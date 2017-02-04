Governor Okorocha’s ‘Imo Air’ Escapade

Ring True

By Yemi Adebowale; yemi.adebowale@thisdaylive.com; 07013940521 (text only)

Wonders will never cease in Imo State. Actions and inactions of Governor Rochas Okorocha often leave me disheartened. This governor has persistently complained about inadequate fund to pay workers and to run this state efficiently. As a result, civil servants have gone without salaries for months (in some cases, years), while the level of infrastructure decay in the state is terrifying. Retirees are also wallowing in poverty, due to enormous unpaid annuities. All these have resulted in so much poverty in this largely “civil servant” state. Then, Okorocha suddenly crops up with a commercial aircraft, said to have been acquired with the funds of the suffering masses of the state. He then goes about celebrating, and creating a dubious impression that this is capable of turning around the fortune of the state.

I doubt if there was any consultation with the people before Okorocha made this acquisition. The amount paid for the “Tokunbo” aircraft is also still a closely guarded secret. I really can’t fathom the sense in this investment. The whole arrangement is looking suspicious. For example, the state has no commercial airline licence. As a result, the aircraft has been transferred to Dana Air, to be used as part of its fleet, to run the Lagos-Owerri and Abuja-Owerri routes. I can’t see any dividend accruing to Imo State from this arrangement. All the domestic airlines are struggling to survive. So how will this third-party arrangement bring dividend to Imo State? This is clearly a “one chance” investment. Again, it is unfair to invest the limited funds of the traumatised people of Imo State in this aircraft. Okorocha’s statement that Imo indigenes will get 10% discount on this aircraft is outlandish. Obviously, the struggling masses of Imo State have no business with air travel. So sad that funds that ought to have gone into improving the lives of the masses of the state have been diverted to the acquisition of an aircraft.

It is heart-warming that concerned citizens of this state are already tackling Okorocha over this hilarious investment. Former Permanent Secretary, Imo, State Ministry of Works, Dr. Cletus Nnorom, was apropos when he called on the House of Assembly to commence impeachment process against the Imo State Governor over this acquisition. “Enough is enough, the governor thinks everybody is a fool in this state and we must stand for our rights. We have kept quiet for a long time and I am personally going to make it official with the lawmakers,” remarked Nnorom.

The Imo State Coordinator of True Ambassador, an NGO, Mr. Kingsley Ibe, agreed that floating an airline by the governor was an impeachable offence because it was never captured in the 2016 budget: “We are calling for the governor’s impeachment because he never followed due process in floating Imo Airline. The governor should limit his projects to the budget approved for him by the lawmakers and since he decided to run the affairs of Imo State as a private business, he should be impeached.”

The tenure of Okorocha has no doubt been horrendous. The people of this state have never had it so bad. Imo has become a failed state, with its government unable to meet its basic responsibilities to the citizens. Civil servants and retirees are now walking corpses. The level of infrastructure decay in this state is frightening. Facilities in the health, education and other sectors have collapsed. For me, with over two years left of his second term, Governor Okorocha still has enough time to put some smile on the faces of the disturbed citizens of Imo State, by being people-oriented in his approach to governance. If this governor is conjecturing about how to do this, then, I am suggesting that he should go back and read the “love letter” written to him last year by former Governor Ikedi Ohakim. The letter encompasses all that is required to put a bit of smile on the faces Imo people.
The section where Ohakim criticised the “senseless” demolition of buildings in Owerri is germane. With this action, the Imo State governor has simply compounded the agony of the people. Just as Ohakim noted, the hapless people affected “were neither given adequate notice nor was compensation discussed/paid before bulldozers were sent to destroy their properties.”

Ohakim added: “There is so much unruliness in the state with government officials showing the lead. But the truth is that they are like the proverbial young goat which watches the mother while it chews cord. Your Excellency, there is a built-up anger over the way the people are being displaced from their business locations, more so as this reminds them of the indiscriminate revocation and reallocation of lands in Owerri for which several complaints have been made in the last five years. Right now, there are over 250 cases in court against the state government by the very citizens you are governing. What an irony!
“You and I know that given the current economic situation in the country, this is the most inappropriate time to destroy the houses of people or destroy structures that house their means of livelihood without adequate alternative arrangement. Agreed, multiple lane roads are desirable but it should not be achieved by suddenly throwing hapless citizens into homelessness, joblessness and excruciating economic pains from which they may never recover.”

My dear Governor Okorocha should reflect deeply on Ohakim’s message, implement the suggestions and take pragmatic steps to ameliorate the suffering of the people of this state. As a first good logical step, he should auction this unnecessary aircraft and use the money to reduce the agony of Imo civil servants.

Dino Melaye Vs Governor Yahaya Bello
All is not well in Kogi State, as Senator Dino Melaye tackles Governor Yahaya Bello over unpaid civil servants. The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress is backing Melaye. They have jointly given the governor four weeks ultimatum to reconcile the ongoing staff audit in the state and pay the distressed workers or face the rage of the people. “About 80 per cent of workers’ salaries and entitlements have not been paid since January 2016,” remarked Dino. This Senator and his gang are threatening a statewide protest against Bello if things remained as they are. No doubt, the strategy adopted for the staff audit is causing so much pain among the genuine civil servants, with many of them going without salaries for almost a year. I know that there is a lot of politics here. Governor Bello should come up with pragmatic tactics that will reduce the time spent on this staff audit. Spending over a year doing staff audit is outrageous. This governor should also provide empirical evidence on how the N30 billion bailout fund and N11.2 billion Paris Club refund from the federal government were utilised. This will help reduce the heat in Kogi. For me, Dino and his clique are surely making sense.

Memo to Chief of Defence Staff
Dear General Gabriel Olonisakin, this is to remind you of the pending appeal of 30 out of the 38 senior officers compulsorily retired by the Army Council in June last year. According to the Army, they were retired for reasons ranging from alleged money laundering and arms procurement scam, to illegal sale of military vehicle and professional misconduct in election matters. Thirty of them have appealed against their retirement and are asking for reinstatement. Some said that they were not granted fair hearing, while others claimed that they were falsely accused and wrongfully retired. Unfortunately, seven months after these men filed their petitions, they are yet to get feedback. The last seven months have been harrowing for these retired officers, while waiting for the result of their appeals. Most of the affected officers are believed to have been retired without query or indictment by any panel. This is preposterous and a contravention of Army rule. Some were not even in the country when the alleged offences were committed. One of the affected officers remarked: “I did not participate in any elections, was not invited anywhere for investigation, was not mentioned for defence contracts scam but yet I was retired without being queried.”

I wonder if you know that one of those waiting for the result of this appeal, Lt Col Ojecho Adah Baba-Ochankpa‎ is dead. Baba-Ochankpa was the Commanding Officer 343 Air Defence Regiment‎, Elele, during the 2015 general elections. He was alleged to have been involved in electoral malpractice and appeared before the army panel in 2015. However, he was not court-martialled and had appealed his summary retirement. His family has lost a husband, father and son who was not found guilty of committing any offence by a competent court and was not granted fair hearing by the army. Similarly, his appeal is yet to be treated. How would his young wife and kids feel? Doesn’t he deserve justice and fairness even in death?

The Army authority clearly breached its own laws by ending the careers of these brilliant officers abruptly. They are looking forward to getting justice through you. They want to be reinstated into the army. The story in town is that their appeals have been passed to the President. Kindly do everything within the ambit of the law, to ensure that they get justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Efritin.com Storms out of Nigeria
The storm of departure of foreign investors from Nigeria has continued, with leading e-classified advert player, Efritin.com shutting its office in Nigeria. This is coming just about 17 months after its official launch. Workers are already being sacked at the head office in Ikeja, Lagos, while office properties are being auctioned. Nils Hammar, CEO, Saltside Technologies (owners of Efritin) confirmed the decision to close down its Nigerian office, blaming harsh economic conditions in the country as the primary factor. He also fears that the current economic recession in the country may remain the same up to last quarter of 2017. Cost of data in Nigeria was furthermore cited as a challenge for Efritin.com. “We are reducing our investment in Nigeria. That effectively means we are reducing our staff; everybody has to go. But in terms of using the site, it will continue as before. By investment, we mean the investment we made from the launch, it will be reduced,” Hammar said. Hundreds of jobs have gone down again. Our unemployment crisis is compounded daily, as these investors pull out of Nigeria. There is an urgent need to rejig our crooked forex policy.

I am also worried that Nigeria’s capital imports slumped to a nine-year low in 2016. Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed this week that capital importation into Nigeria fell 47 per cent last year to $5.12 billion, largely because the weak currency meant fewer dollars were required for the same naira investment. It said $9.64 billion was imported in 2015. “This was the lowest value since the (data) series started in 2007, which reflects the numerous economic challenges that afflicted Nigeria in 2016,” the statistics office said. Any government that is genuinely interested in the welfare of its people should take pragmatic steps to reverse this trend. This economy is in a big mess.

  • fearless

    OKOROAWUSA HAS GONE NUTS,HE IS ACTING LIKE HIS MUMU FULANI LEADER WHO BAN FOOD STUFFS WHEN HE KNOWS THERE IS HUNGER IN THE LAND. WHO DOSE THAT??? ONLY FOOLS SOON,HE WILL BE OUT AND IMO WILL PROBE AND USE HIM AS AN EXAMPLE BY SENDING HIM TO JAIL

  • fearless

    IF OKOROAWUSA CARES,HE SHOULD READ WHAT HIS APC HAVE BROUGHT TO NIGERIANS.

    Last week, we examined some sectors of
    this administration that indicate that we are not yet where we ought to
    be, even on the short-term time line. A lot has happened, and still
    happening, that seeks to interrogate whether or not President Muhammadu
    Buhari is the messiah or the forerunner to the messiah. Given the
    decrepit past, many, including this reporter, had had a great
    expectation for a restoration government, which was what the Buhari
    administration seemed to have set out as its prime task. But nearly two
    years down the line, which is almost 50 per cent of the tenure, not much
    has happened to buoy the hope of the masses that indeed, a new sheriff
    is in town.

    The truth must be told that the past
    administrations (not only Jonathan’s) may not have helped matters by way
    of really moving the country beyond these teething stages of our
    development. Yet the lethargy and go-slow syndrome of this
    administration has helped to worsen the woes of Nigerians. The
    experiences of the masses, seem to be dropping from bad to worse. Life
    is getting shorter, more brutish and even nastier. To believe otherwise
    is to suffer grand delusion. Everybody is feeling the pinch, including
    even those whose bills and burdens are borne by government

    Perhaps, what seems even more disturbing
    is that the administration does not seem to have a clue on how our
    captivity can be turned around. There is no where this is more evident
    than in the following areas:

    Economy: Volumes of books could be written on the strange Buharinomics
    which is spinning Nigeria out of control. Many have shouted themselves
    hoax about the administration not having an economic team. I do not
    think it is so much the lack of such a team. It is more of the
    incompetence of those running the economy. The economic policies they
    have continued to apply are quite hurting. I may not be an economist,
    but I know that running a government at the inflationary rate of 18.55
    per cent (as at beginning of January) clearly shows something is very
    wrong. Recent statistics show that inflow from Foreign Direct
    Investments (FDI) dropped by $4,5 Billion last year, one of the reasons
    we slipped into recession.

    Right now, Nigerians are choking. From
    the housewife to the mini-business woman by the road side up to
    construction contractors, businessmen etc…, they are all groaning. The
    price of things seems to be climbing higher and higher as the hours go
    by. No quotation is ever reasonable as the market prices are ever
    changing.

    How healthy can an import-dependent economy be when one United States
    dollar is exchanging for N500??? This is coming at a time that the price
    of crude oil in the international market is not only climbing higher,
    but also getting a little more stable. Our foreign earnings should
    therefore be increasing.

    The fiscal and monetary policies are in discord and so cannot even
    guarantee that the slide of the Naira will not continue. The Central
    Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in voting to retain the same hurting MPR and
    interest rate is to literally snuff life out of the economy. This
    explains why fuel importers are fainting under the yoke of huge unpaid
    loans made worse by the “ungodly” interest rates from banks. And the CBN
    does not seem to know how we can get out of the woods.

    Manufacturers are shutting down their
    factories. With the increasing supply of darkness and diesel selling for
    N260 or more per litre, how can manufacturers remain in business?
    Workers are being laid off. The unemployment population is rising. And
    the corollary of it: crime rate, is rising too. Little wonder the menace
    of kidnapping has picked up again. These are signs that all is not well
    with our economy.

    The promised palliatives are slow in coming. I don’t know whether the
    promised jobs are already being offered. The school feeding scheme is to
    run in some select states. What happens to the other states? When will
    it be their turn? How were the benefiting states selected? Same
    questions go for the N5,000 stipend for the very poor members of
    society.

    With the economy in such anaemic state, we have all become miserable. Some call it the democratisation of poverty.

    The managers of the economy are still reading and applying the old
    economic books. They do not seem to be thinking out of the box. Yes,
    there is no such easy way out, but we cannot be so hapless and helpless
    as it seems now.

    A Growing Disenchantment

    If the government in Abuja had been so impervious and disconnected with
    the groaning of the people, the fact that otherwise campaign partners of
    this administration, led by Tu Face Idibia, a popular musician, has
    offered to lead a protest match against the hardship in the land, should
    send a clear signal that this government is fast losing its mass
    appeal. The hungry are angry. And this has no party line. Hunger does
    not know APC or PDP or APGA. If the same musicians who played during the
    campaigns that heralded this administration are now going to file out
    to protest the hardship and suffering in the land, then the government
    should know that the tolerance belt has snapped. Far less suffering
    experiences have triggered massive protests in other climes.

    Herdsmen as New Terror Agents

    The volume and content of conversation that goes on among the masses,
    oftentimes, is indicative of the people’s perception of any government.
    Some of the things I have heard among the people are as unimaginable as
    they are unpatriotic. Surprisingly, even among the elite, these ill
    sentiments and commentaries are strong. Little wonder the social media
    has been an active vehicle in driving down the plethora of
    misinformation dominating the public space.

    Matters have however not been helped by the I-don’t-care attitude or
    criminal silence, if not indifference, of the government, especially as
    it concerns the menace of the killer squad called Fulani herdsmen.

    Suddenly, Fulani herdsmen have become a frightening terror stock, killing and maiming innocent people across the land.

    Fulani herdsmen are not new to
    Nigerians. They used to be migrant herdsmen moving from place to place
    with their cattle in search of pasture for their flock. Such pasture was
    just green grasses, not crops being nursed on farmlands. Those days,
    their only weapons were a short stick with which they flog erring cows
    into line. They also had bow and arrow and catapult, possibly to attack
    wild animals which threaten their flocks. And they co-existed peacefully
    with indigenes and farmers. Not anymore. Today, they use their cattle
    to destroy farmlands and forbid the owners from saying anything, since
    they have become sophisticated warriors, armed with all kinds of
    weaponry including AK 47 rifles, daggers, charms, pump action riffles,
    etc.

    And they kill and destroy with reckless confidence, as if to say, “If the president be for us, who can be against us?”

    President Buhari is a Fulani man. Is that why Fulani men will become the
    new terror agents of the land? The criminal silence from the seat of
    power over the many cases of attacks on communities have left many
    wondering if indeed the killers have state backing. It took a lot of
    huge public outcry for the presidency to issue a statement condemning
    the sweeping attack on Agatu community, which left hundreds of people
    killed and houses burnt down in Benue State, last year. After that, the
    same menace had spread unchecked to Enugu, Anambra, Delta States, etc.
    leaving in their trail blood, death and destruction. It is bad enough
    that none of the killer herdsmen has been arrested or prosecuted for all
    the killings, yet it is worse that government is intensifying efforts
    at pushing a grazing Bill in the parliament so the herdsmen will be
    allocated grazing lands across the country. It is a move that is
    considered as adding salt to injury.

    Perhaps the more recent and very
    devastating rounds of attack by Fulani herdsmen is the mindless killings
    in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State, an area largely populated by
    Christians. And despite the loud outcry by the Christian Association of
    Nigeria (CAN), the presidency has been rather quiet or seeming to be
    speaking with tongue-in-cheek. And that explains why both southerners
    and Christians suspect that the Fulani herdsmen have an ulterior motive
    in the attacks. Already, there are campaigns against the consumption of
    beef in the south, as a way of seeing what the herdsmen will do with
    their cattle which they seem to value more than human lives.

    Yes, the Kaduna State government may have held some peace-seeking
    meetings, many believe that it is lacking in sincerity given the past
    utterances, actions and body language of the Kaduna State governor,
    Mallam Nasir El Rufai. Clearly, all these do not show that the beautiful
    ones are yet there.

    The DSS :

    One other public institution that seems to be chipping off the goodwill
    of this administration is the Department of State Services (DSS). More
    and more, it is becoming more controversial than professional. And this
    is dangerous. The DSS cannot be seen as being an instrument of
    harassment and terror to the Nigerian citizenry. If the accusation of
    partisanship had been in doubt in the past, the attempted arrest (at 2
    a.m.) and later invitation to Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the General
    Overseer of Omega Ministries over alleged inciting comments, cleared
    such a doubt. Apostle Suleiman was said to have told his congregants at a
    crusade in Ekiti State that any herdsman seen around his church should
    be killed, having heard that the herdsmen were planning to kill him. The
    operatives of the DSS were to storm his hotel room at such an ungodly
    hour of 2 a.m. to arrest him. But for the intervention of the state
    governor, Ayodele Fayose, Suleiman would have been arrested that night.
    This foiled attempt was followed by a formal invitation to the DSS
    headquarters last Monday. Nigerians waited to see what the DSS would do
    to Suleiman. Messages had circulated earlier calling out Christians to
    march out in solidarity with Apostle Suleiman. As it turned out, the
    invitation ended up as dialogue and not detention, apparently seeing the
    mood/tension in the nation.

    The question has been running: why is
    the DSS worried about a threat to kill and not bothered by the rounds of
    actual killing itself? Which one is more dangerous? How many herdsmen
    have the DSS arrested or invited for questioning? Or is it also because
    the DG of DSS, (Mr Lawal Daura)—from the same town with Mr President is a
    Fulani man? Those who believe the DSS is slipping into being an attack
    dog against anti-government voice describe it as Department of Selective
    Suppression (DSS).

    What has Happened to Farouk Lawan?

    One expectation that many had with the coming of the Buhari
    administration was that with his advent, all the low-hanging fruits in
    Nigeria will be dealt with and Nigeria will begin to have a breather.
    But almost two years, many of such low-hanging fruits are yet dragging
    down the weight of the tree. One such example is the Farouk Lawan case.
    Here was a lawmaker who demanded and received bribe from Mr Femi
    Otedola, so he (Lawan) could give Otedola’s company, Forte Oil, a
    favourable report in a major probe of oil marketing companies. Otedola
    had blown the whistle. In this case, the giver agreed, the receiver
    agreed. Yet, no prosecution. Or is receiving bribe no longer a crime?
    Why is Farouk Lawan not being prosecuted despite the avalanche of
    evidence (including recorded telephone conversations) against him? Yes,
    this happened under the administration of former President Goodluck
    Jonathan, but is government not a continuum? Would the Buhari
    administration allow the police to kill the case just like that? Didn’t
    the Federal Government just announce a policy on whistle-blowing with
    reward? Or does the Buhari administration also lack prosecutorial
    capacity?

    What happened to the Budget Padding Case?

    The suspicion that the Buhari administration chooses who to do battle
    with was reinforced with the silence that followed the budget-padding
    saga where Abdulmumin Jibrin, a suspended member of the House alleged
    that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara,
    along with some other leaders of the Lower House had padded the 2016
    budget to the tune of over N200million. Jibrin had given several
    instances and examples of the alleged fraud. But he seemed to be the
    lone voice in the desert. Not even a probe was instituted to investigate
    the matter, so Dogara and co could be said to have been cleared by the
    probe panel. It was a complete case of inertia. Jibrin was sent on one
    year suspension and ever since then, nothing has happened.

    Yes, there is no perfect government in the world, but as the people would say, the morning tells the day.