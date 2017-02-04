OGD, Buruji Kashamu’s Drama

When Wesco Bet boss, Adewale Osinubi, was sending out invites to dignitaries to grace his wedding last weekend, little did he imagine the drama that would play out on that day.

The day had begun on a good note from the church service to the Adeola Odutola Hall in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, venue of the wedding reception. But the drama, as captured by a source, had played out when a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, aka OGD, suddenly made a tactical exit from the hall. How? Like some others, the top politician was also savouring the music of Kolade Onanuga, a popular Fuji music star, while also acknowledging greetings from guests. For some inexplicable reasons, his mood was said to have changed immediately the master of ceremonies announced the arrival of Senator Buruji Kashamu in the hall.

Not one to hide his feelings, the former governor was said to have walked out of the hall. “In fact, many were surprised about the swift ‘disappearance’ of the Krestal Laurel boss,” the source said.

Though both OGD and Kashamu are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, they belong to different factions of the party. Their disagreement has polarised the party in the state and their fans have reportedly been at each other’s jugular.

With the latest development, it appears the two political gladiators are fast becoming sworn enemies and it may be almost impossible to bring them back, as they wouldn’t want to see eyeball-to-eyeball.

It will be recalled that the duo used to be good political allies until after the 2015 general elections when their relationship fell through and efforts by the national body of the party to reconcile them have proved unsuccessful.