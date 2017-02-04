Ibori Returns

1
847

By Dele Ogbodo

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, who recently completed his jail term in the United Kingdom (UK), has returned to Nigeria.
He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5.30AM on Saturday.
A senior official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said he arrived from London on a British Airways Boeing 737 Flight 083.
One of the former governor’s aides (name withheld), who spoke with THISDAY on phone, said he would leave for Warri en route to Oghara later today.

More to follow…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jon West

    Welcome home thief. However, you are no worse than Fashola, Tinubu, Amaechi, The Ota Ape, the Gap-toothed One, The One who murdered his Commander-in-Chief, the White Bearded One, Salihijo Ahmed and his hypocritical Brother-in-Law, now ensconced in the Aso Villa, the delectable forex roundtripper and child bride Aisha and the rest of the motley crew of thieves that have been afflicted on this blighted nation.
    Repent and sin no more. Help your sewage water drinking people to a better life; it will be difficult because you are a congenital criminal, but you can try. By the way, where is your delectable wife ; and your mistress? Make sure that they are also home pronto!!