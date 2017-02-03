You’re a Comedian, Orji Tells Ohajuruka

Peter Uzoho

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has waved aside the Abia ex-Speaker, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka’s media attacks on him, saying they are comic jokes meant to amuse like minds. In a statement by his Media Adviser, Don Norman Obinna, the Senator representing Abia Central at the National Assembly, said that rather than waste energy and time in politics, Ohajuruka should pursue a career in comedy as his utterances suggest that he will do extremely well in that field.

Orji said that it’s comical that Ohajuruka hid under politics to speak about the very constituency he stagnated for four years at the National Assembly as its representative with his uneventful representation that attracted no project or single bill. “Umuahia/Ikot-Ekpene federal highway was in deplorable state when Ohajuruka was Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency representative. Why was he unable to attract the attention of the federal government to it throughout his abysmal four years at the National Assembly?

“It is a shame and failure on his part that what he could not achieve in his dull four years at the National Assembly I accomplished in my 20 months at the Red Chamber,” Orji said. Orji also said that it is even more comical that despite serving as lawmaker both in state and federal levels, Ohajuruka still finds it difficult to place a clear distinction between the executive oversights and that of a legislator. Orji said that Ohajuruka’s statement that he “should stop taking credit for President Muhammadu Buhari’s project” in reference to the ongoing maintenance/repair of some failed sections of the Umuahia/Ikot-Ekpene federal highway has given him insight on the extent of damage solitariness can cause in a life of an individual. Let me refer Ohajuruka to the statement made by Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) representative, Mr. Abraham Akange who represented the FG at the flag-off ceremony of the road.

He said and I quote: “Government’s decision to fix the highway was due to the pressure from the National Assembly members from Abia State, especially Senator Orji and Hon. Sam Onuigbo. “Their pressure on FERMA and the Federal Ministry of Works for the rehabilitation of the road was so tense that an emergency meeting had to be convened by the Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola in Abuja where the plan for the palliative work was unveiled and ratified.” Senator Orji said that this statement by Mr. Akange clearly defined his role as the representative of the people and the role of the federal government to act responsibly to the immediate need of his constituents which as their mouthpiece he has championed effectively. “So how does that translate to taking credit for Buhari’s project as ignorantly claimed by Ohajuruka?” he queried.