whole family went into disarray. Sibling trying to kill themselves and all that. The woman has not known peace ever since.

  • Augustine Ameh

    Where is their father`s will?. They can not say that the man did not leave his will behind since he has many children probably from many women. And if otherwise, the doctrines of necessity be applied to settle the issue. And I wanted advise them to stop washing their dirty linen in the public arena and it all shows that they are all very lazy brats and not been responsible as the public may portray that family. Your father may be angry with you for dragging his name in mud wherever he may be.

    • Shehu

      You made me laugh out my stress.
      So I am going to get my lunch.
      So what is the doctrine of necessity in this matter? I just to want to learn .
      Many thanks

      • Augustine Ameh

        Hi Shehu, sorry I just came in now and I was inquisitive to reply you. You see where two equities are equal, the first in time shall prevail. in other words, let the most senior man holdforth based on trust on behalf other members of the family. BUT in their case, no trust hence the application of doctrines of necessity.

  • pius pumpum

    The irony of big wealth and family….eye opener for all.

  • omoagbala60

    Those properties should be given to the rightful owners–Nigerians.

    • remm ieet

      Michael Ibru should have told his children the whole truth before he left. They wouldn’t have been wasting their time over Nigeria’s property.

      • Don Franco

        Dear Reem,
        Nigeria’s property belong with PermSecs and AMCON and NDIC employees who know their way around the block, not to smart backpage commentators like us..

  • olloz

    yey pikin them wey no fit work for them own, dey fight for papa wealth like vultures.

    • igonzia

      The one wey try look after im papa say make them refund am. When in his lifetime the papa don happy say e get better pikin wey look after am.

    • Don Franco

      I can see that you envy and begrudge them their good fortune; it’s not their fault that no inheritance was left for you…

      • olloz

        yeye lazy man. e bi like say you be vulture like them. work for your own instead make you de wait inheritance. yeye.

  • Iskacountryman

    he should have converted to islam…his properties would have been shared amicably…

    • remm ieet

      They need neither Islam nor Christianity. They should go get a life. Like, get a job!

      • Iskacountryman

        so what happens t the properties?

        • remm ieet

          They can still share the properties amicably without being Muslims. The problem came from their father’s lack of communication with his children. With all the properties to be shared, even an Islamic cleric like you can be tempted.

          • Iskacountryman

            why would i be?…my wants are simple …

          • remm ieet

            True, we brought nothing to the world…