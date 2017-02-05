Gomerm’s Super Sundays and Akanbi’s 55th Birthday

Dr. Akanbi ministering

For members of God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM), the recently-concluded three Supernatural Sundays, themed ‘Total Transformation’, is one that they will never forget in a hurry.

Thousands of worshippers converged on Mercy Revival Centre (MRC), the revival centre of the GOMERM ministry, along Alake Lokoko Street in Ikotun, Lagos for the three-week special programme. The programme which held on January 8, 15 and 22, 2017 was the second edition after it was first held in January 2016.

A the three-day programme where different prophecies and words of knowledge were released, GOMERM’s General Overseer, Dr. James Akanbi, ministered in the power of the Holy Ghost.

Other men of God who ministered at the programme include zonal pastors of the church like Pastors Emmanuel Odunmorayo, Ezekiel Adewuyi, Victor Idowu, Josiah Mogbonjubola and Joe Odiase who are also members of the Ministry’s Management Group.

In the course of his ministration, Dr. Akanbi, who clocked 55 years on the last Sunday of the programme, told the church members that Year 2017 would be a year of pleasant surprises and total transformation for them.

“Where people will see you soon, the level where they will meet you, the atmosphere where you will manifest, will beat the imaginations of your enemy. Every day, every week and every month in 2017 shall be fruitful and productive for you. Your land shall bring forth its greatest fruitfulness this year,” Dr. Akanbi prophetically declared to the congregation.

But the programme wasn’t about word ministrations and prophecies alone. There were also power prayer sessions even as many sinners surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ and accepted him as the Lord and saviour at the three Super Sundays. Many who attended the services also shared testimonies of how they received the divine touch of God and were instantly healed of long-terms ailments during the programme.

Of course, the Zion Voices, the church choir, also ministered in songs even as invited gospel artistes like Evang. Bukola Akinade (Senwele Jesus), Evang. Seun Makanjuola (Gbemisoke) and Olanrewaju Bolaji (Big Bolaji), led the congregation in a glorious praise and joyful celebration of God for His continuous faithfulness in the ministry.