Saha Reminisce Football, Dancing Skills as He Thrills School Children in Lagos

Not many would have known that aside from his football skills, former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, also has great dancing steps and that was what he displayed to the delight of teachers and pupils of St. John’s Catholic School and Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, Oshodi, Lagos on Tuesday.

The former French international, who was in Nigeria as the Brand Ambasador of paint manufacturing company, Kansai Plascon, said he felt very good among the children.

“It’s not every time you get this kind of opportunity to be among beautiful and loving children like this. I feel good to be among them. They are very loving and enthusiastic children,” Saha told THISDAY.

His presence at the two schools indeed attracted several football-lovers to the axis as everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the former Everton player.

However, for teachers and pupils of St. John’s Catholic School and Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, it was one moment they would take to their graves as Saha also reminiscence some of those skills that endeared him to fans of several clubs he starred for.

Kansai Plascon, which is the official paint of Manchester United is a major innovation drive in the industrial and furniture coatings markets in South and Southern Africa, which is just entering the Nigerian market.

Saha, who won the EUFA Champions League with the Old Trafford Club hailed the management of the company for its great foresight, saying, “What they are doing is in line with the vision of great footballers all over the world. Young players who believe in their dream should have something to do with Kansai Plascon because of their quality products.”

As part of its strategic expansion into Africa as the continent’s number one coatings company, Kansai Plascon opened its Nigeria office bringing its innovative and excellent range of premium paints closer to Nigeria consumers.

The launch which was held at the Kansai Plascon corporate office situated at Victoria Island Lagos on Monday had in attendance the representative of the minister for trade, commerce and industry, Mr Ibikunle Adams, Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr Sadanobu Kusaoke and other dignitaries. The event also afforded guests the opportunity to have a feel of the company’s top quality premium paints produced with state-of-the-art technology.

The President, Kansai Plascon, Mr Hiroshi Ishino, said the company has been around for a while, but in 2012 it changed its name from Plascon South Africa to Kansai Plascon to further deliver top quality products to consumers around the world including Africa.

Speaking on their choice of partnership, Ishino stated that “Kansai Plascon likes to enter into African countries with local partners to ensure that the growth and development within these countries is locally relevant and meaningful. We embrace the culture and unique aspects of each African country we enter, to ensure we develop our business with the utmost respect and consideration for each country and as the Power House of Africa, especially the West African Region, Kansai Plascon investigated the marketplace thoroughly before entering into the Nigeria market. It took three years of investigation, discussions, negotiations and development of understanding in Nigeria, before we found the right partners to join hands with to enter Nigeria.

He further reinstated the company’s commitment towards investing in local communities and upliftment programmes by donating paints and educational materials to pupils of Shogunle and Temidire primary school in Lagos Nigeria through its brand Icon Saha.