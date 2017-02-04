Jonathan’s Prophecy, Buhari’s Heresy and Tuface’s Bravery

3
2136

THE ALTERNTATIVE

with Reno Omokri

On December 11, 2014, then President Goodluck Jonathan accepted the presidential nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the 2015 Presidential elections as its candidate. At that occasion, the former leader made a statement which, in hindsight, can now be seen as a prophecy.

On that day, Jonathan said:
“The choice before Nigerians in the coming election is simple: A choice between going forward and going backwards; between the new ways and the old ways; between freedom and repression; between a record of visible achievements and beneficial reforms – and desperate power-seekers with empty promises.”
When the Naira crashed to N500 to $1 on Monday January 30, 2017, it hit me that Dr. Jonathan’s prophecy had been fulfilled.

I remember (and I am sure you can too) the giant bill boards the APC erected all over the country saying, and I quote:
‘Is N216 to $1 okay? It is time to act now. Buhari-Osinbajo’.
Well both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have ‘acted’ for almost two years now and today it is now over N500 to $1. It is time for the duo to answer their own question.
On the 20th of November, 2014, a certain young Nigerian named Mohammad had tweeted the following on Twitter;
“Today a dollar is N180 and a pound is N280, hope you have a family….this is really the transformation agenda..!! GEJ has finished Nigeria…”
This tweet went viral because the APC through its agents on Twitter retweeted it until it trended online.

Flash forward to Monday the 30th of January, 2017, the day the Naira crossed over the N500 to $1 Rubicon and the now sober Mohammad tweeted three times and I will quote each of those tweets below:
The first tweet:
“GEJ should please forgive me!!!”
The second tweet:
“N500 even when they claim they are fighting corruption, #bringbackourGEJ”
The third tweet:
“GEJ a true definition of the word HERO …!!!”
This time around, though the APC refused to retweet Mohammad’s who tweets from the handle @deee009, his last tweets are even more popular than the first because Nigerians retweeted them, storified them and blogs celebrated them.
On Tuesday 31st of January, 2017, another young Nigerian named Uchenna tweeted through his twitter handle, Uchez2 this:
“@Uchez2: How did the dollar stay at N175-N200 for 4yrs under “massive looting”? How is it now at N510 in 2 years under “massive savings”?”
What Jonathan’s 2014 quote and Mohammad’s 2014 and 2017 tweets as well as Uchenna’s question have shown is that, no matter how far and fast falsehood has travelled, it must eventually be overtaken by the truth.
Everybody is affected by the failed promises of the Buhari administration. The richest African and Black man in the world, Aliko Dangote, has seen his fortune depreciate by more than 50% from $25 billion under former President Jonathan to $12.4 billion today. We pray it does not shrink to $1.2 billion before 2019!
There is no Nigerian that is not affected and that is all the more reason why the multiple award-winning singer and rapper, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a. Tuface has said he is going to lead a nationwide protest against the policies of this government which are impoverishing Nigerians.

Of course very predictably, the administration, either directly or indirectly, has come out guns blazing against the much-loved entertainer.
Government surrogates and jealous rivals have sought to disqualify and disenfranchise him from leading his protest by saying that as a father of seven children from three different mothers Tuface lacks the moral authority to protest against government policies!
First of all, the problem many of this celebrity haters have with Tuface is not the protest itself per se. They are really angry that they were not the ones who thought of it!
If having children from many women is their grouse, then they would have had a grouse about many Nigerian leaders. Which Nigerian leader has children from only one woman?
And it almost became comical when the Presidency asked to debate with Tuface on live TV. Really? A President who refused to debate with his opponents at the Presidential Debates during the elections now wants Tuface to debate live on TV. I mean just negodu!
When some musicians and actors gathered at Ojota with Nasir El rufai and Dino Melaye against then President Jonathan in February 2012, nobody cared how many children they had but suddenly they care about Tuface’s baby mamas!

I guess both El-rufai and Dino Melaye have all their children from one woman!
In the new and improved Federal Republic of Double Standard, if you have more than one baby mama you can be a President, a Governor or a Senator, but you cannot lead a protest! It is haram! You are not morally fit to protest!
And it was so disappointing to see an official of the All Progressives Congress Twitter handle mocking the protest. APC News TV tweeted and I am quoting:
“@APCNEWSTV: JUST BEFORE YOU JOIN THE SENSELESS PROTEST, NOTE THAT! Godswill Akpabio bankrolled the posh wedding of 2face”
What rubbish! First of all, this is a desperate lie. But even if this were true (it is not) didn’t Nigerians vote for President Muhammadu Buhari despite the fact that former Governors Rotimi Amaechi and Bola Tinubu bankrolled him?
If the Presidency and the APC want us to believe that Tuface Idibia’s planned protest is “senseless” because his wedding was bankrolled by former Governor Godswill Akpabio then they are inadvertently admitting that President Buhari’s Government is “senseless” because its election was bankrolled by Amaechi and Tinubu. That will explain a lot!
It will explain the Presidency’s senselessness in the matter regarding Supreme Court Justice Walter Onnoghen who has been denied what should have been his privilege by political tradition as well as by judicial precedent.
Ibrahim Magu is accused of corruption, yet President Muhammadu Buhari insists on confirming him. Justice Walter Onnoghen is free from corruption, yet President Buhari refuses to confirm him!
All this from a so-called anti-corruption President. Is it because Magu is a Muslim from the North, while the other is a Christian from the South?
This is yet another example in the series of double standard that is the hallmark of this administration.
A Government that publicly urged accused justices to immediately step down yet wrote copious and even verbose letters to justify why the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, who has been proven to be corrupt – should continue to retain his post. In Nigeria, it seems there is one law for the 97 per centers and another for the 5 per centers. Again I say, welcome to President Buhari’s new and improved Federal Republic of Double Standard!
What President Buhari is doing to Justice Walter Onnoghen is nothing short of judicial heresy. He is placing his parochial bias above a well-established doctrine that seniority at the bar and bench is the major requirement for upward mobility in the legal profession.
And as an aside, I am noticing that the rapidly shrinking army of the cult of Buhari is also set against the new U.S. President, Donald John Trump. And it got me thinking.
I have a hunch that the problem Buharists have with Donald Trump is not his policies but the fact that a politician is actually doing what he promised to do during his campaign.
They are so used to President Buhari, who promises one thing and does another thing, that when they finally see a leader who says what he will do and does what he says, they go into shock.
In his first day in office, President Trump has already started fulfilling his promises. He has not blamed Obama, he has not blamed the state of things he met on the ground. He has rather began his tenure by focusing on his promises rather than focusing on the alleged wrongdoings of his predecessors.
This is why many people who supported Nigerian President Buhari cannot stand Trump. Because he exposes the hypocrisy of someone who promised change and is delivering more of the same.
This is why they are so heavily invested in blame gaming the system and blaming every negative occurrence on previous administrations while waiting to give President Buhari credit for the few things that have gone right under his government which are, ironically, the handiwork of the very administrations that he denigrates.
Two days ago (January 31st of 2017) the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that foreign investment into Nigeria has dropped to a 10-year low.
I am waiting to see the creativity with which the Buhari administration will come up with reasons to blame Goodluck Jonathan for this!
Perhaps Jonathan went around to all the nations of the world to convince them not to invest in Nigeria!
I thought that the Buhari government said Nigeria was a pariah state under Jonathan. How could a pariah government attract more investment than an acceptable government like the Buhari administration? You see, like I said previously in this piece, no matter how far and fast a lie has travelled, it MUST eventually be overtaken by the truth.
And it is silly of the Lagos State Police Command to say they would stop Tuface’s protest! This is the sort of impunity that has become the norm under President Muhammadu Buhari.
Doesn’t Tuface have the constitutional right of freedom of assembly? Does he not have the right to free speech?
The same security forces that cannot bring the killers of Pastor Eunice Elisha to book, or give justice to the beheaders of Evangelist Bridget Agbahime have now found their voice when it comes to stopping the harmless Tuface.
Is it not silly that at a time when the Department of State Services (DSS) has not been able to utilise its manpower to make any discernible impact in the war against terror, they have the men to storm Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s hotel room in Ado Ekiti? At a time when we have a governor confessing that he paid money to killers of the citizens he has constitutionally sworn to protect, at a time when Nigeria has overnight become the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian, at a time when the dollar goes for N500 to $1, is it really Apostle Suleiman that is the problem of Nigeria?
The Presidency called Apostle Suleiman’s speech hate speech! puh-leeze! What hate speech can be worse than President Buhari’s 97% versus 5%? That a Presidency headed by a man who threatened that the “dog and baboon will all be soaked in blood” has the guts to ask the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to condemn Apostle Suleiman is the joke of the year. If those guys in the Presidency are looking for someone to condemn, let them go to London!!!
The father did not give Jesus a name that is above all names because Jesus is intelligent. No. Lucifer is also intelligent. God promoted Jesus because of two qualities: loyalty and humility. When people ask me why I am loyal to former President Jonathan, they do not realize that I do not live my life for anybody whether it is Dr. Goodluck Jonathan or President Muhammadu Buhari or even Donald J. Trump. My life is a test and upon my death the father will mark my test paper.
I am loyal to ex-President Jonathan just as I try to be loyal to all my friends whether high or low because a disloyal and proud person is like Lucifer who tried to take the father’s throne. A loyal person is like Jesus who had the opportunity to do the same yet chose to remain loyal and humble. If I do not follow the Messiah’s example, then my Christianity is questionable!

  • Taiwo

    I really enjoy this article and it confirms some of the hypocritical and stupidity policies of this do nothing good of the present administration.APC is full of lies and their megaphone spokesman name indicate it in every ramification.Though Jonathan messed up the whole show with indecisiveness approach to the governance, but APC has made us know that they are Cluelessness set of people that is not ready for governance,rather engage in divicive and ethnically based approach to every issue.Let them know that nothing should happen to 2face because Nigerian of more than 90% are solidly behind him.Shame on APC!

  • imagine_2012

    Just negodu my brother ooo.

  • fearless

    Last week, we examined some sectors of
    this administration that indicate that we are not yet where we ought to
    be, even on the short-term time line. A lot has happened, and still
    happening, that seeks to interrogate whether or not President Muhammadu
    Buhari is the messiah or the forerunner to the messiah. Given the
    decrepit past, many, including this reporter, had had a great
    expectation for a restoration government, which was what the Buhari
    administration seemed to have set out as its prime task. But nearly two
    years down the line, which is almost 50 per cent of the tenure, not much
    has happened to buoy the hope of the masses that indeed, a new sheriff
    is in town.

    The truth must be told that the past
    administrations (not only Jonathan’s) may not have helped matters by way
    of really moving the country beyond these teething stages of our
    development. Yet the lethargy and go-slow syndrome of this
    administration has helped to worsen the woes of Nigerians. The
    experiences of the masses, seem to be dropping from bad to worse. Life
    is getting shorter, more brutish and even nastier. To believe otherwise
    is to suffer grand delusion. Everybody is feeling the pinch, including
    even those whose bills and burdens are borne by government

    Perhaps, what seems even more disturbing
    is that the administration does not seem to have a clue on how our
    captivity can be turned around. There is no where this is more evident
    than in the following areas:

    Economy: Volumes of books could be written on the strange Buharinomics
    which is spinning Nigeria out of control. Many have shouted themselves
    hoax about the administration not having an economic team. I do not
    think it is so much the lack of such a team. It is more of the
    incompetence of those running the economy. The economic policies they
    have continued to apply are quite hurting. I may not be an economist,
    but I know that running a government at the inflationary rate of 18.55
    per cent (as at beginning of January) clearly shows something is very
    wrong. Recent statistics show that inflow from Foreign Direct
    Investments (FDI) dropped by $4,5 Billion last year, one of the reasons
    we slipped into recession.

    Right now, Nigerians are choking. From
    the housewife to the mini-business woman by the road side up to
    construction contractors, businessmen etc…, they are all groaning. The
    price of things seems to be climbing higher and higher as the hours go
    by. No quotation is ever reasonable as the market prices are ever
    changing.

    How healthy can an import-dependent economy be when one United States
    dollar is exchanging for N500??? This is coming at a time that the price
    of crude oil in the international market is not only climbing higher,
    but also getting a little more stable. Our foreign earnings should
    therefore be increasing.

    The fiscal and monetary policies are in discord and so cannot even
    guarantee that the slide of the Naira will not continue. The Central
    Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in voting to retain the same hurting MPR and
    interest rate is to literally snuff life out of the economy. This
    explains why fuel importers are fainting under the yoke of huge unpaid
    loans made worse by the “ungodly” interest rates from banks. And the CBN
    does not seem to know how we can get out of the woods.

    Manufacturers are shutting down their
    factories. With the increasing supply of darkness and diesel selling for
    N260 or more per litre, how can manufacturers remain in business?
    Workers are being laid off. The unemployment population is rising. And
    the corollary of it: crime rate, is rising too. Little wonder the menace
    of kidnapping has picked up again. These are signs that all is not well
    with our economy.

    The promised palliatives are slow in coming. I don’t know whether the
    promised jobs are already being offered. The school feeding scheme is to
    run in some select states. What happens to the other states? When will
    it be their turn? How were the benefiting states selected? Same
    questions go for the N5,000 stipend for the very poor members of
    society.

    With the economy in such anaemic state, we have all become miserable. Some call it the democratisation of poverty.

    The managers of the economy are still reading and applying the old
    economic books. They do not seem to be thinking out of the box. Yes,
    there is no such easy way out, but we cannot be so hapless and helpless
    as it seems now.

    A Growing Disenchantment

    If the government in Abuja had been so impervious and disconnected with
    the groaning of the people, the fact that otherwise campaign partners of
    this administration, led by Tu Face Idibia, a popular musician, has
    offered to lead a protest match against the hardship in the land, should
    send a clear signal that this government is fast losing its mass
    appeal. The hungry are angry. And this has no party line. Hunger does
    not know APC or PDP or APGA. If the same musicians who played during the
    campaigns that heralded this administration are now going to file out
    to protest the hardship and suffering in the land, then the government
    should know that the tolerance belt has snapped. Far less suffering
    experiences have triggered massive protests in other climes.

    Herdsmen as New Terror Agents

    The volume and content of conversation that goes on among the masses,
    oftentimes, is indicative of the people’s perception of any government.
    Some of the things I have heard among the people are as unimaginable as
    they are unpatriotic. Surprisingly, even among the elite, these ill
    sentiments and commentaries are strong. Little wonder the social media
    has been an active vehicle in driving down the plethora of
    misinformation dominating the public space.

    Matters have however not been helped by the I-don’t-care attitude or
    criminal silence, if not indifference, of the government, especially as
    it concerns the menace of the killer squad called Fulani herdsmen.

    Suddenly, Fulani herdsmen have become a frightening terror stock, killing and maiming innocent people across the land.

    Fulani herdsmen are not new to
    Nigerians. They used to be migrant herdsmen moving from place to place
    with their cattle in search of pasture for their flock. Such pasture was
    just green grasses, not crops being nursed on farmlands. Those days,
    their only weapons were a short stick with which they flog erring cows
    into line. They also had bow and arrow and catapult, possibly to attack
    wild animals which threaten their flocks. And they co-existed peacefully
    with indigenes and farmers. Not anymore. Today, they use their cattle
    to destroy farmlands and forbid the owners from saying anything, since
    they have become sophisticated warriors, armed with all kinds of
    weaponry including AK 47 rifles, daggers, charms, pump action riffles,
    etc.

    And they kill and destroy with reckless confidence, as if to say, “If the president be for us, who can be against us?”

    President Buhari is a Fulani man. Is that why Fulani men will become the
    new terror agents of the land? The criminal silence from the seat of
    power over the many cases of attacks on communities have left many
    wondering if indeed the killers have state backing. It took a lot of
    huge public outcry for the presidency to issue a statement condemning
    the sweeping attack on Agatu community, which left hundreds of people
    killed and houses burnt down in Benue State, last year. After that, the
    same menace had spread unchecked to Enugu, Anambra, Delta States, etc.
    leaving in their trail blood, death and destruction. It is bad enough
    that none of the killer herdsmen has been arrested or prosecuted for all
    the killings, yet it is worse that government is intensifying efforts
    at pushing a grazing Bill in the parliament so the herdsmen will be
    allocated grazing lands across the country. It is a move that is
    considered as adding salt to injury.

    Perhaps the more recent and very
    devastating rounds of attack by Fulani herdsmen is the mindless killings
    in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State, an area largely populated by
    Christians. And despite the loud outcry by the Christian Association of
    Nigeria (CAN), the presidency has been rather quiet or seeming to be
    speaking with tongue-in-cheek. And that explains why both southerners
    and Christians suspect that the Fulani herdsmen have an ulterior motive
    in the attacks. Already, there are campaigns against the consumption of
    beef in the south, as a way of seeing what the herdsmen will do with
    their cattle which they seem to value more than human lives.

    Yes, the Kaduna State government may have held some peace-seeking
    meetings, many believe that it is lacking in sincerity given the past
    utterances, actions and body language of the Kaduna State governor,
    Mallam Nasir El Rufai. Clearly, all these do not show that the beautiful
    ones are yet there.

    The DSS :

    One other public institution that seems to be chipping off the goodwill
    of this administration is the Department of State Services (DSS). More
    and more, it is becoming more controversial than professional. And this
    is dangerous. The DSS cannot be seen as being an instrument of
    harassment and terror to the Nigerian citizenry. If the accusation of
    partisanship had been in doubt in the past, the attempted arrest (at 2
    a.m.) and later invitation to Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the General
    Overseer of Omega Ministries over alleged inciting comments, cleared
    such a doubt. Apostle Suleiman was said to have told his congregants at a
    crusade in Ekiti State that any herdsman seen around his church should
    be killed, having heard that the herdsmen were planning to kill him. The
    operatives of the DSS were to storm his hotel room at such an ungodly
    hour of 2 a.m. to arrest him. But for the intervention of the state
    governor, Ayodele Fayose, Suleiman would have been arrested that night.
    This foiled attempt was followed by a formal invitation to the DSS
    headquarters last Monday. Nigerians waited to see what the DSS would do
    to Suleiman. Messages had circulated earlier calling out Christians to
    march out in solidarity with Apostle Suleiman. As it turned out, the
    invitation ended up as dialogue and not detention, apparently seeing the
    mood/tension in the nation.

    The question has been running: why is
    the DSS worried about a threat to kill and not bothered by the rounds of
    actual killing itself? Which one is more dangerous? How many herdsmen
    have the DSS arrested or invited for questioning? Or is it also because
    the DG of DSS, (Mr Lawal Daura)—from the same town with Mr President is a
    Fulani man? Those who believe the DSS is slipping into being an attack
    dog against anti-government voice describe it as Department of Selective
    Suppression (DSS).

    What has Happened to Farouk Lawan?

    One expectation that many had with the coming of the Buhari
    administration was that with his advent, all the low-hanging fruits in
    Nigeria will be dealt with and Nigeria will begin to have a breather.
    But almost two years, many of such low-hanging fruits are yet dragging
    down the weight of the tree. One such example is the Farouk Lawan case.
    Here was a lawmaker who demanded and received bribe from Mr Femi
    Otedola, so he (Lawan) could give Otedola’s company, Forte Oil, a
    favourable report in a major probe of oil marketing companies. Otedola
    had blown the whistle. In this case, the giver agreed, the receiver
    agreed. Yet, no prosecution. Or is receiving bribe no longer a crime?
    Why is Farouk Lawan not being prosecuted despite the avalanche of
    evidence (including recorded telephone conversations) against him? Yes,
    this happened under the administration of former President Goodluck
    Jonathan, but is government not a continuum? Would the Buhari
    administration allow the police to kill the case just like that? Didn’t
    the Federal Government just announce a policy on whistle-blowing with
    reward? Or does the Buhari administration also lack prosecutorial
    capacity?

    What happened to the Budget Padding Case?

    The suspicion that the Buhari administration chooses who to do battle
    with was reinforced with the silence that followed the budget-padding
    saga where Abdulmumin Jibrin, a suspended member of the House alleged
    that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara,
    along with some other leaders of the Lower House had padded the 2016
    budget to the tune of over N200million. Jibrin had given several
    instances and examples of the alleged fraud. But he seemed to be the
    lone voice in the desert. Not even a probe was instituted to investigate
    the matter, so Dogara and co could be said to have been cleared by the
    probe panel. It was a complete case of inertia. Jibrin was sent on one
    year suspension and ever since then, nothing has happened.

    Yes, there is no perfect government in the world, but as the people would say, the morning tells the day.