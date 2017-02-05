Buhari Extends Stay Abroad

Muhammadu Buhari

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday wrote to the National Assembly to inform the lawmakers of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced the extension in a statement he issued on Sunday‎.

The statement, however did not indicate when the president will now return to the country and the number of days which he has extended his stay abroad.

Adesina said the president ‎had planned to return to Abuja Sunday evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

He said the notice had since been dispatched to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

Details later…

  • abodes_124

    Oh dear. Here we go again

  • But first ascertain: Is he still alive?

  • vincentumenyiora

    Don’t know what to say here about the news nevertheless we have to pray and be on the look out when the President shall return to Nigeria! He should get well quickly so as to return to duties without much ado, folks!

  • MDG2020

    Breaking News:- NASS grants buhari 6yrs medical vacation extension!
    The north through buhari, must be allowed to complete their 8yrs: After which FAWA or POWER must return to the SE.
    So buhari, you can decide to rule from UK, Ugrave, or Uhomes, six years from now you must handover to anybody from the SE or Okorocha.
    Yorubas should perish the thought of ever taking over the presidency on the back of buhari misfortune.
    They must also wraith their second turn. FAWA in Nigeria must be turn by turn.

  • IKEMBA

    Poor Femi Adesina..!
    He’s out of Lies..!
    Soon and very Soon He’d be out of Time..!

    I guess another Summer picture of the Presidency, photomerged with a Winter Programme on Channels TV; will never be enough this time..!!

    As The End Game Draws…..>>