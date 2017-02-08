Presidency Confirms THISDAY Report, Says Osinbajo Sent Onnoghen’s Name to Senate

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed THISDAY’s exclusive report that Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has forwarded the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

The Presidency made the nomination known via its Twitter handle @NGRPresident on Wednesday.

THISDAY had exclusively reported on Wednesday that Osinbajo had sent Onnoghen’s name to the Senate.

The decision to ‎send the name has now put to rest all the controversies raging over the appointment.

Details later…