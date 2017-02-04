We’re Re-Aligning to Retake Power in 2019, Says PDP

Nigerians suffering under the scourging and suffocating mis-governance of the APC

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Ahmed Makarfi says the opposition party is very much alive and is working assiduously with well-meaning Nigerians to ensure its return to power in 2019, with good governance.

Against the background of reports that alleged that he described PDP as broke and cannot pay rents or meet other financial obligations, Makarfi said that PDP was intact and not in any financial crisis “as was being alleged by detractors.”

Makarfi, in a statement issued yesterday by the PDP Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, further said that no amount of distraction would stop it “from defending the people of this country from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makarfi said: “We want to assure all our members and teeming supporters that the PDP is intact and is rebranding to remain stronger. We are strategising and working with well-meaning Nigerians to return the reign of true democracy and good governance to the people.”

On the report that it is unable to meet its financial obligation to staff at the research and training institute, the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) in Abuja, PDP described it as outright falsehood .

“The entire allegation in the publication represents outright falsehood and only exists in the imagination of the writers and their collaborators. The PDP is not broke and does not owe rent on the property being used by the PDI located on Wuse II, Abuja.

“Let us place on record that the PDI’s financial responsibilities are being met accordingly. Just last week, the Caretaker Committee approved monthly imprest for the Institute, and its staff salaries are paid at the same time with that of the PDP staffers.

“For emphasis, all staff of the party and that of the Institute have received their January 2017 salary last week which the secretary of the Staff Welfare Committee confirmed in that publication.

The statement accused the estranged former national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff of embarking on blackmail and outright falsehood to tarnish the reputation of the party and the National Caretaker Committee.

“We cannot be distracted and again, we advise Sheriff and his cohorts in the ruling party, the APC to let the PDP be. Nigerians are suffering under the scourging and suffocating mis-governance of the APC and our duty as opposition is to hold the government accountable to its promises.”