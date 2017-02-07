PDP Strategy Committee Report Ready

Panel proposes floating of new party

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will formally receive the final report of its committee on Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs wednesday at a ceremony in Abuja to be attended party stakeholders.

THISDAY gathered that one of the key recommendations of the report is for the opposition party to consider the possibility of aligning with other political groups to float a new party if need be.

It was learnt that the sub-committee on inter-party affairs after wide-ranging consultations and considerations of the crisis rocking the PDP as well the political intrigues building up ahead of the 2019 election, advised that the party should not shut its door to negotiations with allies.

A reliable source told THISDAY monday that the committee’s report also contained recommendations on the proposed constitutional amendments, new party funding mechanisms and strategies for wooing back members lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While setting up the Jerry Gana-led committee, the PDP said it was going to explore the possibility of the party aligning forces with like-minds to actualise victory at the next presidential election.

But the party had said it would not pursue the proposed alliance the same way the APC handled theirs, adding that rather than allow its name to be subsumed under a new party, it would seek to absorb willing political parties and groups so that together they can confront the APC in 2019 elections.

Although Prof. Gana declined to give details of what was being recommended by the committee, he, however, hinted at a recent function that the PDP was desirous of attracting all lovers of democracy across the country in order to help the country move forward.

“But there are details I cannot divulge at the moment because the committee’s recommendations will be passed on to the party leadership. It will not be wise for me to disclose the details before we submit the report,” he said.