Ibori Returns

By Dele Ogbodo

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, who recently completed his jail term in the United Kingdom (UK), has returned to Nigeria.

He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5.30AM on Saturday.

A senior official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said he arrived from London on a British Airways Boeing 737 Flight 083.

One of the former governor’s aides (name withheld), who spoke with THISDAY on phone, said he would leave for Warri en route to Oghara later today.

