Osinbajo in Crucial Meeting with Heads of Anti-graft, Security Agencies

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday held closed-doors meeting with heads of security and anti-corruption agencies in the country.

The meeting, it was gathered, was not unconnected with the resolve of the federal government to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Among those who attended the meeting which lasted for about two hours in the office of the Acting President were the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

What was discussed at the meeting was however, not made public.

The anti-graft agencies had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari before moving to the office of the acting president for another session.

Kyari also met separately with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emiefele and the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enalamah.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, the acting EFCC chairman said Nigerians irrespective of their ages must team up with government to fight corruption which he said was killing the nation’s economy.

He said the current economic recession in the country was due to the high level of corruption.

He said: “I’m asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption. Adults, children, men and women including you journalists.

“Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today. So, all Nigerians must join in the fight against it,” he stressed.