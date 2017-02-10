Suspected Ritualists Behead Herdsman in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje

Barely three days after a farmer was decapitated in Orisunmibare, a farmstead in Itaji Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, a Fulani herdsman, Ahmed Dele, has been beheaded by yet-to-be identified persons in Omu town within the same council.

The development that is currently generating tension in the town has led to the suspicion that the bloody land dispute between Ayede Ekiti and Itaji has been taken over by ritualists.

The victim’s parents are Fulani herdsmen from Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

It was gathered in Ado Ekiti on Friday that the victim was pursued by his assailants while on grazing expedition before they caught up with him some few kilometres away from the town where he was killed and his head removed.

Details later…