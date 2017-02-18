CBN Pegs Dollar Rate for School Fees, PTA at N375/$

57
26369
  •   Moves to tighten noose against FX round tripping

By Obinna Chima

In line with its determination to boost dollar supply in the economy as well as to bridge the wide gap between the interbank foreign exchange (FX) market and the parallel market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pegged the Naira exchange rate for payment of school fees (strictly universities) abroad and Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) at N375 to the dollar.

The central bank disclosed this in a closed-door meeting it held with all chief executive officers of commercial banks as well as other authorised FX dealers in attendance. The meeting took place in Lagos.

A source who was at the meeting said the new rate for school fees and PTA would become effective from Monday.

According to the source, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele who chaired the meeting, assured that the central bank would provide enough dollars to meet all FX demands for these invisible items.

 “For tuition fees, the CBN said it would only cater for those in the universities and the persons involved can only get $15,000 per term and the FX would be wired directly to the school abroad. We (the banks) were all told to ensure compliance and that heavy sanction awaits any authorised FX dealer that flouts this rule,” the source added.

THISDAY also gathered that applicants for FX for tuition fees must have tax clearance certificates and Bank Verification Number.

The move, according to another source is to drastically reduce FX round-tripping which appears to be one of the factors responsible to the wide gap between the interbank FX market and the parallel market.

On the other hand, for PTA, the source said: “People are entitled to PTA only if their flight(s) is not less than five hours and they are only entitled to $4,000 per quarter.

“The CBN has also undertaken to provide enough dollar liquidity to see these through.”

Emefiele had while making a presentation to members of the National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday appealed for patience, saying that the CBN was working on halting the widening gap between the interbank FX market and the parallel market.

The NEC members had generally expressed concern over the current situation of the exchange rate and called for an urgent review of the current forex policy, especially the gap between interbank and the parallel market rates.

But Emefiele sued for patience and understanding, assuring that the situation was being closely managed.

Meanwhile, the Naira maintained its value of N516 to the dollar on the parallel market yesterday.

  • We need to work on having a single rate as some people keep exploiting the current situation: http://www.practicalbusinessideas.com/dollar-to-naira-exchange-rate-today/

  • Olumide Soneye

    There you go again with uninformed decision. Tuition and fees for international Student at UC Beckly is about $61,702 per year. If you give only $30,000 per year at N375 to a dollar, at what rate does the CBN expect the parents to get the shortfall?

    • monsieuruz

      Is it by force to go to UC Berkeley**?

      • Philip Ugonna

        He’s probably speaking on how the new development affects either him or relative and you replied with a pointless question..Think next time

  • izonkeme

    If this is real, thank God so much. Students are really necrorising cos of useless policy buhari introduced to killl foreign students

  • ede

    • William Norris

      SHUT UP !!!

  • Daniel

    It is a pity Buharinomics is irreversible until the initiator KICKED OUT.

  • Jon West

    If you think education is expensive, why don’t you try ignorance?. When will our economic managers do the right thing and float the Naira. This is really not rocket science, but the only sane way out. Everything else is economic alchemy, and we know what happened to the alchemists.

    • algol2000

      Those who are supposed to do it are benefiting from this black magic. How can you use a fox to keep watch over the chicken house? This is the case with this Emefiele guy with his stakes in Zenith Bank.

      • William Norris

        Well it’s Buhari who keeps telling the world that he will never allow the naira to be devalued.

        It’s Buhari who has children in British Universities that will benefit from this subsidized rate for the dollar.

  • Darlington

    Emefiele and the entire management of CBN should resign or be sacked. The people will kill our economy.

  • Daniel Obior

    Again, these multiple exchange rates will not work on the long run. The Naira should be allowed to determine its value in the open market. That is the way to reduce the large difference between official and parallel/black market rates.

    • share Idea

      Another confusion to the already confused forex situation.

    • john

      It’s a lie. Once you all hear one new Catch phrase, you run with it. Same story last year. Devalue devalue. Look at the results today. Egypt floated their currency last November, go and see the results today. The pound has lost an additional 100% of its value. Inflation now 30% and rising. You guys think there is always one magic bullet to solving our deep seated long term problems. We are spending $800m a month funding petrol imports…. For what. Cut that alone and free that for essential demands and see dollar rates fall. We produce nothing. Devalue as you like, if you like don’t balance your trade. Export should exceed import receipts or at least match it, you’ll be paying N2000 in no time and spark a revolution. There’ll be working corpses.

      • Mickey

        Good you made some points here. I’ll ask the same question I asked 4 yrs ago when GEJ was in power, why don’t we build refineries?
        We have the NLNG model that works perfectly, NNPC-49%, SHELL-25.6%, Total-15% and AGIP-10%or so. We can set up similar consortiums to build atleast 2 mega refineries in the country. Govt will not have control of the biz and can later sell if need be. Other incentives like tax holiday etc can be added. Investors will rush this cos govt money is involved. This is totally eliminate forex demand for petroleum imports. I don’t mind if they borrow 30b to do it
        WHY CANT THIS BE DONE

        • john

          Private investors have been given licenses, just one person had the courage to start one. And he had to take it away from.the trouble zones of the ND to ensure there is no disruption of production.
          That refinery will help Nigeria a great deal to get us out of this mess of fuel imports and save some needed dollars. This added with current oil prices and growing reserves will lead to a rapid revaluation of the naira. Next stop will be power. We need to get power up big time and Nigeria will move so fast, the West won’t see us coming. We can then focus on exporting more non oil stuff.

          • William Norris

            Actually you’re wrong.

            The reason – one of the reasons – all those licensees didn’t start building was that the federal government would not legally guarantee their crude oil source.

            Yeah I know. Sounds crazy but it’s the truth.

            Next thing, the government has refused to stop setting fuel prices.

            That may be complicated to explain here but here’s an interesting one – Dangote’s refinery MAY not be the solution Nigeria NEEDS under current LAWS and circumstances.

            Do you understand that fuel supply from Dangote will be no different from importing as it Is done today? The only advantage will be the jobs created for Nigerians which is great.

            Niger Republic has a functioning refinery built about 5 years ago. Petrol cost there is about ₦300 naira per liter using CBN rate and about ₦450 using Black market rate.

            Go here –
            http://www.globalpetrolprices.com

            The cost of petrol in Benin Republic is similarly high.

            Now the question. What will stop Dangote from exporting all his fuel products to those markets which have higher prices than Nigeria?

            Dangote has already given the answer himself. I could explain but I’ll let you digest what I’ve written so far. Let’s see If you can figure it out.

          • john

            Guarantee crude oil sources when your boys keep blowing pipes. Is that not why you see in my statement….only one individual had the courage to set one up and he located it in lagos.
            Did fg guarantee his crude source in lagos. He’ll run an entirely commercial venture. He can source crude from anywhere.

          • William Norris

            My boys? Based on what do you call them that? Am I from the Niger Delta? The militants keep blowing the pipelines because the Nigerian Government stole the resources located in their land. By natural rights, the crude oil and iron ore and limestone and gold and all the lands should belong to the NATIVE PEOPLE of the areas where they’re located. The Fed Govt has chosen to CLAIM those resources and the people are fighting back.

            Now Dangote doesn’t have any COURAGE to do anything. For one, he has been getting SUBSIDIZED FOREX to build his refinery.

            Now you claim Dangote is building a completely commercial venture. I’ve asked before and I ask again – HOW will you make Dangote sell his petrol at 145 in Nigeria when he can get 350 in Benin Republic and Niger Republic and OTHER export markets?

            Second, go and research what Dangote himself has said about his refinery. You have to understand the IMPLICATIONS of locating his refinery in a Free Trade Zone.

            If the Federal Government maintains the current laws that FIX the price of fuel in Nigeria, Dangote will become the sole recipient of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS in fuel subsidies.

            Do you realize that?

          • Mickey

            Don’t think you got my point. In a third world country like Nigeria, you only invest that huge cash if you have govt backing. Dangote knows that both the APC, PDP or any party that comes in will support his biz.
            I say it again, the only way to accelerate refining or any other problem is for govt to have a stake like the NLNG model. It can be 10%, 20% or 40% but must not be controlling stake.
            I appreciate Dangote’s effort but a reasonably govt will not put all their hopes on one person and I don’t think that will even get us out of the woods. WHAT IF DANGOTE DECIDES TO EXPORT THE PRODUCT TO COUNTRIES THAT SELL AT 400NAIRA. We really need sense in this country

        • Admonisher

          This is being done now. Jonathan had his own reasons not to. The more important question is why the FG has not fired the entire management of NNPC downstream and given the refineries to Indian “contract management ” companies to manage?

          We are soft in Nigeria on ourselves and everybody has this entitlement mentality that this recession will cure buy the time to start is now.

          • Mickey

            What is done now. Absolutely nothing. The whole system is messed up
            Dangote is a business man and anything can change. The solution is to use the NLNG model and I mean it, that’s the ONLY SOLUTION

      • William Norris

        It’s always interesting to come across arguments like yours. The first and most important thing to know is you’re wrong on Egypt. Here’s my own source –

        https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-15/tale-of-two-currencies-a-devaluation-sets-apart-egypt-nigeria

        There’s graphs showingall the currency trends and the EVIDENCE from the data is that the difference between the official and black market In Egypt is basically gone.

        The black market in Egypt has been killed.

        Supply of dollars is up and rising.

        Yes inflation is high but less than Nigeria.

        Just to be sure let me quote-
        ————————————————
        Pound Rebounds

        Egypt’s pound lost more than half its value against the dollar after officials let it float on Nov. 3. But it has started to rebound, gaining 16 percent this month, which is the best performance among 154 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. While Nigeria’s naira has fallen almost 40 percent versus the greenback since it was weakened in June, analysts say the central bank needs to let it drop further and is back to its old ways of holding the exchange-rate.

        Taming the Black Market

        The gap between the pound’s black-market and official rates has all but closed since the devaluation as investor inflows have eased dollar-shortages. In Nigeria, it’s widening. The naira fell to a record 510 against the greenback on the black market this week. That’s 38 percent weaker than the official rate of 315.

        ————————————

        So where did you get your opinion that the currency float in Egypt was a failure? I really want to know.

        • john

          Everyone is posting this to make their arguments look justified. Lie. So you’re waiting to go beg the IMF and do it’s bidding so you can get dollars. Let me tell you, if there is any temporary rebound in the Egyptian pound, and I mean “temporary” is strictly because of the $12bn liquidity that’s about to be pumped into the market.
          If for some strange luck same $12bn comes into Nigeria this instant by any means, same effect would occur to the naira EVEN WITHOUT ANY DEVALUATION “.it’s all about liquidity. Your country lost its liquidity by wasting it’s reserves and has to go cap in hand. Now tell me why is the UAE, Saudi Arabia not going cap in hand to the IMF…. Because they built up fat sustaining reserves which has kept them going. You want to play to.the wishes of the West at the detriment of your people. This is not new. IMF has been advising devaluation since 1980 and we have obliged them and taken their money. Now tell me has your naira gained back it’s value anytime after.that?. Don’t look at this temporary bump for Egypt. Go and send me the new post on the pound value 2yrs down the line when they have finished using up the loan and there is no longer any dollars for exchange.

          • William Norris

            LOOOOOL !!!

            *
            ” Everyone is posting this to make their arguments look justified. Lie. So
            you’re waiting to go beg the IMF and do it’s bidding so you can get
            dollars. Let me tell you, if there is any temporary rebound in the
            Egyptian pound, and I mean “temporary” is strictly because of the $12bn
            liquidity that’s about to be pumped into the market.”
            *
            1. Everyone is posting to look justified? Hmmmm. I asked you for your own sources, you didn’t provide and instead accused me of lying. You can look up the data ANYWHERE or you can make phone calls to Egypt and get the same info. Data doesn’t lie.
            2. IMF – I can understand the emotional recoil. However, you must understand that the people who control the IMF are the same people that created and still own Nigeria.

            God created you, if you don’t follow his rules, you suffer as humans are suffering today. Hope you get the drift.
            3. Markets are ALWAYS temporary. They go UP and they go DOWN. That’s what markets do. People like me are arguing that Nigeria should let markets do that for the naira, instead of FIXING it permanently.
            4. Strange luck with $12 billion? Typically Nigerian. What has luck got to do with the matter? The ONLY REASON that money is going into Egypt is because they allowed the market to work. If you read the article well you will notice that INVESTORS are also bringing their dollars into the country.
            5. Saudi Arabia and UAE built up such reserves because they have SMALL POPULATIONS and MUCH HIGHER CRUDE OIL production than Nigeria. In Nigeria just paying GOVERNMENT WORKER SALARIES takes up over 70% of all revenue. Think about that.
            6. The West owns Nigeria. The sooner you understand and stop fighting them the better. Either that or create your own country UNDER YOUR OWN RULES, Nigeria as at today was created by the UK, a Western country, using Western rules, traditions and norms. OK? The “West” supplied arms to the Federal Government to keep Nigeria united in 1967 to 1970, are you not grateful? If such people give you advise, you should consider it seriously.
            7. Nigeria has NEVER allowed the naira to FLOAT. Devaluation is NOT the issue, the correct policy for ALL NATIONS is to allow their currencies to FLOAT and be judged by the market. It works.
            8. In 2 years nobody knows where the pound will be. The value will be determined by (a) the PRODUCTIVITY of the Egyptian people, (b)the AMOUNT OF MONEY printed by their Central Bank (c) Government spending, especially deficit spending and borrowing (d) Interest rates as set by the Central Bank.

            Patriotism is not an argument, at least not in Nigeria…..

          • john

            My God…Never knew we still have SLAVES in Nigeria. Well sorry you still have a slave mentality. Terrible. Correction No1….the 2nd biggest economy in the world (china) does not float its currency and holds the largest reserves in the world($3.5trillion). No2. Wrong again on UAE and Saudi Arabia, population has nothing to do with it. Its a balance of trade. Become more productive and balance trade in your favour. Nigeria’s population is no more different now than it was during the OBJ years when $65bn was saved. Very shallow argument.
            Like it or not, you must swallow this bitter pill until you get to your senses as a country, then you’ll get to the promised land the right way. No short cuts in life.

          • William Norris

            Sir, China has actually been FAILING in it’s efforts to keep the Yuan at their preferred rate. Do you know that the currency pegs in China have drastically reduced their foreign reserves?

            I won’t do the research for you since you seem to disdain such education.

            In 1978, China deregulated large portions of its economy. That is what sparked their economic growth. Part of what they and Japan and others have done is to DEVALUE their currencies in order to make DOMESTIC PRODUCTION more valuable in EXPORT MARKETS.

            Anyway, Nigeria has been maintaining fixed and subsidized forex prices for almost 2 years now. Same arguments we saw with fuel subsidy. We’ve seen the results. Carry on.

          • john

            Good you made mention of foreign reserves….. The crux of the matter. The true cause of our Problems. Plundered by Jonathan and his 40 thieves. The only reason we survived the 2008 crash was the reserves buffer. There’s no need to succumb to the demands of the IMF if we had this in place and did the right thing all along.

          • William Norris

            Again, PLEASE try and use FACTS in your arguments.

            1. High oil prices increase the COST OF FUEL SUBSIDIES. Crude oil prices were VERY HIGH during Jonathan’s time.

            2. OBJ increased the salaries of Federal Workers by at least 150%. In a country where 75% of the budget is spent on salaries, that was a huge increase in the financial burden.

            3. There was no massive looting under Jonathan, at least no bigger than happened under Abacha. And remember that The Dullard Buhari has said that Abacha didn’t steal from Nigeria.

            4. You will eventually have to succumb to the IMF, just like Buhari did last year in removing the fuel subsidy.

            (a) Why did The Dullard obey the IMF and remove fuel subsidies and DOUBLE the price of petrol?
            (b) Why did The Dullard of Daura obey the IMF devalue the naira in June last year?

          • Shehu Monguno

            John, the truth is we are slaves and until we rescue our minds it remains same. As Nigerians up to the highest office we go to the West for health care, we send our children to the west for education, we celebrate our presidents going to the White House, we brag that our presidents spoke to the USA President, we buy properties in the West – Hard as we want to believe we are slaves

          • William Norris

            Why is Buhari in London for treatment? After spending all those billions on Aso Rock Clinic. That’s slavery too. And he’s spending your forex to do It.

          • Shehu Monguno

            John your argument are inconsistent. Please go through all you have posted. Is the expected US$12 billion a loan or a gift? Are we saying if the expected US$30billion loan Nigeria is requesting for comes we will see a rise in the value of the Naira? I doubt much

        • Admonisher

          Please Egypt has a thriving industrial base and a portfolio of basic industries estsblished from the 60s that assures some level of self sufficiency regarding imports. There is a different balance of trade regime there compared with Nigeria.
          Their export agricultural sector is better developed and concentrated on a few commodities.

          Currency floatation will not help Nigeria as it did Egypt, the contexts are different.
          It is not the a single thing that helped Egypt.

          There is fiscal support.
          40% of EgyptIan defence budget is paid for by the US. Their latest defence acquisitions financed by Saudi Arabia. Fiscally they have the level of support at bilateral levels we can’t boasts of. Apart from defence, we would never be able to quantify how much support the Saudis, GCC countries, Pakistan and even Israel give to Egypt but it is substantial.

          • William Norris

            You’re not making the connections between devaluation and productivity. Its not about industrial base NOW, it’s about HOW to STIMULATE the creation of an industrial base.

            Let’s use Innoson Motors for example.

            What do you think will happen if the naira falls to say 900/$ ???

            Will the importation of foreign made or assembled cars INCREASE or DECREASE?

            What do you think that will do for Innoson Motors?

            Let’s extend it to something common like rice.

            What do you think will happen with rice?

        • Shehu Monguno

          So why did John furnish us with statistics that are not correct. – Lesson? cross check everything

      • Admonisher

        Thank you. There is very very hard work to be done in this country. There is no magic.
        Produce locally using local inputs for export.
        That is the solution and it is going to take time
        Stop importing petroleum products, stop importing rice. Those are the solutions . All the idiotic elementary demand and supply theories, float or fix debates…they all are rubbish. English is not going to save you and your kids are already going hungry.

        Nigerians have just gone lazy and brain dead from high oil prices and six decadent years of Jonathan government. We want a weakling in office who don’t have discipline and courage to do “social engineering “.
        Like the parent who “procures” JAMB pass results for his kids , the discipline/endurance you are bypassing now will hunt you in future.

        How can you have four refineries and the best seasons for agric and you are still debating solutions?

        • William Norris

          You wrote:
          ———————————————————————-
          * Produce locally using local inputs for export.
          That is the solution and it is going to take time
          Stop
          importing petroleum products, stop importing rice. Those are the
          solutions . All the idiotic elementary demand and supply theories, float
          or fix debates…they all are rubbish. English is not going to save you
          and your kids are already going hungry.*
          ——————————————————————–
          HOW do you encourage local production of rice and fuel? HOW?

          Let me give you a taste of how idiotic demand & supply will affect such things.

          When you fix the naira at 375 for overseas education, you are providing a SUBSIDY to those who CHOOSE to study abroad. That means the government is promoting HIGHER DEMAND.

          In the IDIOTIC ELEMENTARY DEMAND & SUPPLY THEORIES, it is a fact that lower prices cause HIGHER DEMAND.

          If all students abroad have to buy dollars at 510, the higher prices will cause LOWER DEMAND for foreign education. To use an extreme case, if the naira falls to 800/$, even less families will CHOOSE to patronize foreign universities.

          Those who cannot afford to study abroad will then have to consider ALTERNATIVES such as say, LOCAL UNIVERSITIES. Such demand will then ENCOURAGE the production of local education.

          See how DEMAND & SUPPLY works? You must allow free pricing in order to stimulate local production. Right now the LOWER OFFICIAL PRICE for the dollar is PROMOTING the use of foreign universities by Nigerians.

          To extend it to RICE, you have to understand – letting the naira float will ENCOURAGE rice production.

          On fuel, the FIXED PRICE of fuel discourages investment in refineries. And don’t say “Dangote”….the man is building his refinery with SUBSIDIZED DOLLARS and will likely REQUIRE SUBSIDY PAYMENTS in order to supply Nigerians under current law.

          I hope I’ve made it clear enough. I do get tired of having to explain simple things.

          • Admonisher

            Please on this overseas education, you are perversely right. We are subsidizing our professionals training abroad. Fortunately they sent almost $30bn home between 2016 and 2017. So it is actually the only thing working in our favour on the global market. We are now like Philippines and Pakistan.
            So that one is actually good business sense. Nigeria lost opportunity to develop world class university education with Jonathan but Atiku and Oyedepo seem to be well prepared.

            There are advantages to floating but this FG is being astute. The thing is a time- variant function.
            When External Reserves are at a level and Strategic National projects are completed, they will float the thing. Nigeria needs DANGOTE, REFINERIES, RICE AND BASIC LIGHT DEFENCE INDUSTRY running before floating . Until then we stick to he current situation

          • William Norris

            FG being astute? LOL, well I guess you can call it that !!! Do note that what I wrote about education also applies to rice, fuel and every other thing.

            Strategic National Projects eh? OK, let me ask AGAIN….do you understand that Dangote is most likely going to be paid BILLIONS OF DOLLARS in subsidies if his refinery starts functioning under current law ???

            Nigeria doesn’t seem to have any particular NATIONAL objectives that need a project. Why does Nigeria require basic light defense industry? What enemies are you defending against?

            Nigeria is basically an exercise in futility but the least the government can do now is at least make the populace comfortable.

        • john

          Don’t mind all of them. Dead brains. The latest thing on social media is for them to be pasting one link of a “tale of two currencies”. They’re posting it to feel justified about their lame arguments.
          There is no short cut to hard work. Finish.
          Some myopic elements want us to succumb to IMF pressures and devalue even more before we borrow. As if that isn’t what we’ve been doing since 1980. What has devaluation done all these yrs.

      • Daniel Obior

        First of all go read the article titled “Tale of Two Currencies: Egypt Sets Itself From Nigeria”, in today’s ThisDay, and you will be better educated. Often it is not worth responding to your comments which displays ignorance and penchant for telling lies. Egypt floated her currency and the value dropped, but has now stabilised. It attracted foreign investments as well as World Bank loans. Nigeria has been hesitating with this hideous half way house of a policy. The Naira has lost its value all the same, and no foreign investment or loans from World Bank of IMF. So, continue to live your lies, motivated by the deceit of this incompetent APC government.

        • john

          Abeg go rest. Let me hear word. Since last two days, every corner all you igbos are posting that article. Just finished one argument over same, you want to start your own on article. Send me same article two yrs time and let me know the current value of the pound when the IMF loan has been exhausted and liquidity evaporated.

          • William Norris

            What has tribe got to do with this issue please?

          • Daniel Obior

            People like you only see things from the prism of tribe. I have not told you where I am from and you do not know where I am from. So stop flying a tribal kite and address issues. Of course you lack the perspective to discuss intelligently, so you resort to tribe. Make you go rest since you no de hear sensible word.

          • john

            But it’s a fact. Every soul who has sent me this misleading paid article of a western columnist meant to sway Nigerian public opinion has been an igbo. It was purposefully written for nefarious reasons by agents of the West and the IMF.

          • Daniel Obior

            What a deluded mind! Clearly shows how you reason; without logic.

          • john

            What an unpatriotic, hateful, bitter mind. Screwed and myopic thinking of a certain demographic of people in this country. Who will never see anything good in Nigeria or this administration specifically.

          • Daniel Obior

            Those who see a naked emperor and yet go on to praise his beautiful robes, are the unpatriotic ones. Buhari and this administration is clearly incompetent and the mess the country has fallen into in the last two years are enough evidence of this. Yet some scums in the society will tell us we’ve never had it so good. My position has nothing to do with hate, but the truth. Yes I am bitter because this country can be much better. That is a sign of patriotism because I care. As for you, you will lie your way to cover the truth and you call that patriotism? Shame.

          • Shehu Monguno

            John, the last I remember we are in a democracy which allows freedom of opinion. Right or wrong Daniel has stated his opinion. You have a right to disagree with it and state yours and it ends there not to insult. It is shameful and embarrassing that while India is putting over 100 satellites in space Nigeria still look at life through the prism of religion and tribe. Are we in the 0th century?

          • William Norris

            The irony is that YOU were the FIRST one to bring Egypt into the discussion on this forum. Yes, YOU were the first.

            Then others started citing a publicly available article that refuted YOUR lies about Egypt AND contrasted the same two countries.

            Ironic indeed!

          • john

            Mr. Cross eyed, go read again, but get a better sense of time while you’re at it.

          • William Norris

            Daniel Obior made the first comment on this article.

            You replied to him and in your reply was a mention of how Egypt is suffering because of devaluation has made matters worse. Your claim about Egypt is a lie. For example, the Black market has vanished in Egypt which is a stated objective of Ms Adeosun, the Nigerian Finance Minister. Simple.

            You can abuse me all you want. You were wrong. Most important, continuing the current fixed price policy for forex will lead Nigeria down the path of Venezuela. People are suffering thanks to the depth of stupidity in the current Federal government. Enjoy the CHANGE.

          • Daniel Obior

            This fellow John, lies with every breath he takes. Most amazing!

          • LagLon

            we are way down the venezuela road..
            ..the populist backtrack on fx..
            ..the nonsense on power..
            ..the lies and duplicity..
            ..i even think venezuela has less problems than we do..
            ..i worry we have 1 such stop before becoming a proper terrorist or narco state…
            – south: columbia, mexico, Philippines model
            – north: a rollcall of islamic madness…

  • Ogom

    “Touch not my anointed.. “