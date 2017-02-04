Buhari Should not be Wished Dead, Says Obasanjo

By Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta



Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari should not be wished dead following rumour going round that Buhari died in United Kingdom.

According to a statement by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, issued in Abeokuta on Friday, “even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country”.

He described those behind the rumored death of Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.

He said all that the president needed “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back stronger and better.”

The president had travelled to London on a 10-day vacation and is expected back in the country next week.

Obasanjo who cautioned against politicisation of every situation in the country, recalled that he had also been victim of such rumored death while in Office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness”.

A section of the social media had claimed that Buhari had died in London, UK following his illness last week.