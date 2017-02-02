Wike Takes Over Revenue Drive in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is now fully in charge of revenue drive in the state.

The governor said his decision to personally drive revenue generation was borne out of the fact that his administration is determined to sustain the mass execution of projects across the state.

Wike spoke yesterday during a meeting with hotel owners in the state at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “I am now fully in charge of revenue drive in the state. The aim is to make the environment conducive for businesses to thrive.”

The governor explained that under the current economic climate, the state government could not continue to rely on the Federation Account, hence the need to enhance revenue generation.

He pointed out that some hotel owners also connive with some agents of the state government to commit revenue fraud.

He stated that local government areas in the state can only collect tenement rate. He said that other levies would be harmonised and paid to the state government in a single account.

“There will be no duplicity of levies. We cannot collect levies and the local government areas also collect the same levies,” the governor said.

He warned the hotel owners against providing hideouts for kidnappers.

He said that with the cooperation of the hotel owners, crime would be reduced.

The meeting which attracted hotel owners from across the state, was attended by Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen. The hotel owners applauded the initiative of Wike, pledging their support for the move to streamline all taxes in the state.