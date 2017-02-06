Nigerian Protesters Call for Change in Govt

3
2566
THISDAY Breaking-News

Hundreds of Nigerians called for a change of government on Monday as they marched through the streets of Lagos, reflecting mounting public anger over a sputtering economy and political tensions blamed on an absentee president, Reuters has reported.

In a rare show of public dissent against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, more than 500 demonstrators halted traffic in the commercial capital, flanked by a heavy police escort as a truck blasted out protest songs.

Buhari has been in Britain since mid-January for treatment for an unspecified medical condition and, with no indication of when he might return, many Nigerians suspect his health is worse than officials admit.

“Unemployed people are hungry and angry,” read one Lagos demonstrator’s sign, against a backbeat of anthems by Afrobeat superstar Fela Kuti, a fearless critic of Nigeria’s often brutal and corrupt military rule until his death in 1997.

“Government of the rich, for the rich, making rules for the poor,” chanted other protesters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • tunaik

    500 people?

  • MDG2020

    Them never start!
    How can they be demanding another CHANJI under 2years. When the apc CHANJI they demanded has not expired.
    They should be patient jooo. This CHANJI will expire in 2023, and if care is not taking we may ask for extention.
    I thought once GEJ and Dezianni are destroyed Nigeria will automatically turns to Eldorado land? They met Nigeria at 190 to a dollar, and took it to 500 naira yet they claim the country is progressing and are even insinuating that it would have been worse if GEJ countinued, imagine madness.
    I drove all the way from lagos to Asaba, you called me a bad driver and took over the car! From asaba to onitsha head bridge, you crashed the car! Instead of accepting that you are a terrible driver, you are telling road safety that if you had not collected the driving sit from me, the car would have burnt, yepa! And some idiots are out there supporting madness.
    Anyway, Nigeria now have a presidency without president: unprecedented you will say.
    Story continues.

  • muazu wali

    We must wake up to the sad ignorance of our brothers and sisters and find ways and means to lift these boys and girls to the elementary knowledge on politics and governance. It is naive to demonstrate in order to change a government!. As MDG stated in a democracy your can vote out an administration. Whatever damage APC might have done in presenting Buhari as its flag bearer for the office of the President they should wait until 2019.