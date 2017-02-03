Nigerian Youths Urged to Embrace Shipping Career

Eromosele Abiodun

Nigerian youths have been enjoined to embrace a career in shipping and related activity in the maritime sector as doing so will ensure a brighter future for them and the country.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector stated this at the 9th edition of the Annual Shipping Career Summit, organised by Ships & Ports Communication Company, held in Lagos recently.

The summit, which had several notable maritime industry stakeholders in attendance, saw more than 200 students benefiting from career guidance handled by professionals drawn from different segments of the industry.

In his opening address, the Chief Executive Officer of Ships & Ports Communication Company, Mr. Bolaji Akinola said the annual shipping career summit was created to enlighten young Nigerians on the various career and investment opportunities that abound in the nation’s maritime sector.

He urged the participants to consider positioning themselves to take advantage of such opportunities.

According to him, “The maritime sector is where every attention should now be focused.

Those who rule the seas rule the world. If we truly desire to a quick end t recession and emerge among leading economies of the world, we must pay closer attention to our maritime sector. Nigeria’s maritime sector is endowed with enormous natural resources, which provide great potentials and opportunities necessary to achieve sustainable growth and development.”

Akinola said with Nigeria’s vast coastline measuring about 850 kilometres and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of well over 300,000 square kilometres, 3,000 kilometres of navigable inland waterways; six major seaports, 11 oil terminals, and over 170 private jetties, rewarding careers await young Nigerians in various segments of the maritime industry.

He said the summit has been held in various cities of the country since inception in 2006. According to him, Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Abeokuta, Yenagoa, Makurdi and Warri have hosted the summit over the years.

At the event, the Igbobi College students showed a lot of excitement and enthusiasm during the programme as they sat through, learning topics including ‘How to Develop a Career at Sea’, handled by renowned Master Mariner and former President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariner (NAMM), Captain Adewale Ishola and ‘How to Become a Customs Broker” handled by President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Olayiwola Shittu.

Deputy Director Public Relations of Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Ignatius Nweke, who represented the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council, Mr. Hassan Bello was also on hand to engage the students on ‘How to Become an Importer/Exporter” while Mr. Emeka Akabogu, represented by a lawyer from Akabogu & Associates discussed the prospect of “Developing a Career in Maritime Law” with the students.

Other notable guests at the event include: Mr. Oliver Omajuwa who represented the Chief Executive Officer of Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi and the Chairman of Nigerian Ports Consultative Council, Chief Kunle Folarin.