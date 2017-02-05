Buhari Extends Stay Abroad

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday wrote to the National Assembly to inform the lawmakers of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced the extension in a statement he issued on Sunday‎.

The statement, however did not indicate when the president will now return to the country and the number of days which he has extended his stay abroad.

Adesina said the president ‎had planned to return to Abuja Sunday evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

He said the notice had since been dispatched to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

Details later…