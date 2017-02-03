Assault On Mimiko: Court Remands Seven Suspects In Prison

James Sowole in Akure

For allegedly attacking the convoy of the Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, an Akure Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel yesterday ordered seven persons to be remanded in Olokuta prison.

The accused persons allegedly attacked the convoy of Mimiko on Thursday during a protest at the premises of the state House of Assembly on Igbatoro road, Akure

The accused persons: Tunde Alabi (28), Abiola Eniola (27), Yusuf Muhammed (25), Olanrewaju Olomolotan (40), Adeniyi Michael (30), Samson Omodara (20) and Ijalade Oluwaseun(27) however pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

The seven suspects were alleged to have conspired with others who are currently at large to prevent the Governor from presenting the 2017 budget before the state House of Assembly on Thursday.

