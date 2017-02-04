Buhari Should not be Wished Dead, Says Obasanjo

2
960
Olusegun Obasanjo

By Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari should not be wished dead following rumour going round that Buhari died in United Kingdom.

 According to a statement by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, issued in Abeokuta on Friday, “even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country”.

 He described those behind the rumored death of Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.

 He said all that the president needed “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back stronger and better.”

The president had travelled to London on a 10-day vacation and is expected back in the country next week.

 Obasanjo who cautioned against politicisation of every situation in the country, recalled that he had also been victim of such rumored death while in Office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

 “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness”.

A section of the social media had claimed that Buhari had died in London, UK following his illness last week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • olloz

    no mind this yeye man o. wetin de im belle different from wetin e de talk.

  • Jon West

    The DNA of Afonja is deeply embedded in this callous and wicked serial incestous father called the Ota Ape. How are people so treacherous? At a media event at the Royal Commonwealth Institute in 2016, the Ota Ape told the BBC’s Zainab Badawi that God, who he claimed to be a Nigerian, will resolve the issue of the failed Presidency of the Certificateless One, the same way he resolved the Abacha and Abiola impasse. Yes, this was on live TV and I have a video copy of the proceedings.

    The Ota Ape wants the Certificateless One dead like most of his hypocritical ilk and they imposed him on us with an Afonja mindset, hoping to benefit from the treachery of his death. This is the modus operandi of the Ota Ape. Remember “Umoru are you dead?”. This man is a great curse for the future of Nigeria and Africa. How can we keep projecting this evil incarnation of the worst that has afflicted this blighted land?

    When will this curse end and the people of Nigeria and Africa be liberated from the clutches of the Ota Ape, the Certificateless One, The Gap-toothed One, the White Bearded Thief, the One That Killed His Commander -in-Chief, Jerry Boy etc? Aalafin Aole, please have mercy. Nigeria, Africa and the Black race are facing imminent disasters.