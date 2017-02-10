Oba of Lagos Asks Citizens to Criticise Buhari Constructively

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has called on Nigerians to criticise the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration constructively and not destructively.

The Lagos monarch gave the charge at an interaction with State House Correspondents after a brief meeting with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Akiolu, who called on Nigerians to be patient with the Buhari administration, also prayed that the president would return to the country from his vacation in the United Kingdom hale and hearty.

He said Osinbajo should be grateful to God for having attained the position of the vice president considering his humble background.

Asked why he came to see the Acting President, Akiolu said: “I have found time to see my former law lecturer and once more to convey to him the wishes and prayers of Lagos so that by the grace of God, the Almighty Allah, that our president will return to us hale and hearty and all will be well with in this country provided all of us are sincere and we cooperate with the government and we tell the government what we feel constructive and not destructive criticisms.

“We have to be absolutely patient and provide useful suggestions to move the country forward. It’s vey funny. Prophet Ayub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out of all of his body and Allah brought him back not to talk of somebody who is not like that.

Insha Allah, by the grace of Almighty, our president will be back to all of us.”

On Osinbajo, the monarch said: “As I told the acting president now, God blessed him more than how he expected. He was a law teacher; very quiet, easy going and he is always with his bible and see what God has done for him.

He is not interested in any political thing but God had destined that he will be the number two man. All of us should pray for the two of them and for Nigeria to be very successful provided we are and close to God and very absolutely honest in everything we are doing. All will be well with us.”