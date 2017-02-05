Insecurity: Northeast Stakeholders Urges FG To Ban Almajiris

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Some stakeholders in Gombe yesterday advised the Federal Government to take a bold step by banning the Almajiri system of education in the country as a way of solving the Boko Haram insurgency that has bedeviled the North-east for several years.

Similarly, Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar urged the federal government to pay priority attention to addressing the underlying factors that prepared the grounds for breeding insurgent groups in the region.

Speaking during the town hall meeting in Gombe yesterday, organized by the Economic Development Sub-committee of the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), some of the Stakeholders who participated in the discussion unanimous called for the scraping of the Islamic system of education practiced by some Muslims.

According to them, the system was what brought about the case of the Boko Haram militants who cover under Islam and brought untold hardship to many Nigerians as a result of the mindless killings and destruction of thousands of lives and properties especially in the North-east.

“There is nothing Islamic about the group anyway and from the way you see children at the tender age of 13 been brought under one malam in a very terrible condition to learn Islamic education, does not allow that child to have a peaceful heart if he grows to adulthood in that condition.

“The child is deprived of any parental love and care, no good morals, very bad and unhealthy environment, and above all, hungry stricken. How can a child grow with a good heart in that kind of condition?” he queried.