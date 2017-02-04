Billionaire Businessman Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi’s Daughter Weds

Today, renowned businessman, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Group Managing Director, Obijackson Group, will play host to eminent personalities, as his eldest daughter, Chinazo Isabelle Azudialu-Obiejesi, weds her heartthrob, Dr. Mekam Tochukwu Okoye, at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The church wedding, which will be followed by an elaborate reception at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, is coming about three months after the traditional marriage held in Okija, Anambra State on Saturday, November 12, 2016.

The founder of Obijackson Foundation, the organiser of the ‘Face of Okija’, an annual music and cultural festival targeted at youth empowerment and rejuvenation of the Igbo culture, is known for his uncommon sense of hospitality; and he has promised his guests a swell time at today’s event.

Over the years, Azudialu-Obiejesi, has been involved in community development, scholarship awards, healthcare provision and welfare programmes for the less privileged in the society.